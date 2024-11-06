“Insane”: Taylor Swift Fan Discovers Singer Bought Vintage Jacket She Sold Online, Shows Proof

ADVERTISEMENT

A Swiftie unknowingly sold her vintage Kansas City Chiefs jacket to a very special customer—none other than Taylor Swift herself.

Courtney, who goes by @courttokslol on TikTok, shared the story of how her love for her favorite football team led to an unexpected connection with the Anti-Hero singer.

The superfan believes Taylor wore her bomber-style leather jacket to the Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (November 4).

“So, Taylor Swift was wearing my old jacket at the Chiefs game tonight,” Courtney began in her video.

Taylor attended the game in a black varsity jacket featuring the Kansas City Chiefs motifs with red and gold detailing. The 14-time Grammy winner styled the vintage piece with a black top, matching shorts, thigh-high Christian Louboutin Santia Botta boots, and a Dior purse.

Upon seeing the star’s outfit, Courtney’s mother noted the similarities between the jacket Taylor wore and the one she used to own, telling her daughter she thought they had sold it on eBay.

Courtney’s father then confirmed they had indeed sold the jacket and sent it from Kansas City to an address in California.

Taylor cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a black leather jacket featuring Kansas City Chiefs motifs and colors

“I’m a longtime Swiftie — I’m talking like almost 20 years — and even I don’t know the name of her stylist and that is who bought the jacket,” the wedding videographer said.

Courtney noted that the jacket in the photo had the same minor flaws as the one she used to own. “So, we checked and double checked and not only is it the exact same jacket, but also in the pictures that we had listed on eBay, you can kind of see, like, a bend in it and you can see that exact same bend in the picture of her wearing it. I can’t make this up.”

The jacket that Courtney’s family had sold on eBay had a bend in the back, just like Taylor’s

“As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a Super Swiftie, this is the coolest thing to ever happen to me,” the wedding videographer said



According to the screenshot of the eBay listing, Courtney’s family sold the leather jacket for $169.

“I’m freaking out. Thank you to Taylor’s stylists for buying the jacket,” Courtney concluded. “As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a Super Swiftie, this is the coolest thing to ever happen to me.”

In a separate video, the Kansas City resident revealed that her family sold the jacket last August.

Courtney’s video went viral, receiving over 30,000 likes and 250,000 views.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL star began dating in September 2023

“GIRL!!!! You have permission to never stop bringing this up, ever. That is insane!” an enthusiastic TikTok user commented.

“I would die. Also props to her AND YOU for up cycling,” a fellow fan wrote.

“Your ‘2 truths and a lie’ just got SOOOO INTERESTING!” said another user.

“I love this for you! That’s adorable!!” somebody else added.

Taylor attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium with her mother, Andrea, and her younger brother, Austin, to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end player Travis Kelce. She previously watched the team beat the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead on October 7.