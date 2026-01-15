ADVERTISEMENT

Scrolling through the day's news can be depressing, to say the least. You'd be forgiven for wanting to give it all a miss now and again...

But between the global crises and political turmoil, lies a whole parallel universe. Here, the headlines sound less like fact and more like sitcom plotlines that never made it to TV. Think "Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch," or "A rare bird in England turned out to be a sea gull covered in curry." You just can't make this stuff up, no matter how hard you try.

If you're looking for some light relief in the midst of another dreary news cycle, you've come to the right place. Bored Panda has gathered up an awesome list of palate cleansers from media outlets across the globe. They're a great reminder that not every news story has to leave you with a heavy heart, and chaos often has a great sense of humor.