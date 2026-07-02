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So long as you’re curious and open-minded, comparing things is probably one of the best ways to learn more about the world. When you have two or more things side by side, you start noticing changes, trends, and characteristics that you might have otherwise ignored.

Our team is featuring some of the most interesting ‘before and after’ photos from the legendary ‘Mildly Interesting’ online community to give you a fresh perspective on life. Not only are these pics intriguing to look at, but some of them might break your brain a little bit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

M/07/1'3" [23lbs > 13lbs = 10lbs] Still A Bit To Go, But My Owner No Longer Refers To Me As His Chunky Boy!

A before-and-after photo shows a fluffy gray and white cat, first looking overweight, then slender, showing how things can change.

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    #2

    I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference

    Before and after photo of a white cat showing how much things can change with care.

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    #3

    Before And After Power-Washing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

    Before-and-after photo of a building facade being cleaned, showcasing how much things can change.

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not the best paid job in the world, but it's low stress and the job satisfaction is off the scale.

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    Comparing things and looking at ‘before and after’ photos might be fun, interesting, and satisfy your inner scientist, but it can also be deeply bittersweet and even uncomfortable. The fact is, you might become strongly aware of the rapid passage of time, and everything that entails: changing relationships, your own mortality, beloved locations and buildings being changed, missing out on the things you used to love, etc.

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    Time spares no one, and what matters is the relationship you have with it. And while you can’t stop the passage of time, you can, actually, slow it down or speed it up. At least from a subjective perspective. The secret lies in what you do with your daily routine, what you focus on, what you feel, and how much you embrace novelty. At least, according to recent psychological research.
    #4

    My Crosseye (Strabismus) Surgery Before And After: Update: 3 Weeks Later!

    Before-and-after photo of a young man, showing how much his appearance can change, highlighting subtle transformations.

    simongm Report

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    #5

    Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

    A before-and-after photo of a shaggy Old English Sheepdog next to a sleek greyhound, showing interesting changes.

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    #6

    Socal Before And After A Wet Winter

    Before-and-after photo showing a scenic coastal path, highlighting how much things can change.

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    According to Ian Taylor, at Loughborough University, the author of ‘Time Hacks: The psychology of time and how to spend it,’ rethinking your relationship with time can help you feel more fulfilled, less pressured, and less bored.

    He explained to ‘New Scientist’ that, from his point of view, time is a subjective perception that acts as a framework linking people’s memories of the past with their hopes and ideas for the future. This, from his perspective, is what makes people’s lives coherent.

    #7

    Log Book Used Daily For Two Years vs. Brand New Book

    A before-and-after photo of two books, one with many pages and one with fewer, demonstrating how much things can change.

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    #8

    3 Days Of Studio Work, Barely Hanging On

    Before-and-after photo of two pairs of drumsticks showing the significant change from new to well-used.

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    #9

    Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium

    Before and after photos showing an overgrown valley transforming into an excavated ancient amphitheater, depicting how things change.

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    “Our sense of time is not simply a function of the brain, it’s a complicated interaction between our mind, body and our feelings. Psychologically speaking, this internal clock speeds up or slows down depending on what else we are using our brain’s resources for and how much attention we give it,” Taylor told New Scientist.
    #10

    Before And After A Girl Said She'd Come Over

    A before-and-after photo depicts a messy, cluttered room transformed into a clean, organized space, illustrating significant changes.

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    teresathomas avatar
    Teresa Thomas
    Teresa Thomas
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depression or laziness? Either way, great job cleaning the space, it helps the mood either way

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    #11

    Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

    A before-and-after photo illustrates a wilted houseplant revived and upright, showing how things can change.

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    #12

    The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery

    Before-and-after photo of a woman's profile, demonstrating how much things can change in facial structure.

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    “We know that our emotions and motivation have a strong impact upon how we perceive time. We find in the lab that, if we make people angry or sad, their perception of time slows down. If you make them happy, it speeds up. There is a reason people say, ‘Time flies when you’re having fun.’ However, emotions cannot just be grouped as positive or negative. You also need to consider their intensity, known as level of arousal.”

