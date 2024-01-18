ADVERTISEMENT

Some people really enjoy the thrill that comes with fear. It makes them feel alive. Things like rollercoaster rides and horror movies are often associated with the release of adrenaline and endorphins, creating a unique and exhilarating sensation.

But there might be an even simpler way to explore your limits — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to interesting yet terrifying content. The pictures that its 670K members share allow everyone to do so from the safety of their screens.

So continue scrolling to check out the intense bed bug infestations, old torture masks, and other scary pieces this online community keeps in its collection.

#1

The Vulture And The Little Girl - Pulitzer Prize For Feature Photography Award In 1994

CryptoIsThePlan Report

angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recall reading something about the photographer having mental health issues after taking this photo. I can't recall the precise context though.

#2

Gavin Joseph Assaulted For Having Asperger’s And Adhd By Kids, Because They Heard He Was “Weird” And “Creepy”

Aum888 Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good guy, I think many of us would've pressed charges instead. Hopefully kids learnt their lesson well and good.

#3

Had To Get Emergency Heart Surgery

Rollyman1 Report

#4

Students Hiding During A Shooting At Charles University In Prague, Czech Republic

basicbrownkid_ Report

mariaalbekoglu avatar
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seeing this in the morning news had me shivering in tears 😭

#5

Ex-Corrections Officer Kirk Martin Covered In Scratches From His Last Sexually Overpowered Victim

RemarkableMuffin4819 Report

#6

An Apple Pie I Made For A Co-Worker

Kapornacis Report

#7

Scratch Marks From 23,000 Pigs Trying To Escape Every Day. In A Holding Pen En Route To Gas Chambers. Ontario Slaughterhouse

reddit.com Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pictures like that are the reason I have reduced my meat intake significantly

#8

Imagine Driving Late Night And Coming Across This

TSM_Deathz Report

#9

Imagine Being Alive Like This

ubal0xh Report

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fate that thousands of us avoided because we got vaccinated. Antivaxers should be put in machines like this for life.

#10

What Was It

PossibilityPowerful Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happened in April last year. A crocodile photographer & conservationist, Tom Chalmers Hayes, who went to the scene suggested it was a trophy hunter's killing. He posted a message on social media stating that there were "...very clear machete marks...on the body and around the neck area where the head has been removed."

#11

This Is An Illustration Of A "Bible Accurate Angel"

depressed-n-awkward Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know where the usual depiction of "angels" comes from, you know, the white dudes with a pair of wings?

#12

A Room Of Korean Hikikomori

seasofsleep Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FYI: Hikikomori is a Japanese word that describes people who live in isolation.

#13

Reiko Yamada Was 11 Years Old When The World’s First Atomic Bomb Fell On The Japanese City Of Hiroshima. This Extract From Her Recount Of The Bombing Is Truly Harrowing

spiralarrow Report

#14

Found On R/Pics

Eyerieee Report

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the actual f**k. This is taught to children in USA?

#15

Black Children Watching As White Children Play In A Whites Only Park, 1956

Secret_Teacher7387 Report

hailey_4 avatar
Hailey
Hailey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It disgusts me that there’s still people out there who don’t see a problem with this.

#16

Wax Figure Display In Lahore, About How British Used To Execute People When They Ruled Over The Indian Subcontinent

k3yserZ Report

kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now do one on the amputated and boiled children during King Leopold IIs ockupation of Congo!

#17

I Suffer From Hypnagogic Hallucinations. Here, I Recreated A Night Where I Saw These Dudes Staring Into My Bedroom

tmfult Report

#18

The Man Who Flooded A Town For Sex

In 1993, a man named James Scott purposely damaged a levee and caused a massive flood of the Mississippi River only to stall his wife from coming home so that he could party.

His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed buildings, and closed a bridge. He was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is still in prison serving a life sentence.

Low_Distance_673 Report

kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He may be innocent of that since it was some odd thing in the trial, as one of the main whitnesses having a major financial interest in having the cause being vandalism and not natural. However, as he has commited several arsons and burglaries he does belong in jail.

#19

Description Of Victim In Allen, Texas

spodinielri0 Report

maddybentley avatar
Madster
Madster
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These atrocities are becoming the norm. That is not right.

#20

Pest Control Said It's The Worst Bed Bug Infestation They Have Ever Seen

PerroDog Report

#21

In A Freak Accident, A Construction Worker Named Ron Hunt, Was Impaled By This 18-Inch Long Drill After He Fell From A Ladder And Landed On The Drill Head First. He Thought He Was Going To Die But He Was Lucky He Just Lost An Eye

netphilia Report

#22

Look What I Found On My Backyard

Sexcalibur_sword Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not really terrifying. Especially compared to all the other pictures here!

