While cringe content is nothing new online, there’s still, somehow, absolutely no shortage of it. The Cringe Pics subreddit, which has the tagline “when it hurts just to look,” has been around for over a decade now and has amassed an impressively large and loyal following. With 1.5 million members, this subreddit is the perfect place to go when you want to feel a little bit better about yourself, yet simultaneously lose a bit of faith in the rest of humanity. Anything from embarrassing posts on social media to screenshots of texts that should have never been sent, buckle up, because you’re in for a boatload of cringe, pandas!

Although r/cringepics has been around since 2012, the moderators recently posted new rules for the group, as it has just “reopened.” Nowadays, only 3 types of posts are allowed: “photos of people cringing, photos of Spez, and drawn/artistic/written words ‘Cringe’ to take Cringe pics literal.” There are a few more rules to keep the group civil, such as no content involving minors, remove all personal data and no content involving mentally ill people. But as long as the content is harmless and cringeworthy, members are encouraged to “get creative!”