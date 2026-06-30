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Beauty is a sensitive topic to tackle. On the one hand, most people want to leave a good first impression and be loved, respected, accepted, and adored by others. On the other hand, focusing too much on your appearance can harm your mental health and make you forget about all the other important parts of life.

Looks matter, but getting the balance right and developing a healthy relationship with beauty and self-improvement is tough. ‘The Glow Up’ is an online community dedicated to physical improvement, and today, we are featuring some of the most impressive before-and-after photos of people who were incredibly proud of the changes they made.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

[24] Mom Of 3 Struggling With My Image. I’m Trying To Learn How To Do My Make Up And Hair Based On My Face Shape And Ect. I’ve Lost 55lbs (Still Going) Before And After

A person's glow-up transformation in a split image, demonstrating a remarkable change for reunions.

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    #2

    F/23/5’4” [305lbs > 185lbs = 120lbs] (14 Months) Happiest I’ve Felt In Months

    A woman's dramatic weight loss and style transformation, leaving people speechless at school reunions.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You being happy with the way you look and feel is the only opinion that matters

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    #3

    Ten Years, 50lbs, Visible Eyebrows, And I Finally Stopped Cutting My Own Bangs. Feeling Younger At 30 Than I Ever Did As A Teen

    Woman's transformation, showcasing how people left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you that you're feeling great about yourself

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    Physical self-improvement is a very nuanced topic. It would be naive to say that looks don’t matter (thanks, Halo Effect) because of how much they impact social first impressions. And yet, being obsessed with physical looks alone ignores the importance of your character, behavior, goals, relationships, purpose, etc.

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    Taking care of your health and looks is something to be applauded, yes. However, if you become obsessed with this and base your entire self-worth on your appearance and looking ‘perfect’ (something that is unattainable), you can seriously harm your mental health, confidence, and even relationships.

    #4

    24m. 7 Months Ago I Decided To Take Better Care Of Myself. 50 Lbs Gone So Far

    A man's before-and-after photos, showcasing a significant hair and style change for school reunions.

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    #5

    Lost Over 100lbs In A Few Years, And Got My Career In Order, But Something I Never Really Did Was Get A Nice Cut And Wardrobe Change. How'd I Do?

    A man's transformation across four stages, highlighting physical changes and the impact on school reunions.

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    #6

    Treating My Mental Illness Induced A Glow Up For Me Throughout 2019

    Four photos of a woman's changing appearance, exemplifying people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    People who have body dysmorphic disorder can’t stop thinking about the perceived flaws in their appearance. Often, these flaws are either small or not even noticeable.

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    This mental health condition makes it so you compare yourself to others and excessively focus on your appearance. You repeatedly check the mirror, obsess over your body image, and seek reassurance.

    Individuals with this disorder can spend entire hours every day focused on repetitive behaviors related to their looks.
    #7

    [23] It Took Me 4 Years.. Did I Cook?

    Man's significant transformation, showing how people left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you've cooked less?! :P

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    #8

    [26] From Depression To ?

    A man's impressive style change from bearded to clean-cut, leaving bullies shook at reunions.

    No surgeries. Just lifting, skincare, sunshine, high protein diet, water.

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    #9

    [54] To [57] Glowup

    A man showing his significant weight loss transformation, leaving bullies speechless at reunions.

    Over the past few years, I made a decision to truly invest in myself—and it changed everything. I lost 90 pounds, not through anything extreme, but by getting back to the basics: eating more natural foods, cutting out most sugar, and being consistent. I did add a GLP1 for the first 18 months and now just do it sporadically for maintenance.

    But this wasn’t just about weight.

    I also chose to take control of how I felt in my own skin. I had a face and neck lift, earlobe reduction, a hair transplant, and veneers—not to become someone else, but to feel like the best, most confident version of me.

    This glow-up wasn’t overnight. It was built on discipline, choices, and a willingness to evolve.

    At 57, I feel better than I did at 54—stronger, more confident, and more aligned with who I am.

    Proof that it’s never too late to transform your life… inside and out.

    One_Ask_993 Report

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    This obsession with perfection can lead to real consequences, like feeling so embarrassed, anxious, and ashamed that you avoid some social situations and isolate yourself.

    “Your perceived flaw and the repetitive behaviors cause you significant distress and impact your ability to function in your daily life,” the Mayo Clinic warns.

    “You may seek out numerous cosmetic procedures to try to ‘fix’ your perceived flaw. Afterward, you may feel temporary satisfaction or a reduction in your distress, but often the anxiety returns and you may resume searching for other ways to fix your perceived flaw.”
    #10

    [m21] Used To Get Bullied A Lot Because Of My Looks And I Was Gay. Still Have Ptsd From All The Bullying And My Brain Still Perceive Myself As The One Back Then Because Of The People Who Bullied Me

    Young man's glow-up, demonstrating how people left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #11

    Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This. Jaw And Chin Surgeries Can Change Lives

    Young woman with red hair, before and after braces, smiling confidently at a reunion, leaving people speechless.

