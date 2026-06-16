Woman Has Allergy Emergency, Can’t Believe Manager’s Reaction

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All allergies must be treated seriously at work. A good workplace leader knows to prioritize their staff’s health and safety, and will support them when needed. Toxic bosses, on the other hand, can be so full of themselves that they can literally put your life in danger.

This is what happened to one employee who has an incredibly severe allergy to salmon, but their managers wouldn’t allow “special treatment” when they tried to protect themselves. Later, after the employee went into anaphylactic shock, the toxic supervisors accused them of stealing allergy medication. Let’s get into it.

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Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This worker with severe salmon allergies shared how they went into anaphylactic shock due to the awful management at their workplace. Later, they got accused of theft

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Image credits: Heinrich van Tonder / pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Mortuaryfaerie

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Toxic managers tend to put their personal interests above everything else. They have very little (if any) empathy

Everyone deserves to work with managers who have good emotional intelligence, genuinely empathize with you, and support you because they actually care about you. But unfortunately, the real world is full of mediocre and outright toxic workplace ‘leaders’ who can’t look past their own ego.

And if you have severe allergies and your life might be in danger due to the actions of your colleagues, it only makes sense that you want your superiors to be at least semi-competent human beings. Is that too much to ask?

Toxic bosses tend to lack empathy and self-awareness, are incredibly self-interested, behave inconsistently, and take advantage of the power dynamics in the workplace.

They are likely to misuse their authority, micromanage their staff, set unreasonable expectations, and belittle their workers.

What’s more, they are usually overconfident, avoid taking responsibility, and blame others for their own mistakes.

Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock is a severe allergic reaction that can threaten your life. The main causes of anaphylaxis are food allergies, while other, less common causes include insect stings, medications, and latex.

You must go to the emergency room after you go into anaphylactic shock, even if you have already administered epinephrine

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Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The only treatment for anaphylactic shock is epinephrine (adrenaline), which you inject. Even with the treatment, you still need to take the patient to the emergency room ASAP. So, even if you have an epi-pen and inject yourself, you should immediately call an ambulance.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, between 0.05% to 2% of people living in the United States have a chance of experiencing anaphylaxis in their lives.

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In a nutshell, being allergic means that your immune system overreacts and releases chemicals such as histamine. The most common symptoms of anaphylactic shock are swelling, wheezing, shortness of breath, and difficulty swallowing.

The shock to your system happens very quickly, and there often isn’t much of a warning period. Most often, symptoms start within 5 to 30 minutes of coming into contact with allergens.

“Symptoms can continue for several hours, even with treatment. It’s important that you not wait to see if anaphylaxis goes away. Time is crucial when someone is experiencing anaphylaxis and a slight delay could cost them their life,” the Cleveland Clinic warns.

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Salmon allergies usually arise when you are still a child. However, they can develop in adults, too. Fish allergies tend to remain for life.

Have you ever been in a situation where your supervisor, manager, or boss blatantly refuses to take health and safety risks seriously? Do you have any allergies, and if so, how do you manage them at work? What would you have done if you were in the post author’s shoes? How do you protect your boundaries at work? Let us know in the comments.

Internet users shared their advice with the distraught employee

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Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Later, the worker shared an important update about her work situation

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Image credits: Mortuaryfaerie