69 Times People Were Unaware Of Their Own Cringe (New Pics)
Warning: secondhand embarrassment can cause intense emotional pain, facepalming, and gossiping with your friends about the intensely cringe things you saw.
The beauty of being a human being is that we tend to have far more in common with each other than we think. One of the best examples is that we’ve all done some extremely awkward, embarrassing things that we wish we could take back… or forget entirely! Perhaps it was a social media post we made years and years ago that physically hurts to look at. Or, maybe, you spilled your lunch all over yourself at school or work just last week!
A good antidote for dealing with your own embarrassment (aside from doing the mature thing and, y’know, working through your emotions) is to gently poke fun at someone who’s messed up even worse. That’s where the popular r/cringepics online community comes in. The subreddit is home to some of the most cringeworthy pics to ever be shared online. Check out the worst offenders below. But be careful your cringe-sensors might go haywire!
Tofu Is Only For Vegans
Just Delete Facebook
"Don't Come Over"
Forget balls deep, this went balls up real quickly..... Lol
The r/cringepics subreddit is home to just over 1.5 million members. It’s a true testament to just how successful the online community really is. As it turns out, internet users really enjoy looking at cringy stuff. Or rather, silently judging them for messing up in public.
That actually makes a lot of sense. We’ve written on Bored Panda before about how judging others is a natural part of who we are as human beings. We do it for a wide range of reasons. Unfortunately, some aren’t as wholesome or beneficial as others.
Just A Post Mom
Just A Normal Guy
To be honest I’m surprised he didn’t choose an over-edited/unrealistic picture
Haha Thanks Mom
"Judging others is something that we as humans do, both consciously and automatically, and there are a number of reasons why we do it. Comically, we are often told as children not to judge others and have stories shared about how judging others can mean we upset them or lose opportunities to see what really lies behind our perception," a psychologist explained to Bored Panda during an interview a while ago.
Mistaking A Vietnamese Man For A Child
“Lady” Mone is notable for stealing tens of millions of pounds from the British taxpayer (aided and abetted by the present incumbents the Tory party) using phoney PPE contracts at the beginning of Covid. She is currently being investigated ( although not terribly thoroughly) and she and her husband are in the process of liquidating “their“ assets in preparation to leave the country. What a lovely person she is….
Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn't Send Separately. Wow Leave Group
How To Make Pregnancy Announcements Even More Uncomfortable
"Sometimes, we judge others to feel superior ourselves, finding faults in others, highlighting them, and feeling better about ourselves in the process. Sometimes, we use it to work out where we fit in, recognizing how we want to be, where our aspirations lie, and how we don't want to become," the psychologist explained.
What Legs?
Beef
This Physically Hurts
"Sometimes, it's in response to our own flaws, and we attack others for what we don't like or don't see into ourselves. And on other occasions, it's to fit into a wider group who judge something or someone, and we conform and perform with the same judgment."
It’s My Birthday Today And My Best Friend’s Scumbag Dad Messaged Me This
“Daddy Delivered His Load” Found On Facebook
Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship
However, judging others isn’t all bad. There are certain benefits and upsides when we use it mindfully.
"It can help us to set goals, find alignment with our values, it can help us to build the self-awareness of others and it can boost our self-esteem. Add to that it can also help us to make positive social choices, and it's understanding how and why we judge that gives us the ability to use it for our benefits instead of escaping our flaws or pulling others down,” the psychologist told Bored Panda before.
She Deleted It Right Away
She could be left handed and may not have altered the strings yet?
Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Fb
Guy From High School Got The Same Tattoo As His Dog
Does that tattoo for dogs means that they’re neutered?
At the time of writing, r/cringepics had been active for over a decade. The subreddit was created all the way back in mid-October 2012. In the years since then, it has documented some of the most powerful cases of awkward and embarrassing situations that hurt to look at.
Anyone with a drop of empathy can feel the secondhand embarrassment radiating from some of these posts. We cringe because we can imagine ourselves in that person’s shoes.
Time To Find A New Job
A Mother's Dying Wish
Hey Hi
When we find ourselves in an embarrassing or incredibly awkward situation, many of us might instinctively want to run or shy away from what’s happening. Some people deny that they messed up. Others shut down, completely.
The mature way to deal with these sorts of situations is to ease into it all. Embrace what’s happening instead of running away from those uncomfortable feelings. Admit to your mistakes. Accept that nobody is perfect. At some point in their lives, everyone messes up or does something embarrassing. Usually, repeatedly!
16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]
This S**t Happens On Linkedin Too
Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today
There are very concrete advantages to embracing your embarrassment. For one, you prevent those feelings from growing and enrooting themselves as a deep sense of shame about your past. Shame makes you double-guess everything that you do, it’s vital to fight back against it.
You Would Be Loud Too If I Was Riding You
I Got Four Phone Calls From The Dealership Immediately After This, But Didn't Pick Up
As far as untrustworthy professions go Car Dealers are really way up there on the list. Quite sad.
This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross
Ugh. I had a guy get my Kakao talk ID off of my online resume and message me to be "friends." Creepy af
Moreover, when you demonstrate that you’re actually (mildly) embarrassed rather than hiding this, you improve your reputation with others. People tend to be a lot more sympathetic toward you if you’re being genuine.
Which of these pics did you think were the most cringeworthy, dear Pandas? How deeply did you feel the secondhand embarrassment? What’s the most awkward or embarrassing experience that you’ve ever had? Scroll down to the comment section, and share your thoughts.
I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?
No, just tell this buyer to scram and that’s it.
My Cousin On Instagram Who Just Started His Diet Recently
Ah yes, I an American, eat pringles, ice cream, and paper towels everyday, with a side of beer.
Jesus Christ What The F**k
*calls platoon of vicious, grumpy alien hedgehogs before morning coffee* BRING IT ON DOOFUS
Can You Pay Me Back For Your Coffee?
Oops…
Up Close With Mack
Reasonable request if they were looking to adopt and it wasn't specified. Especially if someone was going to try and adopt the pup with additional needs. We tried to adopt 2 blind dogs. After filling out literally 30 pages of paperwork, interviews, and everything. We gave up after 6 months. They contacted us back at 8 months telling us we passed and could adopt them. Already had adopted one of our pups by then
Shapeshifters
My Aunt Decorated My Unborn Daughter For Christmas. I’m Not Sure If I Want To Laugh Or Cry
Don’t Let A Dead Parent Stop You From Trying Fire Pick-Up Lines . .
* Excessively Starting To Sweat *
Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint
I've had this happen to me. I was giving away some stuff on Craigslist. A guy came and got it, but he still had my number, so he texted me a few times afterwards. It was pretty normal at first, just saying thanks, and sending me a pic of what he'd done with the stuff. Then he was like, "Hey, you seem nice, are you single?" I said, no, I'm married, and he was like, "Oh, ha ha, me too..."
33 Year Old Virgin
When You Accidentally Make Two Big Announcements In One Photo
How did they get anything from that? It looks like a pack of lunchmeat.
On This Day John Lennon Died, Spotify Didn't Know That
Well, this just could be them trying to be nice and respect the memory of the man on what would have been his birthday, but it definitely didn't come off that way
Not A Single Spanish Player Sang During Their Anthem
It Hurts To Read
These Gushy Posts And I'm Offended!
That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick
Just Losers
That Means Just Kidding
On Your Fifth Od You Get A Free Puppy
My Friend Meant To Text Me, But He Texted The Girl He Had Just Gone On A Date With Instead
When The Comments Are Even Worse Than The Post
Excellent Service
Yikes
Family Member Thought It Was Cool To Ask Out A Girl On My Behalf
Bet You're Still Smokin' Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!
My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today
Ouch…
This Guy From My Work Is Merely Too Smart To Be Funny
A superiority complex with a condescending nuance often has that effect on friendships.