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    #12

    Thanks, Guys

    A man's before and after transformation, with a noticeable change in style. People left speechless at reunions.

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    The features and parts of the body that people suffering from BDD focus on can change over time. However, the most common features that they tend to focus on include their:

    1. Face, including the nose, acne, wrinkles, complexion, and blemishes
    2. Hair, including thinning and baldness
    3. Skin and vein appearance
    4. Muscle size and tone, etc.

    The latter, an obsession with being too small or not muscular enough, occurs “almost exclusively” in men.

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    #13

    Quarantine Was Such A Blessing In Disguise— Over 25 Lbs Less, Way Clearer Skin, And Above All So Much More Confidence In My Being (19f)

    Collage of before and after images illustrating people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #14

    I Decided To Take Control Of My Life. 120 Lbs Lost And 7 Months On Hrt To Become The Person I’ve Always Know I Was Inside. And I’m Not Done Yet :) Is This Glow Up Worthy?

    Before and after transformation of a person at reunions, leaving everyone speechless.

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    #15

    I Started The Decade Homeless, Hungry And Feeling Like A Complete Failure. Believe In Yourself And Always Remember You Deserve Better. There Are Many Changes But The Only One That Mattered To Me Is That I'm Finally Happy

    A man's transformation over several years, from 2011 to 2019. People left speechless at reunions.

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    Treating body dysmorphic disorder may require you to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy. In some cases, you may even need medication.

    Broadly speaking, this disorder doesn’t get better on its own. You need to be proactive about reaching out for help.

    Left untreated, it can worsen over time and lead to more anxiety, severe depression, major medical bills, and… worse.

    Other complications from BDD include low self-esteem, social isolation, mood disorders, OCD, substance misuse, eating disorders, skin picking, physical pain or disfigurement from surgeries, etc.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    From A 4 To A 7 (Softmaxing)

    Before and after photo of a man's appearance, showcasing the transformation of people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #17

    Double Jaw Surgery. 1 Year Post Operation

    A man's glow-up, with a cat, showing a remarkable transformation that would surprise everyone at reunions.

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You look great but that cat.....stunning!!

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    #18

    [36] Crazy What A Difference 100lbs And Exercise Will Make. I Fell 1000x Better!

    A before-and-after image of a man's fitness journey, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

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    ‘The Glow Up’ is an online group that was created in 2019 and is focused on “ruthless physical self-improvement.” At the time of writing, it gets 15k weekly visitors.

    According to the moderators who run the group, this is a heavily moderated community that encourages people to share actionable aesthetic advice and to be “kind but honest.”
    #19

    2010-2020 #10ywarchallenge #glowup

    People left speechless at reunions: A young woman's dramatic before and after transformation, looking sophisticated.

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    #20

    I’m Back Like A Year Later With Better Hair And Makeup

    Three images of a woman's evolving look, emphasizing her stunning transformation for school reunions.

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    #21

    From Steroids And Chemotherapy To Hopefully Getting Off My Meds This Year :)

    A woman's before and after comparison of her face, showing changes. People left speechless at reunions.

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    The focus of the group is entirely on detailed, constructive criticism revolving around physical aesthetics. “No one is perfect, everyone can improve,” the mods stress.

    They also emphasize that you should not go around giving unwanted advice. For example, if someone is asking you for insights about their hair, you should not be pitching them permanent solutions like plastic surgery.

    Focus on non-permanent solutions like hair styling, make-up, diet, and fitness advice for anyone looking to make small changes in their looks.
    #22

    This Is What Ascension Looks Like

    Before and after photo of a woman's smile, showing the transformation of people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #23

    8 Months Of Hair Growth And Weight Loss

    A young person's transformation with new hairstyle and glasses, leaving bullies speechless at reunions.

    8 months of hair growth and weight loss

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    #24

    Lost 105 Lbs Since 2019, Was Totally Unhealthy Now I Feel Great! [29]

    Man before and after weight loss, flexing his muscles at a reunion, leaving people speechless.

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    According to the mods, their group is not a place for ratings, selfies, validation-seeking, healthy at every size posts, or content related to “you’re perfect as you are” ideas.

    What’s more, they emphasize that community is not a place to find dates or any kind of harassment. Nor are you allowed to post any incel-related content.
    #25

    2019 To 2022. Never Underestimate The Power Of Self-Care Or Small Changes Made Over A Long Period Of Time

    A before and after comparison of a person's transformation, showcasing a stunning glow-up for reunions.

