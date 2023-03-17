46 Road Trip Ideas For Those Who Can’t Wait To Hit The Road
Have you ever wondered why road trips are a whole movie genre? It’s just a bunch of people in a car going somewhere and talking to each other — what’s the most exciting thing that can happen? Well, that assumption is absolutely wrong. Any and every road trip is full of exciting events, unforgettable experiences, and amazing discoveries. It doesn’t have to be super dramatic like in movies, but it gives you infinite opportunities to enjoy the trip.
If you are stuck with the question “How do I make my trip fun?”, I would greatly recommend doing some planning. Obviously, you don’t have to go too deep if you don’t want to, like using a trip planner or writing down very detailed itineraries. Instead, figure out what kind of experience you are looking for, select a destination (or a general direction), and — most importantly! — choose company you can rely on and feel comfortable with at all times. Find out what the best route to your destination is, but feel free to improvise once you’re on the road. This way, you are open to new adventures but also have a safe backup plan.
If you want to plan a trip but are not quite sure where you want to go, scroll down to find some of the best road trips as recommended by experienced travelers from all over the world. Share them with the friends you’d like to take with you on a road trip, and if you have already done any of them, let us know your impressions in the comments. Do you have any other great road trip ideas? Tell us all about them!
This post may include affiliate links.
Cabot Trail — Nova Scotia, Canada
First of all, this trail is on an island, which is an amazing adventure in and of itself. Secondly, it is unbelievably scenic and includes coastal hikes, sea cliffs, beaches, and true wilderness. Here you’ll get the chance to meet a moose on the Skyline walk and also see a whale while on a boat trip.
Ring Road — Iceland
Route 1, also known as the Ring Road, will take you around the whole country of Iceland. It may take up to two weeks to complete, though, of course, you can go slower. Whether you choose to go clockwise or counterclockwise, a range of magnificent sights in the form of glaciers, hot springs, mountains, and coastlines will present itself to you. This is also a great chance to learn more about the culture of Iceland.
Paris To Berlin — France & Germany
One great thing about Europe is that a road trip of only a couple of hours can take you through several countries. If you take this route from Paris through Champagne and Reims, you’ll soon find yourself in Luxembourg where you can stay for a while to explore all the fairytale-like castles. Keep moving northeast until you cross the border once again into Germany. Visit Trier, the oldest German city that still homes Roman basilicas and baths in perfect condition, then continue your way through the country, discovering its history, culture, industrial sites, and some of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites located in this part of Germany. Finally, you will arrive in Berlin, one of the coolest cities not only in Europe but also in the world.
Sicily To Pizzo — Italy
The capital of Sicily, Palermo, combines history and urban chaos to give you a one-of-a-kind experience. Head toward the Tyrrhenian coast to experience the golden sands of the local beaches. Visit Enna, which, surrounded by cliffs, looks like it just came down from the pages of a fantasy novel. Continue your trip to the southeast until you arrive in Siracusa, which used to be one of the most important and influential cities in the region under Greek rule. Make sure to pay a visit to Mount Etna, the tallest active volcano in Europe, before a ferry takes you to mainland Italy, where you can enjoy quiet beaches away from the crowds.
Route 66 – Arizona, United States
Even if for the sake of living Nat King Cole’s song, Route 66 is one road trip you should take in the US. Some sections might not be exactly high quality, but some parts in Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, and Arizona are the most scenic roads you will ever find. The entire route runs from Chicago to California.
Pacific Coast Highway – California, United States
This is the route to go if you want to experience California without the fuss of the big cities. From Monterey to Los Angeles, you will find incredible landscapes of beaches and sea cliffs, as well as famous spots where movie stars and billionaires come to escape from busy city life.
Icefields Parkway — Alberta, Canada
Starting in Banff, this route goes north through the Rocky Mountains and includes two of Canada’s national parks, Banff and Jasper. On your trip, you will encounter mirror lakes, snow-capped mountains, hiking trails, and the biggest highlight of the trip — the Athabasca Glacier.
North Coast 500 — Scotland
Running for 500 miles, as the name suggests, along Scotland’s northern coast, this route includes everything Scotland is famous for, from legendary castles to whisky distilleries, to say nothing of the breathtaking views.
