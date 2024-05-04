Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with how we can all continue to stay curious about the world and how we can check the reliability of scientific claims. So, we reached out to N. Otre Le Vant, the author of ‘On Progress in Physics and Subjectivity Theory’ and the founder of Inisev . He kindly shared his insights with us. You'll find his thoughts below.

And if you ever wanted to share all those interesting tidbits of knowledge with everyone else, well, the massively popular ‘Today I Learned’ online group might be the perfect place to do it. Its members post the most interesting and unusual facts about the world that they heard about just recently. We’ve collected some of the freshest ones to share with you, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out (and don’t forget to take notes so you can impress your friends later).

Every single day is an opportunity to learn something new. But even if you’re not actively reading scientific studies or in-depth socio-economic analyses, you can still pick up a lot of new information just by spending time online.

#1 The temperature on the moon at the Apollo 11 landing site was 200ºF (93ºC).

N. Otre Le Vant researches progress in science and uses a pseudonym on purpose because he thinks his name is irrelevant. In his book, 'On Progress in Physics and Subjectivity Theory,' he makes the point that it's the ideas that count, not the people who came up with them. "Just because someone is likable or not doesn't mean all their ideas are good or bad," he told Bored Panda via email. "We should separate the art from the artist." According to the researcher, we're all born with the gift of curiosity, but some of us end up losing it as we grow older. From his perspective, one reason why we grow less curious about the world is that the social norms that surround us force us into a mindset of accepting things as they are, without question. This means that some people feel pressured to go with the flow of the crowd, switching off their minds. "We must resist this 'easy way' and keep the playful, challenging, and 'always asking why' approach that was the main reason we learned so many things when we were kids. If we can retain this mindset, we’ll naturally stay curious," N. Otre Le Vant told Bored Panda.

#2 There was a girls dance camp nearby when the atomic Trinity test occurred. The girls played in the falling white ash. 10 of the 12 girls died before 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Child voice actors for Bluey are kept secret.

We asked the researcher for his thoughts on how the average person can determine whether the scientific claims they spot online are reliable or not. He was happy to shed some light on this. "The scientific method can be summarized as follows: a theory is conceived (supported by evidence) and then exposed to attacks by other scientists. Eventually, only the theories that are still standing after the avalanches of attacks are considered as 'truth'—not as ultimate truth, but only as long as no refutation is successful, or a better theory is found. This approach has proven to be very robust, and we owe almost all of our modern technology and standard of life to it," the author of 'On Progress in Physics and Subjectivity Theory' explained. "Therefore, any theory that deviates from this scientific method should be regarded skeptically. Examples include theories that are so fuzzy they cannot be refuted, or those claimed to be true without having undergone a thorough scientific review."

#4 in 1969 Ted Conrad embezzled $215,000 from a bank in Ohio & proceeded to evade capture for the remaining 51 years of his life. He became 'Thomas Randele' & settled in Massachusetts. Described by authorities as a deathbed confession, in 2021 he told his wife & daughter who he was & what he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 creator of Wonder Woman was in a thruple that involved his first wife and his student. They were heavily into bondage which inspired early iterations of the super heroine. Thruple lasted 22 years all the way to his death

#6 in 1944 the CIA created a manual on sabotaging organizations. Among other things, it suggests to "make speeches... at great length", "refer all matters to committees", "make committees as large as possible", "insist on perfect work in relatively unimportant products"

That being said, he stressed that we shouldn't ignore new ideas that haven't (yet) been peer-reviewed. "After all, that’s how all ideas start out. However, these ideas must never be claimed to be true, but regarded as ‘interesting hypotheses’ at best. Those who assert early-stage ideas as definitely true demonstrate a lack of understanding of how easy it is to be wrong and don’t exhibit the level of humility required for progress in science."

#7 Cold temperatures weaken nasal immunity, making us more vulnerable to viruses. A mere 5°C drop in nasal tissue temperature reduces immune response by nearly half.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 in 1915 tipping was so unpopular that 6 states made it illegal to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 That Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Tom Hanks have colonoscopy parties together.

Many people fall prey to the illusory truth effect, a cognitive bias where the more often we’re exposed to information, the more plausible we think it is. In other words, repetition makes us believe something is (more likely to be) real, even if the information is thoroughly false. Even knowing about this effect doesn’t make us immune to it… but having more awareness is always a plus. It would take too much time and effort to double-check every single claim, so it’s best to focus your energy on checking the reliability of the outlet. Reliable organizations always show the evidence behind the facts. They also tend to disclose any conflict of interest, use multiple sources to back up their claims, and are quick to update their information if they make a mistake. Even the best sources will make mistakes sometimes, and nobody is completely objective, but some outlets have a solid track record of reliability, while others peddle opinions as facts.

