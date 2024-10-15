Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift‘s latest outing with her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, had fans concerned over a wound they noticed on her arm.

The pop diva was spotted in New York City on Saturday, October 12, enjoying date night with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

While she dazzled in a sleeveless gold Annie’s Ibiza mini dress, it was a mysterious red mark on her right arm that grabbed the most attention.

Highlights Taylor Swift was spotted having date night with her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, in New York City.

Fans were concerned about a mysterious wound on the singer's arm during the outing.

Many suggested the mark was likely a burn from the kitchen, as Taylor is known to love baking and cooking.

“That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron, god knows!” one fan said.

Taylor Swift had a mysterious wound on her arm as she stepped out with Travis Kelce for date night in New York City

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Swifties, ever the observant crowd, quickly took to social media to voice their concerns.

“No but the burn is insane i hope girlie okay omg,” one said while a second wrote, “Right? That must have hurt so bad! Hopefully, she’s okay and gets the care she needs. Burns like that are no joke—sending her all the good vibes for a speedy recovery!”

Many suggested the mark was likely a burn from a kitchen adventure, as Taylor is known to love baking and cooking.

Fans shared concerns on social media, with one saying: “Taylor, girly, this burn is insane. Please be careful”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

“That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron, god knows!” one fan said.

“She’s cooking up a storm so Travis can go back to KC with treats for all the boys,” another speculated.

“Classic oven burn,” said another observer. “oh my taychef.”

Another fan called it “Every cook’s nightmare” and said, “This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon.”

With the Grammy winner’s known love for baking, fans were quick to suggest that the mark came from a kitchen accident

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

While it is unclear whether the wound came from the kitchen, Travis has revealed in the past that he indeed loves spending time with his girlfriend cooking.

He was asked during a press conference in June this year about the number one dish he likes to cook with his “significant other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a good question,” he began.

“I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself, because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” the tight-end titan went on to say. “It’s something I’d rather keep it personal.”

The NFL star previously mentioned how he loves spending time in the kitchen with his pop star girlfriend

Share icon

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

“Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll,” he said at the end of the Q&A.

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar also said he witnessed the Grammy-winning singer treating her boyfriend to some homemade cinnamon rolls as a pre-game meal.

“I was at [Kelce’s] house three hours before the game. We’re having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she’s so cool,” Bernie said on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM last December, ET reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pre-game meal. I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day,” he added.

As the discussion continues, many continue to speculate whether the burn came from a battle with a cookie sheet or a curling iron

Share icon

Image credits: SwiftThePoet

Share icon

Image credits: BBChrissyyy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Melissa83312480

Share icon

Image credits: roniskitchen

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tayprotectress

Share icon

Image credits: Unhingedaussie1

Share icon

Image credits: InternetMoneyz1

Share icon

Image credits: TheKindPage

Share icon

Image credits: MollieRipple

Share icon

Image credits: JayJayfromdiego

Share icon

Image credits: lakeywoods13

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: onix525572