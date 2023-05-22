Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging
30points
Celebrities, Entertainment4 hours ago

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

There are things in this world that are fleeting, there are things that are temporary, and then there are things that are truly eternal. The sun, the moon, the stars, people’s love for Keanu Reeves, the high and low tides, and among such eternal things in our life, Cher certainly occupies a decent place.

A living legend of American and world music, the ageless diva and goddess of vocals recently celebrated her 77th birthday and shared her thoughts on aging physically and spiritually on Twitter. So our post today is about Cher, age, music and, of course, love.

Cher recently turned 77 and shared some of her thoughts about aging on Twitter

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Cher

Incredibly, Cher released her first solo recording back in 1964. To understand the scale, it is enough to remember that The Beatles and Louis Armstrong were the leaders of the Billboard Year-End Hot 100 singles that year, Martin Luther King received the Nobel Peace Prize, and Jim Brown – his first and only NFL championship ring, Joe Biden graduated from college, and Donald Trump was the baseball team captain at the New York Military Academy.

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

The music legend thinks that the concept of age really doesn’t make too much sense

Cher’s unique vocals seemed to accompany us always, from childhood to adulthood. On May 20, the great singer and actress turned 77, and on that day she honestly admitted on Twitter that she keeps hearing these numbers but can’t understand them. “Please tell me… when will I feel OLD. This is ridiculous,” Cher wrote. Well, we understand it perfectly – at least those of us who are already fully aware of what aging is…

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

Back in 2008, during a joint interview with Tina Turner on the Oprah Winfrey show, Cher said that ‘aging in show business sucks’, while Turner who’s 7 years older, just calmly objected: ‘That number doesn’t mean a thing. It just doesn’t.’ Yes, the realization that your biological age is just two (or three, if you’re lucky) pretty random digits really comes with time.

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

Although who, if not Cher, knows that time is relative? A quarter of a century ago, she triumphantly returned to music with her album Believe, eclipsing all the young stars of that time (and also making a real vocal revolution with that very ‘Cher effect’). By the way, it was Cher who was directly involved in two outstanding musical effects – the already mentioned vocal auto-tune, as well as the famous ‘Wall of Sound’, because she worked as a backing vocalist for The Ronettes when they recorded their hit Be My Baby in 1963. Again, a quarter of a century passed between the two revolutions in the field of sound.

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Raph_PH

In fact, many modern researchers do think we should separate chronological and biological ages

And now, twenty-five years after the resounding success of Believe, Cher celebrates her 77th birthday, still full of strength and creative energy. In the end, she is absolutely right – it is not important how old you are nominally. What matters is how old you feel, and this is confirmed by numerous researchers. “Biological age is a better predictor of morbidity risk than chronological age,” The Guardian quotes Dr Steve Horvath, a UCLA professor who pioneered the first ‘clock’ to indicate human aging by examining chemical changes to DNA. “It is in some ways a tautology: if it wasn’t better, we wouldn’t call it biological age.”

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

When Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl at 43, and LeBron James at 38 leads a far-from-the-strongest team to the finals, when two guys in their 80s are likely to meet in the upcoming presidential election, it means a lot. For example, the fact that we are gradually winning the fight against aging, and if even in your ninth decade you feel pretty young, it means, in fact, that you are exactly as old as you feel.

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: cher

Most people in the comments just wrote that Cher is ageless and congratulated their icon

Numerous commenters to the singer’s original Tweet also agree with this, emphasizing that age per se means almost nothing. “I believe that the person will know when they are truly old without someone to tell that they are too old!” someone in the comments wrote. Most of the commenters just congratulated Cher on her birthday. “We all love you so much! Happy Birthday Girl!” – so it sounds like perhaps all great comments. And I can feel something inside me say I really don’t think she’s old enough, no. Do you believe in age over Cher?

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: TheNinthWave9

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: lovedotit

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: grlnxtdr54

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: GinnyVeeMusic

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Winking_Buddha

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: FNeelie

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: TCherUniverse

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: _WILLIAMCHER

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: joseph25

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Rick45011

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Bx2190

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: BeaTaBe31910680

Cher Turns 77, Sparks Discussion On Twitter With Her Reflections About Aging

Image credits: Bx2190

Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies. After six years of making pub quizzes in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Hey pandas, what do you think?
scharfelende
scharfelende
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aging isn't EXACTLY what Sher is doing...

3
3points
reply
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like Cher, but with the amount of plastic surgery she’s had, of course she looks young for her age.

2
2points
reply
Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the numbers, it's ageing itself that sucks. Everything hurts. Nothing works properly.

2
2points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah how come my brain still refuses to consider me as being "the adult in the room" but my body is screaming about how we're old?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