#10 In 2001, a 13-year-old Boy Scout named Cody Clawson went missing for over 18 hours near Yellowstone Park. Clawson resorted to using his belt buckle to signal to planes overhead. Eventually, he got a pilot’s attention - and that pilot was none other than Harrison Ford - who rescued Clawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 War pigs were used by the Romans because the squeals would scare war elephants into fleeing, and cause them to trample their own armies.

#12 That following the solar eclipse of August 11 1999, the BMJ reported only 14 cases of eye damage from improper viewing of the eclipse, a number lower than initially feared. In one of the most serious cases the patient had looked at the Sun without eye protection for 20 minutes.

If you spend even a moderate amount of time on the internet and social media, it’s quite likely that you’ve stumbled across a post written by someone from the ‘Today I Learned,’ aka TIL, community. The subreddit is absolutely sprawling, currently boasting some 36 million members from all corners of the Earth. The common threads that unite them are a thirst for new knowledge as well as the entertainment factor folks get from reading what others have to share.

#13 TIL the worst skydiving accident in US history took place over Lake Erie and resulted in 16 fatalities. Due to miscommunications, the skydivers jumped out over water rather than land, and subsequently drowned.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 In the 1960s, Washington D.C.'s poor areas were plagued by severe rat problems until Julius Hobson began catching them by trapping enormous rats, and attaching the cage to his car’s roof and drove to affluent districts where he warned of setting the rodents free, spurring rat control measures.

#15 Aldgate Pump, a historic water pump held as marking the start of London’s East End. Long famed for its “sparkling, agreeable” water, it was later found that this rich mineral taste came from the flesh and bones of nearby cemeteries leeching into the water. The tainted water killed hundreds.

The TIL community is very strict when it comes to sharing facts. The moderators demand that their members only post facts that are accurate, verified, and supported by reputable sources. There’s no room here for personal opinions, political posts, or anecdotes. What’s more, you’re not allowed to refer to sources that are more recent than two months. All of this helps ensure that the facts shared on r/todayilearned are as accurate as possible. That, along with the fun factor, is a huge draw for many internet users. It’s education and entertainment (aka edutainment) in one place.

#16 Weather forecasters tend to exaggerate the chance of rain because if it rains when they said it wouldn't, people get angry, but if it doesn't rain when they said it would, they are happy. This is known as "wet bias."

#17 287 years is the longest a library book was overdue. While writing a biography on Colonel Robert Walpole in 1956, Prof. John Plumb returned a history book to the Sidney Sussex College in Cambridge after Walpole had checked it out around the year 1667.

#18 In 2015, a woman's parachute failed to deploy while skydiving, surviving with life-threatening injuries. Days before, she survived a mysterious gas leak at her house. Both were later found to be intentional murder plots by her husband.

Which of these featured facts blew your mind the most, Pandas? Have you learned something interesting recently that you’d like to share with everyone else? How do you stay curious about the world when you've got so many responsibilities weighing on you? Tell us all about it in the comments.

#19 While dogs may not pass the traditional mirror test, they do pass a "smell mirror" test, suggesting they understand the concept of 'self'.

#20 The directors of Tangled held a “hot man meeting” and had all the women from the studio critique Hollywood men to create the character of Flynn Rider.

#21 Chief Baker of the Titanic, Charles Joughin, survived by getting smashed on Brandy and calmly paddling around until dawn when he was rescued by a lifeboat. He was also one of the last people off the ship, riding the stern rail into the sea like an elevator.

#22 The largest unfinished church in the world, the Sagrada Família, began construction in 1886. It is expected to be completed in 2026, nearly 150 years after it began construction.

#23 Mocha Dick (the real life inspiration for Moby Dick) was ki***d in 1838 after appearing to come to the aid of a distrought cow whose calf was just slaughtered by whalers. He was known to be friendly until attacked, he survived 100 skirmishes before being slain.

#24 Octopuses deliberately throw shells at each other. Researchers found that 66% of throws were made by females, often in response to mating attempts. For a creature with no thumbs or rotator cuffs, they had a 17% hit rate.

#25 In 1671 a man attempted to steal the Crown Jewels, and when he was caught he was brought before King Charles II, who found him so amusing that not only did her pardon the man, but he also ended up giving him massive lands in Ireland and a pension of £500 a year (£92,000 today).

