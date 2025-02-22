ADVERTISEMENT

It’s very likely that you know at least one person who makes it their life’s mission to show how knowledgeable or smart they are, despite being far from knowledgeable or smart. These people are usually referred to by folks as know-it-alls and they seem to be invading the online space bit by bit each day. The anonymity of the internet allows them to go about butting into everyone’s business, believing they know everything while everyone else is simply wrong.

To gladly put them in their respected place, we have a whole list of confidently incorrect people hilariously failing and choking on their own words. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those instances that made you feel bad for the people who voluntarily put themselves in these situations.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with a board-certified clinical psychologist, Dr. Krista Jordan, who kindly agreed to share a few tips on dealing with know-it-alls.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man wearing sunglasses in car with text about soda shop plans; comment reads, "The 1900's were from 1800 - 1899."

People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comment claiming green isn't a true eye color, mentioning toxicity and iridology.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    britjap avatar
    PandaGoPanda
    PandaGoPanda
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve lived 55 years with my green eyes so I guess they’re not that toxic.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Text conversation showing someone incorrectly correcting another's point about J.K. Rowling's name.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Board-certified clinical psychologist Dr. Krista Jordan tells Bored Panda that if someone is acting like a know-it-all, they're probably trying to cover up their insecurities.

    "People who are secure in themselves don't need to flaunt their knowledge and would not risk alienating people or hurting their feelings by bragging. People who need to act as though they know everything are just trying to soothe their deeply deficient self-esteem," she explains.
    #4

    Text exchange about confusing a French horn with a trumpet, showcasing courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Facebook thread of people humorously debating if humans are primates.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tweet with a photo of a marked-up student paper and a humorous reply questioning whose paper it is.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, humans as a whole have a tendency to overestimate their knowledge, which makes them think that they know more than they actually do. Even though we often lack the full information, we still believe we have enough for decision-making. This cognitive bias is called the Illusion of Information Adequacy.
    #7

    Instagram thread with a humorous exchange about the 25th century incorrect correction.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Deviled eggs on a table, with humorous online comments attempting to incorrectly correct their name.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Map post with lines across the US and a comment humorously correcting by mentioning Alaska, showcasing courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you look at the east/west line, it goes across most of Canada.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Combined with naïve realism, a psychological bias that makes individuals think that their beliefs are objective and reasonable, it drives people to assume that anyone who disagrees with them is wrong despite their failure to consider what they might be missing.
    #10

    Map showing Kiribati in all four hemispheres with a humorous comment incorrectly correcting the term 'hemispheres'.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Online comment debate with misguided correction about motor fuel use.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Social media thread showing humorous misunderstandings about using hand soap in dishwashers.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Then there's a Dunning-Kruger effect, which deceives people into thinking they're an expert in everything. An issue with this is that individuals experiencing this cognitive bias feel the need to impose their ideas, as absolute truths, making others look incompetent or ignorant.
    #13

    Meme of Isaac Newton with text about motion, followed by a humorous incorrect correction involving Albert Einstein.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comments arguing about human instincts, showcasing courage over knowledge.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Sign with incorrect correction: "No bare feet" changed to "No ear feet."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As you can imagine, being in the presence of a person who tries to put down others with their false sense of knowledge can be annoying, so we asked for some advice from Dr. Jordan on how to deal with them, online and in real life.

    "The best way to handle a know-it-all, whether online or in real life, is to model having good self-esteem," she says. "Which means being humble. For instance, if a know-it-all is saying the earth is flat, you can just say, 'Well, that's interesting, I realize people have different opinions about that. My personal opinion is that it's round, but I know not everyone agrees with that,'" Dr. Jordan suggests.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Social media exchange highlighting incorrect correction about the word 'ruler' with dictionary definition shown.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Milky Way traveling graphic with humorous incorrect astrophysics comments featured below.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    People incorrectly correcting terms for bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah in a humorous online comment thread.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "That will accomplish a number of things," she further explained, "including 1) avoiding a confrontation, because you stated that you don't expect everyone to agree with you, 2) showing the person who thinks they know everything what a mature and self-confident response looks like and 3) does not debase you in any way because you never asserted that the know-it-all was correct." 
    #19

    "No smoking sign with humorous incorrect correction in handwriting about spelling of 'cigarette'."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Tumblr conversation about Discord certification joke, highlighting courage over brains in humorous banter.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Sign with corrected text for 2024 Christmas party details, showing a humorous error correction.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Most people probably aren't even aware they're being frustrating with their know-it-all behavior, so the last thing we were curious to know from Dr. Jordan is how to avoid becoming too overconfident with our knowledge.

    "If you find yourself tempted to show off what you know around others, you probably want to look at your self-esteem. Not just superficially but deep down, how do you feel about yourself? Do you think that you have essential worth, regardless of your accomplishments or achievements? Or do you think you only have worth based on what you DO?"
    #22

    Digital clock displaying "9:77" with social media comment pointing out it's upside down; humor in incorrect correction.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Turtle attempting to pass through a stair gate, with comments debating if it's a tortoise or box turtle, showing courage.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Math meme of 4 + 4 x 4! with ironic response, showing courage in incorrect correction.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment even has 20 likes! Oh yeah, how do you even get to 100 with 4+4x4? I got 20 and I even checked using a calculator

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "A healthy person has a balance of both, knowing that the moment they were born, they had essential value in the world (before they could possibly achieve anything) and they also know that achievements can be a fun source of healthy pride in the self. A person with good self-worth will not base it solely on what they know, or what they do for a job, or how much money they make, or anything external," she concluded.

