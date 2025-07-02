Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Girl’s Horrifying Fall From Disney Cruise Ship Sparks Blame Game After Eyewitnesses Reveal The Truth
Rescue team in yellow helmets on a bright yellow vessel searching waters after girl's fall from Disney cruise ship incident.
Lifestyle, Travel

Girl’s Horrifying Fall From Disney Cruise Ship Sparks Blame Game After Eyewitnesses Reveal The Truth

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: your child falls overboard on a cruise ship. 

That’s what happened when a family was on a Disney cruise and their child suddenly fell into the water.

Witnesses describe a horrific sound, then bloodcurdling screams.

    The 5-year-old fell while on a Disney cruise returning from the Bahamas

    Large Disney cruise ship sailing on the ocean under a cloudy sky, related to girl's fall incident on Disney cruise ship.

    Image credits: disneycruise.disney.go.com

    Close-up of Disney Dream cruise ship exterior, related to girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Image credits: Christian Lambert / Unsplash

    • A man jumped into the water from a Disney Cruise ship to save his daughter
    • The five year old fell from a railing on Deck 4 of the Disney Dream cruiseliner
    • Netizens are both praising the father for his heroism, as well as blaming him for not doing more to watch her
    The terror unfolded on Sunday, June 29th, on the return leg of a four-day cruise to the Bahamas. 

    A little girl and her family were on Deck 4 of the Disney Dream, one of six ships owned by the Disney Cruise Line Group.

    That’s when a child suddenly fell overboard

    According to officials from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the girl is 5 years old and was alone on the railing when she tipped over and hit the water.

    “He wanted to take a picture, and she fell off”: Witnesses describe the scene

    Rescue team in yellow helmets on a boat responding to girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship at sea.

    Image credits: GlobalNews / Reddit

    A passenger named Gar Frantz told local media what they witnessed. 

    “She was sitting on the rail, and he wanted to take a picture, and she fell off,” Frantz said.

    “We were just on that deck. And then you saw them throwing, like, life jackets over the sides and stuff.”

    Image credits: Janice Martin-Asuque / Facebook

    A member of the crew told another passenger that “the little girl was in an  area she wasn’t supposed to be in, and she fell.”

    A few moments later, her father did what any parent would do in that moment: he jumped in after her. 

    The girl’s father is being hailed a hero after jumping in to save her

    Rescue team in a yellow boat aiding a girl after her horrifying fall from a Disney cruise ship at sea.

    Image credits: Cruising for Happy People / Facebook

    In what rescuers are calling a heroic move, the girl’s father quickly got in the water with his child.

    Witnesses describe chilling screams from the girl’s mother and a loud crashing sound.

    Shortly after, members of the crew began mobilizing into action.

    Rescue team assisting a girl after her horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship, with eyewitnesses revealing the truth.

    Image credits: YOOPERIPA / X

    Comment from Myra D Simmons criticizing the father’s responsibility after girl’s horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship.

    The emergency code for man overboard- “M.O.B.”- began blaring from the ship’s intercom.

    Then, a smaller yellow boat with four rescuers launched from the cruise ship into the ocean to retrieve the father and daughter.

    The rescue team from the cruise ship is also praised for their actions

    @lifeofchandler OVERBOARD Rescue on Disney Dream. 2 passengers overboard between Nassau and Grand Bahama #disney#cruise#overboard#cruisetok#mob#cruiseship#disneycruise#disneydream♬ original sound – Chandler Sphynx

    Witnesses told local TV news outlets that the ship was traveling fast, and that the pair were soon just dots on the horizon. 

    After treading water while holding his daughter for about 20 minutes, the pair was brought aboard the rescue ship.

    The cruise liner, meanwhile, made a U-turn to recover the rescue ship.

    Man in light blue polo shirt smiling while seated indoors, unrelated to girl's fall from Disney cruise ship incident

    Image credits: Gar Frantz / Facebook

    The statement from Disney Cruise Line said:  “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

    The statement continued: “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

    “It was pretty traumatizing”: Other passengers describe their experience

    Woman in a pink patterned dress and colorful necklace posing indoors, related to girl's fall from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Image credits: Nikki Samsill Jackson / Facebook

    But what really happened remains a mystery. 

    One passenger told the Daily Mail it was her first time on a cruise ship, and perhaps her last. 

    ‘It was my first cruise ever, and it was pretty traumatizing trying to wrap my head around it,’ Nikki Samsill Jackson told the DM.

    Man and child looking out at ocean from Disney cruise ship balcony, related to girl's fall and eyewitness reports.

    Image credits: Facebook

    Comment by Zhang Peiru expressing relief over little girl’s rescue after terrifying fall from Disney cruise ship, hoping for recovery.

    Another passenger named Monica Shannon, who was on Deck 3 at the time, said she saw something fly past unexpectedly, but didn’t think much of it.

    When she realized what had happened, she asked a crew member for more details. 

    The crew member told Shannon that the little girl had been climbing on the plexiglass barriers that protect the railing while her parents played shuffleboard. 

    Police say an investigation is ongoing.