#26 in 2003 rapper Pusha T wrote the McDonald’s Jingle “I’m lovin’ it” but doesn’t own publishing rights for it. Learning from this mistake, he owns 40% from the next jingle he wrote: Arby's “we have the meats”.

#27 in 1988 a U.S. Marine was abandoned and died in the Mojave Desert. Search only started when his weapon wasn't returned.

#28 many English words and phrases are loaned from Chinese merchants interacting with British sailors like "chop chop," "long time no see," "no pain no gain," "no can do," and "look see"

#29 Viggo Mortensen wore his Russian gangster make up tattoos to a Russian restaurant while filming Eastern Promises. The Russian diners fell silent out of fear until Viggo identified himself and said the tattoos were for a movie. After that he removed the tattoos after every workday.

#30 That John Quincy Adams partially blinded himself looking directly at an eclipse in 1791

#31 Warren Buffett's (6th richest person in the world) son thought that his dad's job was checking security alarm systems; as a kid, had no idea what his dad did for a living and no clue that his dad was really, really rich

#32 Sam White, a Virginia Civil War collector, was killed in 2008 when a 140 year old high explosive cannonball he was restoring detonated in his driveway. The explosion was powerful enough to send chunks of shrapnel up to 1/4 mile away. There were 18 more cannonballs in his driveway at the time.

#33 While the Confederacy used the strongest cipher available during the Civil War, the Vigenère cipher, the Union consistently cracked it. This was because the Confederates only ever used three key phrases: "Manchester Bluff", "Complete Victory" and, as the war came to a close, "Come Retribution".

#34 Ari Nagel aka "The Sperminator" has fathered over 100 children. He turns down no woman and doesn't charge for his services, although he pays child support for several of them. Three documentaries, including The Baby Daddy (2022) and Spermworld (2024), have featured his contributions.

#35 Police Academy franchise has produced not one, not two, but four movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The final film, Mission to Moscow, only earned $126,247 against a $10 million budget.

#36 USA has 4 of the world’s top 5 air forces- each branch of the military individually ranks in the global top 5.

#37 Not only does Elmo the muppet have a father, but he's also a soldier who served in Iraq.

#38 There is a high school in China where students study from 6.20am to 11pm to prepare for college admission exam (gaokao).

#39 The Boots Theory of Socioeconomic Unfairness: poor people buy cheap products that need to be replaced repeatedly, proving more expensive in the long run than more expensive items.

#40 Allais Effect refers to the allegedly unexpected behavior of pendulums which is observed to occur only during a solar eclipse.

#41 "Borderline personality disorder" was named to describe patients who seemed on the borderline of psychosis.

#42 Jevons paradox, which states that increasing efficiency in resource usage causes higher demand - sometimes *increasing* usage instead of reducing it.

#43 There’s a Criminal Defense of Necessity, where the defendant argues the crime was necessary to commit a greater harm from happening.

#44 At the Japanese Setsubun festival, everyone throws roasted soybeans to drive away evil spirits. The only exception are people/families named Watanabe.

#45 In 2018, a Killer whale named Tahlequah, known to researchers as J35, grieved over her dead calf by carrying it across the ocean for 17 days and over 1,000 miles, refusing to let it sink.

#46 There is a roadside attraction in Plains, Georgia called the Jimmy Carter Peanut Statue. It depicts a large peanut with a big smile (modeled after Carter’s), and was built in 1976 to support his presidential election. Jimmy Carter himself hates it.

#47 According to the International Olympic Committee, gold and silver medals are required to be at least 92.5% silver. The gold in gold medals is in the plating outside and consist of at least 6 grams of pure gold. Silver medals are made of pure silver, while bronze medals are 95% copper and 5% zinc.

#48 One of the biggest bottlenecks in road work is soil compaction. Soil can’t effectively be compacted more than around a foot (30 cm) at a time. Any road work that affects the soil foundation can take months because of this.

#49 2020 study found evidence that arrows fired from medieval longbows could cause injuries similar to modern gunshot wounds. One example is the analysis of a skull that revealed an arrow had left devastating entry and exit wounds that are similar to injuries caused by modern bullets.

#50 Infants under one year old should not be fed honey.

#51 Super Bowl XXXIV (34) is known as the "Dot-Com Super Bowl" because it featured 14 ads from 14 different dot-com companies, each paying an average of $2.2 million per spot. Of these companies, four are still active, five were bought by other companies, and the remaining five are defunct.

#52 85,200 Swiss women lost their citizenships between 1848-1952 when marrying foreigners due to the "marriage rule".

#53 Arlington, TX is the largest city in the US without public transport. Despite having 390k population and major stadiums, it have no single bus or rail line.

