In a candid recent interview, music icon Cher shared insights about her personal life and turbulent love journey. Of course, what everyone wanted to learn more about was her much younger beau, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, whom she publicly unveiled last year.

Naturally, it raised more than a few eyebrows. “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” the singer told People of Alex, who’s 40 years her junior. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

Does the Grammy winner care what others think about her so-called ‘toyboy’? Well, not really. “No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late,” she explained.

“If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.

If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment.”

Image credits: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The pair initially crossed paths briefly in Paris last year during Fashion Week, and later, a mutual acquaintance shared Cher’s phone number with A.E. – much to her surprise.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” she admitted. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

The “Believe” singer confessed that she made an exception to her usual rules for the music executive “because he’s just so special.” She conceded, “I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special.”

Cher, set to launch her inaugural holiday album, Christmas, on October 20, has Alex as the producer of her latest track, “Drop Top Sleigh Ride.”

She praised A.E.’s production skills, acknowledging the challenge of entrusting her beloved’s hands with her music.

“He’s a great producer,” Cher said of A.E. “I let him do ‘Drop Top Sleigh.’ That’s a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, ‘Okay, here, take this record and do what you want with it.’ But I had faith. And I was so thrilled.”

