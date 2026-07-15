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A single image, sound, or smell is sometimes enough to stop you in your tracks and then transport you back in time to your childhood. Today, we are giving you permission to take a break and daydream about the good old days when life felt simpler and better, and the future seemed brighter.

‘Nostalgia Folder’ is a fantastic digital time capsule that posts vintage photos from decades past, and they are full to the brim with bittersweet nostalgia. We have picked out our favorites to share with you, and you’ll find them below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Four classic Windows XP backgrounds, images from the nostalgia folder that might make you remember things.

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    #2

    Screenshot of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a classic computer game from the nostalgia folder.

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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahhh Yes, the old My Internet is not working backup plan.

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    #3

    A hand holding a translucent pink mechanical pencil with refillable lead cartridges, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

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    Nostalgia is neither good nor bad, but a bit of both. And the overall effect it has on you, your emotional well-being, and your mental health will depend on how you interact with it, as well as how much you indulge in it.

    On the positive end of the scale, nostalgia can reenergize and reinvigorate you, remind you of your roots, values, and identity, and give you the strength to power through the toughest of challenges that you face in the present.

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    What’s more, reminiscing can help guide your future actions by reminding you what you stand for and what it is that you truly want in life.

    #4

    A bottle of Flintstones vitamins with several character-shaped vitamins lined up, evoking nostalgia.

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    #5

    A close-up of a vintage 2000s desktop computer, showcasing its 'Never Obsolete' sticker, a nostalgic tech memory.

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    #6

    A McDonald's Dollar Menu board showing menu items like McDouble, McChicken, and Small Fries, a nostalgic image.

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    Healthline explains that nostalgia can give you a stronger and more positive self-identity. “Your life experiences help shape your personality and define your sense of self. Looking back on the past can help you realize how you’ve grown over time.”

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    Furthermore, thinking about all of your accomplishments and goals can remind you that your life has value and meaning even if things didn’t turn out perfectly.

    #7

    Two soda bottle caps, one reading PLEASE PLAY AGAIN and the other BUY DEW OR PEPSI 20oz GET 1 FREE, a nostalgic folder image.

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    #8

    Image from Nostalgia Folder of a watercolor set with classic round pans, evoking artistic childhood memories.

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    #9

    Image from Nostalgia Folder of a man reacting to a doctor's office bead maze, a relatable childhood memory.

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    On top of that, nostalgia can help you feel more connected to others because you think of the people you love. In other words, you remind yourself to value those relationships. That being said, nostalgia can also make you feel lonelier, too.

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    Reminiscing about your past can also serve as a source of motivation and inspiration to better your circumstances and aim for happiness.

    And yet, that’s not the full story.

    #10

    Image from Nostalgia Folder of a colorful multi-pen, a common item that might make you remember your childhood.

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    #11

    A split image meme, left side shows a car driving on a winding road, right side shows a blurred, screaming face. This image is from the Nostalgia Folder and will make you remember things you have long forgotten.

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    #12

    An image of old clunky soda machine buttons with various soda brands, stirring nostalgia for forgotten moments.

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    The dark side of nostalgia is that it is also closely related to regret and sadness. If you overindulge in thinking about and yearning for the past, you can miss out on some fantastic things in your present, including positive relationships with genuinely good people.

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    Yes, the present is likely very different from your childhood, but as human beings, we have to continue learning and adapting to our circumstances, no matter our age. Happiness is very much achievable no matter what decade you live in, but it requires consistent, hard work.

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    #13

    A cluttered room filled with colorful playground equipment and sports balls, sparking nostalgia for school gym classes and childhood memories.

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    #14

    A newspaper advertisement for vehicle prices and interest rates, reminding viewers of financial nostalgia before the 2008 crash.

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    #15

    A close-up of a weathered, old soccer ball, part of the nostalgia folder that might make you remember things.

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    Healthline warns that nostalgic experiences can “inspire a deep and pervasive longing for people, places, and things that are no longer part of your life. You can’t always trust those glowing snapshots, though. Instead, memory fragments are just that: fragments. As the flowing sands of time wear them down, you’re left with an incomplete picture of the past.”

