Passengers “Treated Like Criminals And Degraded” For Sneaking Washing Machine Aboard Ship

A passenger’s revelation of being called to the “naughty room” with their mother for trying to sneak a washing machine aboard a ship sent splashes of laughter across the internet.

As a result of the “humiliating experience,” washing machines will now be added to the list of prohibited items on Carnival Cruise Line ships, according to the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, who shared the tale online with his Facebook followers.

John included the message that was shared by the former passenger about boarding the Carnival Valor with a portable washing machine.

“Mom and me were on the Valor back in March. We were called to the naughty room because we had a Kuppet portable washing machine in our big bag,” read the former passenger’s message, as shared by the cruise line’s brand ambassador in a Facebook post.

“We were treated like criminals and degraded. I hope Carnival will be more sympathetic to people and do away with this humiliating experience,” the passenger was quoted saying.

A passenger’s woes of being sent to the “naughty room” aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship became the subject of conversations online

Image credits: Pexels/Matthew Barra

John addressed the passenger as “L” and apologized for the incident, assuring them that the intention behind placing them and their mother in the “naughty room” was not to humiliate them.

“Thank you and I am so sorry ‘L’ that this happened to you but, the team were doing their jobs and I promise the intention was not to ‘humiliate you.’ And who knew you could get portable washing machines? Not me,” he wrote in the post.

He also shared his musings on how the title “The Naughty Room” came about.

“I do have to say I always smile when I hear the place on deck 0 where these inspections are carried out referred to as ‘the naughty room.’ Where did this ever start? Was it my late Mum who came up with this?” he continued.

The company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald shared the passenger’s “humiliating experience” about bringing a portable washing machine online

Image credits: Pexels/RDNE

Following the fun and games part of his post, John got to the main crux of his post, which was to announce that portable washing machines would certainly not be allowed to be a part of their passengers’ luggage.

“Anyway, portable washing machines will be added to the prohibited list,” he declared, and then he opened the floor to other social media users to share their stories of being banished to the “naughty room.”

“Have you ever been asked to go to what is sometimes called the ‘naughty room’ because something was in your suitcase that should not have been? You can confess to me here. Cheers,” he concluded.

John Heald said portable washing machines will now make an appearance on the company’s list of prohibited items on their ships

Image credits: John Heald

The comments section of the post erupted with chuckle-inducing responses from people recalling their embarrassing cruise ship experiences.

“In 2010 on our honeymoon I packed plastic hand cuffs. We were sent to the ‘naughty room.’ it was very embarrassing for the two new innocent little newlyweds,” one person shared in the comments.

“Yep my hubby had a steamer in his luggage and it was locked… I went just in case they put him the slammer I could give him a kiss before i headed to the Serenity deck,” another said.

Another offered a simple solution and said, “lol… no big deal… we’ve been to the naughty room MANY times… no reason to get upset…just say ‘I didn’t know’ and you can go pick it up when you get off the ship.”

“We went to the naughty room once,” another commenter shared. “We forgot to unpack the wine from the checked luggage to the carry on because we were so excited to finally get back on a ship after COVID. Sadly they kept the wine. But we had a great time anyways.”

More than 2.1K likes and 2.2K comments were amassed by the post shared by the Carnival Cruise Line ship’s brand ambassador

Image credits: John Heald

Some commenters were more fixated on the story of “L” bringing a portable washing machine aboard the cruise ship.

“It always amazes me what stuff bring with them on the ship,” one said, while another quipped, “I am so stunned by the things people want to bring: French presses, coffee pots, pillows, pools, mattress toppers…”

“I’m truly surprised someone thought bringing a portable washing machine was a good idea. I always make a point to understand and follow the rules, and if I ever misinterpret them, I accept responsibility,” wrote another. “Carnival’s guidelines are there for safety and legal reasons, which I fully support. If I ever ended up getring [sic] a behind the scenes tour to the ‘naughty room,’ I’d take responsibility without blaming Carnival.”

“To their credit, portable washing machines weren’t on the banned list…” one pointed out.

Carnival Cruise Line, one of the world’s biggest cruise lines in terms of passenger capacity, has a list of items prohibited from being brought on their cruise ships.

In addition to the expected items—like explosives, fireworks, narcotics, weapons, and flammable substances—on the list, items like scissors, handcuffs, self-balancing hoverboards, lasers, curtains, candles, helium-filled balloons, footwear with wheels, and even fish of any kind are mentioned on the list.

Several people flooded the comments section with their own experiences about being sent to the “naughty room”

