Someone asked the internet , “What’s a lie people still believe no matter how often it’s debunked?” and a community of netizens were only too happy to weigh in with patently false facts some folks still stubbornly cling to. Here’s a collection of the most ridiculous.

Some people will believe anything, especially if they stand to gain something by it. This is what gives conmen , hucksters, snake oil salesmen, and Nigerian “princes” an endless supply of hapless victims.

#1 Polygraphs. Been scientifically proven to be little better than random guessing, but people still believe they work.

#2 If people are presented with irrefutable proof they change their minds.



Every study shows it just makes people double down and dive further into nonsense.



Changing a person's mind is a long, slow, gradual process.

#3 That 35 was “old” for a person in the Middle Ages.

We live in the age of search engines, fact-checkers, and science at our fingertips. So, why do some people still believe that lightning never strikes the same place twice or that vaccines cause autism? The answer: human brains are weird. And messy. And deeply committed to clinging to whatever feels easiest, even if it’s wrong. Repeat something often enough, and it starts to feel true. That’s not magic, it’s psychology. The “illusory truth effect” means the more we hear a lie, the more our brains go, “Well, that sounds right.” It’s why urban legends live forever and your uncle still insists shaving makes hair grow back thicker.

#4 That you have to wait 24 hours before reporting somebody missing. Crime show nonsense. Those are the most critical hours for somebody who's potentially been abducted.

#5 That vaccination causes Autism.

#6 "People before the modern era thought the world was flat".



People knew the world was round even in antiquity.

We’re all guilty of loving information that agrees with us. Confirmation bias means we seek out stuff that matches what we already believe and ignore what doesn’t. So even if the truth is doing jumping jacks in front of someone, they’ll still believe that gluten is evil because their favorite podcast said so. When someone’s beliefs get challenged, it actually causes discomfort in the brain. That pain? It’s called cognitive dissonance. And instead of facing it, many people double down on the lie. It’s easier to scream “FAKE NEWS” than admit your favorite childhood fact about goldfish memory was always total nonsense.

#7 Low fat products are healthier than the regular version.

#8 That cold weather gives you a cold.

#9 That there was a single, universal library in Alexandria. Only one burned, but there were multiple libraries. The loss of information was not AS significant as most people think.

Here’s the secret sauce: lies often come wrapped in juicy emotions. Fear, outrage, nostalgia, take your pick. These feelings make the lie memorable and hard to forget. Cold facts are great, but they rarely spark joy. A juicy conspiracy theory, on the other hand? It comes with drama, excitement, and a built-in villain. Let’s face it, if five of your Facebook friends post the same misinformation, it starts feeling legit. Social validation is a powerful thing. If everyone in your circle believes the moon landing was staged, it suddenly feels way less silly to question NASA. Welcome to the algorithm-approved truth distortion machine. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 People believe all day long that abortion bans, reducing birth control and s*x education will lower abortion rates, rather than looking at the policies of countries who ACTUALLY HAVE low abortion rates and doing what they do. (Which is not banning abortion, making birth control EASIER to access and by giving comprehensive s*x education young).

#11 The wolf captivity study. Gave rise to concepts such as alpha wolves. .

#12 You eat 8 spiders at night over the course of the year.

Admitting you’re wrong feels like stepping barefoot on a Lego block. So people protect their self-image by defending old beliefs, even when they’ve been proven false. It’s not about being stubborn (well, not just that), it’s about pride. Saying “I was wrong” is tough, especially when the lie became part of your identity. ADVERTISEMENT Some falsehoods are more entertaining than the truth. Aliens built the pyramids? Intriguing! Birds aren’t real? Hilarious! Reality is often boring, and our brains are wired for storytelling. So even after a myth is debunked, people keep repeating it because it makes life a little spicier.

#13 Exporting countries pay the tariff.

#14 Urine is sterile.

#15 Shaving makes hair grow back thicker.

In the end, lies don’t win because they’re convincing; they win because they’re easy, emotional, and ego-friendly. Truth requires effort. Lies let us stay cozy in our comfort zones. So next time someone swears chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years, remember: it’s not ignorance, it’s just psychology doing its messy thing. What do you think of the lies in this list? Were there any that surprised you or that you thought were true? Upvote the most outrageous and don’t forget to leave a comment if you’ve got something to say! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Hard work pays off.

#17 That daddy long legs are the most venomous spider in the world but their fangs are too short to pierce the skin, it’s never been true, but Mythbusters had Adam Savage get bit by multiple daddy long legs to prove it, and he’s yet to die.

#18 It’s illegal to drive with the dome light on 😂.

#19 The whole “blood is blue until it comes into contact with oxygen” thing. I’ve had more than one intelligent person argue this, even years after it has become common knowledge that it’s false.

#20 That when women spend enough time together, their cycles sync up. It’s simply not true. Everyone’s cycles are different, so if you spend enough time with someone, eventually they’ll align for a bit. It’s like when you’ve got your indicator/blinker on and you’re comparing it to another blinker (just me?) - they’re out of sync until a couple of blinks, when they momentarily align (which is satisfying as f**k, or maybe I just need to get a life).

#21 Kids in schools going to the bathroom in litter boxes because they identify as cats.

#22 That hitting your kids is beneficial. 50 years of bulletproof peer reviewed medical, and psychological research and people still won't believe it.

#23 In the US, you can't effectively make less money by getting a raise and paying more taxes. That's not how it works.



I've heard so many people say that they have made less money after getting a raise. Those people are either lying to try to prove a (dumb) point or they don't understand how numbers work.



EDIT: Yes, there is the Medicare Part D donut hole, but that's not what these people are talking about. This is straight up, "my boss tried to give me a 5% raise but I turned it down because it would put me in a higher tax bracket.".

#24 That if the highest marginal income tax rate is (say) 75%, that means high earners get taxed 75% of their *entire* earnings. Politicians use this oversimplification to scare people, because numbers terrify most people, and it's not cool.

#25 That the "McDonald's Coffee" lawsuit is an example of a frivolous lawsuit and why we needed tort reform.

#26 That our brains are only done developing when they're 25. That is not what the study said, and the study *ended at 25*. Unfortunately, this lie is affecting actual law and autonomy in some cases. Awful.

#27 If you touch a baby animal then it’s mother won’t recognize/raise it anymore because it smells different.

#28 That doctors purposely let you die if you opt in to being an organ donor. They don’t check for that when treating you. If they do find out you are an organ donor, you are likely well dead or have been brain dead for awhile.

#29 Name something we were taught about Christopher Columbus in elementary school. Almost all of that.

#30 You have to register your hands as a weapon when youre a trained professional fighter and theyll be charged if they fight someone. You dont even have to register firearms what makes you think youd have to register hands?