Viral Evil Queen Breaks Her Silence After Getting Fired From Disneyland, Revealing Her Identity
Woman dressed as Evil Queen in a detailed costume and crown, representing the viral Disney character after getting fired.
Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Nobody knew her real name. But for years, she donned her cape and put on her crown to make people laugh.

Sabrina Von B. accidentally gained online fame after videos of herself playing Snow White’s Evil Queen in Disneyland went viral.

She revealed that she was recently let go from the park after eight long years of putting a smile on people’s faces.

Highlights
  • Sabrina Von B. accidentally gained online fame as she played the character of Snow White’s Evil Queen in Disneyland.
  • She accidentally went viral after visitors began uploading videos of their interactions online.
  • Fans were sad to see her lose her job following eight successful years.
  • “With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity,” she said.
    Sabrina Von B. accidentally gained online fame, thanks to her job at Disneyland

    Evil Queen character in purple costume and crown, reacting with surprise while posing at an outdoor Disney park setting.

    Evil Queen character in purple costume and crown, reacting with surprise while posing at an outdoor Disney park setting.

    Image credits: sabrinavonb

    Sabrina Von B. called it an “honor” to bring a Disney villain to life with a “comical spin.”

    For eight years, she dressed up as the Evil Queen and walked among the visitors, having hilarious interactions with them.

    Soon, she became a hit at California’s Disneyland, known for amusing visitors with her witticisms.

    Evil Queen in detailed costume with crown and makeup, posing in front of a stone wall at Disneyland.

    Evil Queen in detailed costume with crown and makeup, posing in front of a stone wall at Disneyland.

    Image credits: honeywalnutshrimps

    It was “very rewarding” to “create joy for people and make people smile, all while being a villain.”

    The 27-year-old worked at Disney from the ages of 18 to 26. What she never expected was her videos going viral and making her famous for her sassy quips.

    “It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn’t popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around,” she told People.

    The 27-year-old played several characters like Maleficent and Agatha Harkness at the amusement park in California

    Red-haired woman smiling softly in a blue shirt, representing the viral Evil Queen revealing her identity after Disneyland firing.

    Red-haired woman smiling softly in a blue shirt, representing the viral Evil Queen revealing her identity after Disneyland firing.

    Image credits: sabrinavonb

    Comment from Jackie Lybbert praising the viral Evil Queen for giving her daughter an amazing Maleficent moment, with over 1000 likes.

    Comment from Jackie Lybbert praising the viral Evil Queen for giving her daughter an amazing Maleficent moment, with over 1000 likes.

    “I read a lot of comments about people saying they would’ve never loved this character, but now it is their favorite character,” she added.

    While working at the theme park, she has also taken on the roles of Maleficent, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Tremaine. But she stepped into the shoes of the Evil Queen the most.

    “I don’t take it lightly that these experiences that I created for people are stories and things that they will take with them, for years to come, and hopefully make them like villains more and get on the side of villains and not just be scared of them,” she said.

    @sabrinavonb no makeup, all natural, holyyy airballll 🤭 #holyairball#lareina#itwasme♬ ECE Marketing Airball – E 🤍

    Comment praising viral Evil Queen who was fired from Disneyland, highlighting her role in attracting many visitors to the park.

    Comment praising viral Evil Queen who was fired from Disneyland, highlighting her role in attracting many visitors to the park.

    Sabrina’s interactions with visitors first went viral after a YouTuber uploaded a clip in 2019.

    Since then, her fame has come and gone in “waves,” she said.

    Her virality peaked again in 2021 when more videos were shared online. But the entire time, she kept her identity under wraps, especially because she didn’t want her online presence to affect her work at Disneyland.

    Sabrina’s interactions with Disneyland goers first went viral after a YouTuber uploaded a video in 2019

    Woman in Minnie ears and skull mask holding Disneyland name tag revealing viral evil queen identity after getting fired.

    Woman in Minnie ears and skull mask holding Disneyland name tag revealing viral evil queen identity after getting fired.

    Image credits: sabrinavonb

    Comment from Louie Navarro expressing affection for his favorite Evil Queen with crying emojis on a social media post discussing viral Evil Queen fired from Disneyland.

    Comment from Louie Navarro expressing affection for his favorite Evil Queen with crying emojis on a social media post discussing viral Evil Queen fired from Disneyland.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief about viral Evil Queen getting fired from Disneyland over popularity.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief about viral Evil Queen getting fired from Disneyland over popularity.

