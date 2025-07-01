ADVERTISEMENT

Some people will believe anything, especially if they stand to gain something by it. This is what gives conmen, hucksters, snake oil salesmen, and Nigerian “princes” an endless supply of hapless victims.

Someone asked the internet, “What’s a lie people still believe no matter how often it’s debunked?” and a community of netizens were only too happy to weigh in with patently false facts some folks still stubbornly cling to. Here’s a collection of the most ridiculous.   

More info: Reddit

#1

Man undergoing a polygraph test as technician monitors results, illustrating debunked lies people believe about truth detection. Polygraphs. Been scientifically proven to be little better than random guessing, but people still believe they work.

IllustriousReason944 , Getty Images Report

    #2

    Silhouette of a person standing on the beach at sunset, symbolizing reflection on debunked lies people believe. If people are presented with irrefutable proof they change their minds.

    Every study shows it just makes people double down and dive further into nonsense.

    Changing a person's mind is a long, slow, gradual process.

    CreepyRecording9665 , Marcos Paulo Prado Report

    #3

    Two medieval warriors holding flaming torches standing guard in front of a wooden gate. That 35 was “old” for a person in the Middle Ages.

    Enthusiasticles , Andrej Lišakov Report

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This idea comes from the 'average life expectancy'. That's true, but this is because so many babies and little ones died in the first five years old life. Many women died in pregnancy/childbirth, and young men died from war, hazardous work, and doing stupid things. If you survived these things, you'd live a decent amount of time.

    We live in the age of search engines, fact-checkers, and science at our fingertips. So, why do some people still believe that lightning never strikes the same place twice or that vaccines cause autism? The answer: human brains are weird. And messy. And deeply committed to clinging to whatever feels easiest, even if it’s wrong.

    Repeat something often enough, and it starts to feel true. That’s not magic, it’s psychology. The “illusory truth effect” means the more we hear a lie, the more our brains go, “Well, that sounds right.” It’s why urban legends live forever and your uncle still insists shaving makes hair grow back thicker.
    #4

    Woman in FBI vest talking on phone, analyzing evidence board to debunk lies people believe in an investigation setting. That you have to wait 24 hours before reporting somebody missing.  Crime show nonsense.  Those are the most critical hours for somebody who's potentially been abducted.

    TheMarahProject23 , Getty Images Report

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just abducted. If a person is vulnerable they should be reported far sooner than 24 hours. There is no standard length of time to wait until calling for help. So much depends on the person, their health, their situation, the weather, etc. There's a vast difference between a 3 year old who has managed to open the front door and has wandered off, and a 21 year old student who was last seen two weeks ago. If you are concerned, phone the non-emergency police number and ask for advice.

    #5

    Healthcare professional applying a bandage on a young man's arm after vaccination, addressing debunked lies people believe. That vaccination causes Autism.

    PossibleWild1689 , CDC Report

    #6

    Hands gently holding an illuminated globe in darkness, symbolizing debunked lies people believe about the world. "People before the modern era thought the world was flat".

    People knew the world was round even in antiquity.

    BarbaryLion85 , Greg Rosenke Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Greek philosopher Eratosthenes (276-194 BC) even calculated the diameter of the earth, to quite a good degree of accuracy considering the tools he had available to him.

    We’re all guilty of loving information that agrees with us. Confirmation bias means we seek out stuff that matches what we already believe and ignore what doesn’t. So even if the truth is doing jumping jacks in front of someone, they’ll still believe that gluten is evil because their favorite podcast said so.

    When someone’s beliefs get challenged, it actually causes discomfort in the brain. That pain? It’s called cognitive dissonance. And instead of facing it, many people double down on the lie. It’s easier to scream “FAKE NEWS” than admit your favorite childhood fact about goldfish memory was always total nonsense.
    #7

    Close-up of a blueberry Chobani Greek yogurt cup on a white desk near a black keyboard. Low fat products are healthier than the regular version.

    No_Somewhere3288 , Jainath Ponnala Report

    #8

    Snow-covered road blocked by a large snowdrift in a forested area, illustrating common debunked lies people believe about winter hazards. That cold weather gives you a cold.

    PikebertAlb , Paulius Dragunas Report

    #9

    Large historic library with high arched ceilings and people reading, illustrating debunked lies people believe about learning. That there was a single, universal library in Alexandria. Only one burned, but there were multiple libraries. The loss of information was not AS significant as most people think.

