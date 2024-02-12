26-Year-Old H.E.R. Gets Mistaken For 10-Year-Old North West During Usher’s Super Bowl Show

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, officially known as the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, featured Usher as the headline performer, who was joined by Alicia Keys and… Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter?

The US annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usher had invited a few notable guests to perform alongside him, including Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. However, one particular guest performer sparked confusion online as viewers mistook the 26-year-old R&B artist H.E.R. for North West, Kim and Ye’s eldest daughter.

Whilst H.E.R. performed during Usher’s 13-minute set at the Super Bowl halftime show, people kept mistaking her for 10-year-old North West

Image credits: NFL

Image credits: NFL

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, appeared on stage alongside Usher, wearing her signature sunglasses and stunning NFL supporters during the 45-year-old R&B star’s 13-minute set by playing an intense guitar solo.

Nevertheless, a handful of people were left perplexed by the musician, whose acronym means “Having Everything Revealed,” confusing her for North, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Is this #northwest on the guitar?”

Another X user commented: “That really looked like #NorthWest on the stage!!! #halftimeshow.”

Image credits: NFL

Image credits: NFL

A separate individual chimed in: “I really thought Ms Kim Kardashian got North West in the halftime show.”

Usher delivered an awe-provoking half-time show dressed in all-white and surrounded by a swarm of energetic dancers. The singer emerged on the stage at the Stadium and launched straight into one of his best-known songs, Caught Up, the BBC reported.

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter

Image credits: kimandnorth

Image credits: kimandnorth

H.E.R’s guitar solo during Usher’s performance at the #Superbowl Halftime show 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/yOx2MfHpkP — Playlist Central (@Playlist_Centra) February 12, 2024

Before his half-time show, Usher reportedly admitted it had been “a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.”

But the Grammy-winning artist successfully went on to perform all of the following songs: Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, Superstar, Love in This Club, If I Ain’t Got You — duet with Alicia Keys, My Boo — duet with Alicia Keys, Confessions Part II — feat. Jermaine Dupri, Burn, U Got It Bad — feat. H.E.R., Bad Girl (interlude) — performed by H.E.R., OMG — duet with Will.i.am, Turn Down For What — performed by Lil Jon, and last but not least: Yeah! — feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Super Bowl viewers kept on writing about their confusion on social media

