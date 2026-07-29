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It’s a rare and savvy business owner who truly puts the customer first, instead of just yapping about it. It takes insight, empathy, and thinking outside of the box to genuinely understand what consumers want, even if they don’t realize this themselves.

Bored Panda has curated this list of genius and creative design ideas that businesses implemented to make their customers truly happy. And once you see what’s possible, you start expecting better quality products and services everywhere. Keep scrolling for some brilliant inspiration.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Local Publix Grocery Store Offers A Free Healthy Snack For Kids While Their Parents Shop

Grocery store display offering free fruit for kids, a simple and genius idea to solve everyday problems with healthy snacks.

anon Report

8points
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    #2

    Some Drugstores In The Czech Republic Introduced Shampoo And Shower Gel Filling Machines. Customers Can Refill Their Empty Bottles With Various Products So They Don't Have To Buy A New One Everytime

    A supermarket aisle with a Genius Idea for solving Everyday Problems, featuring a refill station for detergents and various products.

    Lord-AG Report

    8points
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    #3

    This Store Lets Customers Choose Whether They Want To Be Bothered By The Staff

    Green and orange signs above two stacks of shopping baskets, solving everyday problems with genius ideas.

    hand_ Report

    8points
    POST

    Having loyal customers as opposed to wishy-washy flip-flopping ones is a no-brainer. It makes good business sense to offer quality goods and services.

    When consumers are happy, they view a particular brand more favorably, leading to more profit and a more stable future for the business. It’s a win-win for everyone.

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    According to recent research conducted by Capital One Shopping, a mere 5% increase in customer loyalty increases profits by a huge amount, from 25% to 95%.

    #4

    Online Shoe Retailer Begins Selling Single Shoes, And Allows Consumer To “Build A Pair” Of Different Sized Shoes

    A group of people, some with prosthetic limbs, posing against a gray background, highlighting genius ideas.

    anon Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    This Work Clothing Store In Ottawa Has A Sub-Zero 'Winter Simulator' That Allows You To Test The Clothes You're Buying In Sub-Zero Temps And High Winds

    A winter simulator called Below Zero, an ingenious business idea for testing outerwear in freezing conditions.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    7points
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    #6

    The Owner Of Last Video Rental Store In Pocatello Saves Portion Of Collection For 'Christina's Corner' Which For Christina Who Has Down Syndrome And Is Mostly Nonverbal And Renting A Movie Has Been Vital To Her Routine For At Least The Last 15 Years

    A young man in an inset picture beside shelves filled with movies, representing a business solving everyday problems.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    7points
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    Based on the findings of the survey, the majority of retail business comes from loyal customers, clocking in at 65%.

    Meanwhile, those loyal customers, who are responsible for two-thirds of retail business, actually spend a whopping 67% more on an average purchase than new customers.

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    #7

    This Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Show You Which Stalls Are Free

    A restroom showing clever genius ideas with red and green lights above stalls to indicate occupancy, solving everyday problems.

    kanjscat Report

    7points
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    #8

    This Grocery Store In France Has The Store Layout On The Shopping Cart

    A supermarket shopping cart with a detailed map of store sections on its handle, a clever solution for everyday problems.

    Ordinary-Ebb3488 Report

    7points
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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would definitely help me

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    #9

    This Movie Theater Has Screens In The Bathrooms So You Don't Miss Any Of The Action !

    A toilet with a screen on the floor displaying a face, one of the many simple and genius ideas solving everyday problems.

    kanjscat Report

    7points
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    As per the study, 73% of Americans are loyal to at least one brand. Moreover, 68% of consumers claim brand loyalty.

    If you look at the average American consumer, they are enrolled in a huge number of loyalty programs. 17 of them in fact. They have a 51% active participation rate.

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    #10

    This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

    An Autism Aware Quiet Evening sign with features like reduced lighting and no music, a business solving everyday problems.

    Smetvrees Report

    7points
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    #11

    I Went To A Puzzle Factory And They Had A Wall Of Shame

    Wall covered in photos of dogs, a surprisingly simple yet genius idea to solve everyday problems.

    It was all the animals (mostly dogs and one fish?) who've eaten and/or maimed a puzzle piece. Folks have to send in a pic of the animal as payment for receiving replacement pieces in return.

    hybridginger Report

    6points
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    #12

    Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It's So Nice

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea of a table buzzer to call a waiter, get the bill, or cancel.

    delbin Report

    6points
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    That being said, 75% of global consumers noted that being offered a loyalty program with better rewards would make them switch brands.

