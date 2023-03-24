The yellow press has a bit of a controversial reputation. But ask the wordsmiths who work there, and they will tell you that scandal sells. And if there’s no scandal, it can always be created.

The Twitter page “Mental Headlines” is clearly aware of that and has set out on a mission to document the most absurdly funny and downright odd headlines spotted in media that take entertainment onto a whole new meta level.

Below we wrapped up some of the most recent and chuckle-inducing examples for you to scroll through, so don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones as you go. Psst! More mental headlines await in our previous feature right here.