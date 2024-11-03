Not everyone lets on that they’re as smart as they are. The r/AskReddit community shared their personal thoughts about the signs that someone is far more intelligent than others might think. Scroll down to read their thoughts.

How can you tell that someone is intelligent ? At first glance, it sounds like a trick question with an easy answer, but the more you think about it, the more unclear things seem. Is it the person who can recite all the works of Shakespeare from memory? Perhaps it’s someone you know who runs a successful business or is an actual inventor? Or is it someone in your life who prioritizes their mental health and social relationships above everything else?

#1 They gather information before making a judgement.

Bored Panda reached out to Melissa Church, the founder of Bad Science Jokes and Digi-Buzz, to hear her thoughts on intelligence and why it's valued so much in our society. She was kind enough to share her perspective with us. Church told us in an email that, for her, what lies at the core of being truly smart is waiting to respond. "The most intelligent people I've met seem to really take their time with a reply during a conversation," she said. "They are not quick to anger, or excite, they look at all the facts and then come to a decision."

#2 They don't argue when it is obvious that someone they are talking to cannot be convinced of alternative thinking or different viewpoint to their own.

#3 They are comfortable and confident enough to admit when they don't know something but will look it up.

Meanwhile, Church shed some light on the role that intelligence plays in society as a whole in this day and age. "I feel the tech industry, in general, has helped to change the definition of 'nerd' from the stereotypical caricature we see on television to some of today's wealthiest, most successful, people," she told Bored Panda. "When we look at who is behind all of our favorite products, we see these extremely intelligent people who had a crazy idea and made it work. Things we cannot live without! The device you're reading this on was developed by some extremely smart people and made easy to understand for those folks like me. Ha!" Church continued: "Society sees that it takes some exceptionally intelligent people to make our day-to-day lives what they are. Just a couple generations ago technology wasn't anywhere near what it is today, and having parents, grandparents, and ourselves, see just how far we've come in that regard, reminds us just how important the 'nerds' are!"

#4 They let you do most of the talking but they are actually listening and learning from what you say.

#5 It's not so much that they ask questions but the type of question. They use alot' of comparisons and analogies when expressing ideas or explaining things.



As for the quiet thing....i know plenty of stupid quiet people.

#6 They can explain very complex things in very simple terms and analogies.

If you talk to a whole bunch of people, they’ll likely have different interpretations of what intelligence really is. For some, it’s all about high IQ scores, book smarts, reasoning skills, fancy words, and a great memory. For others, it’s akin to wisdom, empathy, and living a good life. Still others associate smartness with results, e.g., financial success, a stellar career in academia, a global network of corporate contacts, etc. Fundamentally, intelligence is the ability to acquire and apply your knowledge and skills. So, somebody who is incredibly curious and quickly devours new information is likely smart. However, the other half of that equation is to actually use all of that knowledge and your newfound skills for some goal. ADVERTISEMENT Or getting lucky, as MIT Technology Review notes in its wittily titled article 'If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?'

#7 They're funny. Fast thinkers come up with great jokes on the spot.

#8 They'll always add counterpoints ie 'arguments against' whatever they're saying. eg "...but I need to add that there are people who say this blah blah..."



Most ignorant people I know always speak like their opinions are established facts that are infallible.

#9 They pick up quickly on things and are observant of their surroundings.

Learning thousands of trivia facts might be proof that you’ve got a good memory and are fairly disciplined, but if you don’t end up using any of it, it’s fairly useless fluff. On the flip side, someone who learns a few new bits of information, instantly applies them, and iterates past failure to improve their workflow, studying habits, or health is clearly getting actionable results. ADVERTISEMENT Knowing information is good and all, but the true test is in how you use it… and whether you use it at all. The world is full of incredibly creative people with amazing ideas, but far from everyone will have the courage, patience, and willpower to test them out in the real world.

#10 As someone who worked as a volunteer with kids: they cheat in games. We had a girl that was (we believed) the kid of a Thai import bride who a fellow of our town married. She always acted pretty dumb, but when we played outside games with a group, she always cheated by exploiting loopholes or parts that weren't explained properly, because they were kids of age 7-10 and we didn't want to make the game too difficult.



She always abused the game to gain an advantage and when we told her she couldn't do that she went 'Oh sorry, I didn't understand the game!' in a broken accent.



You understood the game perfectly little girl, otherwise you wouldn't play it like this. She was way smarter than she let on, it almost seemed like an act.

#11 They remember small details about things and people and are able to use that information in a productive way to further their goal. Memory is important but knowing how and when to use facts that people have only said maybe once shows flexibility and adaptive intelligence.

#12 They catch on quickly without you having to explain every little detail.

They’re quiet and analytic and they argue differently.

It’s very likely that you know some people who probably have an above-average IQ who seem to struggle with a lot of things, whether it’s their physical and mental health, their work, or their relationships. It’s also likely that back in school they were lauded as gifted and got good grades. However, success as a grown-up requires far more than an agile mind. You need to know how to work in a team and navigate complex relationships. You have to know how to communicate with people clearly, not just boast about how you’re the best. You have to be willing to set your ego aside and be willing to learn something new from someone who has more experience than you. You need empathy. And you need to realize that working hard and burning out isn’t always the same as being efficient. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Their humor. Being able to emotionally distance yourself enough to find something funny, even if it hits close to home.

