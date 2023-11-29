ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has been the subject of multiple controversies this year, with new critics dubbing the music star a “capitalist queen” as a result of her questionable recent ventures.

Swifties have been complaining about her excessive limited edition merch drops which they feel they have been pushed to buy.

A subreddit created three months ago saw many of Taylor’s fans accusing her of exploiting them.

“Why. So. Many. Version. Of. The. Same. Damn. Album. Taylor. Why. So. Many. Version. Of. The. Same. Damn. Album. Taylor. I cannot deal with the money-grabbing feel,” a person wrote.

Another individual commented: “The capitalist era will never end, will it,” while an additional angry fan wrote: “I’m actually getting annoyed she keeps doing this.”

In August, the 33-year-old musician released a heavily criticized collection of multiple vinyl versions of her 1989 rerelease.

While the music on each vinyl was exactly the same, they came in different colors and had different photos of the Grammy-award-winning artist on the cover, Buzzfeed reported.

The release sparked panic amongst fans, as Taylor had warned on social media that the exclusive release was only available to buy for 48 hours.

However, days following the initial seemingly special release, Swifties were stunned to see that their favorite singer had dropped another version of the vinyl, Aquamarine Green, which was also only available to buy for two days.

Each edition of the vinyl was reportedly listed on the music star’s official store for $31.89, and each one had its own shipping cost because orders for multiple versions were reportedly not able to be placed at the same time.

Such a problematic marketing technique has been used by Taylor multiple times, as last year, for the release of her album Midnights, the songstress informed her fans on social media that if they bought four versions of the vinyl then the back of the jackets would create a clock.

But more recently, Taylor announced that an extended version of her Eras tour concert film would be available to rent on streaming sites as of December 13.

Nevertheless, the film had already been in movie theaters for several weeks, where an adult ticket reportedly retailed for $19.89 plus tax in homage to her 1989 album.

These merchandise tactics have left a bad taste in the mouth of many Swifties, as it was announced last month that Taylor had reached billionaire status, with Bloomberg reporting that she had earned an eye-watering fortune of $1.1 billion.

“Why wouldn’t she make it free, she’s a billionaire & we’ve already paid to see it in movies,” a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), upon learning about the extended version of the Eras tour.

A person commented: “I’m sorry but mother has been getting kinda money greedy recently cause ain’t no way she needs to make it $20 to see one time she’s literally a billionaire.”

While on Taylor’s Reddit page, a Swiftie penned: “She is really finding a way to get every single dollar she can get out of this. renting is crazy.”

Another individual wrote: “Capitalist queen for real.”

A separate fan chimed in: “Enough with the cash grabs, girl.

“You have like a billion dollars.

“Releasing every CD with 8 different versions was already too much but this just feels egregious.

“Just let it stream or let people straight up buy it. This feels icky.”

Someone echoed the negative views: “ The general vibe is that people are unimpressed by this blatant cash grab.”

While Taylor completed her 2023 Eras Tour dates in Brazil on Sunday (November 26), before returning to the stage in Tokyo, Japan on February 7, the singer has been hit with a series of unfortunate incidents at her shows.

Footage and pictures emerged from Taylor’s show which took place on Friday (November 17) at the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, exposing fans suffering from second-degree burns.



why wouldn’t she make it free. she’s a billionaire & we’ve already paid to see it in movies 😭😭 — vic ❀🇵🇸 (@wisteriawilloww) November 27, 2023

i’m sorry but mother has been getting kinda money greedy recently cause ain’t no way she needs to make it $20 to see one time she’s literally a billionaire 😭 — macy (taylor’s version) (@macythebird) November 27, 2023

Metal flooring had been reportedly laid out across the stadium, severely injuring concertgoers whose skin came in close contact with the material.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a concertgoer wrote: “I went to the Nilton Santos Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert and left with 3 second-degree burns.

“The metal plates that covered the floor of the premium track turned into a HOT PLATE at 40°C.”

Moreover, Taylor’s Brazilian concert also resulted in the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides.

Ana died after fainting and experiencing a cardiac arrest while she was at the stadium.

Her cousin, Estela Benevides, claimed that Ana was transported to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, where she died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

Anna passed away moments before Taylor took to the stage, as the concert began at around 7:30 PM local time, as per BBC News.

The Bad Blood singer had been reportedly unaware of Ana’s death when she started her performance, but has since issued a statement on Instagram.

She wrote: “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“I can’t believe that I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“There’s very little information I have, other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She went on to mention that she would not be talking about the death on stage that evening.

Taylor added: “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

The music star revealed that it was the “last thing I thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

You can watch the trailer for Taylor Swift’s Eras filmed tour below:

Ana’s father, Weiny Machado, has since spoken out, as he called for answers about the circumstances that led to his daughter’s tragic death.

He told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper: “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl.

“She was about to graduate in Psychology next April.

“I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance.”

The grieving dad added: “I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size.

“Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Swifties weren’t happy with the news