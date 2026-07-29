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They like to say that what you don’t know can’t hurt you. But those people have probably not spent much time on the internet. Because here, sometimes all it takes for your blissfully ignorant bubble to burst is someone willing to call out your mistake.

But what if the mistake isn’t yours? What if the very person doing the correcting is the one whose blissfully ignorant bubble requires bursting? That’s where things really get interesting…

So interesting, in fact, that people have dedicated entire corners of the internet to sharing these spectacular misfires. In this list, we’ve gathered a few particularly humiliating examples, all of which were shared in the People Incorrectly Correcting Other People group on Facebook.

They’re a reminder that when it comes to the internet—and especially when it comes to correcting others—it pays to be certain you’ve got your facts straight. Or, as the saying goes, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself.

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#1

A text message conversation where a know-it-all incorrectly corrects grammar, stating they are an english major.

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It seems a lot of people get an unhealthy amount of joy out of correcting other people online. So much so that journalist Sarah Todd calls it “one of the many unexpected side effects of the internet,” one that reveals “just how many people lose the capacity for emotional self-regulation when confronted with a misused semicolon.”

Psychotherapist Stacey Alvarez, LMFT, takes this even further, calling correcting others online “a defining feature of digital interaction.”

What both Alvarez and Todd point to is the peculiar culture of correction online, where calling out other people’s mistakes can feel almost irresistible—and can look very different from the way we might handle the same slip-up IRL.
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    #2

    A social media screenshot shows a know-it-all providing a dictionary link to correct someone about the term Briton.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See? This is good - I learned something. I have always called people from Great Britain "Brits." Also, following a rabbit hole I just learned the following: "Les goddams (sometimes les goddems or les goddons) is an obsolete ethnic slur historically used by the French to refer to the English, based on their frequent expletives. The name originated during the Hundred Years' War (1337–1453) between England and France, when English soldiers achieved notoriety among the French for their frequent use of profanity and in particular the interjection "God d‍a‍m‍n‍"."

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    #3

    A social media screenshot shows a know-it-all correcting the age of America in a birthday post.

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    Todd uses an endearing example from The Princess Diaries (2001) to illustrate her point: the scene where Mia takes a giant bite of a frozen palate cleanser at a fancy dinner and immediately regrets it. Rather than let her suffer alone, her two dinner companions dive in too, wincing through their own mouthfuls of “frozen green stuff,” as Todd puts it.

    “They know the young princess has made a mistake, but rather than make her feel ashamed, their instinct is to make her feel less alone,” Todd explains. “In this way, they are the exact opposite of people who make other people feel bad about their grammar and punctuation on the internet.”

    Granted, this is a scene from a movie—and a gloriously unrealistic one at that. But I’d like to believe it reflects something we’re at least more inclined to do when we’re face-to-face with someone rather than faced with a screen: consider their embarrassment before calling attention to their mistake. Sometimes that means swallowing our pride and letting a harmless error slide; other times, it means pointing it out quietly and respectfully rather than turning it into a spectacle.

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    #4

    A social media screenshot shows a know-it-all correcting the use of then instead of than in a comment.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My blood pressure just went through the roof. I'm going to stop now, at #4, before I see what other horrors await my eyes..

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    #5

    A social media screenshot shows multiple know-it-alls correcting each other on whether mites are arachnids.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did look this up and it said: "Mites are small arachnids (eight-legged arthropods) of two large orders, the Acariformes and the Parasitiformes, which were historically grouped together in the subclass Acari. However, most recent genetic analyses do not recover the two as each other's closest relative within Arachnida, rendering the group invalid as a clade. Most mites are tiny, less than 1 mm (0.04 in) in length, and have a simple, unsegmented body plan. The small size of most species makes them easily overlooked; some species live in water, many live in soil as decomposers, others live on plants, sometimes creating galls, while others are predators or parasites. This last type includes the commercially destructive Varroa parasite of honey bees, as well as scabies mites of humans. Most species are harmless to humans, but a few are associated with allergies or may transmit diseases. The scientific discipline devoted to the study of mites is called acarology." <-- Wiki Diki

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    But that courtesy tends to evaporate the moment social media platforms, comment sections, and forums enter the picture.

    Online, Alvarez says, correction stops being a private matter. “What might once have been a private clarification is now a public performance,” she explains, “and correction has shifted from an occasional act into a cultural reflex.”

    She explains that this is partly because of how we’ve come to think about correction itself. Because we live in an age shaped by misinformation, disinformation, and rapidly circulating half-truths, “calling things out” has taken on a new kind of moral weight. To correct someone is framed as an act of care. To stay silent, by contrast, starts to look like enabling harm.

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    #6

    A Know-It-All corrects a user's spelling of 'caught' in English, providing the proper form.

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    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's good that they caut the mistake

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    #7

    A Know-It-All corrects another user on the use of 'there', 'they're', and 'their', then is corrected on 'no' and 'know'.

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is everyone named Shirley?

