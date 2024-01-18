76 “Interesting And Absolutely Terrifying” Images That Are Not For The Fainthearted (New Pics)
Some people really enjoy the thrill that comes with fear. It makes them feel alive. Things like rollercoaster rides and horror movies are often associated with the release of adrenaline and endorphins, creating a unique and exhilarating sensation.
But there might be an even simpler way to explore your limits — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to interesting yet terrifying content. The pictures that its 670K members share allow everyone to do so from the safety of their screens.
So continue scrolling to check out the intense bed bug infestations, old torture masks, and other scary pieces this online community keeps in its collection.
The Vulture And The Little Girl - Pulitzer Prize For Feature Photography Award In 1994
Gavin Joseph Assaulted For Having Asperger’s And Adhd By Kids, Because They Heard He Was “Weird” And “Creepy”
Good guy, I think many of us would've pressed charges instead. Hopefully kids learnt their lesson well and good.
Had To Get Emergency Heart Surgery
Students Hiding During A Shooting At Charles University In Prague, Czech Republic
Ex-Corrections Officer Kirk Martin Covered In Scratches From His Last Sexually Overpowered Victim
An Apple Pie I Made For A Co-Worker
Scratch Marks From 23,000 Pigs Trying To Escape Every Day. In A Holding Pen En Route To Gas Chambers. Ontario Slaughterhouse
Pictures like that are the reason I have reduced my meat intake significantly
Imagine Driving Late Night And Coming Across This
Bro…reverse as quick as possible. What is in the woods?!?
Imagine Being Alive Like This
What Was It
This happened in April last year. A crocodile photographer & conservationist, Tom Chalmers Hayes, who went to the scene suggested it was a trophy hunter's killing. He posted a message on social media stating that there were "...very clear machete marks...on the body and around the neck area where the head has been removed."
This Is An Illustration Of A "Bible Accurate Angel"
Does anyone know where the usual depiction of "angels" comes from, you know, the white dudes with a pair of wings?
A Room Of Korean Hikikomori
FYI: Hikikomori is a Japanese word that describes people who live in isolation.
Reiko Yamada Was 11 Years Old When The World’s First Atomic Bomb Fell On The Japanese City Of Hiroshima. This Extract From Her Recount Of The Bombing Is Truly Harrowing
Found On R/Pics
Black Children Watching As White Children Play In A Whites Only Park, 1956
Wax Figure Display In Lahore, About How British Used To Execute People When They Ruled Over The Indian Subcontinent
Now do one on the amputated and boiled children during King Leopold IIs ockupation of Congo!
I Suffer From Hypnagogic Hallucinations. Here, I Recreated A Night Where I Saw These Dudes Staring Into My Bedroom
The Man Who Flooded A Town For Sex
In 1993, a man named James Scott purposely damaged a levee and caused a massive flood of the Mississippi River only to stall his wife from coming home so that he could party.
His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed buildings, and closed a bridge. He was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is still in prison serving a life sentence.
He may be innocent of that since it was some odd thing in the trial, as one of the main whitnesses having a major financial interest in having the cause being vandalism and not natural. However, as he has commited several arsons and burglaries he does belong in jail.
Description Of Victim In Allen, Texas
Pest Control Said It's The Worst Bed Bug Infestation They Have Ever Seen
In A Freak Accident, A Construction Worker Named Ron Hunt, Was Impaled By This 18-Inch Long Drill After He Fell From A Ladder And Landed On The Drill Head First. He Thought He Was Going To Die But He Was Lucky He Just Lost An Eye
Look What I Found On My Backyard
That's not really terrifying. Especially compared to all the other pictures here!
The “Soyjack” Torment Veil
Comparison Of Nuclear Explosions
Is it just me, or are there clown's faces in the mushroomclouds?
Torture Chamber Found Inside Shipping Container
Meta
In February 2018, Kaylee Muthart ripped out her own eyes, and squished them with her hands during a meth induced psychotic episode.
A Still From A Video Of A Huge Wolf Wandering Around Yellowstone National Park, 2017
Response I Got From A Complete Stranger To My Snapchat Story
The Final Photo Of Pavel Kashin, A Free Runner And Parkour Enthusiast Who Passed Away When He Was Trying To Back Flip On Top Of A Building And Lost His Balance. He Fell 16 Stories
Kisko “Loneliest Whale” Who Passed Away This Morning, Spent 35 Years As Captive Here And Tried To Harm Itself Many Times
This Staircase
Precise Moment In Which A Groundhog Realizes That A Fox Is Going To Kill It. The Image, Taken On The Tibetan Plateau By Photographer Yongqing Bao, Was Awarded The Prestigious Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Award
This Alert Me And My Family Received. Summer In Rural Australia
This Tiny Creature Can Spread A Blood Infection (Lyme Disease) That Leaves You Miserably Ill For Months, And You May Never Catch The Culprit
He Was Stuck Like This For 26 Hours Before Dying
Couple Of Drawings I've Made In A Psychosis State During My Latest Mania In Bipolar . During That State I Was Not Sure What Was Real And What Is Not Inside My Head
Ariel Robinson Was An Ex Teacher And A Church Member. She Adopted 3 Children To Complete Her Family. She Portrayed Her Family As Happy And Diverse On Social Media. Then She Beat Up A Little Girl To Death And Smiled In The Court While Showing No Remorse
Ought to be beaten to death the same way she beat those poor kids. >:-(
Seth The Realistic Werewolf By Deadlymelodic
The Face Of Pure Evil. Lucy Letby, A Neonatal Nurse, Found Guilty Of Murdering 7 Babies . She Is Britain’s Most Prolific Child-Killer
Kowloon Walled City, Once The Most Densely Populated Place On Earth, With 33000 People Living In A 6.4 Acre Block In Hong Kong
This Illustration Of Skin Cancer
New Fear Unlocked. Nope
If We Are Posting Hand Accidents
Think this is the winner. Happened in a textile mill.
