Cruise Passenger Furious After Discovering X-Rated Meaning Behind His Pineapple Shirt
Cruise passenger wearing a pineapple shirt and bucket hat on deck, reacting to the x-rated meaning behind his clothing.
Lifestyle, News

Cruise Passenger Furious After Discovering X-Rated Meaning Behind His Pineapple Shirt

An American man has gone viral after revealing the bizarre and deeply misunderstood reason behind the unexpected attention he received while on a cruise with his partner.

Ricky Bobby, a TikTok content creator, shared a video documenting the confusing—and ultimately infuriating—series of events during what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway.

Highlights
  • A man went viral after his pineapple shirt on a cruise sparked unexpected and suggestive attention.
  • Cruise lore reveals pineapples, especially upside down, signal openness to swinging or partner swapping.
  • Some cruise lines, like Carnival, now ban pineapple imagery to keep a family-friendly environment.

In the clip, Ricky is seen casually wearing a shirt decorated with pineapples as he strolls around the cruise ship. 

But, as he soon discovered, the fruit on his shirt wasn’t just a tropical motif—it was an X-rated invitation.

    Man discovers the “unexpected” reason behind random strangers hitting on him while on a cruise with his fiancée

    Cruise passenger standing onboard a large illuminated ship at dusk with cloudy sky in the background.

    Image credits: Peter Hansen

    The video, which exploded in popularity with close to 19 million views since it was uploaded last month, begins with footage of Ricky being greeted by random strangers while relaxing on a poolside chair as his fiancée wonders what exactly is going on.

    “They would walk by sometimes staring at us. Even sometimes flirt with us. They would whisper things under their breath,” she wrote.

    Cruise passenger on deck confused by attention while wearing casual clothes on a sunny day outside.

    Image credits: prericky

    The situation escalated quickly, with some passengers going as far as physically touching him as they passed while saying suggestive things to him. That’s when Ricky’s fiancée realized it was his shirt all along.

    The source of the flirtation? Pineapples.

    Cruise passenger on deck holding hands while others relax, highlighting pineapple shirt controversy on board.

    Image credits: prericky

    According to popular lore—especially among cruise-goers—wearing pineapples, particularly upside down pineapples, signals that you’re open to “swinging.” In other words, it tells people you’re potentially open to group encounters or swapping partners.

    While Ricky’s shirt didn’t appear to have any pineapples upside down, that distinction didn’t seem to matter much to the ship’s more “adventurous” passengers.

    Ricky was far from the only person mistakenly being associated with “swingers” by wearing pineapple-themed clothing on cruises

    Cruise Passenger Furious After Discovering X-Rated Meaning Behind His Pineapple Shirt

    Image credits: prericky

    The video ends with Ricky realizing that he had been inadvertently turned into an X-rated billboard and fuming in embarrassment, while his fiancée can be seen laughing.

    Aside from making fun of Ricky, many viewers shared their anecdotes having experienced similar situations while on cruise ships.

    Cruise passenger looking upset while sitting outdoors near pool, frustrated over pineapple shirt’s x-rated meaning.

    Image credits: prericky

    “Me and my ex didn’t know and had matching pineapple shirts on a cruise—we were like, ‘People are so nice and keep talking to us,’” a fan shared.

    “The rest of the cruise I was called ‘Mr. Pineapple Shirt.’ I had no idea. I threw the shirt in the trash.”

    @prericky We didnt know what the shirt meant.. #carnivalcruise#jokes#carnival#pineapplecruise i found her tiktok @kai_b98 ♬ TRIPPIN – Sturdyyoungin & Ohthatsmizz & ZEDDY WILL

    Others expressed disbelief that Ricky could make such a mistake, as many considered the pineapple signal to be well-known among cruisegoers. “How do you take the pineapple shirt on a cruise and not know?” one viewer asked.

    Some cruise lines have gone as far as to prohibit pineapple imagery on board after reports of altercations and pranks

    Pineapple on sandy beach with ocean waves washing over, symbolizing cruise passenger furious over pineapple shirt meaning.

    Image credits: Pineapple Supply Co.

    With more guests becoming aware of the pineapple’s “secret meaning,” some cruise lines are no longer turning a blind eye.

    Earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line, one of the biggest players in the industry, recently added upside-down pineapples to its growing list of banned items.

    Cruise passenger reacts angrily after learning the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt on board.

    @kai_b98 I’m that girl… Help me find them TikTok 🫣🙃😘 #carnivalcruise#carnival#jokes#pineapplecruise#upsidedown#pineapple#anxiety♬ Anxiety – Doechii

    To maintain what it describes as a “family-friendly atmosphere,” Carnival banned the use of upside-down pineapple door decorations after reports of confusion, fights, and even pranks involving the swinger-associated symbol.

    Carnival brand ambassador John Heald confirmed the new policy after a user suggested using pineapples to meet people on board. 

    “Thank you for mentioning that, those are definitely no longer allowed on the ships, and they will be removed from any cabin door,” Heald wrote.

    Aerial view of two cruise ships docked side by side at a pier in clear blue ocean water.

    Image credits: Brandon Nelson

    Carnival later reiterated the policy on its official website, stating:

    “All guests are expected to ensure their door decorations are respectful to fellow guests and reflect our family-friendly atmosphere. Items displayed during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, or innuendos.”

    “I already knew.” Many viewers were well aware of the secret meaning of pineapples on cruises

    Comment explaining the x-rated meaning of an upside down pineapple on a shirt related to cruise passengers.

    Comment from cruise passenger frustrated about the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt on vacation.

    Social media post showing a comment about a cruise passenger furious over the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt.

    Cruise passenger wearing a pineapple shirt looks upset after learning the x-rated meaning behind the fruit symbol.

    Comment about a cruise passenger realizing the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt and reacting with frustration.

    Comment reading blue swimsuit was trying to get chosen, related to cruise passenger furious over pineapple shirt’s x-rated meaning.

    Social media comment about cruise passenger’s reaction to the x-rated meaning behind a pineapple shirt.

    Social media comment reacting to a cruise passenger discovering the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt.

    Comment from Mrs. Barboza about wearing pineapple earrings on a cruise and receiving unexpected attention from other passengers.

    Comment reading As soon as I seen the pineapples I already knew, about cruise passenger furious over x-rated meaning behind pineapple shirt.

    Comment on social media by user MSS26 reacting to a cruise passenger furious about the x-rated meaning behind his pineapple shirt.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    vgbishop421 avatar
    Diemond Star
    Diemond Star
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Now I really feel bad for wearing a pineapple bikini on my Disney cruise 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
