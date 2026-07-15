Nostalgia is neither good nor bad, but a bit of both. And the overall effect it has on you, your emotional well-being, and your mental health will depend on how you interact with it, as well as how much you indulge in it.

On the positive end of the scale, nostalgia can reenergize and reinvigorate you, remind you of your roots, values, and identity, and give you the strength to power through the toughest of challenges that you face in the present.

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What’s more, reminiscing can help guide your future actions by reminding you what you stand for and what it is that you truly want in life.