Addicts Will Use Anything To Get High
61-Year-Old Postal Worker Pamela Rock Was Out Delivering Mail When Her Mail Truck Had Broken Down. When She Got Out Of The Truck To Get Help She Was Attacked By A Pack Of Dogs That Mauled Her To Death
The Titanic Sub Has Officially Run Out Of Oxygen
The Way This Crocodile Is Staring At The Camera
Ryker Webb After Being Lost For Two Days In Dangerous Wilderness
This Is Posted On Every Floor In My Building
Well. At least, with a faece like that, she's distinctive.
The Longest Yard
A 30-Year-Old Syrian Man In Turkey (Şanlıurfa) Was Quarantined After Being Diagnosed With Rabies, And After Escaping From Said Quarantine He Was Caught By Teams In An Empty Field
Not Only Were Timothy Treadwell And His Girlfriend Amie Eaten Alive By A Bear, But By A Very Old Bear With “Broken Canine Teeth, And Others Worn Down To The Gums”
21st Century Everyone
Hopefully someone shoves a burning stick in him up where the sun don't shine ! >:-(
The Last Moments Of A Young Man Who Jumped Into A White Tiger Enclosure
Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish Washes Ashore On Beach
Possible New Fetal Syndrome
Woman 33, Dies Of Genetic Disorder A Doctor Said She Was Faking
I can find lots of international headlines. But, where's the report from the Health and Disability Commissioner? This would have been a Sentinel Event, so there should be a reference to the Commissioner's findings on-line.
Teen Dies From Eating One Spicy Potato Chip
Johnny Got His Gun (1971). A Soldier Is Rendered Armless, Limbless, Faceless, But Completely Aware Of His Surroundings, In An Artillery Shock Explosion. The Rest Of The Novel And Movie Depict His Attempts To End His Life
This Terrifying Photo Reveals The Moment A Woman Climbed Onto Her Roof To Hide From Home Intruder Only For Him To Appear Behind Her
Here's The Aftermath After A S*icidal Man Parked His Car On Train Tracks In Glendale Causing A Train To Hit It And Derail, Then Smash Into Another Train, Then Smash Into A 3rd Train. 11 People Died, And One Person That Survived Died In Another Train Crash In 2008 Located In Chatsworth
If you want to die, can you do it in a way that doesn't harm anyone else?
This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing
Please tell me that's a camera trick; otherwise, that thing's gotta be close to thirty feet long.
Glue Trap From Under My Mom's Basement Staircase
North Korea Publicly Executes Two Teens For Watching South Korean Movies
Holoprosencephaly - A Condition Which Causes Hideous Birth Defects - Is Usually Caused By A Mutation In Sonic The Hedgehog Gene (Yes, That's Its Scientific Name)
This Just Tried To Run Up My Pant Leg. I’m Gagging. Wtf
Shanquella Robinson Went On Vacation With Her Friends To Mexico. She Died From Broken Neck And Spinal Cord Injuries. Her Friend Lied That She Died From Alcohol Poisoning
Serial Killer Ed Kemper
And Just Like That, My Lifelong Love For Spam Came To An End
Two Cars After Head On Crash, Can You Tell Which Is Older?
Deadly Car Accident In Arlington Tx Today
In 2014 Dutch Tourists Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon Disappeared While Trekking Through The Dense Forests Of Panama. Parts Of Their Bodies Were Found 2 Months Later. Their Deaths Remain Unsolved. This Was The Last Photo Taken On Their Camera
On August 20th, 2022. This Man And His Girlfriend Took A Selfie In Rotzo, Italy. After The Photo Was Taken, He Dropped His Phone And Tried To Retrieve It. Because Of This, He Fell Off The Cliff Beside Them And Died Instantly
Cameron Herrin Was Racing In A Car With His Friends And Accidentally Hit And Killed A Mother And Her Daughter. He Got 24 Years Behind Bars At The Age Of 18 Years Old
This Is The Car My Stepdad Decided To End His Life In. He Ran Into The Rear Axles Of A Tractor Trailor. No Seatbelt. Coded 4 Times On The Way To The Hospital
