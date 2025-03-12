“Toxic Relationship”: Security Video Shows Fiancée Of Glam Metal Singer Jumped Off Cruise Ship

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimberly Burch’s final moments aboard a cruise ship were allegedly captured on video, according to media reports.

The 56-year-old woman, who was engaged to Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe, was allegedly captured climbing a rail in the video after a heated argument with her fiancé.

She was presumed deceased, and authorities still have not been able to recover her body.

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of possible self-harm and loss of life that may be distressing to some.

Reports claimed that security footage shows what happened off the coast of the Bahamas on March 2, the night of Kimberly’s passing.

Taime had been hired to perform on an ’80s-themed voyage aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas cruise liner.

Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe had a heated argument with his fiancée before her tragic passing

Image credits: Taime Downe

On the very first day of the seven-day cruise, Kimberly allegedly plunged from the ship.

Her passing came after she had a heated argument with the rocker, whom she had been dating for about seven years, her mother Carnell Burch said.

Carnell also revealed that her deceased daughter had been drinking before her tragic passing, something the mother described as uncharacteristic.

Image credits: royalcaribbean

Image credits: Taime Downe

Taime was cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

A video of Kimberly’s final moments allegedly captured her climbing the ship’s rail and taking a step off, according to TMZ.

The outlet claimed that the video remains in the custody of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The couple had a “very toxic relationship” and “fought all the time,” according to Riki Rachtman

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

Radio personality Riki Rachtman, who called Taime his best friend, said he had been in touch with the frontman since the tragic incident took place.

“There is a video” of Kimberly ending her own life, he alleged in his own video about the incident.

He also claimed Taime and Kimberly “always had a very toxic relationship,” and they “fought all the time” even though they “loved each other.”

Riki, who claimed to be the rocker’s best friend, said there’s a video of Kimberly ending her own life

Image credits: Taime Downe

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

The former host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball went on to talk about how Taime was coping with his fiancée’s passing.

He claimed the rocker witnessed the “woman that he’s in love with, that he’s lived with for the past eight years,” end her life in front of him.

“Taime did absolutely nothing wrong, but Taime is going to be scarred for the rest of his life,” he added, as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter.

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

Kimberly’s family said they had no idea about her passing until Taime called them after she went overboard.

“We would have never even known it happened if Taime hadn’t called,” her brother, Kip Burch, told the New York Post last week.

Kip said at the time that the family felt “lost” and had “no answers.”

A passenger claimed on social media that the band performed “less than 90 minutes before she went overboard”

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

Kimberly had shared a selfie of herself with her fiancé aboard the ship before her passing.

“We made it to @the80scruise,” she wrote on what turned out to be the last picture uploaded on her Instagram grid.

Casey Markee, who said he was a passenger on the same ship, posted about the incident on X.

Image credits: Kimberly Burch

“It looks like the woman ‘jumped’ from the balcony of her 8th-floor room after an argument with her partner,” the passenger claimed.

In another update, Casey said he and his fellow travelers watched Faster Pussycat perform “LIVE less than 90 minutes before she went overboard!!!!!”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or loss of life ideation, help is available at International Hotlines