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    4points
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    #26

    15 Months Of Weight Lost 9 Stone Down Big Difference? Anything Could Improve Or Change

    People left speechless at reunions: A man's impressive physical transformation shown in a before and after.

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    #27

    From (23) To (25)

    A man's full-body before and after photos highlight his incredible transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

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    What’s your perspective? How do you maintain a healthy relationship with beauty and self-improvement?

    How do you protect your mental well-being despite the societal pressure to look and be ‘perfect’?

    Have you ever had a glow-up, whether accidentally or because you intentionally worked toward it? Share your experiences, challenges, and insights in the comments below.
    #28

    [21] Nine-Month Progress So Far. What Else Can I Do?

    A man's before and after photos showcase a dramatic change in appearance, shocking people at reunions.

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    #29

    (-100+lbs) Glowed Up During Quarantine! Feel Free To Ask For Tips

    A man's physical transformation from overweight to muscular. People left speechless at reunions.

    suckmydictation Report

    3points
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    #30

    Here Ye Here Ye- An Actual Glowup, No Compliment Fishing. 16/17 And Now 18

    Four photos of a woman's transformation journey, highlighting people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #31

    From 19-21 Years Old. Broke Up With My Horrible Ex. Got On Anti-Depressants. Went Back To School. Dyed My Hair. Lost A Ton Of Weight!

    Before and after photo of a woman's weight loss, demonstrating the transformation of people who left everyone speechless at reunions.

    reddit.com Report

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    #32

    Incoming Freshman Year Of College Versus My Sophomore Year Of College. A Year And A Half Makes All The Difference To Learn How To Style, Do Your Makeup, And Find More Flattering Clothes!

    Stunning before and after glow-up of a person for reunions, leaving everyone speechless.

    unknown Report

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    #33

    Looksmax

    Side-by-side comparison of a person's facial transformation, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

    unknown Report

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    #34

    Stacy's Second Act

    Woman before and after a glow-up, looking glam at a reunion, leaving people speechless.

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    #35

    [21] Years Old vs. [26] Years Old

    A split image of a man before and after his impressive body transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

    Started treating hair loss, got jacked, started a skincare routine.

    I you are in a similar starting point there is hope

    GoodLookingAthlete Report

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    #36

    1 Year Wedding Guest Glow Up

    People left speechless at reunions: A woman's elegant transformation from short to long hair, looking stunning.

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    #37

    [39] Post Surgery Glow Up

    A woman's before and after photos show a significant transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

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    #38

    2 Years Later (22f)

    A woman's before and after transformation, showcasing a significant change. People left speechless at reunions.

    unknown Report

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    #39

    Look What I Found On Insta Of This Girl. Who Else Got Bullied And Cant Wait To Flexs On Them?

    A person's impressive 10-year challenge transformation, leaving bullies shook at reunions.

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    #40

    [36] Seven Year Glow-Up: Permanent Makeup, Botox, And Tretinon

    Before and after image of someone who left everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #41

    1 Year Intentional Glow Up

    Transformation of a person's style and look for reunions, leaving everyone speechless.

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    #42

    13 vs. 38. Still Hoping For More Improvement. Should I Try Lighter Hair? Or Something Else?

    A woman's stunning glow-up, proving to bullies that she is shook at high school reunions.

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    #43

    Year Glow Up (Info Down Below) [23]

    A woman's dramatic style evolution from casual to edgy, making bullies shook at class reunions.

    4 years ago I had 4 surgeries at once (brow lift, brow bone reduction, canthopexy, and rhinoplasty) Since then I’ve been trying to learn how I want to do my makeup I’m still learning and still learning how to do my eyebrows but I cleaned them up a lot. Wearing grey contacts in two of the after photos I don’t wear them all the time tho. Been getting lip fillers once a year.

    Also got on accutane which was life changing cuz my acne did get really bad at some point.

    anonymous Report

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    #44

    From 15 To 18

    Man with headphones before and after growing a beard, looking confident at a reunion, leaving people speechless.

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    #45

    From Your Advice I Decided To Dye My Hair Back To My Natural. Did Not Anticipate How Much Better It Would Make My Skin Look. Still A Massive Work In Progress But Getting There! Any Additional Feedback Welcome

    A woman's subtle yet impactful transformation with a nose job and new hair, sure to leave people speechless at reunions.

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    #46

    Two Years And About 30 Kgs Later, I Finally Feel Like I Look Good In Photos And Real Life

    A young man's transformation, from a boy to a bearded man, leaving his bullies shook at reunions.

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    #47

    15 Months Of Hard Work Never Give In

    A man's incredible before and after transformation, from overweight to fit, surprising everyone at reunions.

    Clear-Dog-100 Report

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    #48

    2021 vs. 2014. Your 30s Are The Best Time To Glow Up!

