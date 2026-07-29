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They like to say that what you don’t know can’t hurt you. But those people have probably not spent much time on the internet. Because here, sometimes all it takes for your blissfully ignorant bubble to burst is someone willing to call out your mistake.

But what if the mistake isn’t yours? What if the very person doing the correcting is the one whose blissfully ignorant bubble requires bursting? That’s where things really get interesting…

So interesting, in fact, that people have dedicated entire corners of the internet to sharing these spectacular misfires. In this list, we’ve gathered a few particularly humiliating examples, all of which were shared in the People Incorrectly Correcting Other People group on Facebook.

They’re a reminder that when it comes to the internet—and especially when it comes to correcting others—it pays to be certain you’ve got your facts straight. Or, as the saying goes, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself.