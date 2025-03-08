Mom Refuses To Cancel Her Cruise In Case Her DIL Gives Birth Early

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of life’s biggest joys are even sweeter when shared with family, like planning a dream vacation with cousins or announcing a new addition to the family. But what happens when those two collide? What if you find yourself wanting to be in two places at once?

That’s exactly what happened when one person’s long-planned Disney cruise suddenly became the center of an unexpected family feud. Their brother and pregnant SIL were counting on their mom for support during the birth, but when they realized she’d be away just weeks before the due date, tensions exploded. Now, the family is torn over whether the trip should be canceled or carried on as planned.

Keep reading to dive into the drama and don’t forget to check out our interview with Hebamme (midwife) Christina Büchl from Germany, who shares insights on pregnancy support and family expectations.

Planning a cruise takes months of preparation, from booking tickets to coordinating schedules

Image credits: Chris Gent / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

Someone shared how their brother and sister-in-law were upset because their mother had to go on a cruise so close to the due date

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KittenPuppyCookie

Midwifery is a common and essential profession in many countries, providing crucial support during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care

Bringing a baby into the world is one of the most exciting, overwhelming, and downright life-changing experiences ever. It’s a mix of pure joy, a little chaos, and a whole lot of learning on the go. With so many changes, physically, emotionally, and in everyday life, it helps to have a strong support system to lean on. From pregnancy checkups to those first few months of adjusting to life with a newborn, having the right guidance can make all the difference.

That’s why many countries have midwives who offer essential care and support to parents not just during pregnancy and childbirth, but also through the crucial postpartum period. Unlike doctors, midwives focus on a more personalized and holistic approach, ensuring that both the baby and the parents feel supported. They offer medical care, emotional reassurance, and practical advice, helping families transition into their new reality with confidence.

To understand this better, we spoke with Christina Büchl, a midwife (Hebamme) from Germany who has over 20 years of experience in the field. She has worked closely with expecting and new parents, offering expert guidance on everything from prenatal care to breastfeeding support. She shared insights into the role midwives play, why their presence is so valuable, and how families can benefit from their expertise.

“Midwives usually operate within a specific area so they can easily do home visits after the baby is born,” Christina explained. “For prenatal checkups, some midwives visit expectant parents at home, while others ask them to come to their practice, if they have one. It depends on the midwife’s setup and the family’s needs.”

“We typically support families until the baby is about three months old,” she added. “However, our services can extend beyond that. Some parents still reach out to us for advice when introducing solids, taking their first trip with the baby, or even weaning from breastfeeding. The goal is to provide guidance whenever it’s needed.”

Midwives offer a range of essential services to ensure a smooth pregnancy and postpartum period. “During prenatal care, we help parents prepare for birth by monitoring the baby’s development, offering birthing classes, and addressing any concerns they might have,” Christina shared.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After the baby arrives, parents need even more support as they navigate newborn care, recovery, and adjusting to their new routine

Their role doesn’t stop at childbirth. “Once the baby arrives, postnatal care becomes just as important,” she emphasized. “New parents need all the support they can get, whether it’s learning how to bathe a newborn, getting breastfeeding assistance, or simply having someone reassure them that they’re doing okay.”

In Germany, health insurance covers midwifery services, making it easier for families to access care without financial burden. “This allows parents to focus on their baby without worrying about additional costs,” Christina explained. “It ensures that every family regardless of their financial situation has access to quality postpartum care.”

At the end of the day, midwives are there to ease the transition into parenthood. “We try to make things as easy as possible so parents can enjoy these first few months instead of feeling overwhelmed,” Christina said. “Having a baby is a big change, but with the right support, it becomes a more manageable and joyful experience.”

In this particular case, the author’s brother and sister-in-law expected their mother to help during this important time. But does that mean she should cancel a long-planned vacation to be available just in case? Was it fair to expect her to change her plans, or should personal commitments take priority? What do you think?

Many people online pointed out that the situation largely stemmed from a misunderstanding and poor communication