    “With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity,” she said.

    Sabrina said she “protected the magic” until she lost her job.

    “I never came out publicly and said like, ‘This is me,’ or anything until they ultimately let me go. That’s when I spoke out publicly on it,” she said.

    Viral Evil Queen in costume holding an apple, standing next to a smiling young man with headphones outdoors by rocks and greenery.

    Viral Evil Queen in costume holding an apple, standing next to a smiling young man with headphones outdoors by rocks and greenery.

    Image credits: magicwiththomas

    Comment praising the viral Evil Queen for her performance at Disneyland, anticipating her return for Halloween 2026.

    Comment praising the viral Evil Queen for her performance at Disneyland, anticipating her return for Halloween 2026.

    Netizens showered her with praises after she was let go, saying “she simply outshined the Disney Princess.”

    “She’s the best one there,” one said. Another quipped, “I can’t believe they fired you for becoming too popular.”

    “You were the best thing to happen to the parks,” said another.

    “She deserves to be an actress now,” read one comment online

    @magicwiththomas POV: You watch your nonverbal child find his safe space with the Evil Queen, but Disneyland wants to remove her as a daily character in the park #autism#disneyland#disneyparks#snowwhite#evilqueen♬ Mad World – Gary Jules & Michael Andrews

    Comment by Patricia Camille Aut expressing concern about Thomas being sad after the viral evil queen break silence revealing identity.


    Comment by Patricia Camille Aut expressing concern about Thomas being sad after the viral evil queen break silence revealing identity.

    While reminiscing about her time working for the theme park, Sabrina had fond memories to narrate, including a heartwarming encounter with a mother and baby during her very first year on the job.

    The baby was also dressed as the Evil Queen, making way for a “lovely interaction.”

    “The next year they came back, and the baby was walking, and it’s always crazy to look up and see a guest and remember them, and look at their child and see how much they’ve grown,” she recalled.

    Young woman wearing Evil Queen shirt and Minnie ears smiling outside Disneyland Casting Agency, viral Evil Queen revealing her identity after firing.

    Young woman wearing Evil Queen shirt and Minnie ears smiling outside Disneyland Casting Agency, viral Evil Queen revealing her identity after firing.

    Image credits: sabrinavonb

    Comment praising the viral evil queen as the most beautiful Disneyland evil queen, posted by Roberto Carlos Mosco.

    Comment praising the viral evil queen as the most beautiful Disneyland evil queen, posted by Roberto Carlos Mosco.

    Sabrina said she was fortunate enough to see the same mother and daughter almost every year that she worked there.

    “I got to watch the little girl grow from literally a baby in her mom’s arms to an 8-year-old little girl in a little Evil Queen dress,” she added.

    The performer said she was “grateful” to play a small but memorable role in the lives of kids who visited the park.

    She also fondly recalled meeting a woman who saved up money just to travel from Japan to California to meet her.

    Sabrina kept her identity under wraps until Disneyland let her go

    Close-up of viral Evil Queen in costume with crown and dramatic makeup at Disneyland revealing her identity after being fired.

    Close-up of viral Evil Queen in costume with crown and dramatic makeup at Disneyland revealing her identity after being fired.

    Image credits: fantasytravelers

    After she was let go from Disneyland, the performer made a TikTok video and told her followers that she was the person behind the many viral videos of the Evil Queen.

    Her identity-revealing video amassed 6.5 million views.

    Although she no longer works at Disneyland, she was grateful for the virality of past videos, uploaded by numerous Disneygoers.

    “I’m very grateful that those videos live on, on the internet. It was surreal then,” she said. “It is surreal now, and I really will never live down that feeling for sure.”

    Smiling woman with red hair and black cap posing outdoors among green plants in a casual striped shirt and black sweater.

    Smiling woman with red hair and black cap posing outdoors among green plants in a casual striped shirt and black sweater.

    Image credits: sabrinavonb

    Apart from the virality, she said the online fame turned her into a more “confident” person.

    Describing herself as someone “on the shy end,” she noted that she wasn’t “half as confident” as the Queen in real life. But playing “confident” characters helped her “grow.”

    “It’s so lovely to be such a confident character for little girls and little boys to look up to,” she went on to say. “It also helps and helps me as a person really grow, and that spark that the Queen has in her, it lives in me.”