#54 Starting in 2001, Dell Glover became the "world's leading leaker of pre-release music." He worked at a Universal CD pressing plant & was a member of a file-sharing group called Rabid Neurosis. Over an 11-year period, Rabid Neurosis was responsible for leaking over 20,000 albums.

#55 Muhammad Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on a wall instead of on the ground. This is because Ali, a devout Muslim, did not want people stepping on the name "Muhammad".

#56 Mike Tyson went bankrupt in 2003. Despite having earned $400 million from boxing, examples of reckless spending included $6.3 million on luxury cars and $580K on his 30th birthday party. He has improved his financial situation and now receives $900K/month from his cannabis company, however.

#57 King Cobra is not a cobra. It is the sole species of its genus and happens to look a lot like a cobra.

#58 Despite not having played since 2018, MLB player Andrew Toles has remained under contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers so he can continue receiving mental health treatment for his schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

#59 That 'Rocky' (1976) was inspired by the true story of Chuck Wepner, a local boxer from New Jersey who was set up for a dream fight with Muhammad Ali. Wepner quit his job to train full time, and against all odds, lasted 15 rounds with the champ. Stallone was in the audience.

#60 Babe Ruth constantly cheated on his wives during his baseball career. A detective that the New York Yankees hired to follow him one night in Chicago reported that Ruth had been with six women. Another player said that he was not Ruth's roommate while traveling; "I room with his suitcase".

#61 The reason why animal shelters are full of huskies, is because of the TV show Game of Thrones. Everyone wanted their own real life dire Wolf, but then abandoned them after they realize how much work they are.

#62 Thousands of "low head dams" (aka "killer dams" or "drowning machines") were built on US waterways in 1800s, are nearly invisible from upstream, have killed hundreds of people, often serve no modern purpose, and for all that, are largely unregulated.

#63 Korean serial killer Kim Sun-ja laced her friend's tea with cyanide, causing her to vomit. She told her friend that she would feel better if she drank more of the beverage, but her friend became suspicious and refused, becoming the only known survivor of 6 poisoning victims from 1986 to 1988.

#64 English scientist Henry Cavendish discovered physical laws like Ohm's, Dalton's, or Charles's law and few others as first but they were not named after him because he didn't publish his notes and didn't tell his fellow scientists, propably due to being asocial and shy.

#65 Spelling Bees (competitions where competitors must correctly spell words until one is left standing) don't really exist outside of English, and within English, they're pretty much only an American thing.

#66 On April 18 1930, the BBC's evening news report simply said "there is no news" and then played piano music for the entire segment.

#67 Dr. Jessie Lazear, an American physician who studied yellow fever under the famous Dr. Walter Reed. He allowed himself to be bitten by an infected mosquito, and died of the disease himself 17 days later, confirming how the disease was spread. His sacrifice saved millions.

#68 A mother named Kathleen Folbigg, who was imprisoned for 2 decades for murdering her 4 children. Later, she would be pardoned by the Governor after it was discovered that the deaths were instead due to an extremely rare genetic condition.

#69 Squirrels terminal velocity is so low they can fall from any height and survive.

#70 In 1993, James Scott purposely damaged a levee and caused a massive flood of the Mississippi River only to stall his wife from coming home so that he could party.

#71 In 1992 Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a plane crash that included her fiancé & 28 others. Despite having 12 fractures in her hip, 2 in her leg, a broken jaw & a collapsed lung, she survived 8 days in a Vietnamese jungle on rainwater until a local officer came by & got help.

#72 Archaeologists working in a 2,500 y.o. Chinese cemetery unearthed charred incense burners and burnt stones that tested high for cannabinol, which is released when THC is burned. "Unlike many wild varieties, the cannabis smoked at the site [...] was pretty potent stuff."

#73 LaMarcus Thompson, the father of the American roller coaster, invented the first coasters on Coney Island because he thought the world was too sinful and needed more moral entertainment.

#74 A man survived two separate bear attacks in one day, After the first attack, where he was bitten on the head and arms, he played dead to make the bear lose interest. Despite the ordeal, he walked three miles to his truck, only to be attacked again by the same bear and miraculously survived.

#75 San Antonio's Riverwalk is drained every two years and popular items found at the bottom of the river include cellphones, laptops, and scooters, in addition to chairs, lights and even a stroller.

#76 Nobel Prize winning physicist Gerard 't Hooft had an asteroid named after him, he wrote a constitution for it's future inhabitants including articles that forbid use of imperial measurement units, outlaw the use of apostrophes, and limit the length of tax forms to one page.