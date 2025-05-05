The internet is full of folks who want to act like smarty-pants. Online, anyone can be a know-it-all with a simple visit to Google and even their opinions. Granted, there are times when others get humbled by someone better informed and versed in one topic or another.

There's a group that collects such interactions, titled r/Don'tYouKnowWhoIAm. Medical, science, and other experts lurk on the internet too, waiting for their chance to put jerks in their place. So, here we present to you the newest collection of cases when folks didn't quite know they were talking with a person they were talking about. Get ready to feel some mild second-hand embarrassment!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Facebook User Encounters A Genetics Expert

Online conversation where someone misunderstands the identity of a genetics expert in a hilarious case of mistaken identity.

danyaal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Rip

    Screenshot of a hilarious online conversation where users misunderstand who they are speaking to.

    EmmaTolkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Regarding Oppenheimer

    Screenshot of a hilarious online exchange where people didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    kevinrogers94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Embarrassment is a funny thing; some people would be mortified if they were on the receiving end of these interactions. Others, however, probably wouldn't even flinch even if they were as wrong as the people on this list.

    Experts say that, in general, we humans are a pretty easy species to embarrass. True, it's an emotion most of us feel on an almost daily basis. But is there any point to embarrassment? We'd probably not feel it at all if we could, but there is a purpose that being embarrassed serves in our social interactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Guy Talking About The Military Is Actually A Vet 🤯

    Twitter exchange where a soldier clarifies his identity, showcasing a hilarious case of people online not knowing who they were speaking to.

    Tasty111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ddukes888 avatar
    Existing
    Existing
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of my husband’s family were in the military. They love shutting people down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Simple Answer To A Simple Question

    Twitter exchange showing a humorous online misunderstanding where a user questions another’s expertise.

    dicemechanic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Same

    Twitter exchange where two aerospace engineers unknowingly respond to each other in an online conversation.

    SWGlassPit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We're social animals; we've lived in groups for as long as we've been around as a species. Embarrassment is nature's way to correct our course when we transgress in a social situation.

    "Group living has been important to us for a long time, and even if you don't intentionally want to violate a social norm, you sometimes do. Embarrassment serves the function of immediately and strongly displaying, ‘Oops, I didn't mean to do that,'" psychologist Christine Harris, PhD explains.
    #7

    Twitter User Tells Known Anthropologist To Study Anthropology

    Twitter exchange showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    Semi-Empathetic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    He Practically Is The Spiderman

    Twitter conversation where user is unaware they are speaking to Spider-Man writer Dan Slott, highlighting hilarious online misunderstandings.

    beerbellybegone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ddukes888 avatar
    Existing
    Existing
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could see that person respond with someone like, … But do you know Spiderman personally?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Too Bad

    Tweet showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to, involving mistaken identity.

    HobbieK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Surprisingly, being more prone to embarrassment makes people like you more. In 2012, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley found that people who are more embarrassable tend to be more prosocial. What's more, they behaved more generously than those who didn't get embarrassed as easily.
    #10

    Martin Scorsese Is Not A Real Cinephile

    Martin Scorsese confused online with a movie debate in hilarious cases where people didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    thesunsetdoctor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Director Chimes In

    Reddit conversation showing hilarious cases of people online not knowing who they are speaking to about a movie.

    OvertlySinister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Commenter Doesn’t Recognize Top Female Chess Talent

    Group of young women posing at a party, illustrating hilarious cases where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    DrestinBlack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this one. You can be hot and also do 'smart things', sir.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    It's hard to tell whether a person online gets embarrassed. In real life, a red face and avoiding eye contact are pretty telling signs that a person is feeling embarrassment. Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University Mark R. Leary explained to The BBC that blushing is how bodies show we're uncomfortable with unwanted attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    It Really Did Work Too Well

    Twitter post showing Tom Holland’s age ID mix-up at Target, illustrating hilarious cases where people online didn’t know who they spoke to

    Verbalase69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Twitter Never Stops Giving

    Twitter exchange where someone wrongly assumes an identity, a classic hilarious case of online misunderstanding.

    Youriclinton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Do You Think A Founder Of Twitch Wants To Sell His Twitch Account For $500?

    Screenshot of a humorous online conversation showing people not knowing who they were speaking to on social media.

    BetterKev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People's trust for easily embarrassed people translates into romantic relationships as well. Researcher Matthew Feinberg, the co-author of the Berkeley study, says that people find embarrassable people more attractive. "If they are looking for a long-term partner, it could show that you are prosocial, cooperative – someone who isn’t going to cheat."
    #16

    Musk Challenges Yann Lecun

    Twitter conversation screenshot showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    SiliconValleyIdiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, c'mon. Musk has supported and licked the booty of the Big O, made Tesla the brand a laughing stock and generally acted like in a complete moron in that time, and all you've done is publish over 80 technical papers? /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    What A Joker

    Twitter exchange where a user didn’t know they were speaking to a DC Comics writer about the Joker character.

    Super-Noodles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Explain To The Author Of "The Handmaid's Tale" Her Inspiration For Her Own Book

    Tweet showing a political cartoon with a voting booth and handmaid costumes, highlighting online confusion cases.

