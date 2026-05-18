The intent behind editing photos matters a ton! Some people choose to fake or edit their pictures purely for the joy of entertaining themselves and others. However, others have political, social, or other agendas in mind when they stage or edit images. In the former case, everyone (except the incredibly naive and gullible) is in on the joke. In the latter case, the trickery is crafted to try to fool even the most intelligent, observant, and educated members of society.

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On the one hand, being skeptical about the information and images you come across online is healthy: you’re less likely to be tricked by someone’s misinformation (false info spread accidentally) or disinformation (false info spread intentionally to deceive).

On the other hand, if you are skeptical of everything, manipulative and malicious actors who traffic in fake news can turn that skepticism against you for their goals. You might run into situations in the future where you mistrust legitimate information simply because you know that disinformation exists somewhere. This is known as the liar’s dividend.