Amalfi Coast — Italy
Set a movie in Italy, and it is safe to bet you’ll catch a glimpse of the Amalfi Coast in at least one scene. This comes as no surprise, as the picturesque landscapes, tiny towns, and gorgeous beaches seem to be specifically made as a backdrop for a romantic love story.
Causeway Coast — Northern Ireland
You can’t go wrong with a road trip in Northern Ireland, as it offers so much, but the Causeway Coast is definitely on top of that list. It is not very long, but it takes several days to explore every section of it, including the highlights in the form of the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Bridge, the Dark Hedges and Belfast.
Historic Columbia River Highway — Oregon, United States
23 miles (37 km) might not be that long of a journey, but once you take it, you will realize why people keep talking about it. The road, which was built in 1917 and was considered a technological wonder for its time, will take you through a series of waterfalls, scenic landscapes, and road tunnels carved through the cliffside.
Red Rock Country — Arizona, United States
If you want to travel to Mars but can’t afford the ticket (also, there are still no trips to Mars for civilians), jump into your vehicle of choice and take a road trip in the Red Rock Country. It will take you through one of the eeriest and most outlandish landscapes. You will be surrounded by rock formations and a seemingly endless desert that will make you believe you are on a different planet. An absolute must-visit on this route is the Rock State Park.
Dalmatian Coast — Croatia
The Dalmatian Coast checks every box you expect from the Mediterranean coastline. You get the bright blue of the Adriatic Sea, hidden coves, olive groves, small settlements, and over a thousand islands and islets along the coast. There are national parks, beautiful lakes, and ancient cities to visit for a full summer experience.
Romantic Road — Germany
This is the road the Romans used to take 2,000 years ago. It delivers every detail you would expect from a historic trade route. Trailing through the south-central region of Bavaria, it is dotted with the red roofs of local villages, castles right out of a fairy tale, medieval cobblestone streets, and Baroque churches. You will encounter countless fairs, beer breweries, and amazing views.
Atlantic Road — Norway
Norway is world-famous for its stunning landscapes that resemble nothing else you will see. Intertwined with timeless folk tales, it will present itself in all its beauty. From Bergen to Trondheim, your trip will give you the opportunity to see majestic fjords, breathtaking waterfalls, ancient forests, and crystal-clear lakes. Since you are here, don’t miss Trollstigen (“the Troll Path”) that will test your skills as a driver.
Bucharest To Vienna — Romania & Austria
Starting from the capital city of Bucharest, travel northward to Transylvania where you can visit Bran Castle, which is rumored to be the place of residence of Dracula (but please don’t mention vampires to Romanians, it’s a tired joke). From there, drive through many picturesque Romanian cities toward the Hungarian border. Take your time to explore Budapest before you move into Slovakia. Before you know it, you’ll find yourself in the land of Mozart, great coffee, and the architectural wonders of Vienna.
Lindau To Füssen — Germany
From Lindau to Füssen, this is your ultimate route for Bavarian adventures. Drive through the countryside to experience every bit of the tranquil rural landscape with its meadows and lakes. Take a break in one of the many village restaurants before you arrive in Oberstaufen, the first German city to be viewable on Google Street View. Afterward, head towards Füssen, which is famous for its violin and lute makers. And while you’re around, Germany’s most famous castle Neuschwanstein is just an hour’s drive away.
Hana Highway — Maui, Hawaii, United States
Though it only takes two to three hours one way, the Hana Highway road trip is packed with breathtaking sights and impressions that will last you a lifetime. Not only will you cross 59 bridges on the way from Paia, but once you reach Hana, keep driving to Haleakala National Park. Then you will absolutely understand why everyone who has ever visited Maui keeps talking about this trip.
Dempster Highway — Yukon, Canada
Want to take the ultimate road trip you could tell stories about for the rest of your life? Definitely put Dempster Highway on the list. Starting from Dawson City, Yukon, this road that stretches for over 700 km will take you to Inuvik, Northwest Territories. This trip comes with all the adventures you would expect when traveling to the far Arctic.
