Bored Panda has curated this list of genius and creative design ideas that businesses implemented to make their customers truly happy . And once you see what’s possible, you start expecting better quality products and services everywhere. Keep scrolling for some brilliant inspiration.

It’s a rare and savvy business owner who truly puts the customer first, instead of just yapping about it. It takes insight, empathy, and thinking outside of the box to genuinely understand what consumers want, even if they don’t realize this themselves.

#1 My Local Publix Grocery Store Offers A Free Healthy Snack For Kids While Their Parents Shop

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#2 Some Drugstores In The Czech Republic Introduced Shampoo And Shower Gel Filling Machines. Customers Can Refill Their Empty Bottles With Various Products So They Don't Have To Buy A New One Everytime

#3 This Store Lets Customers Choose Whether They Want To Be Bothered By The Staff

Having loyal customers as opposed to wishy-washy flip-flopping ones is a no-brainer. It makes good business sense to offer quality goods and services. When consumers are happy, they view a particular brand more favorably, leading to more profit and a more stable future for the business. It’s a win-win for everyone. ADVERTISEMENT According to recent research conducted by Capital One Shopping, a mere 5% increase in customer loyalty increases profits by a huge amount, from 25% to 95%.

#4 Online Shoe Retailer Begins Selling Single Shoes, And Allows Consumer To “Build A Pair” Of Different Sized Shoes

#5 This Work Clothing Store In Ottawa Has A Sub-Zero 'Winter Simulator' That Allows You To Test The Clothes You're Buying In Sub-Zero Temps And High Winds

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#6 The Owner Of Last Video Rental Store In Pocatello Saves Portion Of Collection For 'Christina's Corner' Which For Christina Who Has Down Syndrome And Is Mostly Nonverbal And Renting A Movie Has Been Vital To Her Routine For At Least The Last 15 Years

Based on the findings of the survey, the majority of retail business comes from loyal customers, clocking in at 65%. Meanwhile, those loyal customers, who are responsible for two-thirds of retail business, actually spend a whopping 67% more on an average purchase than new customers. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Show You Which Stalls Are Free

#8 This Grocery Store In France Has The Store Layout On The Shopping Cart

#9 This Movie Theater Has Screens In The Bathrooms So You Don't Miss Any Of The Action !

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As per the study, 73% of Americans are loyal to at least one brand. Moreover, 68% of consumers claim brand loyalty. If you look at the average American consumer, they are enrolled in a huge number of loyalty programs. 17 of them in fact. They have a 51% active participation rate. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

#11 I Went To A Puzzle Factory And They Had A Wall Of Shame It was all the animals (mostly dogs and one fish?) who've eaten and/or maimed a puzzle piece. Folks have to send in a pic of the animal as payment for receiving replacement pieces in return.



#12 Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice

That being said, 75% of global consumers noted that being offered a loyalty program with better rewards would make them switch brands. ADVERTISEMENT Capital One Shopping notes that loyal customers are worth around 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Moreover, brand loyalty drives corporate returns that are significantly (120%) above average.

#13 This Ice Cream Shop's Bathroom Have Free Tampons, Pads And Diapers For Their Clients

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#14 Burger King France Now Use Washable Dishes, As A New Laws Force All Restaurants To Do So

#15 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers

Over a 10-year period, loyal customers boost shareholder returns anywhere between 2 and 5 times. In the United States alone, brand loyalty affects the retail banking industry the most, increasing corporate growth 290% above the industry average. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 My Uber Had N64!

#17 Crayola Started A “Choose Your Own Crayon Box” Station In This Office Supply Store

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#18 This Restaurant Has Wireless Phone Chargers

The main factors that drive brand loyalty, from biggest to smallest, include: Shared values Good customer service Product options and availability Strong data privacy practices Understanding and caring for their customers Trustworthiness and transparency Quality products Taking a public stance on social issues

#19 My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers For Cup Holders

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#20 Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only

#21 My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World

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According to the Harvard Business Review, there is a vast difference between companies that prioritize customer loyalty and those that don’t. Good managers focus on creating and keeping customers in the long-term. However, despite understanding this, most managers don’t embody this principle. “Under relentless earnings pressure, they often feel cornered, obliged to produce quick profits by compromising product quality, trimming services, imposing onerous fees, and otherwise shortchanging their customers. This short-termism erodes loyalty, reducing the value customers create for the firm.”

#22 Barbershop In Leon Nicaragua Where Customers Play Video Games While Waiting For Their Haircut

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#23 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

#24 This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals

HBR points out that loyalty-leading companies create systems for measuring customer value. What’s more, they invest in the “necessary enabling technology,” use design thinking methods to build loyalty, organize the business around customer needs, and engage everyone in the transformation, from the employees and board members to the investors. Underpinning everything, you need transparency and a culture of reliable disclosure.

