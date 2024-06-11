“Most People Hated Her”: People Who Knew Taylor Swift In High School Speak Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift didn’t have many friends growing up and made her schoolmates roll their eyes at her confident claim that she would be a “star,” people who knew her as a child recently said. Others highlighted Taylor’s wealth, describing the singer as a “brat.”

75-year-old Lois Hamilton, who lives next to the Swifts’ former holiday home in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, USA, said Taylor was “cute and confident” but that she didn’t have a lot of friends.

She told The Sunday Times in an exposé on the music star’s early years published on Saturday (June 8): “She was more solitary, very happy in her own room.”

When she arrived at Hendersonville High School after moving to Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 14, Taylor reportedly made a notable entrance.

A former classmate told The Times that the Cruel Summer hitmaker told people she was going to be a star.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

The source said: “We kind of rolled our eyes because, being in Nashville, we hear that a lot.

“It was just such a strong statement for someone of that age.”

Almost immediately after enrolling in the Nashville school, Taylor reportedly started dating an “older boy.”

He was reportedly popular and had a “preppy look with a country flair” — he would fray the corners of his cap and stick a fishing hook through it.

Image credits: talesoftailz

Within months, however, their relationship had ended, The Times reported.

Many students thought the now-billionaire musician was “a bit of a brat,” from the moneyed side of town and modeling clothes for Abercrombie & Fitch.

At 16, Taylor bought a Lexus SC430 convertible, the car driven by Regina George, the meanest girl in Mean Girls, The Times reported.

The exposé touched on the ultra-popular songstress’ father, Scott Swift, a third-generation banker and former radio salesman who spent $10,000 building his daughter a recording studio in their home.

An exposé published by The Sunday Times featured interviews of people who knew Taylor growing up

Image credits: jessicamclane/The Independent

By the age of 15, Taylor had a record deal with a company in which Scott had bought a 3 percent stake.

Moreover, the at-the-time teen music protégé was touring in Cher’s former tour bus, which Scott had bought for her.

At the Swifts’ former home, Pine Ridge Farm, a former Christmas tree farm near Reading, Pennsylvania, a couple who now inhabits the location have been instructed to restrict their communication to a specific publication.

“We’re not supposed to talk to anybody but People magazine,” they told The Times, confirming “Swift’s team” had given the order.

Image credits: Frank Mullen/WireImage

77-year-old Maureen Pemrick, Taylor’s first-grade teacher at private school Wyndcroft in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, told the British news outlet: “She was a little sunbeam who just bounced around.”

Barbara Kolvek, 78, a music teacher at Wyndcroft, recalled the time Taylor was given the part of Freddie Fasttalk in the play The Runaway Snowman, noting: “She didn’t care that she had to play a boy.

“She wanted to do it. And so she did.”

At about nine years old, the Pennsylvania native moved schools to Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School in West Reading — teachers say to be closer to theatre rehearsals.

Some people highlighted Taylor’s wealth, describing the singer as a “brat”

Image credits: talesoftailz

57-year-old Cremer, a tech support guy by day who was introduced to the Swift family by his brother, ran the youth theatre in the area.

He reportedly taught Taylor how to play guitar, telling The Times: “She was sweet and kind and eager.

“She was never a guitar virtuoso, but the idea was to teach her how to project into a microphone and play as if on autopilot — to allow her to perform.”

Taylor’s parents reportedly “made a fuss” over their daughter, who they called “T,” “Tay,” or “Tay-Tay.”

March 18, 2006:

15 years ago today

Playing at Wyndcroft school in her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/osKZK6VgPD — Taylor Swift History 🖤 (@OnThisTAY) March 18, 2021

Cremer recalled: “Scott was the cash guy.

“He could sell ice to the Eskimos. Andrea (Taylor’s mother) was the one who kept Taylor on point.

“She had her eye on the prize.”

Later, Cremer was threatened with legal action by Swift’s team — which he says was dropped — for creating a website called ITaughtTaylorSwift.com, The Times reported.

Today, he reportedly claims to have been “written out” of the pop star’s biography.

Barbara Kolvek, who was Taylor’s teacher from first through fourth grade, said: “She was always writing poetry, always.”

Image credits: CBS Philadelphia

Two years ago, a woman named Jessica McLane went viral on TikTok for claiming to have been a classmate of Taylor’s and for sharing her negative experience with the songstress.

In the video, which was reshared by The Independent’s YouTube page on October 27, 2022, Jessica recalled Taylor leaving high school in 2006 to be homeschooled following the release of her second single from her self-titled debut album, Teardrops On My Guitar.

“When she first started becoming super successful (…) most people hated her,” the TikToker said.

Teardrops On My Guitar was inspired by Taylor’s Hendersonville High School older boyfriend, The Times reported, which Jessica confirmed caused a lot of resentment.

taylor swift Abigail hendersonville highschool pic.twitter.com/8AfS3pGXK6 — @taylorclipes backup (@taylorclipes2) May 4, 2022

“Keep in mind these are her peers,” the Hendersonville High alumni said. “You know this isn’t like just random people on the internet, she’s literally like what 16-17 leaving high school to pursue a career that people are telling her that she could never have, you know.”

Jessica continued: “Also the guys she was writing these songs about, they were still in school, you know, they were still there and now they have a hit song about them talking about what [kind of] boyfriend they are.”

She further revealed: “There were not a lot of people at [the] high school who had nice things to say about her.”

Taylor’s alleged former schoolmate went on to disclose that in 2009, her senior class was invited by the artist to the Country Music Awards (CMAs) of that year as a way to prove them wrong about her stardom dreams.

Jessica recalled: “That’s really cool but it was very random, like, we didn’t know why Taylor Swift was inviting us to the CMAs.

“As we all know 2009 is the year that she killed the game, Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year.”

The TikToker went on to highlight Taylor’s 2022 Midnight album release on Kim Kardashian’s birthday, which is when she started “learning about all the other petty things that Taylor has done over the years.”

Last month, Barbara Kolvek, who was Taylor’s teacher from first through fourth grade at Wyndcroft, told CBS News: “She was always writing poetry, always.

“Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t.”

The recent revelations about Taylor’s younger years sparked divided reactions