#23

The “Soyjack” Torment Veil

Shlublord Report

#24

Comparison Of Nuclear Explosions

Ceu_64 Report

janrosier avatar
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or are there clown's faces in the mushroomclouds?

#25

Torture Chamber Found Inside Shipping Container

carrotthecake101 Report

maddybentley avatar
Madster
Madster
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do they know it's a torture chamber? Could be....umm.. yeah, it's probably a torture chamber.

#26

Can't Imagine The Pain

WorriedAmoeba2 Report

#27

Meta

In February 2018, Kaylee Muthart ripped out her own eyes, and squished them with her hands during a meth induced psychotic episode. 

Low_Distance_673 Report

#28

A Still From A Video Of A Huge Wolf Wandering Around Yellowstone National Park, 2017

reddit.com Report

#29

Response I Got From A Complete Stranger To My Snapchat Story

IronicBirb Report

#30

The Final Photo Of Pavel Kashin, A Free Runner And Parkour Enthusiast Who Passed Away When He Was Trying To Back Flip On Top Of A Building And Lost His Balance. He Fell 16 Stories

ubal0xh Report

#31

Kisko “Loneliest Whale” Who Passed Away This Morning, Spent 35 Years As Captive Here And Tried To Harm Itself Many Times

beneaththeslope Report

#32

This Staircase

GoryRamsy Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Art installation, this has been on BP numerous times

#33

Precise Moment In Which A Groundhog Realizes That A Fox Is Going To Kill It. The Image, Taken On The Tibetan Plateau By Photographer Yongqing Bao, Was Awarded The Prestigious Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Award

EvaRaw666 Report

#34

This Alert Me And My Family Received. Summer In Rural Australia

eccojams97 Report

#35

This Tiny Creature Can Spread A Blood Infection (Lyme Disease) That Leaves You Miserably Ill For Months, And You May Never Catch The Culprit

margaritari4 Report

#36

He Was Stuck Like This For 26 Hours Before Dying

MrwangJr Report

#37

Couple Of Drawings I've Made In A Psychosis State During My Latest Mania In Bipolar . During That State I Was Not Sure What Was Real And What Is Not Inside My Head

Krabonszcz Report

ansistargirl avatar
Ansi
Ansi
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, take your meds people, and KEEP TAKING THEM, especially if you think you "don't need them anymore because I feel better".

#38

Ariel Robinson Was An Ex Teacher And A Church Member. She Adopted 3 Children To Complete Her Family. She Portrayed Her Family As Happy And Diverse On Social Media. Then She Beat Up A Little Girl To Death And Smiled In The Court While Showing No Remorse

FarmSuch5021 Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ought to be beaten to death the same way she beat those poor kids. >:-(

#39

Seth The Realistic Werewolf By Deadlymelodic

KittensAreExploding Report

#40

The Face Of Pure Evil. Lucy Letby, A Neonatal Nurse, Found Guilty Of Murdering 7 Babies . She Is Britain’s Most Prolific Child-Killer

reddit.com Report

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She still maintains her innocence, but the evidence looks pretty damning.

#41

Kowloon Walled City, Once The Most Densely Populated Place On Earth, With 33000 People Living In A 6.4 Acre Block In Hong Kong

LilyFish- Report

jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of looks like aluminum foil someone tried to squish into a square design

#42

This Illustration Of Skin Cancer

eNji1000 Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had cancer surgery a week ago. I'm glad that I did not see that picture before it.

#43

New Fear Unlocked. Nope

breesha03 Report

#44

If We Are Posting Hand Accidents

Think this is the winner. Happened in a textile mill.

Wikid1ne Report

#45

Addicts Will Use Anything To Get High

Idkn0tcreative Report

#46

61-Year-Old Postal Worker Pamela Rock Was Out Delivering Mail When Her Mail Truck Had Broken Down. When She Got Out Of The Truck To Get Help She Was Attacked By A Pack Of Dogs That Mauled Her To Death

reddit.com Report

#47

The Titanic Sub Has Officially Run Out Of Oxygen

reddit.com Report

#48

The Way This Crocodile Is Staring At The Camera

StylishSquid Report

#49

Ryker Webb After Being Lost For Two Days In Dangerous Wilderness

TurtleCrusher Report

#50

This Is Posted On Every Floor In My Building

MrCatLitter Report

#51

The Longest Yard

Low_Distance_673 Report

#52

A 30-Year-Old Syrian Man In Turkey (Şanlıurfa) Was Quarantined After Being Diagnosed With Rabies, And After Escaping From Said Quarantine He Was Caught By Teams In An Empty Field

