Inappropriate AI-Generated Pics Of Taylor Swift Spread Online As Singer Deals With Stalker Problem

Taylor Swift has been sexualized against her wishes as a result of AI-generated explicit images, sparking backlash and debates about the ethics of artificial intelligence.

The songstress’ fake nudes have made rounds on social media since Thursday (January 25). The perverted AI-generated pictures put Taylor in comprising poses, mostly naked, attending a Kansas City Chiefs American football game.

X (formerly known as Twitter) has seemingly suspended at least one account associated with the offensive images, Fox News reported. Bored Panda has seen the doctored photos but is not sharing them.

Image credits: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

As a result, Swifties and empathizing people have shared their outrage online, with a person writing on X: “‘Taylor Swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine’ THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS.”

Another X user commented: “Those Taylor AI pics are straight-up sexual harassment, and it’s disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions.”

An additional commenter penned: “They see women as objects made for their sick fantasies, and I’m so sick of it. It makes me want to throw up. PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT.”

A separate individual chimed in: “If you think sexualized, non-consensual AI generated photos of Taylor Swift being spread online isn’t an issue, I want you to think what that means for countless women and children who aren’t Taylor Swift who’ve also been subjected to digital rape and AI porn.”

Image credits: Taylor Swift

“Protect Taylor Swift” has since been trending on X, with people continuously denouncing the flood of disgraceful AI photos and pointing out that the 34-year-old music star has been victimized. According to TMZ, Taylor herself hasn’t addressed this yet.

The effort among the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s fans ultimately paid off, resulting in the suspension of the main problematic account.

However, the removal only came after the debauched user’s post racked up more than 22 million views. The post had also been bookmarked by users on X more than 71,000 times, Daily Dot reported.

Despite the initial removal, X has seemingly done little to delete other posts containing the imagery. According to the Daily Dot, the explicit deep fake has remained visible on some accounts for upwards of six hours and continued to garner tens of thousands of views.

A source close to the singer told The Daily Mail that “these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.”

They reportedly added that whether or not the American singer-songwriter will take legal action is still being decided. The source further stated: “It is shocking that the social media platform even let [the images] be up to begin with.

“These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone.

“Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans, obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be.

“The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this, and laws must be enacted.”

Image credits: Taylor Swift

X users have also directed their vitriol toward those who re-shared the images on social media after they first appeared on adult websites earlier this month, Page Six reported.

A user who seemingly shared the altered images wrote: “My Taylor post went viral, and now everyone is posting it.” He later added, “Bro, what have I done… They might pass new laws because of my Taylor Swift post.

“If Netflix did a documentary about AI pics, they’d put me in it as a villain. It’s never been so over.” As per Page Six, the troll’s account has since been made private.

Synthetic media expert Sam Gregory explained that the issue, whether AI-generated images or deep-fake videos, highlights the ever-growing problem related to AI-generated, non-consensual images of a sexual nature.

He told the Daily Dot: “Taylor Swift is being targeted now, but many prominent women celebrities and many private citizens, including multiple [recent] cases with teenage girls from New Jersey to Brazil to Spain, have been targeted with deepfakes.

“It is not only extremely easy with advances in generative AI to generate nude images or ‘nudify’ an individual using available tools or open-source options.

“But it’s also a huge problem that it’s very easy to find these images.”

The AI scandal comes just days after Taylor’s stalker, David Crowe, was arrested three times in the last week outside the singer’s Tribeca neighborhood home in New York, USA.

As per Fox News, David was charged with stalking in the fourth degree, along with harassment in the first and second degree. An assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court that the man had been “asked to leave [Swift’s home] over 10 times.”

The AI scandal comes just days after Taylor’s stalker, David Crowe, was arrested three times in the last week

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

According to a criminal complaint, David was seen at Taylor’s home “approximately 30 times” between November 25, 2023, and January 22, 2024, despite her having a restraining order against him. He was subsequently given supervised release after his arraignment on January 24, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Nevertheless, David reportedly appeared outside the musician’s home shortly after leaving court. The NYPD told Fox News: “Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First precinct.

“On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt.” David currently remains in custody.

Taylor’s recent series of unfortunate events have highlighted not only worries for the popstar’s security but also system vulnerabilities for abuse victims. Jenna Chapman-AU, a worker at the Harlem-based anti-domestic violence group WARM, told CBS News: “It makes it so much scarier for the rest of us.

“I don’t have Taylor Swift’s bodyguards, neither do the countless women and survivors who come to our centers.”

Jenna further stated: “ Those restraining orders are useful, and they are helpful in protecting the people who [get] them.

“But [we] see that in so many other instances, they fail to protect people as deeply as they should.”

