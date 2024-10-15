Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce
Celebrities, News

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift‘s latest outing with her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, had fans concerned over a wound they noticed on her arm.

The pop diva was spotted in New York City on Saturday, October 12, enjoying date night with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

While she dazzled in a sleeveless gold Annie’s Ibiza mini dress, it was a mysterious red mark on her right arm that grabbed the most attention.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift was spotted having date night with her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, in New York City.
  • Fans were concerned about a mysterious wound on the singer's arm during the outing.
  • Many suggested the mark was likely a burn from the kitchen, as Taylor is known to love baking and cooking.
  • “That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron, god knows!” one fan said.

Taylor Swift had a mysterious wound on her arm as she stepped out with Travis Kelce for date night in New York City

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Swifties, ever the observant crowd, quickly took to social media to voice their concerns.

“No but the burn is insane i hope girlie okay omg,” one said while a second wrote, “Right? That must have hurt so bad! Hopefully, she’s okay and gets the care she needs. Burns like that are no joke—sending her all the good vibes for a speedy recovery!”

Many suggested the mark was likely a burn from a kitchen adventure, as Taylor is known to love baking and cooking.

Fans shared concerns on social media, with one saying: “Taylor, girly, this burn is insane. Please be careful”

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: BACKGRID

“That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron, god knows!” one fan said.

“She’s cooking up a storm so Travis can go back to KC with treats for all the boys,” another speculated.

“Classic oven burn,” said another observer. “oh my taychef.”

Another fan called it “Every cook’s nightmare” and said, “This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon.”

With the Grammy winner’s known love for baking, fans were quick to suggest that the mark came from a kitchen accident

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: BACKGRID

While it is unclear whether the wound came from the kitchen, Travis has revealed in the past that he indeed loves spending time with his girlfriend cooking.

He was asked during a press conference in June this year about the number one dish he likes to cook with his “significant other.”

“That’s a good question,” he began.

“I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself, because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” the tight-end titan went on to say. “It’s something I’d rather keep it personal.”

The NFL star previously mentioned how he loves spending time in the kitchen with his pop star girlfriend

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: Taylor Swift

“Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll,” he said at the end of the Q&A.

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar also said he witnessed the Grammy-winning singer treating her boyfriend to some homemade cinnamon rolls as a pre-game meal.

“I was at [Kelce’s] house three hours before the game. We’re having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she’s so cool,” Bernie said on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM last December, ET reported.

“She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pre-game meal. I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day,” he added.

As the discussion continues, many continue to speculate whether the burn came from a battle with a cookie sheet or a curling iron

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: SwiftThePoet

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: BBChrissyyy

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: Melissa83312480

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: roniskitchen

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: tayprotectress

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: Unhingedaussie1

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: InternetMoneyz1

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: TheKindPage

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: MollieRipple

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: JayJayfromdiego

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: lakeywoods13

Taylor Swift Sparks Concern As Fans Spot Alarming Detail After Date Night With Travis Kelce

Image credits: onix525572

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea why I opened this article. But I have a burn scar on the exact same position from a flambé. Touched the side of the pan with my arm

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea why I opened this article. But I have a burn scar on the exact same position from a flambé. Touched the side of the pan with my arm

