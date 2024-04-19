Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a good day for the Swifties! Taylor Swift took to her social media platforms on Friday morning (April 19) to share new special details about her highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) album, which has just been released.

“It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift surprised fans with a secret double album for The Tortured Poets Department, released today.
  • Taylor added 15 extra songs, bringing the total to 31 new tracks.
  • TTPD is Taylor’s longest album ever, edging out of Red (Taylor’s Version) by one song.

The 34-year-old explained that as a result of writing “so much tortured poetry” in the past two years, prompting her to want to share her craft with her fans, she made the decision to double the fun.

Taylor Swift released 15 new surprise tracks on her newly released The Tortured Poets Department album

Image credits: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Image credits: taylorswift13

“Here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs,” the songstress wrote. “And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Swifties will thus be pleased to hear that starting from today, they can listen to a total of 31 new tracks (for those who buy the albums) fresh off the studio.

Taylor revealed the title of TTPD during the 2024 Grammys last month, taking to the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), marking her 13th Grammy win (her lucky number), Rolling Stone reported.

At the time of accepting her award, the music writer said: “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

“And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” Taylor wrote on Friday (April 19)

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Image credits: taylorswift13

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.

“It’s called The Torture Poets Department.

“I’m gonna go and post the cover. Right now, backstage. Thank you.”

Describing her album two hours before announcing that TTPD would have additional surprise tracks today, Taylor wrote on social media: “An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.

“There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed.

“And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.

“This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

Taylor revealed the title of TTPD during the 2024 Grammys after accepting an award

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Image credits: taylorswift13

Streamers can now enjoy a total of 31 tracks, amounting to a total of two hours and two minutes of music, making Taylor’s longest album ever, edging out Red (Taylor’s Version) by one song, Today reported.

The album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Here is TTPD’s full tracklist:

1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
2. The Tortured Poets Department
3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
4. Down Bad
5. So Long, London
6. But Daddy I Love Him
7. Fresh Out The Slammer
8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
9. Guilty As Sin?
10. Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me
11. I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)
12. loml
13. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15. The Alchemy
16. Clara Bow
17. The Black Dog
18. Imgonnagetyouback
19. The Albatross
20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
21. How Did It End?
22. So High School
23. I Hate It Here
24. thanK you aIMee
25. I Look in People’s Windows
26. The Prophecy
27. Cassandra
28. Peter
29. The Bolter
30. Robin
31. The Manuscript

“I’m bawling,” a fan wrote.

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Taylor Swift Floors Fans With Secret Double Album Just Two Hours After Tortured Poets Release

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
tom_brockington avatar
Smart writer
Smart writer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP just advertising music now? There not even a fake article in here. Just musician makes music you can buy with money.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
lloermynci avatar
Andy Williams
Andy Williams
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is deceitful and if I was a swifter who cared at all I would be hurt and confused

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
tom_brockington avatar
Smart writer
Smart writer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP just advertising music now? There not even a fake article in here. Just musician makes music you can buy with money.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
lloermynci avatar
Andy Williams
Andy Williams
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is deceitful and if I was a swifter who cared at all I would be hurt and confused

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda