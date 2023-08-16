 People Are Demanding Sandra Bullock Lose Her Oscar For ‘Blind Side’ Amid Michael Oher Lawsuit | Bored Panda
People Are Demanding Sandra Bullock Lose Her Oscar For ‘Blind Side’ Amid Michael Oher Lawsuit
Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

In the midst of the unfolding situation, which came to light earlier this week following a legal filing by retired NFL star Michael Oher to terminate a conservatorship against Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy, people have turned their attention to Sandra Bullock, who received an Oscar for her performance in ‘The Blind Side,’ inspired by Oher’s life story.

In the 2009 film, the 59-year-old actress assumed the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy. She portrayed the matriarch of the family that provided shelter and support to Michael Oher during his teenage years when he was facing homelessness.

“What this film was about for me are the moms that take care of the babies and children no matter where they come from,” Bullock said in her Oscar acceptance speech in 2009.

Following the lawsuit filed by retired NFL star Michael Oher, some people started demanding that Sandra Bullock’s award should be revoked

Image credits: Getty Images

While the lawsuit filing doesn’t undermine Bullock’s performance in ‘The Blind Side,’ a few fans and critics have voiced the opinion that, given the allegations against the Tuohy family, her award should be reconsidered.

“So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar, right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories,” one person wrote.

“If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for ‘Precious’,” said another.

This is what people were saying online

Image credits: BigVanillaFunny

Image credits: patjburns

Image credits: Producer_Josh

In 2009, Bullock received her first Oscar for her role in ‘The Blind Side,’ which is inspired by Oher’s life journey

Image credits: Angela George

Image credits: David Torcivia

Image credits: Eva Rinaldi

Earlier this week, the retired NFL star claimed he was tricked into signing conservatorship papers at age 18

Image credits: Jeffrey Beall

The realization came after Oher didn’t receive any compensation for the film based on his inspiring story, unlike the rest of the Tuohy family

Image credits: michaeloher

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though Bullock embodied Leigh Anne Tuohy in ‘The Blind Side,’ there is no indication to imply that she had any awareness of the specifics regarding Oher or the family’s agreements at the time of filming the movie.

This might explain why not everyone supported the call to have her prestigious award taken away. “Not y’all calling for Sandra Bullock’s Oscar to be revoked. It ain’t her fault the real life people were exploitative scammers and thieves,” one person wrote.

As previously reported, the ex-NFL star claims that the Tuohy family did not actually adopt him, as depicted in the film. Instead, he asserts that he was placed under a conservatorship, which granted full control over his affairs to his guardians.

Oher alleges that the family profited significantly from his life story, while he received no monetary compensation.

As of writing this, Bullock, who earlier this month lost her partner, Bryan Randall, has not issued a comment on Oher’s claims yet.

However, most people rallied in Bullock’s defense

Image credits: AmeshiaCross

Image credits: ErosEvermore

Image credits: MediumSizeMeech

Image credits: susan_lingle

Image credits: maryswraith

Image credits: khaimarie_

Write comments
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do these people not understand what an oscar is for? It's for acting. That's all. Nothing more. If she followed the script and gave a fantastic performance based on the script then what's the issue?

25
25points
reply
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People can be so weird at time.

9
9points
reply
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As well as profoundly stupid. I’d like to think people who feign internet outrage like this are not actually that unhinged.

10
10points
reply
Load More Replies...
Hexenfox
Hexenfox
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this Sandra's fault?!?

7
7points
reply
Load More Comments