    More_Narwhal_4802 , Ken Theimer Report

    Here’s the secret sauce: lies often come wrapped in juicy emotions. Fear, outrage, nostalgia, take your pick. These feelings make the lie memorable and hard to forget. Cold facts are great, but they rarely spark joy. A juicy conspiracy theory, on the other hand? It comes with drama, excitement, and a built-in villain.

    Let’s face it, if five of your Facebook friends post the same misinformation, it starts feeling legit. Social validation is a powerful thing. If everyone in your circle believes the moon landing was staged, it suddenly feels way less silly to question NASA. Welcome to the algorithm-approved truth distortion machine.

    #10

    Medical clinic entrance at night with illuminated red sign, highlighting common debunked lies people believe about healthcare. People believe all day long that abortion bans, reducing birth control and s*x education will lower abortion rates, rather than looking at the policies of countries who ACTUALLY HAVE low abortion rates and doing what they do. (Which is not banning abortion, making birth control EASIER to access and by giving comprehensive s*x education young).

    Jabber_Tracking , Erik Mclean Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not being theist and allowing sexual education and birth control and overall an non-shamimg of s*x makes a better life and less shameful life and etc etc.

    #11

    A pack of wolves standing in a snowy forest clearing, illustrating common debunked lies people believe about wildlife. The wolf captivity study. Gave rise to concepts such as alpha wolves. .

    Appropriate_War_6656 , Getty Images Report

    #12

    Small spider on a plain surface illustrating common debunked lies people believe about spiders and fears. You eat 8 spiders at night over the course of the year.

    smaryjayne , Elizabeth Report

    Admitting you’re wrong feels like stepping barefoot on a Lego block. So people protect their self-image by defending old beliefs, even when they’ve been proven false. It’s not about being stubborn (well, not just that), it’s about pride. Saying “I was wrong” is tough, especially when the lie became part of your identity.

    Some falsehoods are more entertaining than the truth. Aliens built the pyramids? Intriguing! Birds aren’t real? Hilarious! Reality is often boring, and our brains are wired for storytelling. So even after a myth is debunked, people keep repeating it because it makes life a little spicier.
    #13

    View from cargo ship deck stacked with colorful shipping containers moving across calm ocean. Exporting countries pay the tariff.

    Johnny_BoySouth , Rinson Chory Report

    #14

    Wooden mannequin sitting on a closed toilet seat illustrating debunked lies people believe about common myths. Urine is sterile.

    Hayzworth , Giorgio Trovato Report

    #15

    Person with tattoos shaving their leg with a pink razor covered in foam, illustrating common debunked lies people believe. Shaving makes hair grow back thicker.

    wellerian , Molly the Cat Report

    In the end, lies don’t win because they’re convincing; they win because they’re easy, emotional, and ego-friendly. Truth requires effort. Lies let us stay cozy in our comfort zones. So next time someone swears chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years, remember: it’s not ignorance, it’s just psychology doing its messy thing.

    What do you think of the lies in this list? Were there any that surprised you or that you thought were true? Upvote the most outrageous and don’t forget to leave a comment if you’ve got something to say!

    #16

    Person writing at a dimly lit desk surrounded by papers and photos, illustrating debunked lies that people believe. Hard work pays off.

    PaddywackShaq , Daniel Chekalov Report

    #17

    Close-up of a spider-like creature on a textured surface, illustrating common misconceptions and lies proven false. That daddy long legs are the most venomous spider in the world but their fangs are too short to pierce the skin, it’s never been true, but Mythbusters had Adam Savage get bit by multiple daddy long legs to prove it, and he’s yet to die.

    hatsnatcher23 , Kieran Wood Report

    #18

    Old pickup truck covered in frost at night with warm light glowing through the icy windshield, illustrating debunked lies people believe. It’s illegal to drive with the dome light on 😂.

