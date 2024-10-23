"Completely Impossible": 66-Year-Old Woman Falls Overboard From Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

A search is currently underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard from the Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, a cruise ship themed around Taylor Swift.

The tragic incident occurred last night (Tuesday, October 22) while the ship was traveling through the Bahamas, 17 miles north of Nassau.

A task force composed of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force is working to locate the missing passenger. So far, an HC-144 airplane and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter have been dispatched from Miami to assist with the search.

Rescue efforts are still underway at the time of this writing, and there is no further information on the status of the missing woman.

A 66-year-old woman fell overboard Tuesday night from a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. Rescue efforts continue as her body has yet to be found

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

As the search continues, Royal Caribbean is focusing its efforts on providing support and assistance to the missing woman’s family.

“A search and rescue operation was immediately launched as soon as the woman was reported overboard,” a spokesperson said. “We won’t share any more details to respect the family’s privacy.”

The cruise, titled “In My Cruise Era,” was organized by fans of the singer and created by travel agents Jessica Malerman, Shelby Reyes, and Nicole Rivera from Marvelous Mouse Travels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

The event, which departed from Miami last Monday (October 21) with several hundred “Swifties” aboard, is not officially affiliated with Taylor Swift but is themed around the pop star and her Eras Tour.

The four-day trip was planned to include stops in Nassau and CocoCay. Cruise tracking data from CruiseMapper confirms that the ship docked in Nassau on Tuesday before heading to CocoCay on Wednesday.

An alleged passenger on the Allure of the Seas went on Reddit to share their story, stating that they heard an alarm go off at around 10 pm

Share icon

Image credits: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty

“We are currently on the ship. The initial overhead page they played for the whole cruise said ‘Oscar Oscar, man overboard’ or something along those lines,” the user wrote.

“Ship was turned around, and the search boats were deployed; no other updates other than that.”

The user then explained that the ship made an immediate 180-degree turn, and the entire process took 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the passenger, the ship returned and remained stationary until 2:45 am. The Redditor was unable to give further updates before logging off, with their last message sent 10 hours ago.

The Allure of the Seas is a massive, award-winning cruise with a capacity of more than 6,000 passengers

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Barra/Pexels

Fans reportedly paid $1,573 for double-occupancy rooms and were treated to Taylor Swift-themed swag bags. The event was also set to include bonding activities such as karaoke, friendship bracelet swaps, trivia games about the pop star, and more.

The Allure of the Seas is a large vessel capable of accommodating 6,826 passengers across 2,748 rooms. It was built in Finland and made its debut trip more than ten years ago on December 5, 2010.

The luxurious ship offers numerous attractions, such as surf simulations, zip lines, water parks, kids’ areas, and themed areas designed around the Seven Wonders of the World. It has won several awards, including Best Large Cruise Ship and Best Ship for Entertainment, both in 2017.

The survival rate for passengers who go overboard is low, with only one in four victims rescued alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Samson Bush/Pexels

The number of passengers who go overboard is relatively low, with only 212 incidents occurring between 2009 and 2019, according to reports by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). This translates to about 19 accidents per year.

The survival rate, however, is much more worrying, with data from the same organization indicating that only 48 people were successfully rescued alive during that timeframe—a 28% survival rate.

“The injuries sustained can vary in severity depending on factors such as the height from which the individual falls, the angle of impact, and the conditions of the water,” explained Steve Kherkher, a practicing injury lawyer with 30 years of experience.

“Once in the water, the individual faces numerous hazards, including strong currents, rough seas, and hypothermia, especially in colder regions or during nighttime incidents.”

For Kherkher, Royal Caribbean could be sued by the victim’s family if negligence, unsafe conditions, or equipment failure contributed to the accident. “A maritime injury lawyer can conduct a thorough investigation to determine who may be held accountable for the victim’s injuries and losses,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens shared their theories about the incident, with some believing it to be an accident and others suggesting that the woman deliberately jumped

Share icon

Image credits: Tahir Osman/Pexels

“Prayers to the family, but please stop saying they fell overboard. They either jumped, were pushed, or were doing something careless. You can’t just walk along and fall overboard on a ship,” one reader wrote.

“Falling off is nearly impossible. But if someone wants to ‘get off,’ then doing so is pretty easy. It’s as clear as that, I’m afraid,” another stated on Reddit.

“It’s not nearly impossible; it is completely impossible to fall off the ship accidentally. There is no area that any sized human can slip, fall, and then tumble off the ship into the sea,” replied one user, reinforcing the previous point.

“She’s probably dead. Pretty much like finding a needle in a haystack, especially at night.”

“No one ‘falls’ overboard,” one user wrote, with others joining in to lament the incident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT