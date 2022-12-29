Warning: secondhand embarrassment can cause intense emotional pain, facepalming, and gossiping with your friends about the intensely cringe things you saw.

The beauty of being a human being is that we tend to have far more in common with each other than we think. One of the best examples is that we’ve all done some extremely awkward, embarrassing things that we wish we could take back… or forget entirely! Perhaps it was a social media post we made years and years ago that physically hurts to look at. Or, maybe, you spilled your lunch all over yourself at school or work just last week!

A good antidote for dealing with your own embarrassment (aside from doing the mature thing and, y’know, working through your emotions) is to gently poke fun at someone who’s messed up even worse. That’s where the popular r/cringepics online community comes in. The subreddit is home to some of the most cringeworthy pics to ever be shared online. Check out the worst offenders below. But be careful your cringe-sensors might go haywire!

#1

Tofu Is Only For Vegans

Tofu Is Only For Vegans

Arachnica Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Τhis appropriating culture accusations have gone too far

#2

Just Delete Facebook

Just Delete Facebook

GallowBoob Report

#3

"Don't Come Over"

"Don't Come Over"

Eklypto__ Report

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
The r/cringepics subreddit is home to just over 1.5 million members. It’s a true testament to just how successful the online community really is. As it turns out, internet users really enjoy looking at cringy stuff. Or rather, silently judging them for messing up in public.

That actually makes a lot of sense. We’ve written on Bored Panda before about how judging others is a natural part of who we are as human beings. We do it for a wide range of reasons. Unfortunately, some aren’t as wholesome or beneficial as others.
#4

Just A Post Mom

Just A Post Mom

matmoeb Report

#5

Just A Normal Guy

Just A Normal Guy

TKInstinct Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest I’m surprised he didn’t choose an over-edited/unrealistic picture

#6

Haha Thanks Mom

Haha Thanks Mom

WhiteWolfJon Report

"Judging others is something that we as humans do, both consciously and automatically, and there are a number of reasons why we do it. Comically, we are often told as children not to judge others and have stories shared about how judging others can mean we upset them or lose opportunities to see what really lies behind our perception," a psychologist explained to Bored Panda during an interview a while ago.
#7

Mistaking A Vietnamese Man For A Child

Mistaking A Vietnamese Man For A Child

MichelleMone Report

Best Behave
Best Behave
#8

Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn't Send Separately. Wow Leave Group

Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn't Send Separately. Wow Leave Group

ddh85 Report

Darth Kittius
Darth Kittius
#9

How To Make Pregnancy Announcements Even More Uncomfortable

How To Make Pregnancy Announcements Even More Uncomfortable

theturtleprophet Report

OwenHasADHD
OwenHasADHD
"Sometimes, we judge others to feel superior ourselves, finding faults in others, highlighting them, and feeling better about ourselves in the process. Sometimes, we use it to work out where we fit in, recognizing how we want to be, where our aspirations lie, and how we don't want to become," the psychologist explained.
#10

What Legs?

What Legs?

cubanfoodstand Report

OwenHasADHD
OwenHasADHD
#11

Beef

Beef

KevlarYarmulke Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
#12

This Physically Hurts

This Physically Hurts

MustNeedDogs Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
"Sometimes, it's in response to our own flaws, and we attack others for what we don't like or don't see into ourselves. And on other occasions, it's to fit into a wider group who judge something or someone, and we conform and perform with the same judgment."
#13

It’s My Birthday Today And My Best Friend’s Scumbag Dad Messaged Me This

It’s My Birthday Today And My Best Friend’s Scumbag Dad Messaged Me This

savinglatin Report

OwenHasADHD
OwenHasADHD
#14

“Daddy Delivered His Load” Found On Facebook

“Daddy Delivered His Load” Found On Facebook

iniwuqe Report

#15

Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship

Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship

reddit.com Report

However, judging others isn’t all bad. There are certain benefits and upsides when we use it mindfully.

"It can help us to set goals, find alignment with our values, it can help us to build the self-awareness of others and it can boost our self-esteem. Add to that it can also help us to make positive social choices, and it's understanding how and why we judge that gives us the ability to use it for our benefits instead of escaping our flaws or pulling others down,” the psychologist told Bored Panda before.
#16

She Deleted It Right Away

She Deleted It Right Away

jmelynnp Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
#17

Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Fb

Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Fb

ejzimm Report

OwenHasADHD
OwenHasADHD
#18

Guy From High School Got The Same Tattoo As His Dog

Guy From High School Got The Same Tattoo As His Dog

whoople Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
At the time of writing, r/cringepics had been active for over a decade. The subreddit was created all the way back in mid-October 2012. In the years since then, it has documented some of the most powerful cases of awkward and embarrassing situations that hurt to look at.

Anyone with a drop of empathy can feel the secondhand embarrassment radiating from some of these posts. We cringe because we can imagine ourselves in that person’s shoes.
#19

Time To Find A New Job

Time To Find A New Job

idkmaybe61 Report

Alexia
Alexia
#20

A Mother's Dying Wish

A Mother's Dying Wish

reddit.com Report

#21

Hey Hi

Hey Hi

brittiu Report

When we find ourselves in an embarrassing or incredibly awkward situation, many of us might instinctively want to run or shy away from what’s happening. Some people deny that they messed up. Others shut down, completely.

The mature way to deal with these sorts of situations is to ease into it all. Embrace what’s happening instead of running away from those uncomfortable feelings. Admit to your mistakes. Accept that nobody is perfect. At some point in their lives, everyone messes up or does something embarrassing. Usually, repeatedly!
#22

16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]

16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]

SeptimiusSeverus_ Report

#23

This S**t Happens On Linkedin Too

This S**t Happens On Linkedin Too

flaim_trees Report

#24

Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today

Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today

good_interiors Report

There are very concrete advantages to embracing your embarrassment. For one, you prevent those feelings from growing and enrooting themselves as a deep sense of shame about your past. Shame makes you double-guess everything that you do, it’s vital to fight back against it.
#25

You Would Be Loud Too If I Was Riding You

You Would Be Loud Too If I Was Riding You

toriimonster Report

#26

I Got Four Phone Calls From The Dealership Immediately After This, But Didn't Pick Up

I Got Four Phone Calls From The Dealership Immediately After This, But Didn't Pick Up

czapatka Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
#27

This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross

This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross

LadyKakes Report

BluEyedSeoulite
BluEyedSeoulite
Moreover, when you demonstrate that you’re actually (mildly) embarrassed rather than hiding this, you improve your reputation with others. People tend to be a lot more sympathetic toward you if you’re being genuine.

Which of these pics did you think were the most cringeworthy, dear Pandas? How deeply did you feel the secondhand embarrassment? What’s the most awkward or embarrassing experience that you’ve ever had? Scroll down to the comment section, and share your thoughts.
#28

I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?

I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?

thatwishywashy Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
#29

My Cousin On Instagram Who Just Started His Diet Recently

My Cousin On Instagram Who Just Started His Diet Recently

iiNiv Report

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
#30

Jesus Christ What The F**k

Jesus Christ What The F**k

GhastlyCain Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
#31

Can You Pay Me Back For Your Coffee?

Can You Pay Me Back For Your Coffee?

tr2k8 Report

#32

Oops…

Oops…

elonmusk Report

#33

Up Close With Mack

Up Close With Mack

lolihull Report

Jason
Jason
#34

Shapeshifters

Shapeshifters

reddit.com Report

Undercover
Undercover
#35

My Aunt Decorated My Unborn Daughter For Christmas. I’m Not Sure If I Want To Laugh Or Cry

My Aunt Decorated My Unborn Daughter For Christmas. I’m Not Sure If I Want To Laugh Or Cry

nickrashell Report

#36

Don’t Let A Dead Parent Stop You From Trying Fire Pick-Up Lines . .

Don’t Let A Dead Parent Stop You From Trying Fire Pick-Up Lines . .

sachiwtf Report

#37

* Excessively Starting To Sweat *

* Excessively Starting To Sweat *

UnfunnyInSanAntonio Report

#38

Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint

Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint

skylarparker Report

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
#39

33 Year Old Virgin

33 Year Old Virgin

soap94 Report

Jason
Jason
#40

When You Accidentally Make Two Big Announcements In One Photo

When You Accidentally Make Two Big Announcements In One Photo

imgur.com Report

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
#41

On This Day John Lennon Died, Spotify Didn't Know That

On This Day John Lennon Died, Spotify Didn't Know That

MinglingToads Report

OwenHasADHD
OwenHasADHD
#42

Not A Single Spanish Player Sang During Their Anthem

Not A Single Spanish Player Sang During Their Anthem

reddit.com Report

#43

It Hurts To Read

It Hurts To Read

TiltedRyan Report

fu yu
fu yu
#44

These Gushy Posts And I'm Offended!

These Gushy Posts And I'm Offended!

DumbassJ Report

#45

That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick

That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick

Svilkatabg Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
#46

Just Losers

Just Losers

f7u12madbro Report

#47

That Means Just Kidding

That Means Just Kidding

Hugh___Mungus Report

#48

On Your Fifth Od You Get A Free Puppy

On Your Fifth Od You Get A Free Puppy

TheBeardedFly Report

Deta Rossiter
Deta Rossiter
#49

My Friend Meant To Text Me, But He Texted The Girl He Had Just Gone On A Date With Instead

My Friend Meant To Text Me, But He Texted The Girl He Had Just Gone On A Date With Instead

talleyrandbanana Report

#50

When The Comments Are Even Worse Than The Post

When The Comments Are Even Worse Than The Post

reddit.com Report

#51

Excellent Service

Excellent Service

Bild Report

#52

Yikes

Yikes

alexwitwicky Report

#53

Family Member Thought It Was Cool To Ask Out A Girl On My Behalf

Family Member Thought It Was Cool To Ask Out A Girl On My Behalf

njp112597 Report

#54

Bet You're Still Smokin' Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!

Bet You're Still Smokin' Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!

princesskittyglitter Report

#55

My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today

My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today

D3M3NTR Report

#56

Ouch…

Ouch…

Anatidaephobia Report

#57

This Guy From My Work Is Merely Too Smart To Be Funny

This Guy From My Work Is Merely Too Smart To Be Funny

Smartalt Report

Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts
#58

Selfie With Rihanna At The Superbowl

Selfie With Rihanna At The Superbowl

tmrqz Report

Sam
Sam
#59

Message From My 4th Graders Teacher. Yikes

Message From My 4th Graders Teacher. Yikes