    Higher intensity emotions tend to make time feel slower.
    #13

    Before & After Double Jaw Surgery

    A before-and-after photo shows a person's profile, first with a receding chin, then with a more defined jawline.

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    #14

    My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall

    Before-and-after photos showing college notebooks with doodles at the start and only math problems at the end.

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    #15

    Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs

    Before-and-after photo of a bed with a t-shirt on a patterned sheet, showing how things can change.

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    So, for instance, you take two positive emotional states like feeling excited and feeling calm.

    Their level of intensity is different, and you’d feel as though time slowed down in the former case, but not the latter.

    This shift in perception can act as a survival mechanism in life-threatening instances to allow you to think clearly.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Before And After Floor Sanding

    Before-and-after photo of wooden floorboards showing significant changes after restoration.

    unknown Report

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    #17

    These Golf Balls At The Mini Golf Course I Work At Became Smooth After Spending A Lot Of Time In A Stream

    A before-and-after photo of three pairs of golf balls, each pair showing a new, smooth ball next to a textured, used one, illustrating how much things can change.

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    #18

    Table Hockey Puck After About Four And A Half Years Of Playing. New One On The Left For Comparison

    A before-and-after photo of two hockey pucks from a table hockey game, showing how much things can change.

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    With all of this in mind, you can, in fact, try to slow or speed time up for yourself.

    “You give people a picture of something desirable, like a tasty-looking cake, time feels like it passed quicker than if they’re looking at something non-desirable,” Taylor explained that the experiences that we want to avoid make time seem subjectively slower.

    Meanwhile, if you want to speed time up, you need to strive for something that you want, and stay occupied with things that you enjoy, value, or desire.

    #19

    Replaced My Mom’s Gardening Gloves For Mother’s Day This Year!

    A before-and-after photo of a new work glove next to a worn, dirty work glove, showing how much things can change.

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    #20

    My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery

    Before and after photos of brain MRI scans, showing a visible change in a highlighted area, demonstrating how things change.

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    #21

    A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote

    Before and after photos showing an old, yellowed remote next to a new white remote, highlighting how things change.

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    Naturally, most people wouldn’t enjoy the idea of making themselves feel horrible just to slow down their perception of time. Instead, if you want more temporal abundance, what you can do is change your priorities. For example, if you’re spending lots of time on unpleasant obligations, sure, you'll feel like time slowed down, but also, you’ll probably think that you haven’t had enough time that day. So, you should use your time wisely and focus on more valuable activities instead.

    “Feeling like you have no time really comes down to whether you’ve used your time wisely or not and how that makes you feel, not how much time you really have available.”

    #22

    A New 95 Mask vs. One Used For A 6 Hr Motorcycle Ride Through Delhi, India

    A before-and-after photo displays a new N95 mask next to a visibly used, dirty one, demonstrating material changes.

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    #23

    Cats Favorite Toy Before & After 6 Years Of Love

    Before-and-after photo of a cat with a toy, showing how much its playful attitude can change in different settings.

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    #24

    1940s Ladies Boots Before And After Polishing And New Laces

    A before-and-after photo shows a pair of brown leather boots, first worn and unlaced, then restored with new laces and polished.

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    Taylor told New Scientist that having a good relationship with time means a few things, including: not feeling exhausted, not feeling like you wasted your day, and feeling good about yourself.

    “To do this, we need to have an awareness of time and how it affects our motivation and well-being.” Rewarding yourself immediately can motivate you far more than nebulous, vague, long-term rewards that are in a far-off, distant future.

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    #25

    My Teeth, Before And After Braces

    A before-and-after photo shows a person's teeth, first misaligned, then straight and perfectly aligned after orthodontic treatment.

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    #26

    My Mom’s Handwriting Before And After Her Stroke

    Old handwritten recipe, an interesting before-and-after comparison of a recipe over time.

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    #27

    Before & After A Total Spinal Fusion

    Before-and-after X-rays illustrating a significant change in spinal alignment, showing how things can change.