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    The fact is, our memories aren’t entirely accurate because our brains can make our past seem more appealing than what actually happened. In other words, you might tend to forget about the negative things you experienced in your childhood, like arguments, heartbreak, homework (yuck!), and the like.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A bag of Creme Savers hard candy, strawberry and creme flavor. This image brings back nostalgia.

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    #17

    A close-up of an old vending machine with Cherry Coke, Minute Maid, and Lemonade, evoking nostalgia.

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    #18

    A Game Boy Color screen displays a pixelated image of a dog, evoking nostalgia for past memories.

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    “Getting caught up in an idealized rewrite can leave you comparing your present day to a past you didn’t actually enjoy all that much. This yearning can eventually factor into emotional distress, including symptoms of depression,” Healthline explains.

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    What’s more, nostalgia can be dangerous if you, as an individual, have a habit of ruminating, worrying, and fixating on dark or unwanted thoughts. When it arises spontaneously, nostalgia can strengthen unwanted feelings like sadness and loneliness, instead of comforting us.

    #19

    A computer screen displays the WordArt gallery from Microsoft Word, bringing back nostalgic graphic design memories.

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    #20

    A vintage TV screen showing a bright green volume bar, a familiar sight from the nostalgia folder.

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    #21

    Three prank shock chewing gum packages in green, white, and yellow, representing a nostalgic folder item.

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    If your present life isn’t particularly good, being reminded of your childhood can make you experience feelings that are close to depression.

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    “If you failed to achieve things you hoped to accomplish, your enthusiasm for the future may fade. You might wish you could return to your youth, when life felt like a blank canvas filled with possibility. Nostalgia in these moments can sharpen feelings of regret, loss, or guilt, especially around relationships, missed opportunities, or promises you feel you didn’t keep. Over time, this emotional dip can linger, making it harder to feel grounded in the present and more likely that nostalgia resurfaces again, reinforcing sadness rather than easing it.”

    #22

    Two spiral-bound school planners from the 2000s, with various images and the word 'Millennium,' a nostalgic school item.

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    #23

    Image from Nostalgia Folder showing two kids on a Slip N Slide and feet with grass between toes, a childhood memory.

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    #24

    A textbook page with a list of previous students names written in it. This image is from the Nostalgia Folder and will make you remember things you have long forgotten.

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    The curator who runs the ‘Nostalgia Folder’ account has been entertaining people with vintage content on X since March 2022. Over the past 4+ years, the project has grown to nearly a million followers on the social network.

    The idea behind the account is straightforward and relatable—posting nostalgia-inducing photos of locations, products, toys, clothing, media, and designs that evoke memories of what it was like to be a kid.

    And with such a large and loyal online following, it’s clear that this is working.
    #25

    Close up of old-school car AC controls with dials for off, lo, hi, and temperature. This image is from the Nostalgia Folder and will make you remember things you have long forgotten.

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    #26

    A split image meme, left side shows Windows Media Player visualizer, right side shows a young boy with a skeptical expression. This image is from the Nostalgia Folder and will make you remember things you have long forgotten.

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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Winamp visualisers were better

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    #27

    Collage of cartoon characters from the chest down, a nostalgic image that might make you remember things from childhood.

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    We’d like to hear from you in the comments once you’ve finished enjoying these images and upvoting your favorite ones. Which of these photos resonated with you the most? Why do you think they had such a strong effect on you?

    What are the most vivid memories from your childhood? What do you miss the most about the ‘good old days’? On the flip side, what are you grateful for now that you think is even better than anything you had in the past?

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    #28

    Several old, worn-out metal scissors, reminiscent of school days and forgotten nostalgia.

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    #29

    A pile of glow-in-the-dark stars and a ceiling covered with glowing stars, evoking nostalgia.

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    #30

    A finger runs along the grout line between textured bricks in a school hallway, evoking nostalgia.

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    #31

    A blue screen with white text displaying the lyrics hey there delilah whats it like in new york city?, evoking nostalgia.

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    #32

    A pink and white Barbie cash register toy with fake money, reminding of childhood nostalgia.

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    #33

    A box of Pillsbury Waffle Sticks with dippin cups, alongside a plate of waffles, triggering nostalgia.