#14 For one reason or another, some may underperform in school when they know they could very well be a top student.

#15 When they hear something, be it gossip or news or whatever, they ask about sources. Similarly, when *they* are sharing something, their source is always credible *or* they're specifically saying it as speculation like "I have heard but not confirmed...".

Who’s the smartest person that you personally know, dear readers? What are some (not so) subtle signs that someone is way, way more intelligent than they initially seem? What qualities, skills, and attitudes do you associate intelligence with the most? Do you know anyone who has book smarts in spades but isn’t all that great at applying them? ADVERTISEMENT For all the Dungeons & Dragons nerds out there, would you rather have a high Wisdom or Intelligence score? Tell us all about what you think in the comments, at the bottom of this post.

#16 They are able to change their opinion given new information.

#17 One I don't think has been mentioned is sarcasm. Manipulating information on the fly is surprisingly difficult (your average comedian / stand up artist / freestyler etc is smarter than your average person). Sarcasm is like manipulating information in sepia mode - you're making a point while throwing a negative filter over it, a bit like writing on a mirror with rotated handwriting. That takes more smarts to get the same point across and not miss the beat.



Consequently lying through your teeth is like negative sarcasm, you're throwing a negative filter over your incorrect information to try to get a positive outcome. It's more complicated than expressing the equivalent truth so yeah keep an eye out for (good) liars, that s**t takes a lot smarts to not come across as incompetent.



Yes those are massive generalisations but I do find that folks with a great sense of sarcasm lean nearer the intelligent end of the spectrum.

#18 They choose their battles.

#19 They nod their head before you end your sentences. They know exactly everything you are going to say. Like they’re two or three sentences ahead. Worked with a bond trader, off the charts brilliant, very analytical. When I talked to him I felt like my talking was slowing the conversation down. I’ve only had that feeling with a couple of people in my life.

#20 Their ability to adapt to a wide range of conversations.

#21 They read. Reading constantly expands the minds. It grows intelligence that wasn't asked for in the beginning, just entertainment. It expands one's thinking, in many directions. Empathy, compassion, a sense of the world as community, a sense of belonging. All these things, and more, come from reading!

#22 They don't claim to have firm answers to soft questions - they shrug and say "I dunno" a lot because they have never really finished thinking the matter through.



When they argue with you, they don't care who wins the argument. They are searching for the correct answer even if it is yours.



Also when their conclusions are challenged, they happily expose their thought process for you, laying their decision making process out in plain terms and inviting you to pick it apart.

#23 Downplaying their intelligence.

#24 They listen more than talk. And don't get angry or defensive when someone says something they don't agree with.

#25 They don’t brag about their achievements or even bring it up unless they’re asked. My gf is super smart and knows more than like 80% of the ppl she talks to but she has NEVER bragged or brought up the insane amount of stuff she knows. I sometimes bring it up when I’m with her and friends just cus I feel like she deserves some credit.

#26 They smile when they overhear a stupid conversation rather than getting upset by it.

#27 When they want to avoid an argument in which they know they have superior knowledge by saying things like "I´m not sure, you may be right".

#28 They hold their cards and quietly observe, analyze and study everything and everybody.



They question everything including themselves. They are Usually full of self-doubt because they’re smart enough to know there’s so much more to know.

#29 Knowing how to act stupid.

#30 When they are quiet enough to observe and understand but talkative enough that they aren’t just some weirdo.

#31 Philosophy/History nerd, it also probably means they are cool af too.

#32 They stay quiet in arguments, relaxed during quizzes, don't boast.

#33 They don't complain about how stupid so many people are, or complain that "these people vote", or take pleasure and feelings of superiority from seeing people do or say highly uninformed things.

#34 I think if we define "smart" as a vast knowledge base we ignore the decision making factor. I like to think of "smart" people as those who seem able to use the tools around them to solve the problems they are facing.



A dead giveaway someone is smarter than they let on?



- They say "no" often in the interest of their goals.



- They have large tool box, both figuratively and literally, as having the right tool makes all the difference, in terms of time to resolution.



- They tend to read often, not one thing but several things, or have some experience doing many different things, this gives a really well rounded perspective.



I believe "smart" people are good problem solvers.

#35 They speak up in a meeting.



Once.



And what they have to say is usually pretty close to the optimal solution.

#36 They live in reality by using logic and objective fact over subjective feelings/emotion when proving a point.

#37 They argue against your points, not you personally. I can’t stand when people can’t argue without taking offence or just giving up because their views are being challenged. An argument should be about the idea being discussed not a personal attack.

#38 They can deal with the absence of data, incomplete data, conflicting data and generally can zero in to the important thing in a confusing situation.

#39 I have a friend to likes to jokingly proclaim he is never wrong.



It's all fun and bluster until you think about it and he is actually never wrong. Everything he has said, every small factoid, offhanded comment, even advice he has given has been right.



He says it as a joke, but honestly he is right. Dude has a big old brain hiding behind the fun and bluster.

#40 Despite not having any kind of political, social, or power backing, and never seeming to make any moves, they always seem to mysteriously come out on top, or at least never get affected by the fallout of drama.

#41 The precision in their word choice. I’m not talking about advanced vocabulary or jargon I’m highlighting the ability to communicate ideas effectively. I’ve never met a dumb person that was very precise in their speech