78 News Headlines That Went Off The Rails In The Best Way Possible
Apparently, it takes our brains about two seconds to decide whether something online is worth paying attention to. Just two seconds. That’s not much, but it’s all the time news outlets have to grab your interest.
So they do what they do best—write headlines that stop people mid-scroll. But in the rush to stand out, they sometimes push things a little too far. The wording gets awkward, the drama feels forced, or the entire story ends up sounding unintentionally hilarious.
Here are some of the funniest headlines that actually got published.
Best Headline Ever
The Seal Did Nothing Wrong
A Simple Mistake Really
Why did he have toys with him if he was feeding homeless people?
This Is What News Headlines Look Like When You Live In Alaska
Crack Journalism Here
Become Ungovernable
This Is So Cute
Roses Are Red, Butter Is Creamy
Yup, That's What College Is Like
The News Here In Australia
Best Headline Ever?
does the paperboy happen to be able to talk to snakes and do magic by any chance?
So This Happened
Good Strategy, Bad Execution
Help My Parrot Turned Spanish And I Cannot Undo It
An Exotic-Looking Orange Bird Turned Out To Be A Seagull Covered In Curry
The Most Redneck Headline Ever
One Roof. One Goat. Only One Man He Respected
Just Saw This Headline On My Local 12 O'clock News
Anything But The Metric System
This Woman Leads An Exciting Life
Well Played BBC, Well Played
Oops
Not All Heroes Wear Capes
That Picture Of The Stingray Was In My Newspaper Today
Best Headline Ever
Great Headline, Gizmodo
Funniest Headline Ever
A Bacon Planet Would Be Totally Acceptable, But I'm Not Sure About Sausage
Well, It's A Full-Time Job
In Local News
Welcome To Detroit, Typical For Our Local News
Bet he's not local, that's some Florida Man stuff right there
This Is The Most British Headline I Have Ever Seen
There's Gotta Be Better Fox Masks Out There
When This Makes The Front Page Of The Newspaper, You Know You Live In A Small Town
10/10 Headline
This Shocking Headline From Los Angeles
Suspect Didn't Pay For Gas
Atlanta Man Attempts To Rob Nail Salon, Gets Ignored By Everyone
Bread
I Love This Headline
I Was Looking At The News When I Found This
Of all the names that could've been chosen, Boaty McBoatface took the crown?
This Journalist Waited Their Whole Life For This Headline
I Think You Might Just Like Dudes
Did She Sing Or Not?
Finally, I Found A News Source I Can Get Behind And Follow
De-Aging. It'll Age You
Maine Woman Punches Bear That Chased Her Dog And Ends Up With Stitches
Spotted This In The Local Paper
Snowman-1, Driver-0
They Became The Very Thing They Set Out To Destroy
Found This Weird News Article
When The Mugshot Matches The Crime
Hedonistic Passengers
Headline News In Vancouver, BC This Morning
Such an important issue in Canada that it makes front page headlines.
Mexican Mayor Weds A Reptile And Couldn't Be Happier
Only In Ohio
Florida Woman Was "Yelling At Customers" Cops Say
What?
who says there cant be a florida woman? gender equality