    WalterCanFindToes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, many of us hate feeling embarrassed. So much so, that there's apparently even a case of lethal embarrassment. There's a case, published in the British Medical Journal of 1860, of a housemaid reportedly giving up the ghost after getting caught stealing food. However, today doctors think that it was a sudden rush of adrenaline that made her leave this mortal coil, not embarrassment per se.
    #19

    A Comedian Gets Called Out For Stealing His Own Joke, But It Ends Nicely

    Online conversation showing a hilarious case where people didn’t know who they were speaking to in comments.

    dawtroo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Least he had the balls to admit it, unlike others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    To Not Know Who Made Wurm

    Twitter exchange showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to about game development.

    B_M_X_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    American Academy Of Pediatrics, Where Are You Getting Your Information?!

    Social media comments highlighting hilarious cases where people online misunderstand who they are speaking to about measles.

    ApparentlyRandom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    This all sounds great, you might think, but what should you do after experiencing an embarrassing moment? Leadership Rachel Beohm suggests developing a ritual to regain composure after embarrassing yourself in public. It can be an index finger miniature bow, flicking the embarrassment away as a piece of lint, or some other gesture. A physical act, according to her, acknowledges the mistake and makes it easier to move past it.
    #22

    Telling Stephen King To Get A Job

    Twitter exchange showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    anon-9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    But He’s Like 99.9% Sure!

    Online conversation where people didn’t know who they were speaking to about a skin condition resembling a mole.

    Crooked_Al Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    “He’s Stealing Content!” It’s My Content

    Online comment exchange showing confusion, a classic example from hilarious cases where people didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    ChickenNuggetLord74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    You might've heard about the starfish power pose that people recommend for public-speaking jitters. When you're recovering from an embarrassing faux pas, something similar works too.

    1. Take deep breaths;
    2. Lift your head up high;
    3. Straighten your posture;
    4. And speak in a loud and confident voice.
    #25

    Guy Doesn't Realize He's Talking To Andy Weir, The Author Of The Book

    Tweet thread about a casting misunderstanding showing a woman in a black dress, illustrating hilarious cases of online confusion.

    TerrainRecords Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    This Guy Is Creator Of Buckshot Roulette Btw

    Tweet showing a copyright owner disabling media, one of the hilarious cases where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to.

    mikeklubnika Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Might Want To Freshen Up On The Bible

    Online conversation where one person quickly questions another's Bible knowledge in a hilarious misunderstanding scenario

    PizzaReheat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    What if your embarrassing moment happens online? Then your best bet is trying to cope with self-compassion. Marissa Moore, MA, LPC, writes that it's better to confront the situation and admit your faux pas. You might even feel better if you're able to find the humor in it. It doesn't have to be self-deprecating, but it can be an exercise is taking yourself less seriously.
    #28

    Yakuta Not Kimono

    Online interaction where a person corrects cultural misunderstanding, revealing they hold a Japanese passport in a humorous case.

    Manus_R Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Ask Women Who Writes Superman Comics If She Knows He's Not Real

    Online conversation where someone didn’t realize they were speaking about a fictitious character Superman in a hilarious case.

    13curseyoukhan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ddukes888 avatar
    Existing
    Existing
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What?! Superman is fictitious? I’ve been lied to all this time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    I Love AI ‘Artist’ Tears

    Twitter meme showing a conversation about AI art vs actual artists, highlighting hilarious cases of mistaken identity online.

    Aware_Cockroach_1923 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    How many of these screenshots were satisfying moments where someone had to eat a nice portion of humble pie, Pandas? Let us know your favorites by upvoting them so they make it to the very top. And if you want to see more people embarrassing themselves by not knowing who they're talking to, check out these posts here and here!
    #31

    Candidate For Jersey City Mayor Just Embarrassed Some Dude 😭

    Online chat where someone insults a Harvard Law graduate unaware of their true identity in hilarious cases online.

    Edaimantis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Women Can Only Be Of Models

    Twitter exchange shows people online confused about someone's Harvard alumni status and software engineer role.

    MusicBytes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Does This Go Here?

    Twitter conversation screenshot showing a humorous online exchange illustrating clueless interactions between users.

    ratsmacker47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Wrote The Bug😄

    Reddit thread showing hilarious online misunderstanding where users didn’t know who they were speaking to about a bug.

    Tommyblockhead20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Former Battlefield Dev Hasn’t Played Battlefield Apparently

    Screenshot of a hilarious online exchange where one user challenges another about playing Battlefield, showing funny interaction cases.

    CinnaMANtoast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Gail Simone Could Be The Spokesperson Of This Sub

    Twitter thread showing a hilarious case where people online didn’t know who they were speaking to about comic book authors.

    tribblemethis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Scolding A TV Anchor Talking About His Own Work

    Tweet thread showing a news reporter clarifying mistaken identity, part of hilarious cases people online didn’t know who they spoke to.

    b34tn1k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    He Played The Games So He Would Know Better Of Course

    Twitter exchange where one user claims to have written the BO2 implementation, showing hilarious online confusion.

    RayZenz91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Twitter Doctor Tries To Argue About A Player's Injury With The Player's Dad

    Twitter exchange where people online hilariously misunderstand who they are talking to about an injury diagnosis.

    DrSioux22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Asking The Literal White House If They Read The Fema Fine Print

    Online conversation where a user doesn’t realize they are speaking to the official White House account.

    WanderingLost33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!