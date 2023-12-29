ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who is spending nine months at sea has transformed her windowless cruise cabin into a design wonder, bringing the world to her interior space on the viral Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise.

TikTok user Little Rat Brain parodied MTV Cribs to show what her home will look like cruising the world for the next nine months.

The content creator had been keeping her viewers updated on everything happening on board of Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, which set sail from Miami, Florida, on December 19.

In a now-viral TikTok video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times, Little Rat Brain revealed what her cabin looked like, which she booked on the Serenade of the Seas, a ship that has standard amenities.

The self-described travel and art lover opened her modest tour: “Over here, I’m creating custom mail from each of the ports. Obviously, as it’s an interior cabin, we had to bring the outside in, so we did that with some help from IKEA – shout out to their plant walls.”

The TikToker had visibly put a lot of effort into refurbishing an otherwise pretty dull cabin room

She continued: “I also created some of these custom murals, to just brighten everything up. This is a sneak peek of what’s to come, it’s not quite done yet.

“And we have this luxurious extra large sofa, that way everyone can come and visit us. So if you’re ever on board, pop on by! And we’re anticipating a lot of fun souvenirs, so we left plenty of shelves open for them.

“Now, one thing that’s included with this cruise is the drink package, so after a really long day of unpacking, it’s time for a break for me.”

Many people reacted to the fact that the cruiser didn’t have any windows

The TikToker had visibly put a lot of effort into refurbishing an otherwise pretty dull cabin room. Nevertheless, it appeared that despite the stunning makeover, there wasn’t much space left to move around.

But that was neither here nor there, as viewers were more focused on the lack of a window or any natural light, as a person commented: “9 months in a room without a window?!”

Another TikTok user wrote: “Is it not a fire hazard to have no windows in the room?”

“YIKES…interior cabin for 9 months? I’m a frequent cruiser and get interior but this is too long,” a separate individual chimed in.

The Ultimate World Cruise onboard the Serenade of the Seas consists of 274 nights of bonding with like-minded explorers

An additional person was impressed by the TikToker’s dedication to redesigning her cabin as they wrote: “I don’t even decorate my house at home like this, I can’t believe you brought this much stuff on board.”

Even the cruise reacted with its official Royal Caribbean TikTok page, commenting: “AYOOO Cabin Check.”

The Ultimate World Cruise onboard the Serenade of the Seas consists of 274 nights of bonding with like-minded explorers over global discoveries across all seven continents, Royal Caribbean stated on its official website.

Stopping in over 60 countries, including Antarctica, China, Oman, Spain, Mexico, and French Polynesia, the cruise ship gained international attention from social media users, with many cruisers going viral over the last few weeks for documenting their experiences on TikTok.

The cruise stops in over 60 countries, including Antarctica, China, Oman, Spain, Mexico, and French Polynesia

As of Friday, December 29, the #UltimateWorldCruise tag has more than 131.6 million views on TikTok.

According to Travel Weekly, the idea for the cruise is said to have come from Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Travel Weekly’s CruiseWorld 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Michael revealed his colleagues were more than skeptical at first, adding he had to persuade some to think that “the Ultimate World Cruise was a good idea.”



For cruisers staying the entire nine months of the journey, the prices range from $59,999 to $117,599 a person

Watch the travel lover’s tour of her decorated cabin below

He recalled: “We were still deep in the pandemic. It was a terrible, depressing time.

“We knew at some point it was going to end. The idea of the Ultimate World Cruise was, here you go, the pandemic’s over, go do something on your bucket list. Take the Ultimate World Cruise, go to every single continent on the planet.”

For cruisers staying the entire nine months of the journey, the prices range from $59,999 to $117,599 a person.

“My claustrophobia can’t,” a viewer commented