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    #34

    A hand holding a golden iPod Nano displaying Charlie the Unicorn, a blast from the past for nostalgia.

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    #35

    A printed elementary school multiplication test with multiple problems, a nostalgic and anxiety-inducing school memory.

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    #36

    Classic McDonald's breakfast trays with scrambled eggs, hotcakes, and a big breakfast, evoking nostalgia.

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    #37

    An old Subway restaurant interior with yellow benches and historical map wallpaper, a nostalgic image for those who remember.

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    #38

    A large, yellow Judy Clock with red hands, commonly found in classrooms, a nostalgic item that might make you remember.

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    #39

    A translucent purple Spacemaker pencil box with a textured lid, sitting on a wooden surface, sparking nostalgia.

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    #40

    A slice of school cafeteria pizza with melted cheese next to a small carton of Sealtest chocolate milk, for nostalgia.

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    #41

    Interior shots of a 90s/early 2000s Taco Bell, sparking nostalgia for its unique aesthetic.

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    #42

    A simple drawing with a yellow sun in the corner, green grass, and a blue sky, evoking nostalgia.

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    #43

    A blurry image looking out a bus window on a rainy day, capturing a moment of nostalgia from everyday life.

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    #44

    A person blowing on a Nintendo 64 game cartridge, a common act of nostalgia from childhood to fix video games.

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    #45

    A split image displaying RollerCoaster Tycoon gameplay, a game from the nostalgia folder that might make you remember.

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    #46

    Four images related to Spooky Island and D**d Mikes, items from the nostalgia folder that might make you remember.

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    #47

    A grid of profile picture options for Windows XP from the nostalgia folder that might make you remember.

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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either the spaceman or the bass guitar

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    #48

    A cup of dirt dessert with gummy worms, a nostalgic treat from childhood.

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    #49

    A collection of HitClips and their player, small music players from 1999-2003, for nostalgia.

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    #50

    A vintage Best Buy ad from 2006 showcasing PlayStation 2, Guitar Hero, and Nintendo DS for nostalgia.

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    #51

    A supermarket shelf with various Kraft Macaroni & Cheese boxes featuring nostalgic character collaborations.

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    #52

    A hand holding a pencil and ruler, creating a simple fidget spinner, a nostalgic memory for many.

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    #53

    TI-108 calculators in a yellow caddy, a nostalgic image for those who remember school supplies.

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    #54

    A collage showing different sections of an old Target store with neon lights, bringing back nostalgic memories.

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    #55

    Three Field Day ribbons for 2nd Place, 1st Place, and 5th Place, evoking nostalgic memories of childhood events.

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    #56

    A box of Froot Loops Cereal Straws next to a glass of milk with a green cereal straw, evoking nostalgia.

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    #57

    Students in a gym class playing with a colorful parachute, evoking nostalgic memories.

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    #58

    Image from Nostalgia Folder showing multicolored blank CDs with matching cases, a nostalgic reminder of past technology.

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    #59

    A school lunch tray with pizza, corn, fruit, chocolate milk, and a pretzel. This image is from the Nostalgia Folder and will make you remember things you have long forgotten.

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    #60

    A stick figure holding a large sword made of stacked markers, a relatable image from a nostalgia folder for many.

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    #61

    Several colorful, cartoon-faced bottles of L'Oréal Kids shampoo, bringing back nostalgic memories.

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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see where Among Us got their ideas for the astronauts.

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    #62

    Two CRT televisions showing video games and cartoons in a dorm room, a nostalgic dream setup.

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    #63

    A grid of Windows Vista user icons, featuring diverse images like nature, animals, and objects, a nostalgic folder.

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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're going to D.i.e! - Moris Moss

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    #64

    Boxes of Cookies & M&M's, Twix, and Snickers candy bars, a nostalgic treat from the 2000s that brings back forgotten memories.

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    #65

    A humorous image showing a cartoon foot pressing the power button of a 2000s desktop computer, a nostalgic reminder of old tech.

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    #66

    A pile of colorful, translucent counting chips in a white plastic container, a nostalgic reminder.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They always looked soooo delicious!

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    #67

    An old, rusted green car from The Sims game, bringing back nostalgia for early gaming and pixelated vehicles.