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    We’d like to hear your perspective, so if you have a moment, join the conversation in the comments.

    Which of these comparison pics caught your attention the most, and why?

    From your personal experience, what changes and trends have stood out to you the most, no matter if we’re talking about products, locations, ecosystems, or something else entirely?

    Do you have any advice for slowing or speeding up the perception of time? Let us know!
    #28

    My Hairy Leg After And Before Shaving!

    Leg with an interesting before-and-after photo of hair growth, showing a distinct change.

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    #29

    Scrub Daddy Before After

    Before-and-after image of a scrubbing pad, one shaped like a happy face and the other distorted, showing how things can change.

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    #30

    I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream

    Before-and-after image of a thermometer showing a temperature change, demonstrating how things can change.

    smugmisswoodhouse Report

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    #31

    Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging

    Before-and-after photo of two fried eggs in a pan, one with a yellow yolk and one with an orange yolk, showing variety.

    borninawigwam Report

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    #32

    The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

    Before-and-after photos of a small bird being cared for, showing its transformation.

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    #33

    View From My House Of California Normal vs. California With Fires

    Before-and-after photos of a city skyline, showing how much things can change from a clear day to an orange, smoky sky.

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    #34

    Stairs Built In 1829 vs. 2005

    Before-and-after photo of stone steps with a clear line of sun and shadow, showing how things can change.

    unknown Report

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    #35

    An Original 90’s Doodle Bear vs. My Exact Same Bear I’ve Slept With Every Night For The Last 27 Years

    Before-and-after image of two teddy bears, one new pink and one old brown, showing how things can change.

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    #36

    A Stack Of Old $5 Bills Compared To A Stack Of New Ones

    Before-and-after photo of two stacks of 5 dollar bills, illustrating how things can change.

    TannerThanUsual Report

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    #37

    Our Air Filter Came Out Black After Running All Week IA La With The Fires 10-20 Miles Away. New Filter For Comparison On The Left

    Before-and-after photo of a white, clean air filter next to a dirty, used one, showing changes.

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    #38

    Replaced My Old Boots With The Same Model, 7 Years Later

    Before-and-after image of two pairs of boots, highlighting the change in condition.

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    #39

    My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

    A before-and-after photo comparing two masonry trowels, showing interesting changes in wear and size.

    shitpunmate Report

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    #40

    Before And After 41 Years Of Sharpening (Found At Knife Store In Kyoto)

    A before-and-after photo of two knives with wooden handles, displaying interesting changes in design and use.

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    #41

    2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year

    Before-and-after photo of two baseball caps, one faded and brown, the other new and black, demonstrating change.

    vidmantuks Report

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    #42

    Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

    A before-and-after photo of a wilted plant that revived after watering, showing how much things can change.

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    #43

    Brand New Pikachu Replacing Its 15 Year Old, Sun Bleached Cousin

    Two Pikachu plush toys, one new and one old and worn, demonstrating before-and-after changes.

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    #44

    The Crocs I've Been Wearing As My Everyday Shoes For 6 Years vs. A Brand New Pair

    Before-and-after photo of two pairs of black Crocs, one worn with smooth soles, the other new with textured soles, showing change.

    procrastinatador Report

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    #45

    Old vs. New Chocolate Chips

    Before and after photo showing a dispenser with chocolate chips, half full and half empty, depicting interesting changes.

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    #46

    Wear Down On My Car Key

    Before and after photo of two car keys, one worn down and the other new, illustrating interesting changes over time.

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    #47

    New Retainer vs. Old Retainer

    Before and after photo of two dental retainers; one is clear and new, the other is discolored and old, showing interesting changes.

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    #48

    My (New) Adidas Slides vs. My Dad's 20 Year Old Ones. Design Unchanged

    A before-and-after photo of two Adidas slides, one new and one worn out, showing how much things can change over time.

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    #49

    My Husband Bought Me A New UNO Deck To Replace My 20 Year Old Deck

    A before-and-after photo of two stacks of UNO cards, one new and one old, showing how much things can change.

