Looks matter, but getting the balance right and developing a healthy relationship with beauty and self-improvement is tough. ‘The Glow Up’ is an online community dedicated to physical improvement, and today, we are featuring some of the most impressive before-and-after photos of people who were incredibly proud of the changes they made.

Beauty is a sensitive topic to tackle. On the one hand, most people want to leave a good first impression and be loved, respected, accepted, and adored by others. On the other hand, focusing too much on your appearance can harm your mental health and make you forget about all the other important parts of life.

#1 [24] Mom Of 3 Struggling With My Image. I’m Trying To Learn How To Do My Make Up And Hair Based On My Face Shape And Ect. I’ve Lost 55lbs (Still Going) Before And After

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#2 F/23/5’4” [305lbs > 185lbs = 120lbs] (14 Months) Happiest I’ve Felt In Months

#3 Ten Years, 50lbs, Visible Eyebrows, And I Finally Stopped Cutting My Own Bangs. Feeling Younger At 30 Than I Ever Did As A Teen

Physical self-improvement is a very nuanced topic. It would be naive to say that looks don’t matter (thanks, Halo Effect) because of how much they impact social first impressions. And yet, being obsessed with physical looks alone ignores the importance of your character, behavior, goals, relationships, purpose, etc. ADVERTISEMENT Taking care of your health and looks is something to be applauded, yes. However, if you become obsessed with this and base your entire self-worth on your appearance and looking ‘perfect’ (something that is unattainable), you can seriously harm your mental health, confidence, and even relationships.

#4 24m. 7 Months Ago I Decided To Take Better Care Of Myself. 50 Lbs Gone So Far

#5 Lost Over 100lbs In A Few Years, And Got My Career In Order, But Something I Never Really Did Was Get A Nice Cut And Wardrobe Change. How'd I Do?

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#6 Treating My Mental Illness Induced A Glow Up For Me Throughout 2019

People who have body dysmorphic disorder can’t stop thinking about the perceived flaws in their appearance. Often, these flaws are either small or not even noticeable. ADVERTISEMENT This mental health condition makes it so you compare yourself to others and excessively focus on your appearance. You repeatedly check the mirror, obsess over your body image, and seek reassurance. Individuals with this disorder can spend entire hours every day focused on repetitive behaviors related to their looks.

#7 [23] It Took Me 4 Years.. Did I Cook?

#8 [26] From Depression To ? No surgeries. Just lifting, skincare, sunshine, high protein diet, water.



#9 [54] To [57] Glowup Over the past few years, I made a decision to truly invest in myself—and it changed everything. I lost 90 pounds, not through anything extreme, but by getting back to the basics: eating more natural foods, cutting out most sugar, and being consistent. I did add a GLP1 for the first 18 months and now just do it sporadically for maintenance.



But this wasn’t just about weight.



I also chose to take control of how I felt in my own skin. I had a face and neck lift, earlobe reduction, a hair transplant, and veneers—not to become someone else, but to feel like the best, most confident version of me.



This glow-up wasn’t overnight. It was built on discipline, choices, and a willingness to evolve.



At 57, I feel better than I did at 54—stronger, more confident, and more aligned with who I am.



Proof that it’s never too late to transform your life… inside and out.

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This obsession with perfection can lead to real consequences, like feeling so embarrassed, anxious, and ashamed that you avoid some social situations and isolate yourself. “Your perceived flaw and the repetitive behaviors cause you significant distress and impact your ability to function in your daily life,” the Mayo Clinic warns. “You may seek out numerous cosmetic procedures to try to ‘fix’ your perceived flaw. Afterward, you may feel temporary satisfaction or a reduction in your distress, but often the anxiety returns and you may resume searching for other ways to fix your perceived flaw.”

#10 [m21] Used To Get Bullied A Lot Because Of My Looks And I Was Gay. Still Have Ptsd From All The Bullying And My Brain Still Perceive Myself As The One Back Then Because Of The People Who Bullied Me

#11 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This. Jaw And Chin Surgeries Can Change Lives

#12 Thanks, Guys

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The features and parts of the body that people suffering from BDD focus on can change over time. However, the most common features that they tend to focus on include their: Face, including the nose, acne, wrinkles, complexion, and blemishes Hair, including thinning and baldness Skin and vein appearance Muscle size and tone, etc. The latter, an obsession with being too small or not muscular enough, occurs “almost exclusively” in men. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Quarantine Was Such A Blessing In Disguise— Over 25 Lbs Less, Way Clearer Skin, And Above All So Much More Confidence In My Being (19f)

#14 I Decided To Take Control Of My Life. 120 Lbs Lost And 7 Months On Hrt To Become The Person I’ve Always Know I Was Inside. And I’m Not Done Yet :) Is This Glow Up Worthy?

