Apparently, it takes our brains about two seconds to decide whether something online is worth paying attention to. Just two seconds. That’s not much, but it’s all the time news outlets have to grab your interest.

So they do what they do best—write headlines that stop people mid-scroll. But in the rush to stand out, they sometimes push things a little too far. The wording gets awkward, the drama feels forced, or the entire story ends up sounding unintentionally hilarious.

Here are some of the funniest headlines that actually got published.

#1

Best Headline Ever

Wild pig in grass, related to hilarious news headlines about its antics involving beer theft and a cow encounter in Australia.

MissSara13 Report

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smart c*unt. Sorry, gotta say Strayan for that headline.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    The Seal Did Nothing Wrong

    Seal sits inside a New Zealand home after amusing entry, highlighted in a hilarious news headline.

    mischiefanimals Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A Simple Mistake Really

    Screenshot of a MailOnline article with a bizarre and hilarious news headline.

    wordmancopy Report

    anayacs26 avatar
    ZuriLovesYou
    ZuriLovesYou
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did he have toys with him if he was feeding homeless people?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    This Is What News Headlines Look Like When You Live In Alaska

    A funny news headline about a man in a bear costume bothering real bears in Alaska.

    reddit.com Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Story next day, “man in bear costume mauled by bears.”

    #5

    Crack Journalism Here

    Man standing near a giant boulder on a mountain road after a hilarious news headline incident in Idaho.

    V3LV3TUND3RGROUND Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Become Ungovernable

    Sea otter humorously rides stolen surfboard on Santa Cruz waves.

    KareemAbdulJabroni Report

    #7

    This Is So Cute

    Crow wearing a hat indoors, associated with hilarious news headlines about a school visit in Oregon.

    heybiji Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love him!!!! But why the hell were the police called?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Roses Are Red, Butter Is Creamy

    Yellow snow gritter at night with a humorous name in a Hilarious-News-Headlines article from Metro News.

    electricrailway Report

    #9

    Yup, That's What College Is Like

    Coyote on campus, linked to hilarious news headlines, in autumn setting.

    CircularJerkuler Report

    #10

    The News Here In Australia

    Cow photobombing a horse stuck in a fence, illustrating hilarious news headlines in a newspaper clipping.

    williss_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Best Headline Ever?

    Goat with tongue out next to hilarious news headline about a paperboy in Utah.

    SrSadFish Report

    katiehlrinaldi avatar
    TheBoardBisexual
    TheBoardBisexual
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    does the paperboy happen to be able to talk to snakes and do magic by any chance?

    #12

    So This Happened

    Duck in bow-tie at pub bar with pint, representing hilarious news headlines.

    theone1221 Report

    #13

    Good Strategy, Bad Execution

    Mugshot of a man linked to hilarious news headlines about paying for invisibility to rob a bank.

    ReigenArata Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Help My Parrot Turned Spanish And I Cannot Undo It

    Grey parrot in front of news headline about returning speaking Spanish, highlighting hilarious-news-headlines.

    jonnot Report

    #15

    An Exotic-Looking Orange Bird Turned Out To Be A Seagull Covered In Curry

    Veterinary worker holding an orange bird covered in curry, illustrating a funny story for Hilarious-News-Headlines.

    alexis418 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    The Most Redneck Headline Ever

    Group dressed in Civil War attire, standing outdoors with a rooster in the foreground, illustrating a hilarious news headline.

    fulcrims Report

    #17

    One Roof. One Goat. Only One Man He Respected

    Goat on house roof as police try to coax it down, illustrating hilarious news headlines.

    mikenmar Report

    #18

    Just Saw This Headline On My Local 12 O'clock News

    Squirrel with a cup stuck on its head in a garden, featured in a hilarious news headline from Greenville, SC.

    theprizefight Report

    #19

    Anything But The Metric System

    Asteroid near Earth depicted in space with light beams, capturing a hilarious-news-headlines theme.

    insidepancake Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    This Woman Leads An Exciting Life

    Woman in hospital gown interviewed outdoors, related to hilarious news headlines.

    caffine90 Report

    #21

    Well Played BBC, Well Played

    Winnie the Pooh toy blocking sewer in manhole; a hilarious news headline incident in Scotland.

    omelettegod Report

    #22

    Oops

    Hilarious news headline about a Cybertruck catching fire after hitting a hydrant, shown with a red fire hydrant in an urban setting.

    redmambo_no6 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Tents set up for Black Friday campers with a news banner about a hilarious incident involving a man in a bear costume.

    imgur.com Report

    #24

    That Picture Of The Stingray Was In My Newspaper Today

    Three women surprised by a stingray photobomb at the beach, illustrating hilarious news headlines.

    BubbleManStudios Report

    #25

    Best Headline Ever

    Firefighters rescue a miniature horse from a small sinkhole in a humorous news headline scenario.

