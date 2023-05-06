Many of us spend a decent chunk of our time following our favorite actors, musicians, and other public figures on social media and in the news. However, unless you happen to live in Hollywood, you probably don’t consider that you’ll ever run into these stars in person. However, Fate is fickle and has a good sense of humor.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most intriguing internet posts about folks accidentally meeting celebrities and talking to well-known people without even realizing who they were. Scroll down for a good dose of humor, confusion, and embarrassment. Enjoy the stories, and don’t forget to upvote your fave posts!

Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, was kind enough to share his thoughts on what to do if you recognize a celebrity only in the middle of your conversation. He also shared a few insights with Bored Panda on what stars should keep in mind while in public.

#1

Rage Against The Barista

Rage Against The Barista

tmorello Report

"If I were in a situation where I was talking to a celebrity and didn't realize who they were, I would simply continue the conversation as if they were any other person," celebrity expert Mike, Hollywood's Ultimate Insider, told Bored Panda.

"I would treat them with the same respect and courtesy that I would extend to anyone else. If I eventually found out that they were a celebrity, I would still maintain a professional and respectful demeanor," he said.

"To avoid embarrassment in such a situation, it is important to focus on the conversation and the person you are speaking with, rather than their celebrity status. It is also helpful to keep an open mind and be prepared to learn from the experience."
#2

Tony Walks Into An Elevator…

Tony Walks Into An Elevator…

tonyhawk Report

#3

Jeff Goldblum Pretends Not To Know Who Jeff Goldblum Is

Jeff Goldblum Pretends Not To Know Who Jeff Goldblum Is

Zealousideal_Talk479 Report

According to Mike, celebrities should always keep in mind that they're constantly in the public eye—fans can (and do) approach them at any time.

"They should be gracious and polite when interacting with fans, even if they are not feeling their best," the expert explained the right etiquette to us.

"Celebrities should also be aware of their surroundings and take steps to ensure their safety, such as traveling with security or being mindful of their personal space. Ultimately, celebrities have a responsibility to set a positive example for their fans and the public, and they should strive to do so in all their interactions, whether in public or private."
#4

Youtuber Told To Watch Her Own Channel

Youtuber Told To Watch Her Own Channel

ContraPoints Report

#5

Jack Monroe Has A Tony Hawk Moment (With A Happy Ending For A Change)

Jack Monroe Has A Tony Hawk Moment (With A Happy Ending For A Change)

BootstrapCook Report

Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
Maeve Hamilton they/them/she
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like marylin but less glamorous…can I use that? I’m Hamilton. Imma steal that

0
0points
reply
#6

I Thought This Was A Good One, Spotted On My Twitter

I Thought This Was A Good One, Spotted On My Twitter

palaeokatie Report

It can be absolutely mortifying to realize that you’ve been speaking to a star without even realizing it—especially if you’ve said or done something foolish. And, look, the fact of the matter is that nobody really enjoys feeling like they’ve embarrassed themselves.

All of us want to be adored and respected by our peers (even if we sometimes pretend like we’re above it), so finding ourselves in a situation where we’ve made a mistake, in public, isn’t how we imagine having a good time. Imagine if someone famous you’ve been looking up to all of your life was to think you’re a tad weird. The horror! Fortunately, it’s not the end of the world.
#7

How Dare You?

How Dare You?

MohanadElshieky Report

#8

What Would A 4-Times Olympian & Triple World Champion Athlete Know About Elite Athletics

What Would A 4-Times Olympian & Triple World Champion Athlete Know About Elite Athletics

doyathinkasaurus , twitter.com Report

#9

Actually, It's Miss Doctor

Actually, It's Miss Doctor

relatableafmd Report

If you’re ever in an awkward situation, you essentially have three options open to you. You can ignore reality and desperately pretend that nothing embarrassing happened. You can quickly mumble an excuse and physically extract yourself from the situation (possibly replaying the interaction in your head all day afterward). Or you can do the mature but uncomfortable thing: slow down, feel whatever messy feelings and chaotic thoughts are raging inside you, and embrace them.