    Eka414 Report

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    #50

    Brass Hammer (Again)

    Before and after photos of two hammers, one with a worn handle, the other new, illustrating how things change over time.

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    #51

    Viking Axe Before And After Restoration

    Before and after photo of an ancient rusty axe next to a restored one, showing how much things can change.

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    #52

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Before and after photos of two cheetah plush toys, one appearing well-loved and worn, the other new, showing how things change.

    unknown Report

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    #53

    Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

    A before-and-after photo compares a worn, damaged wheelchair wheel to a new, smooth one, showcasing mechanical changes.

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    #54

    Carotenosis Before And After. Left Was Me In December, Right Is Me Now After I Stopped Eating Carrots Every Day

    Before and after photo of a smiling woman showing how much things can change in appearance.

    AhsewkaTano Report

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    #55

    Before & After Removing My 8 Kg Ovarian Cyst

    A before-and-after photo shows a person's pregnant belly next to their stomach post-surgery, highlighting body changes.

    simsimmahr Report

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    #56

    This Couple, Just Before And One Year After Leaving The Amish

    A before-and-after photo shows a couple, first with the man having a long beard, then both looking more modern and polished.

    PM_meSECRET_RECIPES Report

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    #57

    British Passport Before And After Leaving The EU

    Two British passports, one red from before and a black one from after, illustrating how things can change with new designs.

    smurfomelettes Report

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    #58

    Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12

    Hand holding two before-and-after bags of breast milk, one white and one slightly green, showing how things can change.

    strawberry_vegan Report

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    #59

    The Air Filter I Just Took Out Of My Lawnmower vs. The One I Replaced It With

    Before-and-after photo of a dirty air filter next to a clean, new air filter, showing how much things can change.

    CourteousEnd785 Report

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    #60

    Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips

    Before-and-after comparison of teeth, illustrating how much things can change after cleaning.

    Ghostspider1989 Report

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    #61

    1995 Zippo, Before And After. One Day It Will Look Like It Did Before The Sanding And Polish

    Before-and-after photo of a brass lighter, showcasing changes from tarnished to polished.

    nothing_fancy21 Report

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    #62

    Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

    A before-and-after photo showing a stamped concrete slab under construction, highlighting interesting changes.

    Mesoposty Report

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    #63

    Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

    Before-and-after photo of two disposable gloves on a wooden surface, showing how much things can change.

    Kikilicious-Kitty Report

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    #64

    My MacBook Pro Before And After I Used Listerine To Remove The Anti-Glare Coating

    Before-and-after photo of a laptop screen, showing a heavily scratched, dull screen on top and a clean, reflective screen below, highlighting change.

    Dravalo Report

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    #65

    4 Years Of Use Of A Clear iPod Case

    Before-and-after photo of two phone cases, one yellowed and broken, the other clear and new, illustrating change.

    mcgacori Report

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    #66

    Basketball New/Next To 4 Years Of Use

    An old basketball next to a new one, illustrating before-and-after differences in basketballs and how much things can change.

    Millertime3063 Report

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    #67

    My Old Black Jeans After 3 Years Of Daily Use vs. The Same Jeans Brand New

    A pair of faded black jeans next to a brand new pair, showing before-and-after wear and how much things can change.

    birchfree Report

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    #68

    My Husband's 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One

    A before-and-after photo of two woks, one with a scratched, well-used surface and one that is clean and new, highlighting how much things can change.

    linyx-_- Report

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    #69

    Brand New Loofah vs. The Same One Bought 5 Years Ago

    Before-and-after photo of two black shower poufs, one new and compact, the other used and expanded, showing change.

    unknown Report

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    #70

    3.5 Year Old Wire Brush Used Every Day Compared To A Brand New One

    Before and after photo of a wire brush, one old and broken, the other new and intact, showing interesting changes.