KenkyoYuki Report

#53

Not Only Were Timothy Treadwell And His Girlfriend Amie Eaten Alive By A Bear, But By A Very Old Bear With “Broken Canine Teeth, And Others Worn Down To The Gums”

misssickfuck Report

#54

21st Century Everyone

No-Watch-6575 Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully someone shoves a burning stick in him up where the sun don't shine ! >:-(

#55

The Last Moments Of A Young Man Who Jumped Into A White Tiger Enclosure

Sad-Artery Report

#56

Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish Washes Ashore On Beach

silvercatbob Report

#57

Possible New Fetal Syndrome

reddit.com Report

erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of the infants have distinctive physical birth defects, such as cleft palate and unusually small heads.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Woman 33, Dies Of Genetic Disorder A Doctor Said She Was Faking

Aum888 Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can find lots of international headlines. But, where's the report from the Health and Disability Commissioner? This would have been a Sentinel Event, so there should be a reference to the Commissioner's findings on-line.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Teen Dies From Eating One Spicy Potato Chip

Morgan-of-JP Report

#60

Johnny Got His Gun (1971). A Soldier Is Rendered Armless, Limbless, Faceless, But Completely Aware Of His Surroundings, In An Artillery Shock Explosion. The Rest Of The Novel And Movie Depict His Attempts To End His Life

metalnxrd Report

erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clips from this movie were featured in Metallica's first video, "One".

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

This Terrifying Photo Reveals The Moment A Woman Climbed Onto Her Roof To Hide From Home Intruder Only For Him To Appear Behind Her

basicbrownkid_ Report

#62

Here's The Aftermath After A S*icidal Man Parked His Car On Train Tracks In Glendale Causing A Train To Hit It And Derail, Then Smash Into Another Train, Then Smash Into A 3rd Train. 11 People Died, And One Person That Survived Died In Another Train Crash In 2008 Located In Chatsworth

reddit.com Report

ohmyjustme avatar
ohmyjustme
ohmyjustme
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want to die, can you do it in a way that doesn't harm anyone else?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#63

This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing

Rifletree Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that's a camera trick; otherwise, that thing's gotta be close to thirty feet long.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Glue Trap From Under My Mom's Basement Staircase

tmfult Report

#65

North Korea Publicly Executes Two Teens For Watching South Korean Movies

Opposite-Garbage-869 Report

#66

Holoprosencephaly - A Condition Which Causes Hideous Birth Defects - Is Usually Caused By A Mutation In Sonic The Hedgehog Gene (Yes, That's Its Scientific Name)

Specific-Chain-3801 Report

#67

This Just Tried To Run Up My Pant Leg. I’m Gagging. Wtf

Leigh_Lobotomy Report

#68

Shanquella Robinson Went On Vacation With Her Friends To Mexico. She Died From Broken Neck And Spinal Cord Injuries. Her Friend Lied That She Died From Alcohol Poisoning

FarmSuch5021 Report

virginiapilatti avatar
Vir
Vir
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the friend involved in her death? Cause why lie about it otherwise?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Serial Killer Ed Kemper

Sterling_Steele Report

#70

And Just Like That, My Lifelong Love For Spam Came To An End

Fun_Beautiful1037 Report

#71

Two Cars After Head On Crash, Can You Tell Which Is Older?

morcaak3000 Report

#72

Deadly Car Accident In Arlington Tx Today

queerinmesoftly Report

#73

In 2014 Dutch Tourists Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon Disappeared While Trekking Through The Dense Forests Of Panama. Parts Of Their Bodies Were Found 2 Months Later. Their Deaths Remain Unsolved. This Was The Last Photo Taken On Their Camera

csijustin Report

#74

On August 20th, 2022. This Man And His Girlfriend Took A Selfie In Rotzo, Italy. After The Photo Was Taken, He Dropped His Phone And Tried To Retrieve It. Because Of This, He Fell Off The Cliff Beside Them And Died Instantly

Margaret_Brown11 Report

#75

Cameron Herrin Was Racing In A Car With His Friends And Accidentally Hit And Killed A Mother And Her Daughter. He Got 24 Years Behind Bars At The Age Of 18 Years Old

Olempea Report

#76

This Is The Car My Stepdad Decided To End His Life In. He Ran Into The Rear Axles Of A Tractor Trailor. No Seatbelt. Coded 4 Times On The Way To The Hospital

chronicallyconcernd Report