#15 I Started The Decade Homeless, Hungry And Feeling Like A Complete Failure. Believe In Yourself And Always Remember You Deserve Better. There Are Many Changes But The Only One That Mattered To Me Is That I'm Finally Happy

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Treating body dysmorphic disorder may require you to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy. In some cases, you may even need medication. Broadly speaking, this disorder doesn’t get better on its own. You need to be proactive about reaching out for help. Left untreated, it can worsen over time and lead to more anxiety, severe depression, major medical bills, and… worse. Other complications from BDD include low self-esteem, social isolation, mood disorders, OCD, substance misuse, eating disorders, skin picking, physical pain or disfigurement from surgeries, etc.

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#16 From A 4 To A 7 (Softmaxing)

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#17 Double Jaw Surgery. 1 Year Post Operation

#18 [36] Crazy What A Difference 100lbs And Exercise Will Make. I Fell 1000x Better!

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‘The Glow Up’ is an online group that was created in 2019 and is focused on “ruthless physical self-improvement.” At the time of writing, it gets 15k weekly visitors. According to the moderators who run the group, this is a heavily moderated community that encourages people to share actionable aesthetic advice and to be “kind but honest.”

#20 I’m Back Like A Year Later With Better Hair And Makeup

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#21 From Steroids And Chemotherapy To Hopefully Getting Off My Meds This Year :)

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The focus of the group is entirely on detailed, constructive criticism revolving around physical aesthetics. “No one is perfect, everyone can improve,” the mods stress. They also emphasize that you should not go around giving unwanted advice. For example, if someone is asking you for insights about their hair, you should not be pitching them permanent solutions like plastic surgery. Focus on non-permanent solutions like hair styling, make-up, diet, and fitness advice for anyone looking to make small changes in their looks.

#22 This Is What Ascension Looks Like

#23 8 Months Of Hair Growth And Weight Loss 8 months of hair growth and weight loss

#24 Lost 105 Lbs Since 2019, Was Totally Unhealthy Now I Feel Great! [29]

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According to the mods, their group is not a place for ratings, selfies, validation-seeking, healthy at every size posts, or content related to “you’re perfect as you are” ideas. What’s more, they emphasize that community is not a place to find dates or any kind of harassment. Nor are you allowed to post any incel-related content.

#25 2019 To 2022. Never Underestimate The Power Of Self-Care Or Small Changes Made Over A Long Period Of Time

#26 15 Months Of Weight Lost 9 Stone Down Big Difference? Anything Could Improve Or Change

#27 From (23) To (25)

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What’s your perspective? How do you maintain a healthy relationship with beauty and self-improvement? How do you protect your mental well-being despite the societal pressure to look and be ‘perfect’? Have you ever had a glow-up, whether accidentally or because you intentionally worked toward it? Share your experiences, challenges, and insights in the comments below.

#28 [21] Nine-Month Progress So Far. What Else Can I Do?

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#29 (-100+lbs) Glowed Up During Quarantine! Feel Free To Ask For Tips

#30 Here Ye Here Ye- An Actual Glowup, No Compliment Fishing. 16/17 And Now 18

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#31 From 19-21 Years Old. Broke Up With My Horrible Ex. Got On Anti-Depressants. Went Back To School. Dyed My Hair. Lost A Ton Of Weight!

#32 Incoming Freshman Year Of College Versus My Sophomore Year Of College. A Year And A Half Makes All The Difference To Learn How To Style, Do Your Makeup, And Find More Flattering Clothes!

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#33 Looksmax

#34 Stacy's Second Act

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#35 [21] Years Old vs. [26] Years Old Started treating hair loss, got jacked, started a skincare routine.



I you are in a similar starting point there is hope

#36 1 Year Wedding Guest Glow Up

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#37 [39] Post Surgery Glow Up

#38 2 Years Later (22f)

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#39 Look What I Found On Insta Of This Girl. Who Else Got Bullied And Cant Wait To Flexs On Them?