    Spiritual_sunshine_ , Josh Hild Report

    #19

    Close-up of a hand reaching out against a patterned background illustrating common lies proven false over and over again. The whole “blood is blue until it comes into contact with oxygen” thing. I’ve had more than one intelligent person argue this, even years after it has become common knowledge that it’s false.

    an_edgy_lemon , Erfan Rg Report

    #20

    Pregnant woman in casual clothes sitting on a couch holding her belly, illustrating common lies proven false over time. That when women spend enough time together, their cycles sync up. It’s simply not true. Everyone’s cycles are different, so if you spend enough time with someone, eventually they’ll align for a bit. It’s like when you’ve got your indicator/blinker on and you’re comparing it to another blinker (just me?) - they’re out of sync until a couple of blinks, when they momentarily align (which is satisfying as f**k, or maybe I just need to get a life).

    emgeedubs , Getty Images Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The period superstitions are even worse in India. Some believe that a menstruating woman is…impure (?) and mustn’t touch anyone or anything, else she’ll make whatever she touched impure, too. They basically quarantine her.

    #21

    Person pouring cat litter into a modern gray automatic self-cleaning cat litter box at home. Kids in schools going to the bathroom in litter boxes because they identify as cats.

    PantsDontHaveAnswers , Neakasa Report

    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do they believe stuff like this that was literal propaganda from some right wing talk/news show but not actual facts? Did they want to believe the kids identified as cats before? No, I think it was because they want to believe the schools will accommodate this and thus are a threat....to the children....yeah....

    #22

    Two children playing outdoors on a tree root in a park, illustrating common lies that have been proven false. That hitting your kids is beneficial. 50 years of bulletproof peer reviewed medical, and psychological research and people still won't believe it.

    SnooCheesecakes93 , Anastasia Vityukova Report

    #23

    Person holding a fan of hundred dollar bills, illustrating common lies about money proven false repeatedly. In the US, you can't effectively make less money by getting a raise and paying more taxes. That's not how it works.

    I've heard so many people say that they have made less money after getting a raise. Those people are either lying to try to prove a (dumb) point or they don't understand how numbers work.

    EDIT: Yes, there is the Medicare Part D donut hole, but that's not what these people are talking about. This is straight up, "my boss tried to give me a 5% raise but I turned it down because it would put me in a higher tax bracket.".

    CaptainAwesome06 , Alexander Mils Report

    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole bracketed income concept is over many people's heads and many of them probably hate the idea of taxes to begin with. It's a bizarre thing in the US: low-wage workers will complain about taxes like they're rich people but don't complain about grandma being on social security and Medicare. I guess it's everyone else's grandparents and service members who are the problem. The tax-leopard would never eat their families faces!

    #24

    Two people working together on debunked lies people believe using laptops and handwritten notes at a desk. That if the highest marginal income tax rate is (say) 75%, that means high earners get taxed 75% of their *entire* earnings. Politicians use this oversimplification to scare people, because numbers terrify most people, and it's not cool.

    FScrotFitzgerald , Scott Graham Report

    #25

    Yellow McCafe coffee cup with a black lid on a white table with blurred roses in the background. That the "McDonald's Coffee" lawsuit is an example of a frivolous lawsuit and why we needed tort reform.

    Substantial_Teach465 , 𝒮 𝐴 ℛ 𝐴 ✿ Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that frivolous. There were third degree burns, a week long hospital stay.

    #26

    Person holding open book in front of their face standing against a textured brick wall, illustrating lies proven false. That our brains are only done developing when they're 25. That is not what the study said, and the study *ended at 25*. Unfortunately, this lie is affecting actual law and autonomy in some cases. Awful.

    logalogalogalog_ , Siora Photography Report

    #27

    Baby raccoon sitting in green grass, highlighting common misunderstood facts and debunked lies people that believe about nature. If you touch a baby animal then it’s mother won’t recognize/raise it anymore because it smells different.

    misterrogerss , Tom Dils Report

    #28

    Two scientists analyzing brain scan images on dual monitors discussing common lies that have been proven false repeatedly. That doctors purposely let you die if you opt in to being an organ donor. They don’t check for that when treating you. If they do find out you are an organ donor, you are likely well dead or have been brain dead for awhile.

    taylferr , Accuray Report

    #29

    Statue of a historic explorer pointing forward under clear sky, illustrating common lies that have been proven false repeatedly. Name something we were taught about Christopher Columbus in elementary school. Almost all of that.

    TheUnblinkingEye1001 , Kevin Olson Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty much anything I hear about Columbus is saddening.

    #30

    Close-up of open hands in dim light symbolizing the concept of lies that have been proven false repeatedly. You have to register your hands as a weapon when youre a trained professional fighter and theyll be charged if they fight someone. You dont even have to register firearms what makes you think youd have to register hands?

    That_Tech_Fleece_Guy , Milada Vigerova Report