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    Capital One Shopping notes that loyal customers are worth around 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Moreover, brand loyalty drives corporate returns that are significantly (120%) above average.

    #13

    This Ice Cream Shop's Bathroom Have Free Tampons, Pads And Diapers For Their Clients

    White rolling cart with diapers, wipes, and air freshener, a simple and genius solution for parents.

    zechaz89 Report

    6points
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    #14

    Burger King France Now Use Washable Dishes, As A New Laws Force All Restaurants To Do So

    Burger King meal with fries and an orange drink on a tray, a business solving everyday hunger.

    miragen125 Report

    6points
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    #15

    This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers

    A baby store featuring a Genius Idea: different walking surfaces to test stroller maneuverability for Everyday Problems.

    eyedubb Report

    6points
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    Over a 10-year period, loyal customers boost shareholder returns anywhere between 2 and 5 times.

    In the United States alone, brand loyalty affects the retail banking industry the most, increasing corporate growth 290% above the industry average.

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    #16

    My Uber Had N64!

    An in-car N64 setup for gaming on the go, a surprisingly simple and genius idea to solve boredom.

    Sdizzle12 Report

    6points
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    #17

    Crayola Started A “Choose Your Own Crayon Box” Station In This Office Supply Store

    A display of Crayola crayons allowing customers to pick their favorite colors, an example of simple, genius business ideas.

    cuntuckyfriedlicker Report

    6points
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    #18

    This Restaurant Has Wireless Phone Chargers

    A wireless phone charger next to a drink and Vapiano card, a business solving everyday problems with genius ideas.

    tommygunz007 Report

    6points
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    The main factors that drive brand loyalty, from biggest to smallest, include:

    1. Shared values
    2. Good customer service
    3. Product options and availability
    4. Strong data privacy practices
    5. Understanding and caring for their customers
    6. Trustworthiness and transparency
    7. Quality products
    8. Taking a public stance on social issues
    #19

    My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers For Cup Holders

    A genius business idea: coffee cup with milk carton used as a carrier.

    Cognac_Clinton Report

    5points
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    #20

    Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only

    Outdoor bookstall offering blind date with a book, a simple business idea for surprising genius.

    aspz Report

    5points
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    #21

    My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea, a multi-outlet power strip with various international sockets on a desk.

    bide1 Report

    5points
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    According to the Harvard Business Review, there is a vast difference between companies that prioritize customer loyalty and those that don’t. Good managers focus on creating and keeping customers in the long-term. However, despite understanding this, most managers don’t embody this principle.

    “Under relentless earnings pressure, they often feel cornered, obliged to produce quick profits by compromising product quality, trimming services, imposing onerous fees, and otherwise shortchanging their customers. This short-termism erodes loyalty, reducing the value customers create for the firm.”

    #22

    Barbershop In Leon Nicaragua Where Customers Play Video Games While Waiting For Their Haircut

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea, a barber shop with a TV playing a soccer game and a person playing a video game.

    Laughing_in_the_road Report

    5points
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    #23

    My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

    A creative Uber menu offering various themed rides in Fairbanks, Alaska, a simple and genius business idea.

    That1Girrl Report

    5points
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    #24

    This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals

    An indoor pet relief area with artificial grass, a red fire hydrant, and a hose reel, a simple yet genius idea to solve everyday problems.

    CesaroSalad Report

    5points
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    HBR points out that loyalty-leading companies create systems for measuring customer value.

    What’s more, they invest in the “necessary enabling technology,” use design thinking methods to build loyalty, organize the business around customer needs, and engage everyone in the transformation, from the employees and board members to the investors.

    Underpinning everything, you need transparency and a culture of reliable disclosure.

    #25

    The Hotel We’re In Provides Companion Fish For Guests

    A betta fish in a glass vase with Hyatt Wyatt label, a surprisingly simple idea solving everyday problems.

    baribigbird06 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Milan's Historic Piazza Del Duomo 1985 vs. 2025

    A comparison of a city square in 1985 and 2025, showing changes in businesses and advertising, a genius idea.

    Quirky_Detective3918 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Japanese Cafe Hires Paralyzed Patients To Remotely Control Server Robots To Earn Income

    A bedside patient uses a display while a robot serves coffee, showcasing genius ideas for everyday problems.