Sea To Sky Highway — British Columbia, Canada
Canada may be huge, but it also offers shorter road trip routes. The Sea to Sky Highway will only take you 90 minutes to complete, but it has so much to offer, you really should take your time. Starting in Vancouver, it will take you on a mountain road through Squamish, which offers some of the world’s best kiteboarding, and to the home of the 2010 Olympics, Whistler.
Sunshine Coast — British Columbia, Canada
Take a ferry from Vancouver to Gibsons Landing, where your road trip along the Sunshine Coast will begin. Not only are you in for some magnificent views, historic places, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but you will also visit the place where the popular Canadian TV series The Beachcombers was filmed.
Bavaria — Germany
A trip through the Bavarian Alps will feel nothing short of a fairy tale. Traveling through iconic sites, you will visit Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Olympic town, see the world’s oldest monastery and brewery (Bavaria is world-renowned for its beer!), as well as all the wonders nature has to offer.
South Island — New Zealand
You can get to the South Island by bus, but once you are there, make sure you explore the place thoroughly. Landscapes change here literally at every turn, so there will be no dull moments. One of the highlights of this trip is the Milford Road to the Milford Sound.
Great Ocean Road — Australia
Australia is a road trip enthusiast’s dream. The Great Ocean Road, probably the most famous route in the entire country, stretches for 600 km (400 mi) and was, in fact, built as a memorial to the soldiers who gave their lives in WWI. And if you enjoy surfing, you’ll find some of Australia’s top surfing beaches along this route.
Garden Route — South Africa
Don’t let the name fool you, the Garden Route is not an afternoon walk. It offers amazing views, encounters with South African wild nature, as well as world-class dining. You can take this trip at any time of the year.
Cairo To Cape Town — Entire Coast Of Africa
If you’ve decided to go on a road trip, why not think big and cross an entire continent! This 12,000 km long route along the eastern part of Africa will take you through diverse landscapes, cultures, and customs. You will be passing through 9 (nine!) different countries on your way!
Going-To-The-Sun Road — Montana, United States
If you’ve dreamed of traversing Glacier National Park in Northwest Montana, Going-to-the-Sun Road is your only choice, as there is no other road that would run this course. Named after the Going-to-the-Sun Mountain that dominates the eastbound view, it will give you all the wonders of nature the Mountain West has to offer.
Blue Ridge Parkway — Virginia, United States
If you are tired of driving on highways packed with commercial traffic and banners jumping at you every five minutes, take a trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway from the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. With a ban on billboards and commercial traffic, you can truly enjoy a speedy ride while taking in the wonders of nature. Take this trip in every season and get a completely different experience every time.
Olympic Peninsula — Washington, United States
Whether you go clockwise or anticlockwise on this loop journey, you are in for some magnificent views. Apart from the snowy peaks of the Olympic Mountains, shorelines, and small picturesque towns, you will also encounter the crystal-clear waters of Lake Crescent. The Hoh and Quinault rainforests are there for you if hiking is on your list.
Outer Banks — North Carolina, United States
The Outer Banks are a string of barrier islands on the US East Coast. After crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge to Kitty Hawk, you are open to some of the best experiences a seashore can give you. From fishing villages to colonial towns, from white sand to duck beaches and historic lighthouses, this journey will become one of the most memorable ones.
Lake District — North England
If you take a trip around the Lake District in Cumbria, you will immediately know why it was given the status of a national park. Farmlands scattered around the countryside seem to have stepped down from the pages of a classic English novel. And of course, there are 16 breathtakingly beautiful lakes, including England’s deepest Wastwater and largest Windermere.
Provence — Southern France
Provence may be one of the most gourmet regions of France. Explore the local cuisine and bustling markets, and take in the beauty of lavender fields, all while sipping on some of the world-renowned wines produced in this very place. Once you visit Provence, you’ll understand why famous artists like Van Gogh and Cezanne fell in love with the place.
Basque Circuit — Northern Spain
Even if you have been to Spain before, get ready to experience something completely different. To begin with, the Basque region is a paradise for any foodie, but it is not only about food. Art lovers can satisfy their urge for the beautiful by visiting the Guggenheim Museum and attending the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Sports enthusiasts will find some fantastic surf breaks, while everybody else can chill at majestic city beaches.