#40 [36] Seven Year Glow-Up: Permanent Makeup, Botox, And Tretinon

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#41 1 Year Intentional Glow Up

#42 13 vs. 38. Still Hoping For More Improvement. Should I Try Lighter Hair? Or Something Else?

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#43 Year Glow Up (Info Down Below) [23] 4 years ago I had 4 surgeries at once (brow lift, brow bone reduction, canthopexy, and rhinoplasty) Since then I’ve been trying to learn how I want to do my makeup I’m still learning and still learning how to do my eyebrows but I cleaned them up a lot. Wearing grey contacts in two of the after photos I don’t wear them all the time tho. Been getting lip fillers once a year.



Also got on accutane which was life changing cuz my acne did get really bad at some point.

#44 From 15 To 18

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#45 From Your Advice I Decided To Dye My Hair Back To My Natural. Did Not Anticipate How Much Better It Would Make My Skin Look. Still A Massive Work In Progress But Getting There! Any Additional Feedback Welcome

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#46 Two Years And About 30 Kgs Later, I Finally Feel Like I Look Good In Photos And Real Life

#47 15 Months Of Hard Work Never Give In

#48 2021 vs. 2014. Your 30s Are The Best Time To Glow Up!

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#49 Left (19) And Right (25)

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#50 (23f) Didn’t tweeze my eyebrows since everything is shut down and I don’t trust myself to tweeze them on my own 😭!!! (I just filled them in and concealed them))



I used two different custom palettes (shadows and shimmers from makeup geek). My eyeliner isn’t as prominent in the phot but overall really loved this look.



My hair is out and about since my first photo wasn’t distinctive on length!! (I know my hair being in a bun at home looked a bit confusing lol.)

#51 2018-2022 I Still Have A Long Ways To Go, But Proud Of The Progress I’ve Made

#52 I’m Trying Short Hair For The First Time In My Life And I Feel So Much Better Balanced! My Hair Was My Security Blanket

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#53 19 And 29. A Lot Of Inner And Outer Work These Past Ten Years. Like Looking At Two Different People

#54 Legendary Looksmax. Literally Went From Nerdy Incel To A Jock Chad

#55 13 And 21. Could Have Been Worse

#56 I Was Looking At Some Old Pictures Of Me And I... Think I Had A Glow Up? I'm Still Working On Myself (Am Aware My Eyebrows Need To Be Thicker). But I Think I Look A Bit Better Than I Did A Year Ago

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#57 [18m] Total Transformation Until around late 2023 I was thinking constantly that I must lost weight, how should I do it, cut down on snacks, I should go to gym, but the thing is that I was very introverted and feared the gym so I didn't went. But in 2023 December, the breaking point came, a friend of mine invited me to the gym, and after like 1-2 months I really disciplined myself (he left the gym by then, so I was solo). And in like 6 months I went from ~110kg to a whopping 72kg. I workout regularly since then, but I stopped the extensive cutting, but planning one again :) Before starting this, I never thought it would be possible, not in this scale. But it certainly was. I changed very much not just psychically but mentally too, I motivate close people in my life since then. If you too want to lose weight, here's a quick advice to take with you: It is absolutely possible no matter your age, it all comes down to determation. If you truly want it, you can do it. But don't think of it like a diet. You're current lifestyle lead you here, if you lose the weight, but continue the lifestyle you had before, you will gain it back in no time. It's a lifestyle change, yes diet is part of it in the beginning, but it's a lifestyle change. Good luck stay strong.

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#58 26m, I Feel Very Unattractive. Went From 6'3" 255 Lbs To 205lbs

#59 Grew Out My Hair, Wore More 'Natural' Makeup And Changed My Eyebrow Shape. Feel Like It's Made A Big Difference

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#60 I Just Wanted To Share How Contouring One's Nose Can Really Change Facial Appearance. I Contour The Tip, Sides Of The Nostrils, Sides Of The Bridge, And Dust A Horizontal Line Across The Middle Of My Nose. Neither Photo Has Been Doctored

#61 Paid $600 For Botox Jaw Muscle Reduction. Here Are The Results Before Treatment vs. 1 Month Later

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#62 March 2017 vs. September 2019

#63 19 To 23. A Haircut, Lifting Weights And Light Stubble Can Go A Long Way

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#64 18 -> 22 Next Up Is Braces, Growing Out My Hair, And Losing 20 More Pounds

#65 5 Months Of Weight Training/Cardio With Intermittent Fasting!!