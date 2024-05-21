Intimacy Coach Posts Sneak Peek Of Adult Cruise Before It “Gets Wild”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Shelor, an intimacy coach and hypnotherapist, has given her followers a special sneak peek into the facilities of a Temptation Cruise ship, an adult cruising experience designed for swingers.

In a viral video titled “The adult cruise is about to get wild,” Kate recorded what appears to be the cruise’s Temptation Grand Spot, described as “a couples-only space for those seeking to add a dash of spice to their lives.”

The Temptation Cruise offers a "couples-only space" with dozens of mattresses.

Strict rules on the cruise include no recording others to protect their identities and no explicit activities in public areas.

As you can probably imagine, the Grand Spot features dozens of mattresses: circular ones in the central area of the deck and double bed mattresses near the windows.

In a follow-up video, Kate explained that the ship also had a “singles only” hour at one of the bars for those who didn’t board the cruise as swingers. The intimacy coach added that she was hired by Temptation to do a “guided erotic meditation” for 80 couples.

Though the R-rated cruise is obviously different from your average vacation, this doesn’t mean that guests can do whatever they please.

The Cancun-based company has strict rules that adventurous travelers must follow, including not recording or taking photos of other guests to “keep their identities private.”

“Due to the unique concept of our resort, we ask that when taking photos and/or video, you only do selfies and close-ups for personal use, no wide angles,” the cruise’s Playground Rules read.

The ship is designed for swingers and features a Temptation Grand Spot with dozens of mattresses

Additionally, Temptation doesn’t allow explicit activities between guests and staff members.

“Any person in a commercial relationship with the resort or Original Group are strictly forbidden to interact intimately or drink with guests; their incurrence could cause their immediate dismissal and/or termination of their contract with the company.”

Watch Kate’s video below:

Temptationers also can’t take drugs and are told to keep the noise level “to a minimum” in the hotel corridors after midnight.

Share icon Passengers aboard the R-rated cruise must follow some rules, such as not filming other guests to “keep their identities private “

The pool and beach areas are flexible in terms of clothing, as the site specifies that bikini tops are optional there.

However, passengers can’t come downstairs naked to the lobby to ask for another room key if they happen to lose it at the Grand Spot.

“For the comfort of all guests, we ask that you use the appropriate attire in all other public areas, including dining facilities.”

The cruise has pool and beach areas where bikini tops are optional

Guests aren’t allowed to interact intimately with staff members and are told to keep the noise level “to a minimum” in the hotel corridors after midnight

Last but not least, those looking to spice up their cruising experience should note that intimate interactions are restricted to the private areas of the ship, as the rules specify that “explicit activities are not allowed in any of the public areas,” like the pool.

In a follow-up video, Kate explained that she was hired to go on board to do “guided erotic meditation “

The next Temptation Cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida, in February 2025. The six-day, five-night cruise will drop anchor at Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, as well as Ocho Rios, Jamaica, before returning to the Magic City.

According to its website, the onboard activities include “topless-optional areas, a couples-only playroom, workshops, pool parties, iconic theme nights guaranteed to make waves at sea, and more.”

The fifth edition of the Temptation experience will be onboard the Pearl, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, and it starts from $1,975 for an interior stateroom.

