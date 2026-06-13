Few footballers have achieved as much as Dani Alves. Widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in history, he won trophies with Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Brazil.



In 2021, FIFA even described him as football's most decorated player. With 126 international caps, three World Cups, and multiple Champions League titles, Alves built a legacy that seemed untouchable.



That changed after an incident at Barcelona's Sutton nightclub on New Year's Eve 2022.



A woman accused Alves of s*xually a*saulting her in a VIP bathroom after they met inside the club.



According to court findings, Alves slapped, insulted, and forced the woman into s*xual acts without her consent. The woman consistently maintained that she had been a*saulted.



Alves initially denied knowing the woman and claimed no s*xual contact had occurred. He later changed his version of events, admitting they had s*x but insisting it was consensual. He said he originally lied because he wanted to protect his marriage.



In February 2024, a Spanish court found Alves guilty and sentenced him to four-and-a-half years in prison.



The court stated there was evidence beyond the victim's testimony and concluded that "the complainant said no and wanted to leave." The judges also rejected arguments that Alves' a*cohol consumption reduced his responsibility.



The conviction shocked the football world. Alves had spent more than a year in pre-trial detention before being sentenced. His club, Pumas, immediately terminated his contract following his arrest.



However, the story took another dramatic turn in March 2025.



A Spanish appeals court overturned the conviction, ruling that there was "insufficient evidence" to overcome Alves' presumption of innocence.



The court cited inconsistencies between parts of the complainant's testimony and video evidence reviewed during the appeal.



"Dani Alves is innocent, and that has been proven," his lawyer Inés Guardiola said after the ruling.



The woman's legal team strongly disagreed with the decision and indicated they would continue fighting the case.



Lawyer Ester Garcia said her client felt as though she had "returned to the bathroom where the events took place" and described the past two years as "hell."



While Alves is no longer convicted following the appeal ruling, the case remains one of the most controversial legal sagas involving a football superstar, and further appeals to Spain's Supreme Court remain possible.

