Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Flirt With The Idea Of Acting Together Again “Before [Their] Eyes Close”

ADVERTISEMENT

Years after they first dazzled on the big screen with their undeniable chemistry, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock flirted with the idea of reuniting for another movie at least once “before [they] die.”

The co-stars sat down for a conversation on the 50 MPH podcast and discussed their much-loved action thriller Speed and a possible threequel for the movie.

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” Keanu said about the idea of Speed 3.

Fans fell in love with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s onscreen chemistry after they starred together in the 1994 movie Speed

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the show, both Sandra and Keanu spoke about their desire to act together in at least one more movie before they breathe their last breath.

“There’s no formula. It just is,” the Miss Congeniality actress said. “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

The Matrix star agreed with her and said he, too, would love to work with her once more.

“It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close,” he said.

Fans fell in love with the Keanu-Sandra duo after their stellar performance in the 1994 movie Speed.

The Miss Congeniality actress said she wants to act with the beloved co-star “before [she] die[s]”

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 NEW EPISODE 🚨 In an exclusive interview, the stars of SPEED, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, talk about taking on a crazy premise, generating sparks together on screen, the film’s legacy 30 years later and the “siren call” of one more collaboration.https://t.co/DYhh2wPRd1 — 50 MPH (@50MPHPod) May 6, 2024

Sandra admitted that she wasn’t the first choice for the movie but had some of the best moments of her life after being added to the cast list.

“[I] wasn’t the first choice. I wasn’t the second choice. I don’t think I was the third choice. But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life, I wasn’t the first choice. I had the best time and I was allowed to be who I thought Annie should be. So, I mean, I was looking for nothing. I was just grateful and excited to be with who I was with, and I just adored, and still adore, Keanu,” she said on the podcast.

“We didn’t think it would do what it did, but I didn’t know any better at that time, either. I wasn’t in control of my career. I was in control — well, of a steering wheel, but I wasn’t in control of that bus! I was just along for the ride, you know?” the Hollywood sweetheart continued.

The Matrix actor opened up about the “affection” they had during the making of the action thriller movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Bullock looks back on the audition for SPEED and the thrill of being along for the ride at the start of her career. pic.twitter.com/6IArlId9Ow — 50 MPH (@50MPHPod) May 6, 2024

Keanu chimed in with his thoughts and said they played off each other during the filming.

“I think we had an affection,” the John Wick actor said. “And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

“Yeah. I mean, people have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don’t feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies and you go, ‘That was electric,’ you know? We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect,” Sandra said. “That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess. But I felt very comfortable with Keanu.”

Keanu Reeves said they would “knock it out of the park” when talking about a possible Speed 3 movie

Keanu Reeves on Dennis Hopper: “He was so good. You feel like, when you’re acting with him, it’s almost improvisational. But he’s so on script, and so ridiculously absurd and fantastic. But he was never condescending to the material.”https://t.co/FKb0XVycJN pic.twitter.com/qw1oPiuzGF — 50 MPH (@50MPHPod) May 7, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who also starred opposite Keanu in the 2006 film The Lake House, said she was able to try and say anything because of his support during the making of Speed.

“There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors,” she said. “Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.'”