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    #68

    A classic Fisher-Price castle toy, evoking nostalgia for childhood playtime and forgotten memories.

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    #69

    Various cereal boxes and computer game CDs, a nostalgic folder image that might make you remember things from the 90s.

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    #70

    Windows XP Solitaire game with a card back selection menu, a nostalgic image that might make you remember things.

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    #71

    A hand holding a 1995 Walmart receipt, a classic item that might make you remember things from the past.

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    #72

    A box filled with colorful wooden pattern blocks, a classic toy from childhood, bringing back nostalgic memories.

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    #73

    A close-up of a desktop computer with a yellow sticker that reads, REMEMBER Turn your computer off before midnight on 12/31/99, a nostalgic image.

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    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember New Years Eve 1999 - 2000, As it is summer here in Australia in December my brother and I were outside playing laser tag, when Mum let us know the countdown was about to start, we stopped and got ready, on the stroke of midnight Dad flipped the mains switch to the power to off, and scared the c**p out of the entire family.. Brilliant.

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    #74

    A split image showing a metal playground slide on the left and an orange plastic tube slide on the right, evoking nostalgia.

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    #75

    A bowl of macaroni and cheese with a fork, recalling a nostalgic way of eating.

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    #76

    A collage of classic computer games like Solitaire, 3D Pinball, MS Paint, and Minesweeper, a nostalgic folder of pre-internet fun.

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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about Spider Solitaire and Freecell?

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    #77

    A museum replica of a 2000s childrens bedroom with posters and old electronics, triggering nostalgia.

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    #78

    The evolution of the YouTube player designs, evoking nostalgia for past interfaces.

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    #79

    A vintage KitKat bar in foil packaging, bringing back memories and nostalgia.

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    #80

    Two images show an eraser: one pristine, the other with multiple pencil holes, evoking nostalgia.

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    #81

    A compilation of Windows taskbars from various operating system versions over the years, evoking nostalgia.

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    #82

    A hand puts fingers into a lunch table with honeycomb-shaped holes, evoking nostalgia.

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    #83

    A collage of MW2 calling cards from 2009, including designs like Bite the Bullet and Joint Ops, sparking nostalgia.

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    #84

    An illustration of Purble Place shows a whimsical town, a nostalgic folder of forgotten memories.

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    #85

    A collection of vintage Pokemon battle figures and packaged sets on a wooden surface, evoking nostalgia.

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    #86

    Collage of GameCube stations at McDonalds, reminding of nostalgic childhood gaming experiences.

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    #87

    An Xbox 360 controller with a keyboard attachment, a piece of technology that might make you remember things.

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    #88

    An opened package of Scooby-Doo fruit snacks, with several colorful gummy snacks spilled out, a nostalgic folder item.

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    #89

    Two Kool-Aid Jammers pouches, one clear and one with the tropical punch design, bringing back nostalgic drink memories.

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    #90

    A four-panel image of Arnold's iconic Hey Arnold! bedroom, featuring a skylight and urban view, stirring nostalgia.

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    #91

    A stack of colorful cardboard building blocks, resembling bricks, evoking a sense of nostalgia for childhood play.

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    #92

    A meme showing a 12-year-old trying to bypass an 18+ content restriction by entering 1348 as the birth year, a humorous nostalgia moment.

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    #93

    A close-up of an old school lunch number keypad, a common sight that makes people remember things from the past.

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    #94

    A set of colorful plastic ninja figures, each with a weapon, evoking memories from a nostalgia folder.

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    #95

    Several shoebox dioramas from elementary school, a nostalgic folder image that might make you remember things.

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    #96

    A Spiderman meme showing Spiderman in a pool, capturing a childhood moment, stirring feelings of nostalgia.

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    #97

    A meme depicting a stick figure sitting on a toilet, holding a shampoo bottle, labeled me, circa 1997 with no smartphone, evoking nostalgia.

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    #98

    A collage of images featuring Hershey's Swoops chocolate, showcasing packaging and the chocolate pieces, stirring nostalgia.

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    #99

    A tweet questioning how office jobs functioned before computers, sparking nostalgia for past work environments.

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    #100

    Screenshots from vintage Disney Channel Halloween specials, a nostalgic trip for many.

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