    Caesar95 Report

    4points
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    “It’s easy to blame companies’ short- termism on shareholder pressure and a bias toward quarterly financial reporting. But managers share the blame when they fail to educate investors about the customer value their company creates or when they resort to quick profits instead of investing in long-term customer loyalty.”

    Loyal customers lead to better growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.

    Meanwhile, all organizational stakeholders benefit from this. “Customers will experience products and services that make their lives easier, richer, and more enjoyable. Employees will reap the benefits of making customers’ lives better. Management and investors will see increasing profits and shareholder value. And society will enjoy the economic growth that derives from innovation and investment.”

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    #28

    My Local Supermarket In Montreal Has A Rooftop Garden Where They Harvest Organic Produce And Sell Them In Store

    An aerial view of a rooftop garden spelling out M-E-T-R-O, a business with a simple, genius idea.

    mayboss Report

    4points
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    #29

    In South Korea, Some Stores Package Their Bananas Together In Various Ripeness Stages So You Can Eat Them Over Several Days Without Them Going Brown. They Call Them "One-A-Day" Bananas

    A pack of bananas showing different ripeness stages, a simple idea to solve everyday problems.

    lonely_fucker69 Report

    4points
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    #30

    This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms

    A display of different toilet paper rolls on a blue board, showcasing simple and genius ideas for everyday problems.

    IrrerPolterer Report

    4points
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    Drop by the comments to share your thoughts once you’ve looked through this list and upvoted your favorite pics.

    Which of these good design decisions impressed you the most, and why? Meanwhile, what are some great business ideas that you’ve seen implemented in your daily life?

    What are some brands that you genuinely believe care about the customer more than profit?

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    #31

    When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall

    A collage of four images showing different Genius Ideas in Japan solving Everyday Problems with ticket machines.

    BeardedGlass Report

    4points
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    #32

    Home Depot Has Horse/Buggy Parking For Mennonite Customers In Kitchener/Waterloo Ontario

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea: a Horse & Buggy Parking structure at a Home Depot, solving an everyday problem.

    pyates1 Report

    4points
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    #33

    This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags

    Two airline seats and overhead compartments in a retail display, a genius idea to solve an everyday problem.

    nosmokingz0ne Report

    4points
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    #34

    The Game Store That I Go To Has Free Deodorant In The Bathroom For The Gamers

    A wooden box containing various deodorants and body sprays for customer use, solving an everyday problem.

    JackFunk Report

    4points
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    #35

    This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes

    An indoor display featuring different ground surfaces for testing shoes, representing a genius business idea.

    bogzaelektrotehniku Report

    4points
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    #36

    Fair Exposition Of Yoga Pants At Local Nike Store

    Mannequins displaying activewear leggings for running, training, and yoga, solving everyday problems with genius ideas.

    anon Report

    4points
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    #37

    The Menu At Starbucks In Turkey Is The Same Except You Can Also Get Turkish Coffee And This One Provides Turkish Delight Free

    Hand holding a powdered donut over a small cup next to a Starbucks cup with I Love Cortado, a simple business idea.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #38

    Free Water And Chocolate To Passengers When Trains Are Canceled, And You Have To Take The Bus Instead (Denmark)

    Bottled water and a snack box on a car dashboard, offering a simple and genius solution for travelers.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #39

    In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger

    A genius business idea of a Ladies Only Carpark Zone with a purple car parked inside.

    tomhutch Report

    3points
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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of spaces like these are widewr for strollers/more space to get kids out, and some are better lit and closer to entrances for safety. But apparently the guy who made this one was just sexist and thought all women were bad drivers/parkers. "“The bigger parking spaces are for women drivers whose driving skills are not superb,” Pan Tietong, the service area’s manager, told the newspaper. He said he had encountered female drivers who were unskilled at backing up into spots, and sometimes asked security guards to help them park."

    0
    0points
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    #40

    This Hotel Puts Guitars In It's Rooms For Guests To Play

    A black electric guitar mounted on a light gray wall above a small amplifier, a simple way to store an instrument.

    wwbenton79 Report

    3points
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    #41

    This Restaurant Asks You To Use A Phone At The Table To Order Your Food, Instead Of At The Counter Or With A Waiter/Waitress

    A black telephone with a 'push button' switch on a restaurant table, a simple, genius idea for service.

    kintexu2 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Cigarette Ballot Bins Customized To Reduce Cigarette Litter

    A yellow public ash tray posing the question Who is the best player in the world?, a simple, genius idea.

