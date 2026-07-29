83 Businesses That Solved Everyday Problems With Surprisingly Simple And Genius Ideas
It’s a rare and savvy business owner who truly puts the customer first, instead of just yapping about it. It takes insight, empathy, and thinking outside of the box to genuinely understand what consumers want, even if they don’t realize this themselves.
Bored Panda has curated this list of genius and creative design ideas that businesses implemented to make their customers truly happy. And once you see what’s possible, you start expecting better quality products and services everywhere. Keep scrolling for some brilliant inspiration.
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My Local Publix Grocery Store Offers A Free Healthy Snack For Kids While Their Parents Shop
Some Drugstores In The Czech Republic Introduced Shampoo And Shower Gel Filling Machines. Customers Can Refill Their Empty Bottles With Various Products So They Don't Have To Buy A New One Everytime
This Store Lets Customers Choose Whether They Want To Be Bothered By The Staff
Having loyal customers as opposed to wishy-washy flip-flopping ones is a no-brainer. It makes good business sense to offer quality goods and services.
When consumers are happy, they view a particular brand more favorably, leading to more profit and a more stable future for the business. It’s a win-win for everyone.
According to recent research conducted by Capital One Shopping, a mere 5% increase in customer loyalty increases profits by a huge amount, from 25% to 95%.
Online Shoe Retailer Begins Selling Single Shoes, And Allows Consumer To “Build A Pair” Of Different Sized Shoes
This Work Clothing Store In Ottawa Has A Sub-Zero 'Winter Simulator' That Allows You To Test The Clothes You're Buying In Sub-Zero Temps And High Winds
The Owner Of Last Video Rental Store In Pocatello Saves Portion Of Collection For 'Christina's Corner' Which For Christina Who Has Down Syndrome And Is Mostly Nonverbal And Renting A Movie Has Been Vital To Her Routine For At Least The Last 15 Years
Based on the findings of the survey, the majority of retail business comes from loyal customers, clocking in at 65%.
Meanwhile, those loyal customers, who are responsible for two-thirds of retail business, actually spend a whopping 67% more on an average purchase than new customers.
This Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Show You Which Stalls Are Free
This Grocery Store In France Has The Store Layout On The Shopping Cart
This Movie Theater Has Screens In The Bathrooms So You Don't Miss Any Of The Action !
As per the study, 73% of Americans are loyal to at least one brand. Moreover, 68% of consumers claim brand loyalty.
If you look at the average American consumer, they are enrolled in a huge number of loyalty programs. 17 of them in fact. They have a 51% active participation rate.
This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
I Went To A Puzzle Factory And They Had A Wall Of Shame
It was all the animals (mostly dogs and one fish?) who've eaten and/or maimed a puzzle piece. Folks have to send in a pic of the animal as payment for receiving replacement pieces in return.
Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice
That being said, 75% of global consumers noted that being offered a loyalty program with better rewards would make them switch brands.
Capital One Shopping notes that loyal customers are worth around 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Moreover, brand loyalty drives corporate returns that are significantly (120%) above average.
This Ice Cream Shop's Bathroom Have Free Tampons, Pads And Diapers For Their Clients
Burger King France Now Use Washable Dishes, As A New Laws Force All Restaurants To Do So
This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers
Over a 10-year period, loyal customers boost shareholder returns anywhere between 2 and 5 times.
In the United States alone, brand loyalty affects the retail banking industry the most, increasing corporate growth 290% above the industry average.
My Uber Had N64!
Crayola Started A “Choose Your Own Crayon Box” Station In This Office Supply Store
This Restaurant Has Wireless Phone Chargers
The main factors that drive brand loyalty, from biggest to smallest, include:
- Shared values
- Good customer service
- Product options and availability
- Strong data privacy practices
- Understanding and caring for their customers
- Trustworthiness and transparency
- Quality products
- Taking a public stance on social issues
My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers For Cup Holders
Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only
My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World
According to the Harvard Business Review, there is a vast difference between companies that prioritize customer loyalty and those that don’t. Good managers focus on creating and keeping customers in the long-term. However, despite understanding this, most managers don’t embody this principle.
“Under relentless earnings pressure, they often feel cornered, obliged to produce quick profits by compromising product quality, trimming services, imposing onerous fees, and otherwise shortchanging their customers. This short-termism erodes loyalty, reducing the value customers create for the firm.”
Barbershop In Leon Nicaragua Where Customers Play Video Games While Waiting For Their Haircut
My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals
HBR points out that loyalty-leading companies create systems for measuring customer value.
What’s more, they invest in the “necessary enabling technology,” use design thinking methods to build loyalty, organize the business around customer needs, and engage everyone in the transformation, from the employees and board members to the investors.
Underpinning everything, you need transparency and a culture of reliable disclosure.
The Hotel We’re In Provides Companion Fish For Guests
Milan's Historic Piazza Del Duomo 1985 vs. 2025
Japanese Cafe Hires Paralyzed Patients To Remotely Control Server Robots To Earn Income
“It’s easy to blame companies’ short- termism on shareholder pressure and a bias toward quarterly financial reporting. But managers share the blame when they fail to educate investors about the customer value their company creates or when they resort to quick profits instead of investing in long-term customer loyalty.”
Loyal customers lead to better growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.
Meanwhile, all organizational stakeholders benefit from this. “Customers will experience products and services that make their lives easier, richer, and more enjoyable. Employees will reap the benefits of making customers’ lives better. Management and investors will see increasing profits and shareholder value. And society will enjoy the economic growth that derives from innovation and investment.”
My Local Supermarket In Montreal Has A Rooftop Garden Where They Harvest Organic Produce And Sell Them In Store
In South Korea, Some Stores Package Their Bananas Together In Various Ripeness Stages So You Can Eat Them Over Several Days Without Them Going Brown. They Call Them "One-A-Day" Bananas
This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms
Drop by the comments to share your thoughts once you’ve looked through this list and upvoted your favorite pics.
Which of these good design decisions impressed you the most, and why? Meanwhile, what are some great business ideas that you’ve seen implemented in your daily life?
What are some brands that you genuinely believe care about the customer more than profit?
When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall
Home Depot Has Horse/Buggy Parking For Mennonite Customers In Kitchener/Waterloo Ontario
This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags
The Game Store That I Go To Has Free Deodorant In The Bathroom For The Gamers
This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes
Fair Exposition Of Yoga Pants At Local Nike Store
The Menu At Starbucks In Turkey Is The Same Except You Can Also Get Turkish Coffee And This One Provides Turkish Delight Free
Free Water And Chocolate To Passengers When Trains Are Canceled, And You Have To Take The Bus Instead (Denmark)
In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger
Lots of spaces like these are widewr for strollers/more space to get kids out, and some are better lit and closer to entrances for safety. But apparently the guy who made this one was just sexist and thought all women were bad drivers/parkers. "“The bigger parking spaces are for women drivers whose driving skills are not superb,” Pan Tietong, the service area’s manager, told the newspaper. He said he had encountered female drivers who were unskilled at backing up into spots, and sometimes asked security guards to help them park."