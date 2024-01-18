So continue scrolling to check out the intense bed bug infestations, old torture masks, and other scary pieces this online community keeps in its collection.

But there might be an even simpler way to explore your limits — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to interesting yet terrifying content. The pictures that its 670K members share allow everyone to do so from the safety of their screens.

Some people really enjoy the thrill that comes with fear. It makes them feel alive. Things like rollercoaster rides and horror movies are often associated with the release of adrenaline and endorphins, creating a unique and exhilarating sensation.

#1 The Vulture And The Little Girl - Pulitzer Prize For Feature Photography Award In 1994 Share icon

#2 Gavin Joseph Assaulted For Having Asperger’s And Adhd By Kids, Because They Heard He Was “Weird” And “Creepy” Share icon

#3 Had To Get Emergency Heart Surgery Share icon

#4 Students Hiding During A Shooting At Charles University In Prague, Czech Republic Share icon

#5 Ex-Corrections Officer Kirk Martin Covered In Scratches From His Last Sexually Overpowered Victim Share icon

#6 An Apple Pie I Made For A Co-Worker Share icon

#7 Scratch Marks From 23,000 Pigs Trying To Escape Every Day. In A Holding Pen En Route To Gas Chambers. Ontario Slaughterhouse Share icon

#8 Imagine Driving Late Night And Coming Across This Share icon

#9 Imagine Being Alive Like This Share icon

#10 What Was It Share icon

#11 This Is An Illustration Of A "Bible Accurate Angel" Share icon

#12 A Room Of Korean Hikikomori Share icon

#13 Reiko Yamada Was 11 Years Old When The World’s First Atomic Bomb Fell On The Japanese City Of Hiroshima. This Extract From Her Recount Of The Bombing Is Truly Harrowing Share icon

#14 Found On R/Pics Share icon

#15 Black Children Watching As White Children Play In A Whites Only Park, 1956 Share icon

#16 Wax Figure Display In Lahore, About How British Used To Execute People When They Ruled Over The Indian Subcontinent Share icon

#17 I Suffer From Hypnagogic Hallucinations. Here, I Recreated A Night Where I Saw These Dudes Staring Into My Bedroom Share icon

#18 The Man Who Flooded A Town For Sex Share icon In 1993, a man named James Scott purposely damaged a levee and caused a massive flood of the Mississippi River only to stall his wife from coming home so that he could party.



His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed buildings, and closed a bridge. He was convicted of "intentionally causing a catastrophe" and is still in prison serving a life sentence.

#19 Description Of Victim In Allen, Texas Share icon

#20 Pest Control Said It's The Worst Bed Bug Infestation They Have Ever Seen Share icon

#21 In A Freak Accident, A Construction Worker Named Ron Hunt, Was Impaled By This 18-Inch Long Drill After He Fell From A Ladder And Landed On The Drill Head First. He Thought He Was Going To Die But He Was Lucky He Just Lost An Eye Share icon

#22 Look What I Found On My Backyard Share icon

#23 The “Soyjack” Torment Veil Share icon

#24 Comparison Of Nuclear Explosions Share icon

#25 Torture Chamber Found Inside Shipping Container Share icon

#26 Can't Imagine The Pain Share icon

#27 Meta Share icon In February 2018, Kaylee Muthart ripped out her own eyes, and squished them with her hands during a meth induced psychotic episode.

#28 A Still From A Video Of A Huge Wolf Wandering Around Yellowstone National Park, 2017 Share icon

#29 Response I Got From A Complete Stranger To My Snapchat Story Share icon

#30 The Final Photo Of Pavel Kashin, A Free Runner And Parkour Enthusiast Who Passed Away When He Was Trying To Back Flip On Top Of A Building And Lost His Balance. He Fell 16 Stories Share icon

#31 Kisko “Loneliest Whale” Who Passed Away This Morning, Spent 35 Years As Captive Here And Tried To Harm Itself Many Times Share icon

#32 This Staircase Share icon

#33 Precise Moment In Which A Groundhog Realizes That A Fox Is Going To Kill It. The Image, Taken On The Tibetan Plateau By Photographer Yongqing Bao, Was Awarded The Prestigious Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Award Share icon

#34 This Alert Me And My Family Received. Summer In Rural Australia Share icon

#35 This Tiny Creature Can Spread A Blood Infection (Lyme Disease) That Leaves You Miserably Ill For Months, And You May Never Catch The Culprit Share icon

#36 He Was Stuck Like This For 26 Hours Before Dying Share icon

#37 Couple Of Drawings I've Made In A Psychosis State During My Latest Mania In Bipolar . During That State I Was Not Sure What Was Real And What Is Not Inside My Head Share icon

