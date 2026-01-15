ADVERTISEMENT

Scrolling through the day's news can be depressing, to say the least. You'd be forgiven for wanting to give it all a miss now and again...

But between the global crises and political turmoil, lies a whole parallel universe. Here, the headlines sound less like fact and more like sitcom plotlines that never made it to TV. Think "Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch," or "A rare bird in England turned out to be a sea gull covered in curry." You just can't make this stuff up, no matter how hard you try.

If you're looking for some light relief in the midst of another dreary news cycle, you've come to the right place. Bored Panda has gathered up an awesome list of palate cleansers from media outlets across the globe. They're a great reminder that not every news story has to leave you with a heavy heart, and chaos often has a great sense of humor.

#1

This Is Funny

Man arrested for placing fake arrow decals on IKEA floor, causing a no-exit labyrinth in wild incident headlines.

DNAL2E




There’s an old adage in journalism/news circles that “if it leads, it bleeds.” That’s why you’ll often notice a news bulletin beginning with all the negative and grim stuff like disasters, wars, or crime.

While many of us complain that the news is too negative, research shows that typically, people pay more attention to, and tend to remember negative experiences over positive one. It's something psychologists call our ‘negativity bias.’

"We’re more likely to spot angry faces than happy ones in a crowd, and many languages have a much wider vocabulary for describing negative emotions than jolly ones," explains BBC's Science Focus.

That's not to say consuming negative news is good for us...
    #2

    My Spirit Animal

    Seal inside a New Zealand home causing a wild incident by traumatising a cat and hanging out on the couch.

    mischiefanimals

    
    
    #3

    At Spotting A Rare Bird

    Person in blue uniform holding a seagull covered in curry, a wild incident featured in headline news.

    reddit.com

    
    

    Excessive consumption of negative news can be more harmful than we might realize. For one, it can trigger the body’s “fight or flight” response.

    "Adrenaline is then released, and so is the stress hormone, cortisol. When our bodies are in this state, we experience the same symptoms we might experience if we were under threat," explains an info sheet released by John Hopkins University. "These symptoms include rapid heart rate, shallow breathing, upset stomach, etc."

    Doom-scrolling or watching upsetting footage and news bulletins can also increase symptoms related to anxiety and depression. In fact, for some people, it takes just 14 minutes of dreary news consumption for their depression and anxiety symptoms to rise. They're worsened if someone feels helpless about what's happening in the world.
    #4

    But Ghosts Are Pretend

    Man fined for pretending to be ghost in cemetery after wild incident making headlines worldwide.

    imgur.com

    
    
    #5

    This Is A Real Article

    News article about Cambridge Dictionary adding Gen Z slang term skibidi, highlighting wild incidents making headlines in language changes.

    PiGuy88

    
    
    #6

    News

    Hand holding a smooth Mars bar without signature ripple, illustrating a wild incident hard to believe from news headlines.

    NoxVulpine

    
    

    John Hopkins' experts add that negative news can become addictive, especially when you're getting it from social media.

    "Clickbait headlines and social media algorithms are designed to keep you coming back for more, making it difficult to stop returning to apps for your news," they say.

    Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself... Taking a break from the news cycle and scrolling through this hilarious list is just one of them.
    #7

    That Man? The Fire Department

    Screenshot of a surprising wild incident headline about a man ordering 18,000 waters at a Taco Bell drive-through.

    athirdman345

    
    
    #8

    That Must Have Been A Good Ham

    Headline from Metro News about a bizarre lawsuit involving continuous farting after eating a ham roll, an unusual wild incident.

    NoContextBrits

    
    
    #9

    Imagine You're Cycling On A Country Road And You See That On The Side

    Man standing in deep pothole surrounded by grass, illustrating wild incidents that made surprising headlines.

    thepianoguy2019

    
    

    Another is to identify your triggers. "Take some time to think about what subjects stir symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some people may be more reactive to global conflict while others may feel more affected by racial injustice," suggests the John Hopkins team. "Once you’ve figured out what has the strongest impact on you, you can limit your consumption of media with triggering content."
    #10

    Try Eating In The Bed, Then Sleeping. You Can Have So Much Fun In Bed, Trust Me

    Headline about the oldest living person describing life as a punishment in wild incidents made headlines.

    TinderForMidgets

    
    
    #11

    I Mean

    Hiker lost for 24 hours ignoring rescuer calls highlights wild incidents made headlines worldwide.

    TravisPlaysGames

    
    
    #12

    That's Funny

    Giant Burger King Whopper rolls through town causing destruction in a wild incident making surprising headlines.

    BoneySpurs

    
    
    The experts believe it's safer to read the news rather than watch it. Harsh visuals are more likely to trigger you or send you into a spiral than words.

