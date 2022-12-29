Warning: secondhand embarrassment can cause intense emotional pain, facepalming, and gossiping with your friends about the intensely cringe things you saw.

The beauty of being a human being is that we tend to have far more in common with each other than we think. One of the best examples is that we’ve all done some extremely awkward, embarrassing things that we wish we could take back… or forget entirely! Perhaps it was a social media post we made years and years ago that physically hurts to look at. Or, maybe, you spilled your lunch all over yourself at school or work just last week!

A good antidote for dealing with your own embarrassment (aside from doing the mature thing and, y’know, working through your emotions) is to gently poke fun at someone who’s messed up even worse. That’s where the popular r/cringepics online community comes in. The subreddit is home to some of the most cringeworthy pics to ever be shared online. Check out the worst offenders below. But be careful your cringe-sensors might go haywire!