    AusiiM Report

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    #71

    My Husband's Decade Old Computer Chair vs. New One The Same Model I Am Surprising Him With Tonight

    Before and after photo of two gaming chairs; one is old and torn, the other is new and vibrant, showing interesting changes.

    cranberryleopard Report

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    #72

    I’ve Made A Lot Of Mistakes In My Life

    A before-and-after photo showing a new Pink Pearl eraser next to a well-used, worn-down eraser, highlighting how much things can change.

    ItWasAllASapna Report

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    #73

    Knee Pads After Four Years Of Kneeling vs. Completely New Knee Pads

    A before-and-after photo of two red knee pads, one worn and one new, showing how much things can change.

    minecraftboss42069 Report

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    #74

    Arbys Broom

    Before-and-after photo of two brooms, one worn out and one new, showing how things can change.

    Pastel_Princess_2466 Report

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    #75

    New Yoda vs. 2 Years Old Yoda

    Before-and-after photo of two Yoda keychains, showing the change in appearance from new to old.

    ceilingfanfriend Report

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    #76

    Rip After 10 Yr

    Before-and-after photo of two Dewalt impact drivers, highlighting the changes from new to used.

    ChkEngineTech Report

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    #77

    A Brand New Sketch Book Next To A Fully Used One (Same Type Of Sketch Book)

    Before-and-after photo of two identical notebooks, one empty and one full, showing how much things can change.

    luvmell Report

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    #78

    X-Mas Of 2019 I Got Two Pillows And Used 1 Of Them Every Night For A Year

    A before-and-after photo showing two pillows, one fluffy and one flat, demonstrating how much things can change.

    mayday987 Report

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    #79

    New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After For Months Of Sewing

    Before and after photo of two metal pin tips showing how much things can change from wear.

    cecikierk Report

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    #80

    Before And After Lotion

    Before-and-after photo of a hand, illustrating how much things can change, focusing on skin texture differences.

    unknown Report

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    #81

    Identical Chairs Before And After Pressure Washing

    Before-and-after photo of wooden chairs, demonstrating how much outdoor furniture can change with restoration.

    Additional-Hall3875 Report

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    #82

    This Trail Before And After Logging

    A before-and-after photo shows a forest path, first lush and green, then cleared with only stumps remaining.

    louiscyr Report

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    #83

    My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

    Woman with tattoos and piercings, showing an interesting before-and-after photo of her appearance change.

    kaseeeey Report

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    #84

    Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

    Before-and-after photos showing an X-ray of a damaged hip next to a repaired hip with a metal implant.

    cj411 Report

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    #85

    My Attempt At Drawing A Horse 1/ Before 2/ After Practicing By Looking At Horse Photographs

    Before-and-after photo of a horse drawing with two different body proportions, showing how much things can change.

    project_broccoli Report

    2points
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    #86

    Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile

    Before-and-after photos of a clay alligator, from unpainted light blue to a shiny, darker finished look.

    pawlascollections Report

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    #87

    The Same Guy On A Men's vs. Women's Magazine, Same Month

    Before-and-after photos of Hugh Jackman on magazine covers, showing his physical transformation over time.

    mrappbrain Report

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    #88

    Fresh vs. 6 Months Healed Tattoo I Made

    Before-and-after photo showing a detailed tattoo portrait on skin that changed over time.

    TRLC Report

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    #89

    The Difference Between A New Hair Tie And One I Have Used For 19 Days

    A new, small hair tie next to a stretched, old hair tie, showing before-and-after use and how much things can change.

    aaa_azidoazideazide Report

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    #90

    Before-And-After Cleaning Of A 300-Year-Old Silver-Inlaid Sword Pommel

    Before and after photo of a decorative metal object showing how much things can change after cleaning.

    Antique_Steel Report

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    #91

    Before & After: Chicken Fryer Edition. Cleaned One Completely Before The Other To Show The Contrast

    Before-and-after photos of a deep fryer, showing one side rusted and dirty, the other side clean with fresh oil.

    AnOldYoungGuy Report

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    #92

    I Had Facial Surgery And 3D Printed Before And After CT Scans

    Before-and-after photos comparing two translucent skull models facing each other, highlighting changes in detail.