    By pausing your doom-scrolling and reading this instead, you're doing yourself a big favor. "Doom scrolling might help you feel more informed about how to protect yourself from the troubles of the world, but it ultimately does more harm than good," notes the site. "Aim for no more than 30 minutes per day if possible."
    #13

    60 Cupcakes?

    Black bear caught on camera in wild incident walking into bakery and eating dozens of cupcakes outdoors near parked cars.

    1aappyy

    
    
    #14

    Absolutely Mad

    Headline about a pub warned after a DJ played Peppa Pig theme during a police walk-in, illustrating wild incidents making headlines.

    Unwoven_Sleeve , NoContextBrits

    
    
    #15

    Can’t Blame Him

    Paralysed man uses brain implant to communicate first words in months in wild incidents that made headlines.

    DudespostingWs

    
    

    Even if you feel helpless about everything going on around you, never forget that you can make a positive difference to the world. Every little bit goes a long way.

    You might consider getting involved in some charity work, or joining a group that is working on the issues that you are most passionate about. This not only helps other people but it can empower you as well.

    #16

    This Is Looney Toons Level Of Destruction

    Man causes explosion at home in Europe while chasing fly, one of the wild incidents making unexpected headlines.

    imgur.com

    
    
    #17

    At No Point Did I Guess Where The Headline Was Going Next

    Friendly crow wearing a small hat inside Oregon elementary school during wild incidents that made headlines.

    Maladroithe

    
    
    #18

    My WiFi Goes Out Again. Those Sharks Again I Swear

    Shark attacking undersea fiber-optic cables, a wild incident making headlines for its impact on the global internet.

    DCGMechanics

    
    
    "My dog ate my homework" has just been updated to "a shark ate my internet".

    
    
    
    #19

    Duck Commits Second Speeding Offence

    Mallard duck caught by Swiss speed camera breaking speed limit in wild incident hard to believe from headlines

    DarkLuxio92

    
    
    #20

    “Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”

    Plumber in orange jacket using tools on a pipe outside after restaurant refuses to pay, part of wild incidents headlines.

    The owner of the restaurant is quoted as saying that the plumber/situation is “ridiculous” and that they’d hate for something similar to happen to his other clients… I bet his other clients pay him!

    AnnesleyandCo

    
    
    #21

    Funny Headline

    Wildlife photographer captures mystery animal that turns out to be a lost wig among flowers in nature.

    adamstiles66

    
    
    #22

    Frog

    Headline from Futurism about AI-generated police report falsely claiming officer transformed into frog in wild incident making headlines.

    real_picklejuice

    
    
    #23

    It’s Really Cute

    Blue Blob artwork vandalized with googly eyes in a wild incident making headlines about unusual events.

    crizzosasap

    
    
    #24

    Offer

    Hospital lost patient’s skull and offered gas card as recompense in a wild incident making headlines.

    reddit.com

    
    
    #25

    For Hunting... Wait What?

    Headline about an 81-year-old US man sentenced for creating a giant hybrid sheep in a wild incident.

    Background-Quote-552

    
    
    #26

    What A Statement

    BBC news headline about a wild incident in Gloucestershire featuring a cheese rolling race winner refusing cheese.

    thepalmtrees1

    
    
    #27

    Let's Call Him An Illegal Dinosaur

    Huge alligator captured in North Carolina, sparking wild incidents and unusual news headlines nationwide.

    Algernonletter5

    
    
    #28

    Not At All Heroes Wear Capes

    Men dressed as traffic cones block road at night, causing police to be called in a wild incident reported in the news.

    Jibbabba

    
    
    #29

    Egg-Cellent Heist

    Thieves stealing 100,000 organic eggs off a trailer in Pennsylvania amid rising egg prices reported as wild incident.

    gur40goku

    
    
    #30

    Irony At Its Best

    Headline about Japan’s robot hotel laying off robots after creating more work for humans in wild incidents news.

    fuxury.news.liner

    
    
    #31

    £21

    Tesla robot with liquid poured on it by protesters, featured in wild incidents making headlines recently.

    Torquggis

    
    
    #32

    I Do Not Like This Smiling Ham

    Robot face with living skin demonstrating a realistic smile, showcasing wild incidents that are hard to believe.

    Extension_Canary3717

    
    
    #33

    “Serial Toilet Clogger"

    Screenshot of USA TODAY headline about a serial toilet clogger sentenced to jail and probation, illustrating wild incidents.

    Farzin Vousoughian

    
    
    #34

    Pretty Smart

    Headline about a boyfriend arrested for fraud in Japan after deceiving 35 women with different birthdays for gifts.