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, by accepting what’s happened and showing everyone that you were slightly embarrassed by it all, you’re (somewhat ironic) improving your reputation among the people who saw you mess up. It’s counterintuitive but it works! It also improves your emotional resilience.
#10

It’s Always A Kevin

It’s Always A Kevin

JolyonMaugham Report

#11

Condescending People Are The Worst

Condescending People Are The Worst

RyBreadRyBread , twitter.com Report

#12

In The Future, Everyone Will Be Tony Hawk For 15 Minutes

In The Future, Everyone Will Be Tony Hawk For 15 Minutes

itsnashflynn Report

We tend to like people more if they admit to their mistakes and have a good sense of humor. Contrast that with folks who are such perfectionists that they deny they’ve made any mistake at all. Or individuals who run away at the slightest sign of social discomfort. Honesty and straightforwardness will help you make more friends than pretense.
#13

The ‘Nerve’ On This Guy…

The ‘Nerve’ On This Guy…

Could-you-end-me , twitter.com Report

#14

I Think He'd Be Pretty Disappointed If He Didn't See The Lead Singer Of The Band In There

I Think He'd Be Pretty Disappointed If He Didn't See The Lead Singer Of The Band In There

Tim_Burgess Report

#15

Creating A Package Doesn't Mean You Are Familiar With It

Creating A Package Doesn't Mean You Are Familiar With It

stephondoestech Report

Besides, by dealing with your embarrassment here and now, you’re stopping it from strengthening and morphing into shame now. Better a bit of social discomfort and a quick apology to your fave celeb for being a clutz/jerk/having the emotional intelligence of a rusty spoon, than spending the next few years cringing every time you think back to what happened. By being humble and communicative, we have the power to solve quite a few issues!
#16

Algorithm

Algorithm

DavidCornDC Report

#17

Lady Does A Good Swim

Lady Does A Good Swim

LizzieSimmonds1 Report

#18

Tony Can’t Catch A Break

Tony Can’t Catch A Break

tonyhawk Report

Odds are that if you’re polite and say ‘sorry’ for any real or perceived slight, the celeb is bound to accept your apology. The best stars are graceful and gracious—they know that not everything will go smoothly in public, but they know how to stay cool under pressure. Besides, they probably know that not everyone will recognize them.
#19

You Don’t Know Who Will Wheaton Is, Do You?

You Don’t Know Who Will Wheaton Is, Do You?

whoozywhatzitnow Report

#20

A Pretty Wholesome One

A Pretty Wholesome One

Sifrit , twitter.com Report

#21

Dead Serious

Dead Serious

DefendtheStarLeague Report

The average person spends most of their time worrying about how others will perceive them instead of really noticing who’s around them. Tom Brady or Joe Biden might come into your coffee shop and you might not recognize them because they’re physically in a different context than you’re used to seeing them, so you think they’re simply lookalikes.
#22

Main Character Syndrome

Main Character Syndrome

ItalianGreyhounds , twitter.com Report

#23

Yeah, Scott‘S A Well Known Microsoft Mvp With A Long History In Tech (And With Ms), But Sure He Doesn‘T Know Anything About Windows

Yeah, Scott‘S A Well Known Microsoft Mvp With A Long History In Tech (And With Ms), But Sure He Doesn‘T Know Anything About Windows

swiss-nibbler Report

#24

Just Found This One In The Wild

Just Found This One In The Wild

swagfugu Report

Or they might be wearing clothes that you’re not seeing them in. In short, we don’t live our lives expecting to stumble across Barack Obama or Tony Hawk while we’re out shopping for groceries. But if you do spot them, be courteous, treat them like any other human being (i.e. be polite and kind), but feel free to compliment their work and/or achievements if you feel it's appropriate. Don't gush, but don't be aloof, either.
#25

Matt Leblanc (Joey From Friends) On Meeting Younger Fans

Matt Leblanc (Joey From Friends) On Meeting Younger Fans

FernandoMty Report

#26

One Of The Early Developers Of The Go Programming Language Is Being Told By A Recruiter They Can Teach Him Go If He Doesn‘T Know It Yet

