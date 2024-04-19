Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a good day for the Swifties! Taylor Swift took to her social media platforms on Friday morning (April 19) to share new special details about her highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) album, which has just been released.

“It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote.

Taylor added 15 extra songs, bringing the total to 31 new tracks.

TTPD is Taylor’s longest album ever, edging out of Red (Taylor’s Version) by one song.

The 34-year-old explained that as a result of writing “so much tortured poetry” in the past two years, prompting her to want to share her craft with her fans, she made the decision to double the fun.

Image credits: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images

Image credits: taylorswift13

“Here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs,” the songstress wrote. “And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Swifties will thus be pleased to hear that starting from today, they can listen to a total of 31 new tracks (for those who buy the albums) fresh off the studio.

Taylor revealed the title of TTPD during the 2024 Grammys last month, taking to the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), marking her 13th Grammy win (her lucky number), Rolling Stone reported.

At the time of accepting her award, the music writer said: “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way.

“But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

“And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” Taylor wrote on Friday (April 19)

Image credits: taylorswift13

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.

“It’s called The Torture Poets Department.

“I’m gonna go and post the cover. Right now, backstage. Thank you.”

Describing her album two hours before announcing that TTPD would have additional surprise tracks today, Taylor wrote on social media: “An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.

“There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed.

“And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.

“This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.

“And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

Image credits: taylorswift13

Streamers can now enjoy a total of 31 tracks, amounting to a total of two hours and two minutes of music, making Taylor’s longest album ever, edging out Red (Taylor’s Version) by one song, Today reported.

The album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Here is TTPD’s full tracklist:

1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

2. The Tortured Poets Department

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

4. Down Bad

5. So Long, London

6. But Daddy I Love Him

7. Fresh Out The Slammer

8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)

9. Guilty As Sin?

10. Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me

11. I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)

12. loml

13. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15. The Alchemy

16. Clara Bow

17. The Black Dog

18. Imgonnagetyouback

19. The Albatross

20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

21. How Did It End?

22. So High School

23. I Hate It Here

24. thanK you aIMee

25. I Look in People’s Windows

26. The Prophecy

27. Cassandra

28. Peter

29. The Bolter

30. Robin

31. The Manuscript

“I’m bawling,” a fan wrote.