    PoopAndSunshine Report

    #26

    Great Headline, Gizmodo

    Beaver swimming in water under a headline about a humorous environmental plan. Hilarious-News-Headlines theme.

    CouchPotatoFamine Report

    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make California Wet Again! Ehm- sorry- *sees herself out*

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funniest Headline Ever

    Police chase pig while schoolchildren cheer, showcasing hilarious news headlines in British Columbia.

    Sparkythedog77 Report

    #28

    A Bacon Planet Would Be Totally Acceptable, But I'm Not Sure About Sausage

    Tweet about a hilarious news headline showing chorizo mistaken for a star photo from Webb Telescope.

    altonbrown Report

    #29

    Well, It's A Full-Time Job

    Person holding a phone with apps, related to a funny news story about using it for memes during an exam.

    lex2016 Report

    #30

    In Local News

    Firefighters extinguishing a blazing dumpster fire at night, illustrating a hilarious news headline situation.

    Dysfunctional_Vet12 Report

    #31

    Welcome To Detroit, Typical For Our Local News

    EMS vehicle in headlines for comedic Hilarious-News-Headlines story on Fox 2 about unusual theft.

    Icon47 Report

    #32

    This Is The Most British Headline I Have Ever Seen

    Hilarious news headlines about emergency biscuits flown into the UK during a shortage, featuring chocolate-covered biscuits.

    hatefax Report

    #33

    There's Gotta Be Better Fox Masks Out There

    Person in a fox costume tends to a small animal, highlighting hilarious news headlines.

    _TheCheddarwurst_ Report

    #34

    When This Makes The Front Page Of The Newspaper, You Know You Live In A Small Town

    Newspaper article with headline “Duck spends day supervising work” showing construction and a duck, illustrating hilarious news headlines.

    Superfluous1 Report

    #35

    10/10 Headline

    Leopard caught in a pot, surrounded by onlookers; example of hilarious news headlines.

    r1ckrolled Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If it fits, I sits! Oh c**p! It doesn't fit, it doesn't fit aaaaaahhh!"

    #36

    This Shocking Headline From Los Angeles

    Rainy highway scene with cars, showcasing a hilarious-news-headlines moment about wet roads.

    vinnymcapplesauce Report

    #37

    Suspect Didn't Pay For Gas

    Police seek suspect with amusing sketch; example of hilarious news headlines.

    Thelastbrunneng Report

    #38

    Atlanta Man Attempts To Rob Nail Salon, Gets Ignored By Everyone

    Image shows a humorous news headline about a robbery attempt in a nail salon where patrons ignore the robber, with surveillance footage.

    cryptowizzard Report

    #39

    Bread

    Hilarious news headline about a shopper claiming to see a ghost at Tesco, a sign from his grandmother to buy bread.

    wolf-bot Report

    #40

    I Love This Headline

    A rat on a yellow subway platform, highlighting hilarious news headlines about aggressive cannibal rats.

    DrakeGatsby Report

    #41

    I Was Looking At The News When I Found This

    Yellow submarine in icy waters under a funny headline about Boaty McBoatface, highlighting hilarious news headlines.

    jamespotter22 Report

    anayacs26 avatar
    ZuriLovesYou
    ZuriLovesYou
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of all the names that could've been chosen, Boaty McBoatface took the crown?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    This Journalist Waited Their Whole Life For This Headline

    Close-up image of the planet Uranus with rings, related to hilarious news headlines.

    vedrath Report

    #43

    I Think You Might Just Like Dudes

    Islamic preacher with beard next to hilarious news headlines about men without beards causing indecent thoughts.

    Garfwog Report

    #44

    Did She Sing Or Not?

    A nurse holding an award, smiling with a backdrop of colorful signage, related to hilarious news headlines.

    babochew Report

    #45

    Finally, I Found A News Source I Can Get Behind And Follow

    Man breaks record carrying beer mugs, featured on TV; an example of hilarious news headlines.

    jay3091 Report

    #46

    De-Aging. It'll Age You

    Man in a tan jacket sitting in front of a blue background, featured in hilarious news headlines about anti-aging concerns.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #47

    Maine Woman Punches Bear That Chased Her Dog And Ends Up With Stitches

    Hilarious news headline about woman punching a bear to save her dog.

    cryptowizzard Report

    #48

    Spotted This In The Local Paper

    Newspaper headline about arrests at a taco joint; an example of hilarious news headlines.

    pixelballersstaff Report

    #49

    Snowman-1, Driver-0

    Giant snowman in yard built on tree trunk, with humorous news headline about attempted destruction.

    Vlancing Report

    #50

    They Became The Very Thing They Set Out To Destroy

    Daily Mail headline about feminist music festival found guilty of discrimination, related to hilarious news headlines.