One Of The Early Developers Of The Go Programming Language Is Being Told By A Recruiter They Can Teach Him Go If He Doesn‘T Know It Yet

_rsc Report

#27

Mike Offers An Engineering Role To Microsoft Azure Cto

Mike Offers An Engineering Role To Microsoft Azure Cto

markrussinovich Report

We’d love to hear some of your own stories about meeting well-known people you didn’t even realize were (semi)famous, dear Pandas. Drop by the comments to share your experiences. And we’re curious about which of these posts you enjoyed the most. Be sure to share your opinions.

For some more stories about people who had no idea who the heck they were talking to, check out Bored Panda's earlier post right over here.
#28

Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

dutchess_of_pork Report

#29

Telling A Comic Book Writer To Get A Real Job

Telling A Comic Book Writer To Get A Real Job

LilTwerp Report

#30

British Tennis Player Gets Mistaken... For Himself

British Tennis Player Gets Mistaken... For Himself

damnmoon Report

#31

On A Post About How Amusement Parks Should Raise Their Wages.

On A Post About How Amusement Parks Should Raise Their Wages.

7ballcraze Report

#32

How Do You Know?

How Do You Know?

MRF1982 Report

#33

Elon Musk Doesn't Know Who Garry Kasparov Is

Elon Musk Doesn't Know Who Garry Kasparov Is

KaseQuarkI Report

#34

Yes, Mister Edward. Do You Think You Have What It Takes To Be Hated?

Yes, Mister Edward. Do You Think You Have What It Takes To Be Hated?

Rooeek Report

#35

Fair Point Well Made

Fair Point Well Made

missgoldenbrowne Report

#36

She Could Have Clicked To Check His Bio Before Asking. Would Have Saved Her Some Time Too.

She Could Have Clicked To Check His Bio Before Asking. Would Have Saved Her Some Time Too.

JeezuzTheZavior Report

#37

A Pleasant Twitter Interaction

A Pleasant Twitter Interaction

BellieButtons Report

#38

‘You Know Nothing About Game Development’ To A Certified Twitter Account For An Indie Dev After He Carefully Explained Why Nfts In Games Would Be Troublesome At Best.

‘You Know Nothing About Game Development’ To A Certified Twitter Account For An Indie Dev After He Carefully Explained Why Nfts In Games Would Be Troublesome At Best.

thebeatabouttostrike Report

#39

Called Out For Performing My Own Song. Life Goal Achieved

Called Out For Performing My Own Song. Life Goal Achieved

gasmanic Report

#40

Have You Seen The Wire?

Have You Seen The Wire?

Purple_Chipmunk_ Report

#41

Mit Graduate Gets To Show Off His Stem Degrees

Mit Graduate Gets To Show Off His Stem Degrees

Hornetsmakehoney , twitter.com Report

#42

Basement Dweller Gets Roasted By Indiana Jones 5 Director

Basement Dweller Gets Roasted By Indiana Jones 5 Director

mang0ld Report

#43

I Wrote The Movie

I Wrote The Movie

Chuffnell Report

#44

Telling Middle East Politics Expert To Learn Something About The Region

Telling Middle East Politics Expert To Learn Something About The Region

indetermin8 Report

#45

Tony Hawk Truly Is The King Of This Sub

Tony Hawk Truly Is The King Of This Sub

wazagaduu Report

#46

User Tells Nfl Player To Take A Class In Economics. Well...

User Tells Nfl Player To Take A Class In Economics. Well...

mddctr Report

#47

Italian Researcher Getting Sent His Own Article About Grafene By Antivaxxers :)

Italian Researcher Getting Sent His Own Article About Grafene By Antivaxxers :)

sim-my Report

#48

On An Article About Nuclear Submarines

On An Article About Nuclear Submarines

inevitable_dave Report

#49

Talking Down To A Professional Character Artist

Talking Down To A Professional Character Artist

nikstick22 Report

#50

What Could Go Wrong Arguing With The Creator Of Deadpool?