    #25

    Person holding a Pot Noodle, with a humorous exchange about salt content and dilution technique in comments.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Mustard bottle with incorrect label claiming 18oz is 50% more than 12oz. Courage fails in math.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Facebook comment thread about buzzing appliances, showing incorrect corrections.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Slow cooker with melted pot, humorous comments correcting terms like crock pot, highlighting lack of knowledge.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kcasnar avatar
    Sven Grammersdorf
    Sven Grammersdorf
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get it. "you cannot put anything in the slow cooker" ? What happened?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Text conversation showing incorrect corrections about the use of "bear" and "bare."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Confusing online exchange with incorrect correction about the term "on read."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Facebook post about Sellotape confusion, with comments correcting "sello tape" to "Cello-tape" and showing tape image.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Social media comments on alcohol consumption stats, featuring a map showing Europe compared to the US.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Social media comments exchange showing incorrect correction on child support responsibility.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comments discussing the differences between kiwi birds and kiwifruit, with humorous incorrect corrections.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Map showing a route with a 10-hour journey from Key West to Cape Coral, humorously challenging Google's directions.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Facebook post showing a map and comments incorrectly correcting the existence of continental Italy.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Facebook comment thread showing people incorrectly correcting others with humorous replies.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Screenshot of a Facebook thread showing people incorrectly correcting each other about Nosferatu and Frankenstein.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Courageous parking correction in striped yellow lines near accessible spots discussed by two users.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Social media exchange with users incorrectly correcting a film as a show.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Social media post showing a misunderstanding between the Sugar Bowl and Super Bowl dates.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Facebook comment with incorrect spelling correction, showcasing courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    "Learn English board with comments debating correct pronunciation of 'often.' Courage over brains in language correction."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Social media conversation with users attempting to incorrectly correct each other on percentages.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Chat showing someone incorrectly attempting to correct another's math calculation.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Social media thread with a humorous correction about "Brussels sprouts."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Social media thread debating braille in Kanji, showcasing bold claims and corrections with an image of Kanji braille chart.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Online argument with one person incorrectly correcting another in a comment thread.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Facebook thread showing a heated debate about military terminology, highlighting courage in correcting someone incorrectly.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Online debate on circumcision rates and misconceptions with comments.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Facebook comment thread with incorrect corrections about the use of "hanged" versus "hung."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Social media comment with incorrect correction about vultures and buzzards, highlighting a lack of understanding.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Social media exchange where users incorrectly correct grammar, highlighting courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Comments showing people incorrectly correcting others about COVID-19 terminology.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Facebook comment thread showing a humorous incorrect correction exchange.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Humorous social media exchange where users incorrectly correct each other.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Incorrect math correction on homework, highlighted in red with "3 x 4 = 12" error.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teachers like that are the reason why so many kids hate school.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Bull with a leopard, highlighted in a comment correcting the animal's identity.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Facebook comments showing an incorrect correction about "Harbor Freight," with users humorously responding.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    SUV seen through a rear window on a snowy road. Incorrectly correcting driving etiquette via social media post.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Map of least religious and most peaceful countries; comment stating the US isn't peaceful recently.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Oysters in a sink, text conversation incorrectly correcting word "shuck" related to courage and brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Megatron model on floor with a comment incorrectly correcting it as a plane, not a tank, highlighting courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    People incorrectly correct each other's geography knowledge on social media.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Comments incorrectly correcting Robbie Williams as Robin Williams, showcasing courage without brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Tweet where someone incorrectly corrects the word "Orange," claiming no words start and end with "O."

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Computer code error showing contradictory exam results with score logic mistake and mixed fail/pass message.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Social media exchange showing incorrect correction about Dutch and Deutsch languages.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Social media post with humorous, incorrect correction in comments, involving global seasons debate.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Facebook comment thread on race and ethnicity featuring incorrect correction attempt.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright so I'm purely curious and eager to learn, can someone explain the difference with examples please ?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #71

    Facebook comment thread where people incorrectly correct historical facts.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Comment screenshot of someone incorrectly correcting another’s opinion on social media.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Tweet by The Angsty Canadian about being incorrectly corrected on being French Canadian.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Social media exchange showing someone incorrectly claiming the Philippines isn't in Asia.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Social media exchange where someone incorrectly corrects on salt intake.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Online spelling debate about the word "subtle," with an incorrect correction attempt.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Meme illustrating the importance of the Oxford comma with a humorous comment below.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Social media comments showing humorous and incorrect corrections.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    People incorrectly correcting others about bank holidays in a social media comment thread.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Comment section debate on Nosferatu vs. Dracula accuracy, highlighting courage over brains.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!