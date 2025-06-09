ADVERTISEMENT

The internet amplifies our voice, but that also means the ignorant, the silly, and the just plain wrong things we say are amplified too. Nowhere is this more hilariously evident than in the Facebook group 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,' where members document overconfident know-it-alls self-owning in public. Consider this list of the group’s most recent posts a cautionary tale about fact-checking yourself — and a reminder that sometimes, silence really is golden.

More info: Facebook