    Duckiest2 Report

    #51

    Found This Weird News Article

    McDonald's hash brown in a paper sleeve, related to a hilarious news headline about a legal misunderstanding.

    kennybarkbark Report

    #52

    When The Mugshot Matches The Crime

    Mugshot and car of prankster featured in hilarious news headlines.

    Elelegante101 Report

    #53

    Hedonistic Passengers

    Hilarious news headline about British passengers emptying plane's alcohol supply on a SunExpress flight to Turkey.

    Triplen01 Report

    #54

    Headline News In Vancouver, BC This Morning

    Hilarious news headline on a bus, questioning politeness with passengers seated and an elderly woman standing.

    Such an important issue in Canada that it makes front page headlines.

    abra_ca_dabra Report

    #55

    Mexican Mayor Weds A Reptile And Couldn't Be Happier

    Man kissing a caiman during a wedding ritual; a scene from hilarious news headlines featuring a reptile ceremony.

    websilvercraft Report

    #56

    Only In Ohio

    Hilarious-News-Headlines: Woman runs from raccoon, trips on pavement, boyfriend confronts critter on street.

    AmphibianOk6229 Report

    #57

    Florida Woman Was "Yelling At Customers" Cops Say

    Police lights on a car roof, related to hilarious news headlines involving a burrito incident.

    DamnedWeirdo Report

    #58

    What?

    Headline about a woman's 911 calls over a manicure; her photo and close-up of red nails shown, illustrating hilarious news headlines.

    Bunnyma93503990 Report

    #59

    We Need More Of This Guy

    Man in Grim Reaper costume on lifeguard stand under red umbrella at Florida beach, representing a hilarious news headline.

    imgur.com Report

    #60

    That’s Crazy

    Man poses with large fish; headline highlights hilarious news.

    MudiwaHood Report

    #61

    So This Is On The Front Page Of My News Today

    Teacher's controversial headline featured in a news article, linked with hilarious news headlines online.

    Urbansquid Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    A Threat Germany Had Never Faced Before

    Elephants gather in a forest setting, illustrating a hilarious news headline about Botswana's President and hunting trophies.

    1Blue3Brown Report

    #63

    Literally The Greatest Headline USA Today Will Ever Write

    Smiling man in a suit at an event, related to hilarious news headlines about a dinosaur skull.

    TheEmeraldRaven Report

    #64

    Headline Of The Year

    Gadgette article screenshot sharing hilarious news headlines on homeopathy.

    ironypatrol Report

    #65

    In My Newspaper This Morning

    Firefighters on a roof responding to a house blaze; part of hilarious news headlines about unintended consequences.

    camuzak Report

    #66

    Best Breaking News Headline Ever

    TV screen showing a Hilarious-News-Headline about a president's casual remark with stock market data, including NASDAQ and DOW.

    Rayzdestiny Report

    #67

    When AI Generates Headline

    Woman smiling from vehicle window on safari, illustrating a hilarious news headline.

    iDropBunker Report

    #68

    That Tumour Has Skills

    Newspaper clipping with hilarious news headline about a boy overcoming paralysis to earn a black belt in Taekwondo.

    PulpC Report

    #69

    My Local Newspaper

    Newspaper with a funny headline about whales hunting krill, featuring a whale tail photo in Monterey Bay.

    NvaderGir Report

    #70

    Turns Out They Do Enforce The Suspicious Salmon Law

    "Man in waders walks through forest, reflecting a humorous news headline about hidden salmon."

    _the_windmill_ Report

    #71

    This Is Making News In Australia

    News screenshot discussing rebranding Australian dollar to "dollarydoos" as reported by CommSec on Hilarious News Headlines.

    AhhNoodle Report

    #72

    Thought You Guys Would Have A Good Chuckle

    CCTV footage shows a person stealing at a bakery; a comical headline captures the hilarious-news-headlines irony.

    Makeit_ Report

    #73

    City Puts Forth Effort To Increase IQ

    Newspaper with headline "City still working to get Smart," showcasing hilarious news headlines theme.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    Giant Hybrid Sheep

    Hilarious news headline about an 81-year-old sentenced for creating a giant hybrid sheep in Montana.

    Duderichy Report

    #75

    Somebody Has Been Waiting Their Entire Career To Make This A Headline

    Newspaper with hilarious-news-headlines: "Flu York City" sparks hospital rush.

    weliveinafreeworld Report

    #76

    They Know About My Taco Bell Dinner Plans

    News headline about Uranus making a splash, with a planet image, for hilarious news headlines.

    TechDoomer Report

    #77

    What An Interesting Article

    A newspaper front page with a headline about break-ins affecting homeowners.

    BigBrain132 Report

    #78

    Came Across This, Taking Balanced Journalism To The Next Level

    Search results feature hilarious news headlines comparing France and Britain on Telegraph.

    matty2599 Report

