Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Pathetic”: Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Pathetic”: Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisiana state agencies began clearing a homeless encampment in New Orleans ahead of Taylor Swift’s concerts at the Superdome this weekend.

Roughly 75 people living in tents beneath an overpass near the Greyhound bus terminal will be relocated roughly two blocks away, Louisiana State Police said.

The relocation of unhoused individuals began on Wednesday (October 23).

Highlights
  • Louisiana agencies sparked outrage after clearing a homeless camp in New Orleans ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts in the Superdome.
  • About 75 people living beneath an overpass were relocated two blocks away.
  • Critics called for long-term housing solutions over temporary relocations.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jeff Landry stated that the move was intended to address homelessness and safety issues and was linked to Taylor’s three concerts in the city, as well as February’s Super Bowl.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has ordered the relocation of homeless people from a large encampment ahead of Taylor Swift’s shows in New Orleans
"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: Kate Green/Getty

“Gov. Landry understands the No. 1 issue facing the city of New Orleans right now is the homelessness crisis, and he is working with LSP and local officials to fix this problem,” Kate Kelly said.

“As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage.”

Reiterating that safety concerns motivated the decision, Kelly added, “Only the most dangerous blocks — where homeless regularly walk across busy streets — are being shut down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Andy Levin, a resident living nearby on South Rampart Street, told WWL Louisiana that he’s “concerned about what’s going to happen to the people” and called for a long-term solution.

“When you have this large a concentration of people who are addicted to drugs and mentally ill, they go into the neighborhood. You find them defecating there, doing drugs, having sex; there is a man over there urinating right now. It’s unstainable.”

Still, Levin believes that “moving these people from the point of view of the community of Central City is necessary.”

“As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage,” said a spokesperson for the Governor

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, New Orleans City Councilmember Leslie Harris criticized the state authorities’ decision to relocate individuals, arguing that coordinating efforts to help those without shelter would have been a better solution to the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am beyond disappointed that this is the way the State is getting involved rather than partnering in the city’s efforts to house people through Home For Good. People’s livelihood is more important than a concert,” Harris wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I will continue working with our Office of Homeless Services and Strategy, Health Department, and homeless providers to make meaningful improvements in New Orleanians’ housing.”

Roughly 75 individuals living in tents beneath an overpass near the Greyhound bus terminal will be relocated two blocks away

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: WWLTV

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: WWLTV

Martha Kegel, the executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans,—a nonprofit that seeks permanent housing for homeless people—also spoke out against the move.

While she said that moving the encampment was better than disbanding it, Kegel believes the decision was a waste of resources that could have been allocated to assist the displaced individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Kegel said many people living in the encampment have mental health issues and don’t trust authorities, and the move disrupts ongoing efforts to rehouse them.

“Some people were frightened and left, and that’s not good,” she described.

“Because then all the work that we did to assess them and document their disabilities and, you know, work with them on their housing plan has now been wasted.”

The population of unhoused people in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish has increased by about 5% since last year

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: WWLTV

Terrence Cobbins, one of the individuals displaced on Wednesday, said that he was told to leave because of the concerts at the Superdome.

“They ain’t never did it before for other people. Why  Taylor Swift? I can’t do nothing about it,” he said, as per WWL Louisiana.

There is no indication that Taylor Swift or the NFL were aware of or involved in the decision to move the camp. Bored Panda has contacted their representatives for comment.

News of the large homeless encampment’s displacement ignited a debate about the effectiveness of the measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Landry’s spokesperson said the decision was prompted by safety concerns, stating, “Only the most dangerous blocks — where homeless regularly walk across busy streets — are being shut down.”

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Image credits: WWLTV


“Sorry, but this gives a serious impression of many people sitting on their hands instead of finding a solid resolution for these displaced residents…just MY opinion,” one person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Personally, I think it’s great that they’re cleaning it up. No one should live in a tent under an interstate and it does make you feel unsafe when you walk around the city,” a separate person said.

“So sad….use the profit from this to provide a safe place for the human race….” a third social media user added.

“How sad that these people have to suffer still more just so Taylor Swift can make money,” somebody else said, as another suggested, “Instead of displacing homeless encampments, can we focus on converting underutilized buildings into supportive housing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The population of unhoused people in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish has increased by about 5% since last year, according to the latest point-in-time data gathered by Unity of Greater New Orleans.

Most people were critical of the state’s decision to relocate the homeless individuals

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

"Pathetic": Taylor Swift Sparks Debate After Police Forcibly Remove Homeless Camp For Her Show

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

6

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
carrieb avatar
Carrie B
Carrie B
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are we trying to cancel Taylor all of a sudden? I'm not a big fan or anything, but why? This is more for the superbowl than her show.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
freyathewanderer_1 avatar
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the US treats the homeless makes me sick to my stomach. We want to force every conception to see the light of day, but don't give a rat's behind about our society's most vulnerable and helpless members.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
carrieb avatar
Carrie B
Carrie B
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are we trying to cancel Taylor all of a sudden? I'm not a big fan or anything, but why? This is more for the superbowl than her show.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
freyathewanderer_1 avatar
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the US treats the homeless makes me sick to my stomach. We want to force every conception to see the light of day, but don't give a rat's behind about our society's most vulnerable and helpless members.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda