Viral Evil Queen Breaks Her Silence After Getting Fired From Disneyland, Revealing Her Identity

Nobody knew her real name. But for years, she donned her cape and put on her crown to make people laugh.

Sabrina Von B. accidentally gained online fame after videos of herself playing Snow White’s Evil Queen in Disneyland went viral.

She revealed that she was recently let go from the park after eight long years of putting a smile on people’s faces.

“With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity,” she said.

Sabrina Von B. called it an “honor” to bring a Disney villain to life with a “comical spin.”

For eight years, she dressed up as the Evil Queen and walked among the visitors, having hilarious interactions with them.

Soon, she became a hit at California’s Disneyland, known for amusing visitors with her witticisms.

It was “very rewarding” to “create joy for people and make people smile, all while being a villain.”

The 27-year-old worked at Disney from the ages of 18 to 26. What she never expected was her videos going viral and making her famous for her sassy quips.

“It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn’t popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around,” she told People.

The 27-year-old played several characters like Maleficent and Agatha Harkness at the amusement park in California

“I read a lot of comments about people saying they would’ve never loved this character, but now it is their favorite character,” she added.

While working at the theme park, she has also taken on the roles of Maleficent, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Tremaine. But she stepped into the shoes of the Evil Queen the most.

“I don’t take it lightly that these experiences that I created for people are stories and things that they will take with them, for years to come, and hopefully make them like villains more and get on the side of villains and not just be scared of them,” she said.

Sabrina’s interactions with visitors first went viral after a YouTuber uploaded a clip in 2019.

Since then, her fame has come and gone in “waves,” she said.

Her virality peaked again in 2021 when more videos were shared online. But the entire time, she kept her identity under wraps, especially because she didn’t want her online presence to affect her work at Disneyland.

Sabrina said she “protected the magic” until she lost her job.

“I never came out publicly and said like, ‘This is me,’ or anything until they ultimately let me go. That’s when I spoke out publicly on it,” she said.

While reminiscing about her time working for the theme park, Sabrina had fond memories to narrate, including a heartwarming encounter with a mother and baby during her very first year on the job.

The baby was also dressed as the Evil Queen, making way for a “lovely interaction.”

“The next year they came back, and the baby was walking, and it’s always crazy to look up and see a guest and remember them, and look at their child and see how much they’ve grown,” she recalled.

Sabrina said she was fortunate enough to see the same mother and daughter almost every year that she worked there.

“I got to watch the little girl grow from literally a baby in her mom’s arms to an 8-year-old little girl in a little Evil Queen dress,” she added.

The performer said she was “grateful” to play a small but memorable role in the lives of kids who visited the park.

She also fondly recalled meeting a woman who saved up money just to travel from Japan to California to meet her.

After she was let go from Disneyland, the performer made a TikTok video and told her followers that she was the person behind the many viral videos of the Evil Queen.

Her identity-revealing video amassed 6.5 million views.

Although she no longer works at Disneyland, she was grateful for the virality of past videos, uploaded by numerous Disneygoers.

“I’m very grateful that those videos live on, on the internet. It was surreal then,” she said. “It is surreal now, and I really will never live down that feeling for sure.”

Apart from the virality, she said the online fame turned her into a more “confident” person.

Describing herself as someone “on the shy end,” she noted that she wasn’t “half as confident” as the Queen in real life. But playing “confident” characters helped her “grow.”

“It’s so lovely to be such a confident character for little girls and little boys to look up to,” she went on to say. “It also helps and helps me as a person really grow, and that spark that the Queen has in her, it lives in me.”

The performer said in real life, her personality was quite different from the characters she played

Now that her days of working at Disneyland are over, Sabrina said she was keeping her eyes on “bigger and better things.”

She has a few projects lined up for the next few months and has dreams of flaunting her talents on the Broadway stage someday.

“Now I’m learning how to live outside of the mouse,” she said, “and I am super excited for what is next in my career.”

