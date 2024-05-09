Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Flirt With The Idea Of Acting Together Again “Before [Their] Eyes Close”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Flirt With The Idea Of Acting Together Again “Before [Their] Eyes Close”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Years after they first dazzled on the big screen with their undeniable chemistry, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock flirted with the idea of reuniting for another movie at least once “before [they] die.”

The co-stars sat down for a conversation on the 50 MPH podcast and discussed their much-loved action thriller Speed and a possible threequel for the movie.

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” Keanu said about the idea of Speed 3.

Fans fell in love with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s onscreen chemistry after they starred together in the 1994 movie Speed

Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Flirt With The Idea Of Acting Together Again “Before [Their] Eyes Close”

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the show, both Sandra and Keanu spoke about their desire to act together in at least one more movie before they breathe their last breath.

“There’s no formula. It just is,” the Miss Congeniality actress said. “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

The Matrix star agreed with her and said he, too, would love to work with her once more.

“It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close,” he said.

Fans fell in love with the Keanu-Sandra duo after their stellar performance in the 1994 movie Speed.

The Miss Congeniality actress said she wants to act with the beloved co-star “before [she] die[s]”

Sandra admitted that she wasn’t the first choice for the movie but had some of the best moments of her life after being added to the cast list.

“[I] wasn’t the first choice. I wasn’t the second choice. I don’t think I was the third choice. But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life, I wasn’t the first choice. I had the best time and I was allowed to be who I thought Annie should be. So, I mean, I was looking for nothing. I was just grateful and excited to be with who I was with, and I just adored, and still adore, Keanu,” she said on the podcast.

“We didn’t think it would do what it did, but I didn’t know any better at that time, either. I wasn’t in control of my career. I was in control — well, of a steering wheel, but I wasn’t in control of that bus! I was just along for the ride, you know?” the Hollywood sweetheart continued.

The Matrix actor opened up about the “affection” they had during the making of the action thriller movie

Keanu chimed in with his thoughts and said they played off each other during the filming.

“I think we had an affection,” the John Wick actor said. “And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

“Yeah. I mean, people have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don’t feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies and you go, ‘That was electric,’ you know? We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect,” Sandra said. “That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess. But I felt very comfortable with Keanu.”

Keanu Reeves said they would “knock it out of the park” when talking about a possible Speed 3 movie

The actress, who also starred opposite Keanu in the 2006 film The Lake House, said she was able to try and say anything because of his support during the making of Speed.

“There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors,” she said. “Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.'”

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

mikedelancey avatar
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both of them have spoken about how gobsmacked they were of one another on the set of Speed but were too afraid to ask the other one out. That would have been a fun couple.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
alanahowell571 avatar
Cool crow
Cool crow
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be glad to see both of them in a new story, but not a Speed type. Something with more talk and less action?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was just posted less than several minutes ago and yet there are already 60 upvotes for this? What is wrong with putting all articles at the same number instead of acting like this one is a thriller that everyone loves? Yes, Keanu is a popular personage, but give us a break, BP.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
