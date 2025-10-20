Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom’s Behavior That Led To Girl’s Terrifying Plunge Into Ocean From Disney Cruise Ship Exposed
Rescue team on a small orange boat navigating the ocean after a girlu2019s terrifying plunge from a Disney cruise ship.
Society, World

Mom’s Behavior That Led To Girl’s Terrifying Plunge Into Ocean From Disney Cruise Ship Exposed

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
A new twist that few saw coming has been revealed in the case of a cruise vacation that went dangerously wrong.

Panic erupted on a Disney Dream cruise ship when a 5-year-old girl fell from the vessel’s fourth floor earlier this year.

It has now been revealed that the full police report pointed a finger at the child’s mother for risking the child’s life.

Highlights
  • An unexpected twist has been revealed in the case of a family cruise vacation that went dangerously wrong.
  • The police report revealed that the mother’s actions contributed to the 5-year-old girl’s terrifying fall.
  • The mother refused to take responsibility for the fall and blamed the cruise ship for it.
  • Netizens had plenty to say about the mother’s actions prior to the fall.
    An unexpected twist has been revealed in the case of a family cruise vacation that went dangerously wrong

    Disney cruise ship docked near green hills and calm waters, highlighting mom's behavior in terrifying girl's ocean plunge incident.

    Disney cruise ship docked near green hills and calm waters, highlighting mom's behavior in terrifying girl's ocean plunge incident.

    Image credits: Joeri Mombers/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The little girl and her family were aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship, returning to Florida from The Bahamas, when the fall took place.

    Screams were heard at around 11:29 a.m. on June 29 after the child fell through a porthole and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean.

    Rescue team on a small boat in the ocean responding to a girl’s terrifying plunge from a Disney cruise ship.

    Rescue team on a small boat in the ocean responding to a girl’s terrifying plunge from a Disney cruise ship.

    Image credits: metzd87/Reddit

    The father was initially hailed a hero for jumping after his daughter within seconds.

    But the narrative quickly changed online when netizens demanded he be put behind bars. They also asked his wife to divorce him and take custody of his daughter away for putting the child’s life in danger.

    It has now been reported that the mother’s actions had contributed to the terrifying fall.

    The police report revealed that the mother’s actions contributed to the 5-year-old girl’s terrifying fall

    Cruise ship hallway with ocean view through round windows, related to mom's behavior on Disney cruise ship incident.

    Cruise ship hallway with ocean view through round windows, related to mom's behavior on Disney cruise ship incident.

    Image credits: herdthinner/DeviantArt

    While speaking to Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, the mother said they were walking on the fourth-floor deck when they passed by the porthole.

    She had “offered for her daughter to take a picture in the porthole,” after which the child climbed in front of the porthole window and posed atop the railing.

    The husband was walking about 10 feet ahead of them at the time.

    @noeayala32#disneycruise#disneydream♬ original sound – Girl/Disney Dad – BBQ Life

    The mother, who refused to take responsibility for the incident, told deputies that she had been clicking pictures of her daughter throughout the trip in other portholes and windows.

    “She provided me with a picture of [the girl] laying in a porthole with a window on it,” a deputy said in the report.

    Right before the child’s fall, the mother had clicked so many pictures that investigators were able to string together what happened.

    “When streamed together, [the pictures] depict a seconds-long video of the child getting up on the railing, and falling backwards into the water,” the report said.

    “Instagram pics more important than own child,” one commenter wrote online

    Rescue team in a small yellow boat navigating ocean waters after a girl's terrifying plunge from a cruise ship exposed.

    Rescue team in a small yellow boat navigating ocean waters after a girl's terrifying plunge from a cruise ship exposed.

    Image credits: metzd87/Redditmetzd87/Reddit

    Text emphasizing mom's behavior prioritizing Instagram pics over child, linked to girl's terrifying ocean plunge on Disney cruise.

    The mother, however, did not take responsibility for the incident and “stated that she felt like there should be coverings on the windows.”

    “Disney is responsible for what occurred,” she claimed.

    The report noted that there were other viewpoints covered with smooth plexiglass across the ship. However, the portholes like the one the child fell from were open and easily accessible to a child.

    Rescue team assisting passengers in a yellow lifeboat after a girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    Rescue team assisting passengers in a yellow lifeboat after a girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    Image credits: YOOPERIPA/X

    Comment text on a white background discussing mom's behavior linked to girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    “[The mother] assumed the porthole had a window or plexiglass, and she thought that [her daughter] would be caught by the glass, but instead, she kept falling,” the report said.

    She watched her daughter fall through the opening and stood stunned for a few seconds before finally yelling to get her husband’s attention.

    When he turned around, he “observed his daughter in the water.”

    The mother refused to take responsibility for the fall and blamed the cruise ship for it

    Dining area on a Disney cruise ship with ocean view through a porthole, related to girl's terrifying plunge incident.

    Dining area on a Disney cruise ship with ocean view through a porthole, related to girl's terrifying plunge incident.

    Image credits: Cruise with Ben and David/YouTube

    Screenshot of online comments debating safety concerns on cruise ship windows related to girl’s plunge into ocean incident.