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    #8

    A Know-It-All corrects a user about consecutive vowels in a car model name, leading to a humorous exchange.

    Angus Cameron Report

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    Under that framework, Alvarez says, correction isn’t just tolerated; it becomes virtuous. And the more visible, decisive, and confident the correction, the more virtuous it seems.

    And this framing, she notes, isn’t entirely wrong: misinformation does cause real, lasting damage, and silence, in some cases, really can function as a kind of complicity. A culture that values truth, she argues, also has to make room for correcting falsehoods.

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    But something has shifted in how that correction actually plays out: “The line between protecting accuracy and policing people has blurred,” Alvarez says. Correction, she explains, is no longer always about the information itself. Just as often, it becomes about something else entirely—asserting authority, demonstrating superiority, or regulating how other people speak, think, or show up online.
    #9

    A user making a funny know-it-all correction about Megalodon not living on Earth.

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    #10

    A funny know-it-all example of someone correcting TikTok's grammar, saying It's YOU'RE.

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    #11

    A social media screenshot shows a comment about fear mongering, followed by a know-it-all incorrectly correcting grammar.

    Harmony Whicker Report

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    Similarly, Todd suggests, “maybe the shock and fury expressed by some online commenters over a misspelled word is actually performative. It’s one thing to notice and even feel pained by a typo; it’s another to announce your pain to the world.”

    And perhaps that’s what makes examples like the ones in this list so satisfying. There’s a particular kind of irony in coming in hot to school someone else on a mistake, only to reveal that the real mistake was yours all along. Maybe it’s karma. Maybe it’s the internet’s way of keeping us humble.

    But either way, when the tables turn and the “corrector” becomes the corrected, all that confidence makes the backfire all the more spectacular—the kind of moment that’s simply too good not to screenshot.

    Let us know which of these had you cringing the most!
    #12

    A funny know-it-all moment where a user asks about Lake Eyre on a map showing North American lakes.

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    #13

    A social media post with a photo of a woman in the ocean with algae on her face, and know-it-alls in comments.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think you're funny? Well just phyc off! (Let's see if this makes it past the censors.)

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    #14

    A YouTube screenshot shows a man talking into a microphone with know-it-alls in the comments debating his Portuguese pronunciation.

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    #15

    A social media screenshot displays a quiz asking for a U.S. state, with commenters incorrectly guessing answers, highlighting know-it-alls.

    Hailey DeMarre Report

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    #16

    A text conversation with a know-it-all parent debating the safety of a blanket over a child in a car seat.

    Kendell Leigh Ann Jarrell Report

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    #17

    A Facebook comment where a know-it-all user incorrectly claims wet skin prevents sunburn on a playground.

    Emily Higgs Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once I fell for the "If there's fog over the beach you won't get sun burned" foolishness. Second worst sunburn of my life and a good lesson back in the 70s.

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    #18

    A social media screenshot shows multiple know-it-alls correcting each other on the spelling of a word.

    Doug Dennison Report

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    #19

    A social media comment where a know-it-all incorrectly corrects someone else spelling witch to wich.

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    #20

    A social media comment by a know-it-all correcting someone about the difference between everyday and every day.

    Miles McFadden Report

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    #21

    A know-it-all on social media incorrectly correcting another user about the phrase how come and dialect.

    Jenny Bromfield Report

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    #22

    Social media users engage in a know-it-all grammar correction debate over the use of there and their.

    Chris Stock Report

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    #23

    A screenshot of a social media exchange where users correct grammar, specifically the use of whose and who's, showcasing know-it-alls.

    Heather Moore Sheppard Report

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    #24

    A social media exchange where a know-it-all corrects someone's spelling of 'squeezed' in a comment.

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    #25

    A social media screenshot showing a know-it-all correcting a grammar mistake about apostrophes.

    Rachel Schwartz Report

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    #26

    A Know-It-All corrects Viola to Voila in a social media comment section, only to be corrected themselves.

    Elena Melgar Fuentes Report

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    #27

    A social media post about Twilight lore, where a know-it-all corrects a user about a fictional saint.

    Sarah Ratliff Report

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    #28

    A screenshot of a social media post with a know-it-all comment correcting grocery bill math.

    Timothy C Gray Report

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    #29

    A screenshot of a YouTube comment section showing a know-it-all correcting someone about prison time calculations.

    Deb Pend Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well at least Sarge doesn't have to do math when he's dealing with bad guys. Oops! I forgot about speeding! He needs to know numbers for speeding!

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    #30

    A social media screenshot displays a know-it-all correcting someone's math about ages in a photo.

    Amie Gillies Report

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    #31

    A Know-It-All corrects a user about the difference between 'your' and 'you're', leading to further corrections.

    Zubair Mohammed Report

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    #32

    A Reddit discussion where a know-it-all user corrects someone about the difference between affect and effect.

    Kevin McKenna Report

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    #33

    A social media thread about know-it-alls correcting someone else about the origin of Asian cultures.

    Ken S Huang Report

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    #34

    A social media discussion among know-it-alls correcting the spelling of prompts, highlighting online grammar corrections.