    Flappenstein Report

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    #93

    Before And After A Lot Of Hard Work!!

    Before-and-after photos of two brown leather shoes; one old and worn, the other new and shiny.

    wheelinyotas86 Report

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    #94

    Before And After

    Before-and-after photos of two pairs of black Vans shoes, an old, worn pair next to a brand new pair.

    franklydankmemes Report

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    #95

    I’m Retiring My Wallet After Over A Decade Of Service (Before & After)

    Before-and-after photos of two paper wallets; one old, tattered, and yellowed, the other new and crisp.

    AwesomeElephant8 Report

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    #96

    My Friend's Signature, Before Residency (Left, 2016) And After (Right, 2022)

    Before-and-after photos showing a woman's Pennsylvania ID and California ID with a car key.

    chongo_molongo Report

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    #97

    After And Before Pics! On The Right - My New Trekking Trainers, On The Left - Exactly Same Model After 3 Years Of Use

    Before-and-after photos showing a pair of well-worn, dirty trail shoes next to a brand new, clean pair.

    ivakoo Report

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    #98

    Caterpillars Before And After I Bumped The Branch

    Before-and-after photos showing a cluster of caterpillars on a branch before and after a change in their arrangement.

    indissippiana Report

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    #99

    Avocado Seed: Before & After

    Before-and-after photos of an avocado seed sprouting into a plant, a great example of how things can change.

    Arias-P Report

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    #100

    My Dog Before And After Grooming

    Before-and-after comparison of a fluffy puppy and a recently groomed dog, showing how things can change.

    mAndrrew Report

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    #101

    My Hand Before And After I Got Surgery To Move My Index Finger Over

    Heart-shaped hand molds show interesting before-and-after change in size and detail.

    evan4765 Report

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    #102

    Before And After Defrosting A Frozen Chocolate Croissant

    Chocolate croissants, one small and one large, displaying an interesting before-and-after proofing change.

    elizabeth-cooper Report

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    #103

    My Broken Collarbone Before And After Surgery

    Before-and-after X-rays of a collarbone, showing the bone before and after surgical repair with a metal plate, depicting change.

    JayBuzz1629 Report

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    #104

    My Dish Scrubber Before And After ~8 Months Of Use

    Before-and-after photo of a dish brush, showing its original state with stiff bristles and after with frayed bristles, depicting change.

    wrcsubers Report

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    #105

    My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings

    Before-and-after photo of a school bus at night and in daylight, showing how much things can change.

    Act_True Report

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    #106

    Dayquil Before And After The Red Dye Ban

    Before-and-after photo of medication capsules, some full and some used, showing how much things can change.

    Germericanlovechild Report

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    #107

    Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food

    Before-and-after photo of ground meat, tofu, and raw eggs in a pan, showing how much things can change.

    IllegalGeriatricVore Report

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    #108

    Pecan Wood Before And After I Wiped It Down With Mineral Oil

    Before-and-after photos showing a wooden object being restored to a richer, darker color.

    2buckburrito Report

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    #109

    Porcelain Mugs Before And After Firing

    Before-and-after photos of pottery mugs, from unglazed to vibrant, finished designs on shelves.

    HammerlyCeramics Report

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    #110

    A Garden Chair Before And After Jetwashing

    Before-and-after photos of wooden garden chairs, one weathered and grey, the other freshly restored wood.

    vimes72 Report

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    #111

    USA Fanta vs. UK Fanta

    Before-and-after photos of two Fanta Orange soda bottles, showing a change in packaging and color.

    RRR-Craigyroo Report

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    #112

    My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One

    Before-and-after photos of a Salt Deo stick, showing a new full one next to a used, smaller one.

    Kritisk-Varning Report

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    #113

    Old Growth Lumber vs. Modern Factory Farmed Lumber

    A before-and-after photo showing two wooden blocks, one with tight growth rings and the other with wider, more distinct rings, highlighting how much things can change.

    LifeWithAdd Report

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    #114

    Orange Tic Tac From The Us vs. Europe

    A before-and-after comparison of two Tic Tac orange candy containers, one filled and one nearly empty, illustrating how much things can change.