    The performer said in real life, her personality was quite different from the characters she played

    @ppcultur Ranking Evil Queen Disneyland roasting moments. #Disneyland#disney#disneyparks#fyp#savage#evilqueen#meangirls#funnymoments#funnyvid#viral♬ original sound – pop culture

    Now that her days of working at Disneyland are over, Sabrina said she was keeping her eyes on “bigger and better things.”

    She has a few projects lined up for the next few months and has dreams of flaunting her talents on the Broadway stage someday.

    “Now I’m learning how to live outside of the mouse,” she said, “and I am super excited for what is next in my career.”

    “Gal Gadot could learn from her,” one quipped online

    Comment by Erwin Lim praising the viral Evil Queen who outshined the Disney Princess after getting fired from Disneyland.

    Comment by Erwin Lim praising the viral Evil Queen who outshined the Disney Princess after getting fired from Disneyland.

    Comment from Hayachi Rivas expressing enthusiasm about the viral Evil Queen who reveals her identity after Disneyland firing.

    Comment from Hayachi Rivas expressing enthusiasm about the viral Evil Queen who reveals her identity after Disneyland firing.

    Comment on social media about viral evil queen breaking silence after Disneyland firing, expressing hope for Broadway opportunity.

    Comment on social media about viral evil queen breaking silence after Disneyland firing, expressing hope for Broadway opportunity.

    Comment by Emmi Emmi discussing the viral Evil Queen's growing popularity before getting fired from Disneyland.

    Comment by Emmi Emmi discussing the viral Evil Queen's growing popularity before getting fired from Disneyland.

    Comment from Alex Joon discussing feelings of excellence being mistaken for insubordination by insecure management.

    Comment from Alex Joon discussing feelings of excellence being mistaken for insubordination by insecure management.

    Comment bubble showing user Ëvg Jöaqüin typing "Jealous colleagues" on a light blue background with a blurred profile picture.

    Comment bubble showing user Ëvg Jöaqüin typing "Jealous colleagues" on a light blue background with a blurred profile picture.

    Comment from Jem Adriano saying Gal Gadot could learn from her on a social media post about the viral Evil Queen revelation.

    Comment from Jem Adriano saying Gal Gadot could learn from her on a social media post about the viral Evil Queen revelation.

    Comment discussing hope that the new cast member playing the Evil Queen at Disney won’t face harassment.

    Comment discussing hope that the new cast member playing the Evil Queen at Disney won’t face harassment.

    Comment discussing reactions to viral evil queen after getting fired from Disneyland and revealing her identity online.

    Comment discussing reactions to viral evil queen after getting fired from Disneyland and revealing her identity online.

    Comment from JM Baron questioning why someone would be fired for being too good at their job, related to viral Evil Queen story.

    Comment from JM Baron questioning why someone would be fired for being too good at their job, related to viral Evil Queen story.

    Comment text on social media about viral evil queen, discussing evilness after Disneyland firing.

    Comment text on social media about viral evil queen, discussing evilness after Disneyland firing.

    Comment from top fan Too Chi expressing how the viral Evil Queen attracted visitors to Disneyland before getting fired.

    Comment from top fan Too Chi expressing how the viral Evil Queen attracted visitors to Disneyland before getting fired.

    Comment from Ryan Leonardo praising the viral Evil Queen for her talent and suggesting a TV series with her after Disneyland firing.

    Comment from Ryan Leonardo praising the viral Evil Queen for her talent and suggesting a TV series with her after Disneyland firing.

    User comment saying she deserves to be an actress now, reacting to viral Evil Queen news about Disneyland firing.

    User comment saying she deserves to be an actress now, reacting to viral Evil Queen news about Disneyland firing.

    Comment by Robert Lee Edwin Bardsley praising the Viral Evil Queen for her talent after getting fired from Disneyland.

    Comment by Robert Lee Edwin Bardsley praising the Viral Evil Queen for her talent after getting fired from Disneyland.

    Commenter Tortured Nimo expressing opinion on the viral Evil Queen fired from Disneyland, highlighting talent mismatch in a social media post.

    Commenter Tortured Nimo expressing opinion on the viral Evil Queen fired from Disneyland, highlighting talent mismatch in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the viral Evil Queen after her Disneyland firing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the viral Evil Queen after her Disneyland firing.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yeah, we're gonna fire her because she does her job TOO WELL." - What kind of sense does that make?

    1
    1point
    reply
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why D****y fired her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is D-i-s-n-e-y being censored?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