    Statistics show that the majority of people who go overboard are not rescued alive

    Crew members on Disney cruise ship deck looking out to sea during response to girl's fall incident eyewitness investigation.

    Image credits: Shannon Pechacek Lindholm / Facebook

    @cmd.91 Today, while on the Disney Dream, we witnessed nothing short of a miracle. We were in our stateroom when we heard “Mr MOB, Mr MOB, Mr MOB… port side”. My husband ran to the balcony because he understood that meant there was a man overboard. Immediately, my heart started racing, and I began a constant prayer. Disney acted quick as they tossed out multiple life preserver rings, slowed the ship, and began turning as they prepared the small boat to go out for a rescue. As we watched the whole thing go down and I zoomed in, I realized there wasn’t one… but two people in the water. We watched as the boat got to them, and I was even more surprised when I saw them pull up a little girl (we heard she was only 5 years old) onto the boat. Followed by who we assume is her father. This man jumped in after her and helped her stay afloat for at least 20 minutes while the rescue team pulled off a rescue I will never forget. God was in this story from the beginning. It happened during the day, while we were cruising very slowly, in very calm seas. I’m so thankful both the man and the little girl are safe. And for anyone who wants to judge how something like this happens, it can happen in the blink of an eye. There is zero judgment from me, just so much relief and praise. I can’t imagine how exhausted and in shock both of these people are. If you do go on a cruise in the future and have a balcony, please don’t let your kids be unattended outside and keep the furniture away from the edge. #disneydream#rescue#overboard#godisinthisstory#praise#cruise♬ Goodness of God (Instrumental) – The Worship Initiative Instrumentals & The Worship Initiative

    The ship has emergency response and detection procedures to prevent similar situations. 

    According to an article in USA Today, Disney’s ships are equipped with technology that could include “thermal cameras and micro radars,” which help detect when people go overboard.

    Unfortunately, even with the technology, instances of people falling or jumping overboard on a cruise ship tend to not end well.

    The USA Today article says that there were “212 overboard incidents involving passengers and crew around the world from 2009 to 2019.”

    However, a mere 48 people were rescued.

    “I bet the father feels terrible.”: Some netizens have sympathy for the family  

    Rescue team on a small yellow boat responding to a girl's fall from Disney cruise ship in open sea waters.

    Image credits: Cruising for Happy People / Facebook

    Because most ‘man overboard’ scenarios don’t end well, the father has been both praised for his quick actions and derided for not paying better attention to what his child was doing.

    “I bet the father feels terrible. I’m glad they’re ok,” one person said.

    Other people noted the split-second decision the father made, saying they would have done the same.

    Image credits: Raintarget / YouTube

    And as for the Disney cruise ship staff? 

    Netizens also heralded them for their bravery, with one person saying that all the “annoying training” does, in fact, sometimes pay off. 

    “What a miracle!, said one person

    Some netizens say the girl who fell from a Disney Cruise ship should have been better monitored

    Comment by Jason Ross discussing fall overboard situations linked to ill-advised behavior related to girl’s fall from Disney cruise ship.

    Comment from Dawn Bishop criticizing a dad for risking his child's safety on a railing during a Disney cruise.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a girl's fall from a Disney cruise ship and the blame surrounding the incident.

    Comment blaming a dad for a girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship, expressing relief the child is okay.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment discussing a father's choice during a girl's fall from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Facebook comment by Melissa Taylor expressing that the dad should be banned from the cruise line after girl's fall incident.

    Comment by Lina Cruz expressing sympathy about a girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship incident.

    Comment praising a dad’s effort treading water for 20 minutes to save girl after horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship.

    Screenshot of a Facebook post describing a father's brave instinct during a girl's horrifying fall from a Disney cruise ship.

    Comment expressing disbelief about a girl's horrifying fall from a Disney cruise ship incident.

    Eyewitnesses reveal the truth behind girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship and the resulting blame game.

    Social media comment reacting to a girl's horrifying fall from a Disney cruise ship and the ensuing blame game.

    Alt text: Comment discussing blame and heroism after girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship during eyewitness rescue.

    Comment from Dolly Weber expressing relief that everyone is okay after a girl's horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship.

    Facebook comment expressing concern over lack of net system to prevent girl’s horrifying fall from Disney cruise ship.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Father who wasn't watching child who climbed on railings decided to take a picture and then is hailed a hero when said kid in dangerous spot falls overboard and he has to save her life. Yeah, sorry - this is not heroism, this is getting yourself out of an entirely preventable situation with possible fatal consequences...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed, but... fair play for the save. We have all done something stupid with our kids. Thankfully it's rarely this stupid. But he jumped into the ocean.... I'd not trust him with my kids, but I'd shake his hand and buy him a beer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    taylorsferry avatar
    Taylor's Ferry
    Taylor's Ferry
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember the grandfather who held his grandchild out over the open water and lost his grip, dropping the child overboard? The child died. https://share.google/SwQIyGwBQefGVlZir

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karriberkowitz avatar
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg thank you! My co workers are looking at me like I’m crazy for saying the parents should b brought up on charges.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
