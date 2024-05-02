Cher Says She Dates Younger Men Because Men Her Age Are “Terrified” Or “Dead”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cher said her dating pool does not include men her age or older because they are either terrified or resting in their graves.

The legendary pop diva, 77, also revealed that younger men are less likely to be intimidated by her and more likely to approach her, unlike their older counterparts.

Currently dating her 38-year-old music producer boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, Cher made the remarks during a Wednesday episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” the Moonstruck star said.

Cher’s love life became the subject of conversation during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

“And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me,” she went on to say. “And younger men were the only ones that [did].”

“They’re bold,” Jennifer offered.

“Yeah, raised by women like me,” the California-native said.

The Oscar-winning performer’s dating life became the subject of their conversation after Jennifer asked whether it was true that she once rejected Elvis Presley.

“You turned Elvis? ‘Cuz I would not turn down Elvis,” Jennifer said in disbelief.

“It was because I just was, I was nervous, and I knew the people around him,” she said.

“And it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation. I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” she continued.

The California-native was also asked on the show whether she really once turned down Elvis Presley

Cher’s relationship with the music executive, 39 years younger than her, made headlines in November 2022 after they were first photographed holding hands.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, as quoted by People.

“But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she added.

Cher described her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, as kind, smart, and talented

The songstress opened up about the qualities she found attractive in her beau.

“He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome,” she said.

Alexander is a father to Slash Electric, whom he shares with his former partner, Amber Rose. He met Cher while they attended Paris Fashion Week in September, just a few months before reports romantically linked them together.

Meanwhile, Cher’s romantic history includes a notable romance with Tom Cruise, who is also more than a decade and a half younger than her. She also fell for Rob Camilletti, who was 22 when the then-40-year-old singer met him.