#38 Ariel Robinson Was An Ex Teacher And A Church Member. She Adopted 3 Children To Complete Her Family. She Portrayed Her Family As Happy And Diverse On Social Media. Then She Beat Up A Little Girl To Death And Smiled In The Court While Showing No Remorse Share icon

#39 Seth The Realistic Werewolf By Deadlymelodic Share icon

#40 The Face Of Pure Evil. Lucy Letby, A Neonatal Nurse, Found Guilty Of Murdering 7 Babies . She Is Britain’s Most Prolific Child-Killer Share icon

#41 Kowloon Walled City, Once The Most Densely Populated Place On Earth, With 33000 People Living In A 6.4 Acre Block In Hong Kong Share icon

#42 This Illustration Of Skin Cancer Share icon

#43 New Fear Unlocked. Nope Share icon

#44 If We Are Posting Hand Accidents Share icon Think this is the winner. Happened in a textile mill.

#45 Addicts Will Use Anything To Get High Share icon

#46 61-Year-Old Postal Worker Pamela Rock Was Out Delivering Mail When Her Mail Truck Had Broken Down. When She Got Out Of The Truck To Get Help She Was Attacked By A Pack Of Dogs That Mauled Her To Death Share icon

#47 The Titanic Sub Has Officially Run Out Of Oxygen Share icon

#48 The Way This Crocodile Is Staring At The Camera Share icon

#49 Ryker Webb After Being Lost For Two Days In Dangerous Wilderness Share icon

#50 This Is Posted On Every Floor In My Building Share icon

#51 The Longest Yard Share icon

#52 A 30-Year-Old Syrian Man In Turkey (Şanlıurfa) Was Quarantined After Being Diagnosed With Rabies, And After Escaping From Said Quarantine He Was Caught By Teams In An Empty Field Share icon

#53 Not Only Were Timothy Treadwell And His Girlfriend Amie Eaten Alive By A Bear, But By A Very Old Bear With “Broken Canine Teeth, And Others Worn Down To The Gums” Share icon

#54 21st Century Everyone Share icon

#55 The Last Moments Of A Young Man Who Jumped Into A White Tiger Enclosure Share icon

#56 Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish Washes Ashore On Beach Share icon

#57 Possible New Fetal Syndrome Share icon

#58 Woman 33, Dies Of Genetic Disorder A Doctor Said She Was Faking Share icon

#59 Teen Dies From Eating One Spicy Potato Chip Share icon

#60 Johnny Got His Gun (1971). A Soldier Is Rendered Armless, Limbless, Faceless, But Completely Aware Of His Surroundings, In An Artillery Shock Explosion. The Rest Of The Novel And Movie Depict His Attempts To End His Life Share icon

#61 This Terrifying Photo Reveals The Moment A Woman Climbed Onto Her Roof To Hide From Home Intruder Only For Him To Appear Behind Her Share icon

#62 Here's The Aftermath After A S*icidal Man Parked His Car On Train Tracks In Glendale Causing A Train To Hit It And Derail, Then Smash Into Another Train, Then Smash Into A 3rd Train. 11 People Died, And One Person That Survived Died In Another Train Crash In 2008 Located In Chatsworth Share icon

#63 This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing Share icon

#64 Glue Trap From Under My Mom's Basement Staircase Share icon

#65 North Korea Publicly Executes Two Teens For Watching South Korean Movies Share icon

#66 Holoprosencephaly - A Condition Which Causes Hideous Birth Defects - Is Usually Caused By A Mutation In Sonic The Hedgehog Gene (Yes, That's Its Scientific Name) Share icon

#67 This Just Tried To Run Up My Pant Leg. I’m Gagging. Wtf Share icon

#68 Shanquella Robinson Went On Vacation With Her Friends To Mexico. She Died From Broken Neck And Spinal Cord Injuries. Her Friend Lied That She Died From Alcohol Poisoning Share icon

#69 Serial Killer Ed Kemper Share icon

#70 And Just Like That, My Lifelong Love For Spam Came To An End Share icon

#71 Two Cars After Head On Crash, Can You Tell Which Is Older? Share icon

#72 Deadly Car Accident In Arlington Tx Today Share icon

#73 In 2014 Dutch Tourists Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon Disappeared While Trekking Through The Dense Forests Of Panama. Parts Of Their Bodies Were Found 2 Months Later. Their Deaths Remain Unsolved. This Was The Last Photo Taken On Their Camera Share icon

#74 On August 20th, 2022. This Man And His Girlfriend Took A Selfie In Rotzo, Italy. After The Photo Was Taken, He Dropped His Phone And Tried To Retrieve It. Because Of This, He Fell Off The Cliff Beside Them And Died Instantly Share icon

#75 Cameron Herrin Was Racing In A Car With His Friends And Accidentally Hit And Killed A Mother And Her Daughter. He Got 24 Years Behind Bars At The Age Of 18 Years Old Share icon