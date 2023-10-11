Lori Maddox was born in Los Angeles in 1958, and at 13 years old, she started to spend time in the 1970s rock and roll scene.





She became a regular at quintessential rock venues at the time, including the Rainbow Bar & Grill, Rodney’s English Disco, the Continental Hyatt House (the notorious “Riot House”), and the Whisky A Go Go.





Lori became a teen model for various magazines, notably the Star magazine, the most popular of the time.





As her physique attracted many admirers, she reportedly lost her virginity to David and Angie Bowie at 13.





When a photo of her was shown to then-28-year-old Jimmy Page, the guitarist and founder of the rock band Led Zeppelin, became infatuated with the teenage girl.





The young model continuously dismissed Jimmy’s advances, as she revealed that she was afraid of the rock star.



Eventually, Led Zeppelin’s tour manager “kidnapped” her and brought her to Jimmy’s room at the Hyatt.



In an interview for the Hammer of the Gods, a biography of Led Zeppelin, Lori Maddox said that the room “was dimly lit by candles… and Jimmy was just sitting there in a corner, wearing this hat slouched over his eyes and holding a cane.



“It was really mysterious and weird… He looked just like a gangster. It was magnificent.”



Jimmy and Lori kept a secret love affair, due to the teen’s young age and the fact that the guitarist was in a relationship with famous groupie Pamela Des Barres.



However, Jimmy’s relationship with Pamela dramatically ended when he attended a party with her, but left with Lori.



Reports revealed that Jimmy and Lori were in love. Nevertheless, when Lori turned 16, Jimmy left her for playmate Bebe Buell.