    BuddyAffectionate601

    
    
    #35

    Roses Are Red, Butter Is Creamy

    Yellow council gritter machine parked on snowy road at night, part of wild incidents that made headlines.

    electricrailway

    
    
    #36

    It's Difficult To Get A Man To Understand Something When His Salary Depends On His Not Understanding It

    Screenshot of a PC Gamer article about Microsoft's head of AI and public dislike related to AI incidents in headlines.

    unemployedbyagents

    
    
    #37

    What A Headline

    Parrots removed from UK safari park after teaching each other to swear and laughing, a wild incident making headlines.

    lmfaoaccurate

    
    
    #38

    Punk-Rock

    Headline about a punk-rock turtle with green hair in wild incidents that made headlines for unusual animal stories.

    New_Doug

    
    
    #39

    Here’s Why

    Man duct-taped to a ceiling gaming with others in a dimly lit room demonstrating wild incidents in gaming history.

    Hecck

    
    
    #40

    I Think It's Too Late Now

    Japanese police apologize at grave of wrongfully accused man in a rare wild incident making surprising headlines.

    NEO71011

    
    
    #41

    The Only Memorable Event

    Screenshot of a news headline about a pastor claiming to see demons singing Rihanna’s Umbrella after a near-death experience.

    3p1cP3r50n

    
    
    #42

    This Might Be My New Favorite Headline And Photo Combo Ever

    Man mowing lawn near a tornado with storm clouds in the background capturing wild incidents in headlines.

    TryHardDads

    
    
    #43

    The Incident Occurred In India

    News headline about a wild incident where a bus driver in India was suspended for letting a monkey drive.

    fuxury.news.liner

    
    
    #44

    Who Would Have Thought

    Headline from Metro news about an American TikTok traveller upset over French people speaking French in France, highlighting wild incidents.

    -BlackMidnight-

    
    
    #45

    Real Life Mr Bean

    £740,000 painting ruined by security guard who drew eyes on faceless figures at Russian gallery in wild incident

    loopielu

    
    
    #46

    Bread

    Headline from Stereogum about a wild incident involving Smash Mouth singer reacting to food fest crowd throwing bread.

    Roy_Donk_Official

    
    
    #47

    Never Not Thinking About This Headline

    Headline in black text on a white background describing wild incidents and public survey results.

    KirstySedgman

    
    
    #48

    No Way

    Crab wearing a sponge as a hat discovered in Western Australia, one of the wild incidents making headlines recently.

    tourdefranz

    
    
    #49

    Possibly The Funniest Headline To Ever Grace A News Site

    A raccoon causing a liquor-fueled rampage with broken bottles in a store aisle and lying near a toilet.

    LucidTechLLC

    
    
    #50

    My Wife And I Just Spent $130 On Beef Jerky, We’re Keeping Them In Business

    CNN Business headline about Americans unable to afford gas impacting prices and demand for beef jerky.

    clarastongue

    
    
    #51

    Possibly The Greatest Headline Of All Time

    Man ordered to complete unpaid work after deliberately farting at police during strip search in wild incident headlines

    Lvexr , imgur.com

    
    
    #52

    What An Odd Number Indeed

    WhatsApp increases group chat size limit to 256 people in a tech news update on messaging app features.

    tr4ce

    
    
    Whoever wrote that for the tech section of that "news" outlet needs to be fired...

    
    
    
    #53

    The Pain

    Woman arrested after texting a guy 159,000 times, one of the wild incidents that made headlines.

    Mundane-Farm-4117

    
    
    #54

    So Many Questions

    Headline from YorkshireLive about a wild incident where a mum was threatened with social services over her huge eyebrows.

    NoContextBrits

    
    
    #55

    This Isn't Satire, It Was Genuinely Reported As A News Item

    Man waits four hours for Chinese takeaway in one of 61 wild incidents that made headlines for unbelievable reasons.

    SlicedBread35

    
    
    #56

    Who Throws A Ham?

    Kentucky man charged for throwing Christmas ham at woman in one of 61 wild incidents making headlines.

    fuxury.news.liner

    
    
    #57

    Imagine Reading This Headline To A Medieval Peasant

    Robot Rizzbot damaged during livestream, a wild incident making headlines involving social media influencer iShowSpeed.

    Noise_Loop

    
    
    #58

    That Raccoon Was Definitely Hungry And Angry

    Mass police identify reported bear sighting as a raccoon, one of the wild incidents featured in surprising headlines.

    Algernonletter5

    
    
    #59

    A Piece Of Tape Makes You A Hacker According To Business Insider

    Hackers used tape on a speed sign to trick Teslas into accelerating, a wild incident making unusual headlines.

    Mad-mex3

    
    
    #60

    Anyone Know What’s Going On?

    Heavy police presence at intersection near medical center, part of wild incidents making headlines nationwide.

    SecureAd6548

    
    
    #61

    Beside The Irony, This Is The Best Evidence That Your Invention Works

    Headline about breathalyzer maker arrested for drunk driving after failing alcohol breath test in wild incidents news.

    Algernonletter5

    
    

