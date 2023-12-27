Couple Sells Everything To Live On Cruise Ship, Says It’s “Cheaper” Than Living On Land

ADVERTISEMENT

John and Melody Hennessee opted for an exciting and cost-effective permanent cruise lifestyle, currently sailing worldwide and planning to reside on a unique residential cruise ship.

76-year-old John and 64-year-old Melody, both from Florida, sold nearly all of their belongings three years ago, including their main business and their home, swapping it all for a motorhome instead to travel around the United States.

One day, John got tired of driving. That’s when the couple discovered an advert on Facebook for a 274-day cruise with Royal Caribbean. Thus began their journey to a permanent life on the ocean.

Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

The lovebirds are reportedly now cruising around the Dominican Republic as part of the latest in a series of long-term sailings, which have taken them to places including Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, Sky News reported.

And as much as their new life at sea has been all the more exciting, it’s the cheaper cost of living that has made it all worth it.

John said: “We now have a telephone bill, a ship bill, and a few credit card bills for when we go ashore, but that’s it.

Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

“We no longer have a mortgage or the expense of homes. We no longer have vehicle insurance, property insurance, or utility bills. The list goes on. We are certain cruising is cheaper.

“Right now it is probably close to half of what it was when we lived on land.”

John and Melody’s life has been planned month by month, hopping from ship to ship. Moreover, they are reportedly booked up to December 2024.

The adventurous pair’s next stop will land them on Villa Vie’s residential cruise ship, becoming permanent residents on the unique vessel where as many as 30% of those on board will be permanent residents.

Villa Vie will circumnavigate the world every three years, largely following the warm weather, Sky News reported.

An inside cabin reportedly starts at $99,000, but a balcony villa with views of the ocean costs $249,000. Cruisers also have to pay a nearly $8,000 monthly fee.



Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

Despite the huge vessel still being under construction, John and Melody have already set their eyes on their future home through digital renderings.

Melody said: “We wanted to buy a cabin so we can design it how we want. It’s going to be home for us, for probably a minimum of 15 years on the ship.”

The cabin will be larger than a traditional cruise ship room, equipped with a kitchenette and pull-down bed in the living room for guests.

Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

So far, around 85% of cruisers are American. Villa Vie have just reportedly signed their first British couple.

Those living on board will be able to bring their families onto the ship for free – once they’ve paid the port fees – and a set number of cabins will be reserved for them, as per the British broadcaster.

Additionally, there will be a business center and private offices, allowing digital nomads to work from anywhere in the world.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation and will enter service in May 2024, launching from Southampton, New York.



Image credits: Melody Thor Hennessee

Mikael Petterson, the Odyssey’s CEO and founder, said: “Every operator has its own world cruise. And they just get longer and longer and longer. So why not push the envelope and create the ultimate world cruise where you don’t stop and you just keep going?”

Mikael revealed nearly half of cabins are singles, with a third being business owners and those who can work from anywhere in the world.

The adventurous pair's next stop will land them on Villa Vie's residential cruise ship, where they plan to spend "a minimum of 15 years"

Image credits: villavieresidences

With the ship averaging an age of almost 60, residents have a dentist and doctor on board for routine procedures. For more serious health scares, there is a hospital – and a two-person morgue for the worst-case scenario, as per Sky News.

“Best of luck to them,” a person who met the couple commented