    Two images of a person highlighting their incredible glow-up, guaranteed to leave everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #49

    Left (19) And Right (25)

    Side-by-side images illustrate a person's dramatic glow-up, ready to leave everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #50

    (23f)

    A split image of a woman before and after her stunning transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

    Didn’t tweeze my eyebrows since everything is shut down and I don’t trust myself to tweeze them on my own 😭!!! (I just filled them in and concealed them))

    I used two different custom palettes (shadows and shimmers from makeup geek). My eyeliner isn’t as prominent in the phot but overall really loved this look.

    My hair is out and about since my first photo wasn’t distinctive on length!! (I know my hair being in a bun at home looked a bit confusing lol.)

    justpeachyuhaha Report

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    #51

    2018-2022 I Still Have A Long Ways To Go, But Proud Of The Progress I’ve Made

    A split image of a man before and after his physical transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

    RC_112 Report

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    #52

    I’m Trying Short Hair For The First Time In My Life And I Feel So Much Better Balanced! My Hair Was My Security Blanket

    A split image of a woman before and after a glow-up, leaving people speechless at reunions.

    arielandstuff Report

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    #53

    19 And 29. A Lot Of Inner And Outer Work These Past Ten Years. Like Looking At Two Different People

    A split image displaying a man's incredible transformation, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

    TheMasterKey20 Report

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    #54

    Legendary Looksmax. Literally Went From Nerdy Incel To A Jock Chad

    A man's before-and-after photo, showcasing a remarkable transformation, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

    unknown Report

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    #55

    13 And 21. Could Have Been Worse

    People left speechless at reunions: A young man's transformation from short hair to long, showcasing maturity.

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    #56

    I Was Looking At Some Old Pictures Of Me And I... Think I Had A Glow Up? I'm Still Working On Myself (Am Aware My Eyebrows Need To Be Thicker). But I Think I Look A Bit Better Than I Did A Year Ago

    People left speechless at reunions: A woman's before and after transformation, showcasing a stunning change.

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    #57

    [18m] Total Transformation

    A young man's before and after photos display a remarkable change, leaving people speechless at reunions.

    Until around late 2023 I was thinking constantly that I must lost weight, how should I do it, cut down on snacks, I should go to gym, but the thing is that I was very introverted and feared the gym so I didn't went. But in 2023 December, the breaking point came, a friend of mine invited me to the gym, and after like 1-2 months I really disciplined myself (he left the gym by then, so I was solo). And in like 6 months I went from ~110kg to a whopping 72kg. I workout regularly since then, but I stopped the extensive cutting, but planning one again :) Before starting this, I never thought it would be possible, not in this scale. But it certainly was. I changed very much not just psychically but mentally too, I motivate close people in my life since then. If you too want to lose weight, here's a quick advice to take with you: It is absolutely possible no matter your age, it all comes down to determation. If you truly want it, you can do it. But don't think of it like a diet. You're current lifestyle lead you here, if you lose the weight, but continue the lifestyle you had before, you will gain it back in no time. It's a lifestyle change, yes diet is part of it in the beginning, but it's a lifestyle change. Good luck stay strong.

    pendrgnn Report

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    #58

    26m, I Feel Very Unattractive. Went From 6'3" 255 Lbs To 205lbs

    A man's side-profile before and after photos depict an impressive transformation, stunning people at reunions.

    Burneracccount00 Report

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    #59

    Grew Out My Hair, Wore More 'Natural' Makeup And Changed My Eyebrow Shape. Feel Like It's Made A Big Difference

    A split image shows a woman before and after a makeup transformation, ready for school reunions.

    fitnessfxck Report

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    #60

    I Just Wanted To Share How Contouring One's Nose Can Really Change Facial Appearance. I Contour The Tip, Sides Of The Nostrils, Sides Of The Bridge, And Dust A Horizontal Line Across The Middle Of My Nose. Neither Photo Has Been Doctored

    Smiling woman with a short haircut at a reunion, showcasing her transformation and leaving people speechless.

    unknown Report

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    #61

    Paid $600 For Botox Jaw Muscle Reduction. Here Are The Results Before Treatment vs. 1 Month Later

    A split image of a man, before and after, showcasing a significant transformation, leaving people speechless at reunions.

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    #62

    March 2017 vs. September 2019

    A split image shows a person before and after a glow-up, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #63

    19 To 23. A Haircut, Lifting Weights And Light Stubble Can Go A Long Way

    A split image of a man before and after his personal glow-up, leaving people speechless at reunions.

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    #64

    18 -> 22 Next Up Is Braces, Growing Out My Hair, And Losing 20 More Pounds

    A before-and-after photo of a woman's transformation, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

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    #65

    5 Months Of Weight Training/Cardio With Intermittent Fasting!!

    A before-and-after image showing a man's transformation, leaving everyone speechless at reunions.

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