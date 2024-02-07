Beyoncé And Jay-Z Slammed By Social Media Over Blue Ivy’s “Grown-up” Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, became the target of trolls on social media as a result of the dress she wore to the Grammys.

Blue Ivy's outfit was a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress paired with Larroude Dolly boots.

Despite criticisms, some defended Blue Ivy's style, praising her elegance and poise.

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 4) and was marked by Taylor Swift making history as the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times, Miley Cyrus’ first Grammy win, Céline Dion making a surprise appearance, and loads of awkward blunders.

Nevertheless, when the Carter family arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Grammys took place, their youngest member briefly stole the show, and not all attention was positive.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The pre-teen, along with her super-famous parents, opted to skip the red carpet and was later spotted in the audience after Fantasia Barrino performed her iconic Tina Turner tribute.

Photos of Blue Ivy’s outfit that she wore to the ceremony started to circulate online, especially amongst fan accounts dedicated to the young girl, sparking some people to label her style as too “mature” for her to wear, VT reported.

Blue Ivy wore an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture midi dress that featured a corseted bodice and a Cinderella-esque puffy skirt.

She contrasted the gown with more casual rumpled white platform Larroude Dolly boots, which run for about $475, to supersize her height, and she accessorized with a brilliant white clutch, the Daily Mail reported.

However, Blue Ivy’s classy gown was frowned upon by many people, who mostly directed their criticism toward her parents.

Image credits: Francis Specker/CBS

One person wrote, per In Touch: “I don’t normally comment on stuff like this, but this is a 12-year-old CHILD. A child does not need to look grown up with fake nails and cleavage. Let children be children.”

Another commentator echoed the previous opinion: “She’s not a grown-up, she’s 12 years old, she’s a beautiful child. But the dress is way too mature for a child to be wearing.”

Others appreciate Blue Ivy’s elegant style, as a person commented: “She is gorgeous. A perfect blend from mom and dad.”

A separate individual chimed in: “We don’t expect anything [else] from our Queen B. Raised an admirable girl. You are perfect Blue! We love you and your family.”

That wasn’t the only drama the Carters sparked at the ceremony, as Jay-Z used his acceptance speech to call out the Recording Academy, which honored him with a special award.

Upon accepting the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the 54-year-old hip-hop star said: “We want y’all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything.”

“Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music, and it’s opinion-based. But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.”

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work,” People reported.

The rapper might’ve not mentioned his wife by name, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume he was referring to Beyoncé, who has won 29 Grammys in her lifetime.

Blue Ivy is Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s firstborn. Two days after her birth, Time dubbed her “the most famous baby in the world,” and that same day, her vocals were featured on her father’s song Glory, which earned her a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to have a charted song on any Billboard chart.

In 2020, Blue Ivy was featured on her mother’s single, Brown Skin Girl, earning her a BET Award, making her the youngest winner of a BET Award and a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for the same song, which earned her another Guinness World Record for being the youngest individually credited Grammy Award winner.

Blue Ivy’s dress continued to spark divided opinions on social media

