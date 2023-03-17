Have you ever wondered why road trips are a whole movie genre? It’s just a bunch of people in a car going somewhere and talking to each other — what’s the most exciting thing that can happen? Well, that assumption is absolutely wrong. Any and every road trip is full of exciting events, unforgettable experiences, and amazing discoveries. It doesn’t have to be super dramatic like in movies, but it gives you infinite opportunities to enjoy the trip.

If you are stuck with the question “How do I make my trip fun?”, I would greatly recommend doing some planning. Obviously, you don’t have to go too deep if you don’t want to, like using a trip planner or writing down very detailed itineraries. Instead, figure out what kind of experience you are looking for, select a destination (or a general direction), and — most importantly! — choose company you can rely on and feel comfortable with at all times. Find out what the best route to your destination is, but feel free to improvise once you’re on the road. This way, you are open to new adventures but also have a safe backup plan.

If you want to plan a trip but are not quite sure where you want to go, scroll down to find some of the best road trips as recommended by experienced travelers from all over the world. Share them with the friends you’d like to take with you on a road trip, and if you have already done any of them, let us know your impressions in the comments. Do you have any other great road trip ideas? Tell us all about them!