#25 The Hotel We’re In Provides Companion Fish For Guests

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#26 Milan's Historic Piazza Del Duomo 1985 vs. 2025

#27 Japanese Cafe Hires Paralyzed Patients To Remotely Control Server Robots To Earn Income

“It’s easy to blame companies’ short- termism on shareholder pressure and a bias toward quarterly financial reporting. But managers share the blame when they fail to educate investors about the customer value their company creates or when they resort to quick profits instead of investing in long-term customer loyalty.” Loyal customers lead to better growth, profitability, and shareholder returns. Meanwhile, all organizational stakeholders benefit from this. “Customers will experience products and services that make their lives easier, richer, and more enjoyable. Employees will reap the benefits of making customers’ lives better. Management and investors will see increasing profits and shareholder value. And society will enjoy the economic growth that derives from innovation and investment.” ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My Local Supermarket In Montreal Has A Rooftop Garden Where They Harvest Organic Produce And Sell Them In Store

#29 In South Korea, Some Stores Package Their Bananas Together In Various Ripeness Stages So You Can Eat Them Over Several Days Without Them Going Brown. They Call Them "One-A-Day" Bananas

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#30 This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms

Drop by the comments to share your thoughts once you’ve looked through this list and upvoted your favorite pics. Which of these good design decisions impressed you the most, and why? Meanwhile, what are some great business ideas that you’ve seen implemented in your daily life? What are some brands that you genuinely believe care about the customer more than profit? ADVERTISEMENT

#31 When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall

#32 Home Depot Has Horse/Buggy Parking For Mennonite Customers In Kitchener/Waterloo Ontario

#33 This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags

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#34 The Game Store That I Go To Has Free Deodorant In The Bathroom For The Gamers

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#35 This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes

#36 Fair Exposition Of Yoga Pants At Local Nike Store

#37 The Menu At Starbucks In Turkey Is The Same Except You Can Also Get Turkish Coffee And This One Provides Turkish Delight Free

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#38 Free Water And Chocolate To Passengers When Trains Are Canceled, And You Have To Take The Bus Instead (Denmark)

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#39 In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger

#40 This Hotel Puts Guitars In It's Rooms For Guests To Play

#41 This Restaurant Asks You To Use A Phone At The Table To Order Your Food, Instead Of At The Counter Or With A Waiter/Waitress

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#42 Cigarette Ballot Bins Customized To Reduce Cigarette Litter

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#43 This Hotel Uses A Robot Butler To Deliver Snacks From The Room Service

#44 California Store Prices Items At $951sp Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft

#45 Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today

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#46 In-Store Target Navigation On The iPhone Looks Cool

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#47 My Local Whole Foods Allows Payment Via Scanning Your Hand

#48 New York LEGO Store Knows What They're Doing

#49 Shopping Hypermarket In Antibes Is So Vast, Staff Use Rollerskates To Get Around The Store More Efficiently!

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#50 This "Convenience Store" In Shiniuzhai National Geological Park Sells Refreshments To Mountain Climbers. The Store Sells Water, Drinks And Some Snacks, Including Potato Chips. It Is Located 120 Meters Up The Face Of The Cliff

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#51 In Japan There Is A Custom Of Parking Further Away From The Exit If You Are Early, This Would Allow People Who Are Late To Save Time In Finding A Parking Space And Distance To Travel

#52 My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk M&Ms Separated By Color

#53 This Clothing Store Is Undergoing Construction, So They Dressed Their Mannequins Appropriately

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#54 My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store

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#55 My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop

#56 This Korean Restaurant Has A Kids Play Room With A Live Feed For Parents To Supervise

#57 This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors

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#58 This Underwear Has A Pocket For Your Phone

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#59 This Hotel Makes Towel Hippo Pigdogs For Guests

#60 A Restaurant I Went To Has Hard Hats Available For Outdoor Seating

#61 This Company Brings A Mini Showroom To You

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#62 Bless This Anonymous Grocery Store Worker Not Only For Being On The Front Lines During The Pandemic, But For Taking The Time And Effort To Do This

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#63 This Store In Germany Posts The Date (Dd/Mm/Yy) Of The Last Price Increase For Every Product

#64 Mirrored Ceiling Book Store In China

#65 An Adidas Store In Amsterdam

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#66 This Book Store In South Korea

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#67 Stephenson's Pharmacy, Downtown Cairo, Has Been Operating Since 1899 And Still Keeps Its Old Equipment On Display

#68 My Town’s Library Is Under Construction, So They’re Using An Old Grocery Store As The Temporary Library

#69 This Anime Store Is Called "Anime Store Near Me"

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#70 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

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#71 This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

#72 Store In LA Has A Life Like Wax Statue To Deter Break Ins

#73 This Sign At A Convenience Store Says That You Have To Be Born On Or Before May 25th, 1984 To Purchase Tobacco Products

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#74 This Airport Bathroom Had Motion Detected Fragrance

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#75 Is This Really Useful ?

#76 The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Is Made To Show Off The Many Peaks Of The Swiss Alps

#77 There's A Restaurant In An Amusement Park, The "Europa Park" Germany, In Which Your Orders Are Delivered By A Rail System From The Ceiling. It's Called Food Loop And This One Is The First Restaurant To Ever Have Done It That Way. It's Really Fun

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#78 A Restaurant I Went To Has This Tradition Of Letting People Scribble/ Doodle On The Walls - Here Is The Result Of 10 + Years Of That

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#79 This Restaurant Has A Giant Pile Of Fortune Cookies For Customers, By The Door

#80 This Japanese Restaurant Has Mouth Wash For Customers

#81 My Local Walmart Now Has A Robot That Travels The Store Taking Inventory

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#82 My Local Store Puts Out "Warning, Product Got Smaller!" Labels

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