    Confident_Doughnut54 Report

    3points
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    #43

    This Hotel Uses A Robot Butler To Deliver Snacks From The Room Service

    A delivery robot shaped like a person in a tuxedo with its lid open, showing a water bottle inside, solving everyday problems.

    Unicornglitteryblood Report

    3points
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    #44

    California Store Prices Items At $951sp Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft

    A warning sign in a store, creatively solving the everyday problem of shoplifting with genius ideas.

    reallyfreshthing Report

    3points
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    #45

    Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today

    A tall building shaped like a wooden chest of drawers, a business with a surprisingly genius idea.

    iheartgummypeaches Report

    3points
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    #46

    In-Store Target Navigation On The iPhone Looks Cool

    A smartphone displaying indoor navigation with genius ideas to solve everyday problems.

    TheMillieDWay Report

    3points
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    #47

    My Local Whole Foods Allows Payment Via Scanning Your Hand

    A close-up of a payment terminal for solving everyday problems with genius ideas to pay with your palm.

    DaBuzzScout Report

    3points
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    #48

    New York LEGO Store Knows What They're Doing

    Lego minifigures in a detailed scene, illustrating simple and genius ideas within a miniature world.

    O1oll Report

    3points
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    #49

    Shopping Hypermarket In Antibes Is So Vast, Staff Use Rollerskates To Get Around The Store More Efficiently!

    Two women wearing masks and roller skates in a supermarket aisle, demonstrating a simple and genius idea for efficient work.

    mrspea84 Report

    3points
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    #50

    This "Convenience Store" In Shiniuzhai National Geological Park Sells Refreshments To Mountain Climbers. The Store Sells Water, Drinks And Some Snacks, Including Potato Chips. It Is Located 120 Meters Up The Face Of The Cliff

    Climbers on a cliff face, with a small hut built into the rock, a surprisingly simple and genius idea for an extreme business.

    CowboyBlob Report

    3points
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    #51

    In Japan There Is A Custom Of Parking Further Away From The Exit If You Are Early, This Would Allow People Who Are Late To Save Time In Finding A Parking Space And Distance To Travel

    A vast, nearly empty parking lot with a Genius Idea for solving Everyday Problems by marking parking spots in a unique way.

    Puzzleheaded_Web5245 Report

    3points
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    #52

    My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk M&Ms Separated By Color

    Giant boxes of colorful M&Ms, illustrating a surprisingly simple and genius idea for bulk candy sales.

    kumquat_repub Report

    3points
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    #53

    This Clothing Store Is Undergoing Construction, So They Dressed Their Mannequins Appropriately

    Mannequins dressed in caution tape clothing, showcasing a surprisingly simple and genius fashion idea.

    Bbilbo1 Report

    3points
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    #54

    My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store

    A custom car interior with a built-in snack and drink display, a genius business idea for convenience.

    big_news_1 Report

    3points
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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poppers but no c​on​doms?

    0
    0points
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    #55

    My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop

    A supermarket display offering free fruit, a genius idea to solve the problem of shopping hungry.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #56

    This Korean Restaurant Has A Kids Play Room With A Live Feed For Parents To Supervise

    A TV screen showing a colorful play area, a business using simple and genius ideas to solve everyday problems.

    poohbear649 Report

    3points
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    #57

    This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea of a split-color puffer jacket on display.

    labtec901 Report

    2points
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    #58

    This Underwear Has A Pocket For Your Phone

    Hanes men's boxer briefs with a genius idea pocket for everyday problems, offering on-the-go comfort.

    Cdog1223 Report

    2points
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    #59

    This Hotel Makes Towel Hippo Pigdogs For Guests

    A genius business idea of a towel folded into an elephant shape on a hotel room bench.

    KitsuneRisu Report

    2points
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    #60

    A Restaurant I Went To Has Hard Hats Available For Outdoor Seating

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea, a shelf with a caution sign, books, and hard hats for outdoor seating.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #61

    This Company Brings A Mini Showroom To You

    A Lovesac mobile showroom truck with turquoise windows and a brown exterior, a simple solution to retail problems.

    Texas12thMan Report

    2points
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    #62

    Bless This Anonymous Grocery Store Worker Not Only For Being On The Front Lines During The Pandemic, But For Taking The Time And Effort To Do This

    A supermarket aisle filled with Tampico Fruit Punch bottles, a simple, genius idea for product display.

    impossiblejams Report

    2points
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    #63

    This Store In Germany Posts The Date (Dd/Mm/Yy) Of The Last Price Increase For Every Product

    Retail shelf displaying various products with price tags, showing simple solutions for common needs.