What Could Go Wrong Arguing With The Creator Of Deadpool?

SladeBW Report

#51

Musk Fan Trying To Shut Down Famous Computer Scientist

Musk Fan Trying To Shut Down Famous Computer Scientist

v4vivekss Report

#52

Been A Wild Couple Weeks On The Internet. Vax Experts To Geopolitical Experts To Nuclear Experts All In 2 Weeks.

Been A Wild Couple Weeks On The Internet. Vax Experts To Geopolitical Experts To Nuclear Experts All In 2 Weeks.

TheBonusWings Report

#53

Apparently Pro Rugby Player Ian Madigan Is Not Qualified To Comment On A Match He Played In

Apparently Pro Rugby Player Ian Madigan Is Not Qualified To Comment On A Match He Played In

Nothing_is_simple Report

#54

Father Of The Xbox Is Told He Doesn’t Understand Gaming.

Father Of The Xbox Is Told He Doesn’t Understand Gaming.

WeightliftingTA Report

#55

Sonic Fan Speeds To Conclusions Too Quickly

Sonic Fan Speeds To Conclusions Too Quickly

ninjasonic102 Report

#56

Let’s Reply To The Senior Advisor Of The Eu Parliament And Ask For A Source On The Eu

Let’s Reply To The Senior Advisor Of The Eu Parliament And Ask For A Source On The Eu

dominictaf00 Report

#57

Ahh... The Good Old "Do Some Research" At The Guy Who Wrote A Book About It

Ahh... The Good Old "Do Some Research" At The Guy Who Wrote A Book About It

sunkid Report

#58

Pato O'ward Cheers For His Favourite Indycar Driver

Pato O'ward Cheers For His Favourite Indycar Driver

dharathar Report

#59

On A Thread Of People Arguing That Scots Isn’t A Language. Apologies For The Scrappy Censoring.

On A Thread Of People Arguing That Scots Isn’t A Language. Apologies For The Scrappy Censoring.

nonnor_in_the_house Report

#60

Twitter User Isn’t Really Sure Who He’s Insulting

Twitter User Isn’t Really Sure Who He’s Insulting

aiyahhjoeychow Report

#61

An Unfortunate Mistake

An Unfortunate Mistake

Could-you-end-me Report

#62

He Tried. Bless

He Tried. Bless

Aboriginal_English Report

#63

“You Know Nothing About Crypto.” I Created Crypto

“You Know Nothing About Crypto.” I Created Crypto

JoeyTomasula Report

#64

Former Head Of FBI Counterintelligence

Former Head Of FBI Counterintelligence

JStanton617 Report

#65

Arguing With The Artist

Arguing With The Artist

_oohshiny Report

#66

Mark Is An Openly Gay Media Analyst And Writer

Mark Is An Openly Gay Media Analyst And Writer

Jaspers47 Report

#67

Gail Simone Is A Regular Here Huh

Gail Simone Is A Regular Here Huh

manecofigo Report

#68

On A Twitter Post About A Woman Claiming To Have Seizures From The Vaccine

On A Twitter Post About A Woman Claiming To Have Seizures From The Vaccine

hyomeister Report

#69

Ranting Against Cyclists To A Multiple World And Olympic Champion Cyclist

Ranting Against Cyclists To A Multiple World And Olympic Champion Cyclist

Jimmyhiggo Report

#70

Orbital Police

Orbital Police

reddit.com Report

#71

Yer A Wizard Harry (Rip Mr. Coltrane)

Yer A Wizard Harry (Rip Mr. Coltrane)

Crowdcontrolz Report

#72

Advice On Getting Somewhere “Substantial” For The Person Who Wrote The Book On Rust Programming

Advice On Getting Somewhere “Substantial” For The Person Who Wrote The Book On Rust Programming

alisongreene Report

#73

Dude Explains Subreddit Purpose

Dude Explains Subreddit Purpose