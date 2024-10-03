Man Speaks Out After He Spent $4,000 On “Signed” Taylor Swift Guitar Just To Destroy It

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who paid $4,000 to buy a Taylor Swift guitar only to smash it into total destruction with a hammer broke his silence. Gary Estes, from Texas, USA, reportedly claimed that the Shake it Off hitmaker didn’t physically sign the instrument herself, although it bears her autograph and includes a certificate of authenticity.

According to Gary, Taylor didn’t sign the actual guitar, but instead, signed a different piece of memorabilia that was affixed to the instrument, TMZ reported on Wednesday (October 2).

A source close to the Grammy Awards winner’s merchandise company reportedly told TMZ that she didn’t sign the guitar.

However, the Ellis County WildGame Dinner, a nonprofit in Waxahachie, Texas, which was responsible for auctioning the instrument, previously said it was signed.

Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images

The nonprofit also reportedly provided Gary with a certificate of authenticity. Gary has subsequently told TMZ the smashing guitar act was just a “gag” and the crowd was “egging him on.”

Nevertheless, Gary’s swinging hammer reportedly didn’t destroy Taylor’s signature. The Texan consequently put the guitar up for auction on eBay.

He further revealed that the money from the sale would go to charity. As of Thursday (October 3), the current bid was $4,650.

Image credits: jdcobb58

Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

Gary is now prepared to deliver the guitar to Taylor if she wants to buy it and “really help out a charitable effort in Texas,” TMZ reported.

Footage of Gary smashing the pop star’s guitar went viral after being released on August 30. The video showcased the man stepping up to receive his prize at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner while people gasped and then cheered as he destroyed the valuable instrument.

Image credits: eBay

Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

The incident ignited debates on several platforms from fans offended at what they perceived as a slight against their idol, as a Swiftie wrote: “Does he not realize that he still spent $4K on that guitar!?

“These are the same folks that cry about Taylor being an out-of-touch billionaire.”

Image credits: eBay

The viral video showed Gary approaching the stage to receive the instrument before the crowd cheered him on as the host invited him to smash it on the floor like a 1980s rockstar.

Gary subsequently decided to just start poking holes in the body of the guitar with a hammer repeatedly, which was adorned in a pink motif and what appeared to be a photo of the Taylor at the bottom.

Bored Panda has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

“This was a glorious display of toxic masculinity,” a reader commented

