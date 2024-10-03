Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On “Signed” Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It
Celebrities, News

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On “Signed” Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

The man who paid $4,000 to buy a Taylor Swift guitar only to smash it into total destruction with a hammer broke his silence. Gary Estes, from Texas, USA, reportedly claimed that the Shake it Off hitmaker didn’t physically sign the instrument herself, although it bears her autograph and includes a certificate of authenticity.

According to Gary, Taylor didn’t sign the actual guitar, but instead, signed a different piece of memorabilia that was affixed to the instrument, TMZ reported on Wednesday (October 2).

Highlights
  • Gary claims Taylor Swift didn't physically sign the guitar he smashed.
  • Gary smashed the guitar as a 'gag,' egged on by the crowd.
  • The guitar still bears Taylor's autograph and authenticity certificate.

A source close to the Grammy Awards winner’s merchandise company reportedly told TMZ that she didn’t sign the guitar.

However, the Ellis County WildGame Dinner, a nonprofit in Waxahachie, Texas, which was responsible for auctioning the instrument, previously said it was signed.

The man who paid $4,000 to buy a Taylor Swift guitar only to smash it into total destruction with a hammer broke his silence

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images

The nonprofit also reportedly provided Gary with a certificate of authenticity. Gary has subsequently told TMZ the smashing guitar act was just a “gag” and the crowd was “egging him on.”

Nevertheless, Gary’s swinging hammer reportedly didn’t destroy Taylor’s signature. The Texan consequently put the guitar up for auction on eBay.

He further revealed that the money from the sale would go to charity. As of Thursday (October 3), the current bid was $4,650.

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: jdcobb58

Gary Estes, from Texas, USA, reportedly claimed that the Shake it Off hitmaker didn’t physically sign the instrument herself

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

Gary is now prepared to deliver the guitar to Taylor if she wants to buy it and “really help out a charitable effort in Texas,” TMZ reported.

Footage of Gary smashing the pop star’s guitar went viral after being released on August 30. The video showcased the man stepping up to receive his prize at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner while people gasped and then cheered as he destroyed the valuable instrument.

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: eBay

However, the guitar bears Taylor’s autograph and includes a certificate of authenticity

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

The incident ignited debates on several platforms from fans offended at what they perceived as a slight against their idol, as a Swiftie wrote: “Does he not realize that he still spent $4K on that guitar!? 

“These are the same folks that cry about Taylor being an out-of-touch billionaire.”

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Image credits: eBay

Footage of Gary smashing the pop star’s guitar went viral after being released on August 30

@jdcobb58 Man pays $3200.00 dollars for autographed Taylor Swift Guitar then smashes it to pieces with a hammer. #taylorswift ♬ original sound – jdcobb58

The viral video showed Gary approaching the stage to receive the instrument before the crowd cheered him on as the host invited him to smash it on the floor like a 1980s rockstar

Gary subsequently decided to just start poking holes in the body of the guitar with a hammer repeatedly, which was adorned in a pink motif and what appeared to be a photo of the Taylor at the bottom.

Bored Panda has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

“This was a glorious display of toxic masculinity,” a reader commented

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On "Signed" Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing how anti cancel culture culture is so focused on literally destroying any culture that isn't theirs.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a möron. I think that sentence quite covers the whole action.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another idiotic, childish Maga display. Eye roll and move on.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
