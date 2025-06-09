ADVERTISEMENT

The internet amplifies our voice, but that also means the ignorant, the silly, and the just plain wrong things we say are amplified too. Nowhere is this more hilariously evident than in the Facebook group 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,' where members document overconfident know-it-alls self-owning in public. Consider this list of the group’s most recent posts a cautionary tale about fact-checking yourself — and a reminder that sometimes, silence really is golden.

#1

Animated character presenting a statement in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others.

HeRaa HeRaa Report

sindhuja avatar
Mreoww
Mreoww
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right? It really is. And I’m not talking about the original Facebook post.

    #2

    Marble sculpture illusion shamed by online group for incorrect correction about transparency craftsmanship.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #3

    Handwritten note correcting a mistake and shaming overconfident know-it-alls for incorrect corrections in a group setting.

    Em Carlson Report

    #4

    Online group shames overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others with inaccurate pregnancy facts.

    Anthony La Marca Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the boy-girl twins I personally know would like to have a word.

    #5

    Bass Pro Shop pyramid in the U.S. with an overconfident comment incorrectly correcting the fact shown in the image.

    Nathaniel Adams Report

    #6

    Infographic comparing grain feeding 20 people versus beef feeding 2 people with online group comments shaming errors

    Neng unyil Report

    #7

    Social media post showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in an online group discussion.

    Steven Dalton Report

    #8

    Woman in a store with comment thread shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others online

    Nia Yuliana Report

    #9

    Online group shames overconfident know-it-alls debating the meaning of "I couldn't care less" with incorrect corrections.

    Kasin Whitehead Report

    #10

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others about the Statue of Liberty location.

    Pausanias Toast Wang Report

    #11

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others on social media comments.

    Harry Musser Report

    #12

    Online group discussion about towel color sparks debate and corrections from overconfident know-it-alls.

    Nancy Ellison-Murray Report

    #13

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts about strawberries growing on trees.

    Rosey DeLs Report

    Diagram explaining contraction yain't with social media comments showing online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting others.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #15

    Text conversation where one person confidently corrects another about wolves and dogs, highlighting overconfidence in online group discussions.

    HeRaa HeRaa Report

    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dogs and wolves are not the same species. Hell not even all wolves are the same species.

    #16

    Manga characters compare lifting 100kg of steel versus feathers with overconfident correction in an online group.

    Aaronn Albertt Report

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    actually, the feathers are heavier. cause you gotta live with the weight of what you did to those poor birds

    Online group comments on overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting triangle puzzle answers.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    Store sign partially lit showing "IVE GUYS" with cars parked outside, highlighting online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Rabia Julaizah Report

    #19

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting evolution science with misleading comments.

    Jenni Louhinen Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m pretty sure they just contradicted themselves. How do species evolve without changing???

    #20

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a social media exchange.

    Abishek Bhattrai Report

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting grammar in a social media comment thread.

    Josh McIlvain Report

    A year-long series of sunset photos from the same spot, showing nature's change, shared in online group shaming know-it-alls.

    Patrick Pepper Report

    #23

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others on parking prices.

    Jessica Sarah Report

    #24

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct other people in a social media post.

    Marcello Sanna-Pickett Report

    Screenshot of online group shaming an overconfident know-it-all incorrectly correcting alphabetical order letters.

    Daniel Robillard Report

    Screenshot of an online group shaming an overconfident know-it-all for incorrectly correcting historical dates.

    Charles Gunmetal Mills Report

    #27

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in comments.

    Jacqueline Jones Report

    #28

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in humorous Twitter exchange.

    Feminist Info , Jimmy_Sherwood Report

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread where users humorously discuss overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others online.

    Anmol Kumar , kirawontmiss Report

    #30

    Man in sauna with smartwatch, sharing incorrect temperature info and facing online group shaming for overconfident corrections.

    Zeline Decaprio Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100 degrees Celsius is horribly frightening. I was practically melting during the heat wave when it was just 40 degrees Celsius.

    #31

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a humorous currency debate.

    Jade Ingram Report

    #32

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in social media comments.

    Adam Pacheco Report

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others with humorous photo examples.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    …There are so many things wrong with this I don’t even know where to start

    #34

    Spider-Man pondering a math question with online group comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting others wrongly.

    Muhammed Uysal Report

    #35

    Online group shames overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in viral social media dispute over medical facts.

    Mamak Syakila NauraAzkiya Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped at ‘the v****a is all the holes’. I think I need a drink. All the drinks.

    #36

    Facebook post showing an upside-down U.S. flag at Yosemite National Park with comments correcting each other.

    Alyssa Albin-Graves Report

    #37

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting pepperoni facts in social media comments.

    Jeffrey Beamenderfer Report

    #38

    Scrabble board with letters and social media comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others online.

    Jess Wilson Report

    #39

    Screenshot of an online group shaming an overconfident know-it-all who incorrectly corrected someone’s age math.

    Caroline Franklin Report

    #40

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting language facts in social media comments.

    Piers Hallihan Report

    #41

    Social media thread shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others about music theory and chords.

    Steve Treseler Report

    #42

    White Nissan Sentra with Iowa license plate behind a police car, featured in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Caley A Bradley Report

    #43

    Screenshot of an online group shaming a know-it-all for incorrectly correcting details about a flight and airport.

    Samuel S. Ahn Report

    #44

    Man wearing sunglasses being incorrectly corrected in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls

    Geoffrey FLood Report

    #45

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others about silent letters.

    David Meniere Report

    #46

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others on naming African countries.

    Ben Nysschen Report

    #47

    One-star book review shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct printed backward manga book.

    Dingk Ghi Report

    #48

    Screenshot of an online group shaming an overconfident know-it-all who incorrectly corrects a post about soda plans.

    Agus Tuwot Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say that again, slowly. Listens to yourself say that.

    #49

    Facebook group conversation shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting origins of McDonald's in an online discussion.

    Alvaro Araujo Report

    Social media thread showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others about palindromes online.

    Cellina Hudson Report

    Online group shames overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a heated CERN discussion thread.

    Django Manglunki Report

    #52

    Chat messages showing an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others.

    Botsho XV Report

    #53

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in a social media comment thread.

    Adrian Brend Report

    Social media post showing bruised arms as proof with comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting others.

    Mich Ooty Report

    Online group shames overconfident know-it-alls with red skin rash from gold necklace allergy correction debate

    Ashlee Pieri Report

    #56

    Alt text: Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others on baking temperature and Celsius facts.

    Taylor Kemppainen Report

    #57

    Tweet showing discussion about Shrek and Donkey redesigns, highlighting overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others online.

    Red Roy Magallanes Report

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in a comment thread.

    Andrzej King Report

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in a social media thread.

    Angelica Patterson Report

    #60

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a heated online discussion thread.

    Paul Anthony Scollo Report

    #61

    Text message and social media exchange showing people correcting each other about cheeseburger definitions in an online group.

    Joachim Thijssens Report

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting currency in birthday dog cake post.

    Rett Strasler Report

    Screenshot of online group discussion shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts about blood color.

    Carson Neuse Report

    #64

    Social media post showing online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls for incorrect pronunciation corrections.

    Liam Seivwright Dundee Report

    #65

    Deviled eggs staged on a table with social media comments showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting the term.

    Cain McIver Report

    Social media post shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others about frying pan cleaning.

    Andy Woowoo Whitwam Report