    MightyPie211 Report

    2points
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    #64

    Mirrored Ceiling Book Store In China

    An architectural marvel of a bookstore, showcasing a genius idea for a unique retail space.

    Zachatron4000 Report

    2points
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    #65

    An Adidas Store In Amsterdam

    A building shaped like a giant Adidas shoe box, an example of a simple and genius idea for a business.

    nomadicsaint96 Report

    2points
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    #66

    This Book Store In South Korea

    A woman walking through a library with an arched ceiling made entirely of books, a surprisingly simple and genius idea for design.

    mtlgrems Report

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    #67

    Stephenson's Pharmacy, Downtown Cairo, Has Been Operating Since 1899 And Still Keeps Its Old Equipment On Display

    An old, elegant pharmacy named Stephenson's Pharmacy, a business with a surprisingly simple and Genius Idea, solving Everyday Problems.

    evening_shop Report

    2points
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    #68

    My Town’s Library Is Under Construction, So They’re Using An Old Grocery Store As The Temporary Library

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea for a store with a large selection of music and books, including a holiday music section.

    pooshins Report

    2points
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    #69

    This Anime Store Is Called "Anime Store Near Me"

    An Anime Store sign with NEAR ME text, a simple business idea solving an everyday problem for customers.

    icemage27 Report

    2points
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    #70

    I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

    An orange card with a theft warning on a bright green laptop keyboard, a simple solution to an everyday problem.

    DealingwithDisorder Report

    2points
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    #71

    This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

    A DIY pen station with various parts for custom pens, a clever and simple business idea for personalization.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #72

    Store In LA Has A Life Like Wax Statue To Deter Break Ins

    A man in a uniform standing behind a counter in a shop, showcasing a simple business idea.

    SkyTheGreat Report

    2points
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    #73

    This Sign At A Convenience Store Says That You Have To Be Born On Or Before May 25th, 1984 To Purchase Tobacco Products

    A sign indicating a birth date for tobacco purchase, an example of how businesses solve everyday problems with genius ideas.

    alwaysfatigued8787 Report

    2points
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    #74

    This Airport Bathroom Had Motion Detected Fragrance

    An ActiveAire automated in-stall air freshener on a textured wall, representing a simple and genius solution for businesses.

    justrandomman Report

    2points
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    #75

    Is This Really Useful ?

    A bathroom door with two handles labeled for those who washed hands and those who did not, showcasing simple, genius ideas.

    AlexSBG92600 Report

    2points
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    #76

    The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Is Made To Show Off The Many Peaks Of The Swiss Alps

    A unique serrated bread knife featuring mountain peak designs on a wooden cutting board with a sliced loaf of bread, an example of genius ideas.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #77

    There's A Restaurant In An Amusement Park, The "Europa Park" Germany, In Which Your Orders Are Delivered By A Rail System From The Ceiling. It's Called Food Loop And This One Is The First Restaurant To Ever Have Done It That Way. It's Really Fun

    A restaurant interior with a ceiling covered in elaborate, brightly lit metal spirals, showcasing genius ideas for businesses.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #78

    A Restaurant I Went To Has This Tradition Of Letting People Scribble/ Doodle On The Walls - Here Is The Result Of 10 + Years Of That

    A cozy cafe interior with white walls covered in customer notes, a business with genius ideas for everyday problems.

    Avtsla Report

    2points
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    #79

    This Restaurant Has A Giant Pile Of Fortune Cookies For Customers, By The Door

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea, a large pile of individually wrapped fortune cookies on a table.

    Woodwickward Report

    1point
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    #80

    This Japanese Restaurant Has Mouth Wash For Customers

    A surprisingly simple and genius idea, a small wooden shelf with various items, including dollar bills.

    aka_quinn Report

    1point
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    #81

    My Local Walmart Now Has A Robot That Travels The Store Taking Inventory

    A tall Bossa Nova robot navigating a supermarket aisle, a genius idea solving everyday problems with technology.

    WalterBlackness Report

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    #82

    My Local Store Puts Out "Warning, Product Got Smaller!" Labels

    Shelves stocked with Milka chocolate bars with warning signs about reduced product size, a business solving a problem.

    gamerleo_1 Report

    1point
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    #83

    My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag

    Bags of overripe bananas labeled for banana bread, a simple and genius idea to solve food waste.

    WholesomeSwissCheese Report

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