Taylor Swift’s Elementary School Teachers Reveal What She Was Like As A Student

Taylor Swift wasn’t always tortured (fortunately), but she has always been a poet, as revealed by one of her elementary school teachers.

Barbara Kolvek, who was the global popstar’s teacher from first through fourth grade at the Wyndcroft School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, still remembers her former student’s passion for storytelling.

“She was always writing poetry, always. Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t,” Kolvek told CBS News.

“I did give her [her] very first singing solo!” the retired music teacher added. “‘Fast Talk Freddie,’ I believe it was called.”

Image credits: CBS Philadelphia

Like every great teacher, Kolvek hopes she somehow played a role in her student discovering her passion.

“I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing.

“I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is.”

When they think of Taylor Swift, many people may picture her recently released 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, or her record-breaking Eras Tour—but Kolvek’s favorite memory of the superstar is a stuffed snowman that Taylor gifted her.

In addition to the fluffy gift, the music teacher keeps a signed T-shirt, yearbooks, and other mementos from the talented student.

Image credits: CBS Philadelphia

Heather Brown, the global popstar’s third-grade teacher, said Taylor “was one of those students where people just drew to”

Meanwhile, Heather Brown, Taylor’s third-grade teacher, also spoke highly of the Fortnight hitmaker.

“Every student has a special quality. And you always remember every student [for] the quality they have. Taylor’s quality was just being she was one of those students where people just drew to,” she explained.

Brown’s son, Ethan, who met Taylor when he was four years old, is now a fan of her work and has even attended one of her concerts, proudly showing off a childhood photo of them together.



The 34-year-old star’s teachers are just as impressed by her success as everyone else.

“Everything she touches turns to gold. And I’m just so excited to see what comes next,” Brown said.

“When she comes out on stage and everyone’s screaming ‘Taylor,’ it’s like, oh my gosh, like I was her teacher!”

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Image credits: Taylor Swift

For Kolvek, the most admirable quality about Taylor is her humility. Being able to recognize the person singing onstage as the same girl who sat in front of the desk during her classes is the biggest reason she’s a fan of her former student.

“I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is,” she expressed.

“She’s always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her.”

Less than 12 hours after its release, Taylor’s latest record broke the Internet, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in history. Additionally, The Tortured Poets Department became the music streaming platform’s first record to amass more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Taylor Swift fans reacted to the wholesome interview