    “He initially ran to get help but, after approximately 45 seconds, decided to jump into the ocean to attempt a rescue,” officers added in the report.

    Hundreds of passengers watched the chaos unfold, as it took about 20 minutes for the father and daughter to be rescued.

    The mother “screamed for help and tried to maintain visual contact with both the child and her husband as the ship turned,” according to the report.

    Disney cruise ship docked with passengers disembarking, related to mom's behavior leading to girl's ocean plunge incident.

    Disney cruise ship docked with passengers disembarking, related to mom's behavior leading to girl's ocean plunge incident.

    Image credits: Jackson Jetsetting/YouTube

    Comment highlighting concern about mom’s behavior impacting child safety on Disney cruise ship leading to ocean plunge.

    Although the father couldn’t see his daughter, he followed her screams and was eventually able to reach her.

    The father and daughter were too far away to reach the floatation rings thrown to them, and he couldn’t grab them without the risk of accidentally letting go of his daughter, who couldn’t swim.

    He treaded water and held his daughter above the surface for about 20 minutes until rescue personnel arrived.

    The husband “expressed surprise and relief at their survival,” the police said.

    The child did not sustain any injuries, but the father received treatment for one.

    The father treaded water for about 20 minutes, keeping his daughter afloat, until rescue personnel arrived

    Rescue team on a small boat aiding a girl after terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Rescue team on a small boat aiding a girl after terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Image credits: metzd87/Reddit

    Detective Christopher Favitta with the sheriff’s office recommended having the mother charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm because she “ultimately facilitated” the circumstances.

    “Upon looking at the window myself, as a prudent person, I immediately saw that the window was open to the air, and did not have a covering,” the detective said in a report.

    “This act facilitated by [the mother] placed the child in a life-threatening situation,” he continued. “As a result, the child fell from the ship and into the water, in an avoidable accident.”

    @noeayala32#disneycruise#disneydream♬ original sound – Girl/Disney Dad – BBQ Life

    However, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office closed the case without any charges filed against the mother.

    “While the defendant’s conduct is arguably negligent and irresponsible, it does not rise to the egregious level of conduct necessary to establish criminal culpable negligence,” Assistant State Attorney Melissa Kelly said in an email sent on September 16.

    Detective Christopher Favitta said no arrest would be made in the case since the Broward County State Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges.

    Netizens had plenty to say about the mother’s actions prior to the fall

    Comment expressing relief that the father jumped in knowing the daughter can't swim in rough ocean conditions.

    Comment criticizing cruise ship conditions and blaming others for a girl's terrifying plunge incident on a Disney cruise ship.

    Text comment from user blaming mom’s behavior for girl’s terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    Text discussing mom's behavior leading to girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship and rescue by father.

    Alt text: Mom's behavior exposed after girl's terrifying plunge from Disney cruise ship window amid ocean exploration.

    Social media post criticizing mom's behavior that led to girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    Text excerpt from article about mom's behavior leading to girl's terrifying plunge into ocean on Disney cruise ship, discussing social media attacks on father and public damage.

    Comment discussing mom's behavior blamed for girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship, highlighting safety concerns.

    Comment questioning mom's behavior allowing girl to climb and sit on Disney cruise ship railing before ocean plunge incident.

    Comment about Disney cruise ship safety and parents' reactions after girl's terrifying ocean plunge revealed.

    Comment about mom's behavior leading to girl's terrifying plunge from Disney cruise ship discussing need for safety measures.

    Comment text showing strong opinion on mom's behavior for allowing child to climb near open window on cruise ship.

    Comment discussing mom's behavior related to a girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Text from MarsPilotReport highlighting investigation into mom's behavior linked to girl's terrifying plunge from Disney cruise ship.

    Comment highlighting mom's behavior that led to girl's terrifying plunge into ocean from Disney cruise ship.

    Comment on Disney Cruise Ship behavior criticizing design issues linked to girl’s terrifying ocean plunge incident.

    Text reading Some parents are bereft of leadership skills highlighting mom's behavior in a discussion post.

    Comment discussing the mom's behavior that led to a girl's terrifying plunge into the ocean from a Disney cruise ship.

    Text on screen showing claim that mother should be charged with reckless endangerment in Disney cruise ship incident

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the plus side she got some great photo's for her social media account, if the Father has brain cell he'll divorce this woman because his children will never be safe in her care

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hm. I am very much a common sense person but even without the mom encouraging her to take the picture (and yes, she should have checked first) this does not look safe. Not on a cruise aimed at children. You can't keep your kids by your side all the time, they will run ahead and definitely try to climb things. The railing is not adequate and makes climbing even easier.

    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the plus side she got some great photo's for her social media account, if the Father has brain cell he'll divorce this woman because his children will never be safe in her care

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hm. I am very much a common sense person but even without the mom encouraging her to take the picture (and yes, she should have checked first) this does not look safe. Not on a cruise aimed at children. You can't keep your kids by your side all the time, they will run ahead and definitely try to climb things. The railing is not adequate and makes climbing even easier.