    Hailey Berry Report

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    #35

    A social media post with a meme about eating Jesus, followed by a comment debate about Christianity, highlighting online know-it-alls.

    Dylan Luhowy Report

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    #36

    A social media conversation where users repeatedly correct each other's grammar and spelling, demonstrating classic know-it-alls.

    Austin Danger Durling Report

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    #37

    A social media interaction where someone corrects a poster about the largest city with English as an official language, revealing themselves as know-it-alls.

    Dave Andrew Report

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    #38

    A social media screenshot featuring a know-it-all correcting someone's use of they're vs. their.

    Amanda Duncan Report

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    #39

    A social media screenshot with multiple know-it-alls correcting the plural and possessive use of 'Pennie's' vs. 'pennies'.

    GayPeacock6018 Report

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    #40

    A social media screenshot of a know-it-all correcting the phrase 'gone on a birding trip'.

    Kara Boggs Report

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    #41

    A know-it-all corrects a user's spelling of AWOL, only for the original user to admit making it up.

    Christopher Gorman Report

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    #42

    A conversation on social media where a know-it-all attempts to correct the definition of trespass.

    Jenn Frederick Report

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    #43

    A social media post shows a know-it-all correcting someone about Bom Apetite, not knowing it's Portuguese.

    Beth Ellis Report

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    #44

    A social media post with an image from Dr. Seuss, followed by comments where users correct spelling, highlighting know-it-alls.

    Vicki Renee Gamble Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He WAS the chief god of childrens' storytelling, however, so maybe . . . . ;-)

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    #45

    A screenshot showing multiple social media comments where people correct each other, showcasing know-it-alls.

    Majken Longlade Report

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    #46

    A social media post about picking a hotel room, followed by comments with corrections about mirrors, illustrating know-it-alls.

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    #47

    A social media post displaying a recipe title with a spelling error and comments correcting it, featuring know-it-alls.

    Poppy Kia Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I never knew so I looked it up - apparently it's A for singular and E for plural in Italian - una lasagna, due lasagne. I could be wrong of course - could someone who speaks Italian let us know?

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    #48

    Know-It-Alls on social media correcting each other about Canada's southernmost point and California's border.

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    #49

    Know-It-Alls debate the correct usage and spelling of the word 'envelop' in a social media thread.

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    #50

    A Know-It-All corrects a user about tarantulas forming bonds, explaining it's luck not affection.

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    #51

    A humorous exchange where a know-it-all insists on missing something never experienced.

    Shaun Holzbach Report

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    #52

    A Facebook post and comments, with a know-it-all correcting the use of the word ideals instead of ideas.

    Lindsey Wilson Report

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    #53

    A social media thread showcasing multiple know-it-alls correcting spelling, unaware of regional differences.

    Russell Barrett Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that should be "both spellings BE correct." ;-)

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    #54

    A social media comment where a know-it-all tries to correct someone's grammar but fails as well.

    Dave Berger Report

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    #55

    A social media comment where a know-it-all incorrectly corrects someone's spelling of sike to psyc.

    Jordan Brassard Report

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    #56

    A know-it-all moment on social media where users debate the correct way to adjust a freezer's temperature.

    Claire Baxter-Dunlavey Report

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    #57

    A social media user correcting someone's grammar regarding the words sank and sunk, showing a know-it-all moment.

    Bryan Lopuck Report

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    #58

    A social media argument illustrating know-it-alls incorrectly correcting someone about unit prefixes like 'kilo'.

    Becky Copson Report

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    #59

    A social media thread about know-it-alls incorrectly correcting someone's knowledge on condiment refrigeration.

    Tom Saywell Report

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    #60

    A social media screenshot of a know-it-all correcting the spelling of 'beautiful' to 'beautifull'.

    Ben Slocock Report

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    #61

    A social media discussion showcasing know-it-alls correcting someone about hydration and medical advice.

    Sabrina Marie Report

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    #62

    A know-it-all incorrectly defines Congress as only the House of Representatives in a social media exchange.

    Matthew Parker Report

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    #63

    A social media discussion about bicycle laws and definitions, with users correcting each other, demonstrating know-it-alls.

    Thomas Snyder Report

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    #64

    A Know-It-All user correcting McDonald's for a typo in a response about a mango pineapple refresher.

    Pink Girly💕 Report

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    #65

    A social media exchange where Know-It-Alls correct a user about pigeons versus doves.

    AJ Lau Report

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    #66

    A know-it-all comment incorrectly stating England never reached a World Cup semi-final under Southgate.

    Ellie Payne Report

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    #67

    A social media post where someone corrects a misspelling of weigh station, only to be corrected themselves. A perfect example of know-it-alls.

    Dutch Lockett Report

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    #68

    A social media conversation where know-it-alls are corrected about the weight of industrial fridges.

    Dalyvis anonimas Report

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    #69

    A know-it-all corrects a timeline for the Alien movie franchise, proving they didn't check facts.

    Ande Rockwood Report

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