    Benjaminhagen Report

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    #115

    Scrub Daddy: Brand New vs. 3 Years Of Use

    A before-and-after image of two yellow smiley-face sponges, one new and perfectly shaped, the other worn out and disheveled, showing how much things can change.

    Tharistan Report

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    #116

    Old vs. New Syrup Branding

    A before-and-after photo of two syrup bottles, one labeled Aunt Jemima and the other Pearl Milling Company, demonstrating how much things can change in branding.

    the_rocketbee Report

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    #117

    Thanksgiving 2016 vs. Thanksgiving 2017. Nearly Identical Picture Taken One Year Apart

    A before-and-after photo diptych showing multiple dogs eagerly watching a person in the kitchen before and after food is prepared, illustrating how much things can change.

    AuraBlazeMusic Report

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    #118

    A LEGO I Built When I Was A Kid, Based Off A Catalog Picture vs. The Actual LEGO Set I Bought 15 Years Later

    Before-and-after photos of a detailed Lego spaceship next to a rudimentary block version, highlighting change.

    TriloBlitz Report

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    #119

    Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

    Before-and-after photo of hair, showing new growth versus dyed hair, illustrating how much things can change.

    Breyber12 Report

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    #120

    Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years

    Before-and-after photo of a swollen laptop battery next to a new one, displaying how much things can change over time.

    reddit.com Report

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    #121

    Pringles Can From 2012 vs. Now

    Before-and-after photo comparing the size and contents of two Pringles cans, showing how much things can change.

    TechWizGYT Report

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    #122

    1 Year Old (Left) vs. New (Right) Home Reverse Osmosis Filter

    Before-and-after photo of a used dirty water filter next to a new clean one, showing how things can change.

    poulox123 Report

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    #123

    Difference In Hair Color From When I Was A Kid vs. Today

    Before-and-after photo showing dark brown hair next to a bright blonde curl, illustrating how things can change.

    M8614 Report

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    #124

    My Dad's Lunchbox Of The Last 23 Years vs. The New One He Got Today

    Before-and-after photo of two red coolers, one old and faded, the other new and vibrant, how things can change.

    ThroughMyOwnEyes Report

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    #125

    20 Year-Old Used vs. Backup Cordless Phone

    Before-and-after photo of two Uniden cordless phones, one yellowed with age, one new in plastic, how things can change.

    bookworm_em Report

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    #126

    Old vs. New Year Lemon Pigs

    Before-and-after photo of lemons shaped like pigs, one yellow and plump, the other shriveled and brown, showing how things can change.

    ColdPhenix Report

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    #127

    Tomato On The Left Grown On My Grandmother’s Farm vs. One Bought At The Grocery Store

    A before-and-after image of two tomato slices, one vibrant red and juicy, the other dull and slightly dried, showing how things can change.

    reddit.com Report

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    #128

    Me In 1969 vs. Me At 69

    A before-and-after photo shows a woman's transformation from a black-and-white school picture to a modern-day selfie, showing how things can change.

    GizmoGeodog Report

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    #129

    Old Dog Brush vs. A New One

    A before-and-after photo of two pet brushes, one pink and worn, the other blue and new, showing how things can change.

    Gamer28222 Report

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    #130

    Thirteen Year Old Vader Keychain vs. New One

    Before-and-after image of two Darth Vader LEGO keychains, highlighting how things can change.

    Slug701 Report

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    #131

    The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New

    Before-and-after photo of two stacks of money, one new and one used, showing how things can change.

    CardiganHall Report

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    #132

    My Dad's Briefcase That He's Been Using Every Day For The Past 10 Years vs. One That He Just Bought Today

    Before-and-after comparison of a new black leather briefcase and a well-worn one, showing how things change.

    liviaz2001 Report

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    #133

    Furnace Filter vs. Two Weeks Of Wildfire Smoke

    Before-and-after photo of a man holding two air filters, one new and one dirty, showing how much things can change.

    Im_alwaystired Report

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