Portugal To Morocco
If you start in Braga, there is the whole western coastline of Portugal for you to explore on your way southward. From UNESCO World Heritage Site Guimarães to Portugal’s second-largest city of Porto, every dot on this road will be as magnificent as the previous one. Ranging from vineyards and valleys to white beaches, every landscape will take your breath away. Make sure to stop in Lisbon for its vibrant life, then continue to the south and take a ferry to Morocco. From there, you can continue driving through the country until you find yourself in the village of Merzouga, which is often described as a “desert theme park.”
Athens To Delphi — Greece
Every inch of this journey is filled with details so ancient, they remember the beginning of time. Launch on your trip from Athens and travel south via coastal roads until you reach Sounion. Greet the god of the ocean Poseidon at his temple, then continue your way northward past the fortress of Kórinthos to Mycenae, the home of many Greek mythological heroes. Enjoy the view of the ancient sporting grounds in Olympia before you head to Delphi, which the Greeks deemed to be the center of the world and where they even had a monument to mark the place.
London To Inverness — Great Britain
Once you’ve had enough of London’s fast-paced lifestyle, take the road to Oxford to visit the oldest English-language university in the world. From there, drive to Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of the world’s most famous playwright, William Shakespeare. Continue your journey northward through Manchester to the magnificent Lake District National Park. But don’t stop there; instead, go all the way to the north, until you find yourself in Scotland. And once you are there, travel all the way to the Highlands to visit Inverness, its unofficial capital, where you can admire marvelous historic architecture.
San Francisco To LA – National Parks Route, United States
Sure, you can take a straight line from San Francisco to LA, but why would you deprive yourself of all the beauty that lies in between? Instead, take the route that will take you through all the national parks and forests. This will take longer but will be so much more fulfilling.
17 Mile Drive — California, United States
It may sound like a very short drive by US standards, but take your time exploring every inch of it at Carmel-by-the-Sea. And since it is not too long, you may try cycling instead of going by car.
Miami To Key West — Florida, United States
Take the famous ocean highway from Miami to the southernmost point of the United States. It will only take a day but will most definitely leave an unforgettable impression. Once there, take your time to explore the island.
Wild Atlantic Way — Ireland
Running for 2,500 km along the entire west coast of Ireland, the Wild Atlantic Way is the longest coastal route in the world. It offers incredible landscapes and introduces you to a unique culture.
Cape Cod — Massachusetts, United States
If you are a history enthusiast, traveling along Cape Cod’s Route 6A is going to be one of your best experiences. Through villages established in the early 17th century, past the Brewster Store that has been in business since the 1850s, continue your journey to Orleans with one of the most beautiful landscapes as your backdrop, and the Nickerson State Park until you arrive in Provincetown for a rest at the bay.
Autobahn — Germany
If the ultimate goal of a road trip for you is speed without any particular destination, take Germany’s Autobahn (“highway”) to metaphorically feel the wind in your hair. Spanning almost 13,000 km, this national controlled-access highway system is notable for two things: it is one of the longest in the world, and it has no speed limit on over half of its length.
Lake Superior Circle Tour — USA & Canada
Though the Lake Superior Circle Tour around the largest freshwater lake on Earth is a motorcycle route, driving will be no less enjoyable. Taking you through three US states and one Canadian province, it includes sandy shores in the south and rocky cliffs in the north.
Fundy Trail — New Brunswick, Canada
If you love coastal drives, don’t miss out on the Fundy Trail. Famous for its Hopewell Rocks, it also goes through the Fundy National Park where you can go hiking. Discover all the secluded beaches along one of the longest undeveloped coastlines in North America.
Cowboy Trail — Alberta, Canada
This route through Southern Alberta is easy and well marked, yet it will take you away from all the daily buzz. From the Badlands to the edge of the Rocky Mountains, you will discover something new to see every day.
Brandywine Valley — Pennsylvania & Delaware, United States
The Brandywine Valley drive might only be 19 miles (30 km) long, but it will take you from one state to another and give you a taste of the way things were in the old days. South Pennsylvania to North Delaware, it will take you through scenic countryside with historic summer estates and breathtaking nature. For a bonus, make a stop at Longwood Gardens.
Adelaide to Perth - cross 2 thirds of Australia..... That's a road trip!!
